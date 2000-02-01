Italian Ricotta Pie

This festive pie is traditionally served at Christmas or Easter, but is great at any time. The texture - rich yet light - is a wonderful finale to a family or formal dinner!

By Linda Wood

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 10 inch deep-dish pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs until light and fluffy. Add rice, ricotta, sugar, orange rind, lemon rind, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Mix until thoroughly combined.

  • Roll out half of pastry to fit 10 inch deep-dish pie pan. Place pastry in pan, and fill with ricotta mixture. Roll out remaining pastry and cut 12 1-inch wide strips. Lay strips in a lattice pattern on top of filling. Brush pastry with milk.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, until toothpick inserted in filling comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
733 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 96.8g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 221.5mg; sodium 453.8mg. Full Nutrition
