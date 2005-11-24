Mom's Apple Pie I

My Mom makes the best Apple Pie I have ever tasted. Now I would like to share her secret with you. Serve with vanilla ice cream if you wish.

Recipe by Rita Wittwer

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C). Fit bottom crust into a 9 inch pie plate.

  • In a small bowl, mix together sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Place sliced apples in a large bowl and sprinkle with sugar mixture. Toss until apples are thoroughly coated. Spoon apples into pan.

  • Dot apples with butter or margarine, then sprinkle with whiskey. Cover with top crust. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 40 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 55.3g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 291.7mg. Full Nutrition
