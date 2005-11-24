Mom's Apple Pie I
My Mom makes the best Apple Pie I have ever tasted. Now I would like to share her secret with you. Serve with vanilla ice cream if you wish.
I used this recipe for the filling, and the Streusel Apple Pie recipe for the topping. The pie was absolutely wonderful. That’s saying a lot since I grew up on an orchard in a town known for it’s fantastic apple pies. If using a firm tart apple such as Granny Smith, slice apples thinly (approx 1/4”). This will facilitate a good texture without overcooking the pie. I used a regular 9” pie plate (Corning is my favorite), and used 6 medium to large Granny Smiths. Apples cook down; I was taught to pile them into the pie plate and pack ‘em in (before baking, my packed mound of apples rose above the edge of the plate approx. 3 – 4 inches). After heaping the apple mixture into the crust and dotting it with butter, I covered the pie with aluminum foil and placed it into a preheated 450-degree oven. After baking for 10 minutes I reduced the heat to 350 and baked for another 30 minutes while making the streusel topping. I then removed and uncovered the pie, patted the topping on my mound of apples, covered the edge of the pie with a strip of foil to prevent overcooking the crust, and returned it to the oven for another 30 minutes at 350. I had excellent results by following both the filling and topping recipes; I didn’t have whiskey so I used good scotch. I’ll never use vanilla in an apple pie again!Read More
I'm a whiskey girl, so when I saw this recipe had whiskey in it, I was sold. I followed another reviewers advice to pile the apples high (because I faintly remember my grandmother doing this also) but my Granny Smith Apples didn't cook down much at all, so my pies was a 3" mountain! Unfortunatly I thought it turned out fairly bland. I will try the recipe again sometime, but with only 5-6 apples and double the cinnamon & nutmeg.Read More
Can't give this enough stars. The only change I made was to brush the crust with milk before baking.
I made this pie for my father-in-law for his birthday and he hasn't left me alone since! This is a great pie. I did not have whiskey so I subsituted it with Vanilla Extract and it came out wonderful!!! I did a Lattice top as well and it also turned out great!! It is so easy to make and so wonderful! :)!!!!!
I wowed my new boyfriend and his family with this recipe last year! They loved it so much, I didn't even get any leftovers! I am planning on using it again this year, but I will be making a lot more! P.S. This year (2005) I made a pie from this recipe using Splenda instead of sugar for a diabetic friend of mine. He said that it tasted wonderful, and my boyfriend said that he couldn't taste the difference between the Splenda pie and the sugar pie!
This is a great pie! Rave reviews at Thanksgiving dinner. My husband actually said it was better than "mom's". Thanks! The only thing I did differently than recipe was to put a dash of whiskey in some melted butter and brush the top of the pie...then sprinkled with a touch of cinnamon and sugar...just to crisp up the crust. I did this when there was only about 10 minutes left to bake.
This pie is great with the touch of whiskey. I used a crumble topping instead of pie crust and it turned out delicious!
This recipe is SO good and I'm not normally a fan of apple pie. I doubled the spices, though, as I usually do with pie recipes! Also, I didn't have whiskey so I substited with a really rich brandy. MMM.
This pie turned out pretty good. I only used 5 apples and my pie was a little flat so I will use more apples next time. I forgot to add the butter but I don't think it needed it. I also dabbed the top crust with egg yolk and sugar which made the crust come out a pretty golden brown. I also cooked it about 15 mins longer then suggested because my apples were still a little hard the first time I took it out.
Delicious. Recommend using 6 LARGE apples or 8-10 small ones. I used 6 small and found it was a little too sweet because of that. Still, delicious flavor with the whiskey and very easy.
This was one of the best apple pies I have ever made. It truly is excellent. I used Crown Royal in this and it was awesome. I definitely will be using this recipe again. This was a very easy recipe, and it came together quick. We just loved it.Thanks!
This is the BEST apple pie I've made. My husband ate all but one slice. He was nice enough to leave me one. I will be making this one over and over again. I used Benjamin Prichard's Sweet Lucy Bourbon Based Liqueur and couldn't be happier with the results. I am making this to share with my very picky, bourbon loving father. We'll see if he can guess the secret ingredient.
This recipe was good, will need to make a few minor adjustments. Forgot to add an egg wash and/or sugar to brown the top crust. The bottom crust was not done enough so I'll have to place it on the bottom of the oven for a few minutes and then bake as usual. Overall good flavor and will make again. Whiskey added some depth, but I couldn't really taste it. May add a splash more next time.
Adding the whiskey is a great idea! It turned out soooo good!
I have made this pie several times, sometimes I add in a pinch of allspice and powdered ginger for extra flavor -- perfect! Thanks for the great recipe.
Delicious!! I only made 2 changes, one was to cut down the amount of apples to 4 and the other was it just omit the nutmeg and whiskey simply because my mother doesnt care for it. My mother said it was better than the one she had when she was a kid! You know thats a great pie if she says that! Thanks for the recipe!
I would have given this 5 stars if I hadn't almost immediately after making this also made Ina Garten's French Apple Tart (Food Network). I thought this pie was excellent, but, compared to that tart.... wow! I will say, however, that both recipes called for liquor (whisky in this one, rum in the other), and, that is my new favorite way to bake with apples. The alcohol brings a wonderful depth to the dish! I am keeping this recipe for the filling (I had to make a gluten-free crust, so I cannot comment on the crust here) and will definitely use it again.
Before I made this pie I read over the reviews. So, after making and tasting it for myself, I loved it! I did add just a lil more sugar. I have a sweet tooth. And the crust.....perfect!
Almost too easy... thanks!
This is the BEST apple pie I have ever tasted! I decided the night before thanksgiving that I'd help my mom out and make a pie and I'm glad I did! Its awesome! Now every time theres a holiday I get asked to make this pie. The whiskey is a must and is what sets it apart from every other apple pie. My dutch mother who loves dutch apple pie says this tastes just like something you'd eat in Holland!
Rita- I think your "Mom's Apple Pie" kicks booty.
I made this last year during apple season and froze in a bunch of fillings (less the butter and whiskey). Even thawing the prepared fillings, adding to a storebought crust, a sprinkle of minute tapioca (to absorb excess moisture), butter and whiskey, top crust, bake and this is still, bar none, the best apple pie EVER! I gave a frozen filling to friends and their entire family has now adopted this recipe! Really really good!
This is theeeee best apple pie I have ever eaten. I used gravenstein apples. The nutmeg and whiskey were a great addition . Thank You
This is it! The ultimate apple pie! I gave the recipe to a friend who commented that she could taste the whiskey, so I don't know if there are whiskies that are more potent than others. I use "cheap" whiskey and have not had a problem.
Sooo good, and easy! Just the recipe I was looking for. Thank you!
This is a good pie, not the best I've ever had but good. I did find that I had to cook it a little longer then what the recipe called for, about 10 more minutes. It also wasn't as liquid-y (for lack of a better word) as I like my pies to be. I will say that I liked it because usually the syrup bubbles out of the pie and all over the cookie sheet and that didn't happen with this pie but it was too little. It's easily fixable and I think next time I will increase the sugar and flour a bit, a 1/4 of flour and a 1/2 cup each of brown and white sugar.I did like the addition of the whiskey, I couldn't taste the whiskey but it added a depth to the flavor. I will make this again but with a little tweaking.
Used some good bourbon and loved the flavor. Two tablespoons might be too strong for some folks' taste, though.
This really was the best apple pie I have EVER tasted! I remember an old "Walton's" episode where gramma won the pie contest because of a secret ingredient...a little bit of grampa's whiskey. Well now I know why! Thanks!
This was my first attempt at making an apple pie. I followed the recipe exactly and added a lattice top. Took it to a dinner with my boyfriend's family. They loved it!!!
I love apple pie but had never baked one until yesterday. Can I just say Holy Moly! This is the best pie I have ever tasted. The smell was enticing the look was beautiful (I used the flaky butter pie crust from this site) the flavoring perfect. I used Gentlemen Jack on my pie, I had recently received a gift pack of JD and had an option of three types of whiskey (to me this one smelled smoother). Every one in the house was eager to try it and would not leave it alone (Test Pie). Even my sis-in-law who usually bakes for T-Day said they'll never ask her to bake again. Really and truly an awesome recipe Thanks so much for sharing.
I made this pie tonight with Granny Smith and the flavor was good but the apples broke down like I have never experienced before -almost like apple sauce and my apple slices were pretty chunky. Maybe it was the whiskey? I didn't even use the entire amount and I always use Granny Smith - a little confused.
I finally got to try some of this pie this morning and thought it was fabulous. I only had Red Delicious apples on hand but it seems to have turned out fine. Used Walmart brand pie crusts in the refrigerated section and made a lattice top (use a pizza cutter to make this job go quicker and easier). This has the perfect amount of sugar and spice, not too much of anything. Just plain, darn good.
This was simple and really tasty! I didn't make any changes to the recipe and it was a big hit with my family.
This is the best apple pie I have ever eaten. My wife has chained me in the kitchen and forced me to make them every night this week. They are so amazingly good. I was worried at first that the sauce would not be enough. You do not have the "gravy" that you normally get with apples in the can. But trust the recipe...the sauce is plenty. Oh, and I hate eating old pies and I especially hate throwing away old pies, so I took small 4 inch custard bowls and made personal pies. They ended up looking great and tasting better!
I have never made a pie before so this was my first try. I have nothing to base it on but this recipe was very simple & had a wonderful flavor! Thank you for the great recipe!
This is the best apple pie i have ever tasted. I'm not to fond of apple pie and i made this for a party we had at work. Everybody could not believe how good this pie was. I agree that serving it warm is the trick. I made the pie the night before and we set the oven to warm at work and stuck it in for about an hour. We then served it and it was delicious. I don't think i'll ever use another pie recipe again. I also used Macintosh appels which might have helped.
All I can say is WOW!!! The whiskey certainly added to this recipe.. My husband is diabetic, so I used Splenda instead of sugar.. he's come home with bags of apples since, and has peeled and sliced them as a hint to make this again. Thank you for sharing...
This recipe is amazing! I used Splenda rather than sugar, as my husband is diabetic. We will definitely make this again, thank you!
this is awesome pie...i just made it and "WOW" its great. all i did was use 9inch unroll and bake crust... i put the 9 inch crust in a 10 inch pan,this helps with over flow and you get golden brown edge and not dark/black edge. awesome, awesome,awesome..5 star
Really a good recipe for someone who does not bake alot of pies. Its fast easy and very tasty!
It ended up incredibly soupy and a little too sweet for my tastes. I did tweak it a little and used half brown sugar and half white, but that was the only change I made. How can I make it less soupy???
I made this recipe for my family over the holidays to rave reviews. I changed the recipe a by pouring about a tablespoon of melted butter and whiskey on the crust with 10 minutes remaining to cook. I then sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the crust. Not only did it look amazing, it tasted just as great!
Absolutely fantastic apple pie! My husband went back for a second piece, and he never does that for apple pie. Normally, he likes it, but this one, he just couldn't get enough of. Highly recommend!
My pie turned out to be a little tart, especially the next day when we had leftovers. I contribute this to my mistake. I used a little less brown sugar because I didn't want an overly sweet pie.. I should have used what the recipe called for. I also used vanilla extract instead of the alcohol. I will definitely make this again with all the recommended amounts. Because even with my mistake it tasted very good and look very nice coming out of the oven. The overall flavor was quite nice.
I got absolutely rave reviews for this pie! I used brown sugar instead of white sugar, but it really was wonderful!
This was my first time making an apple pie and it was great! I didn't change anything about the recipe -- it is perfect as is. The whiskey definitely makes this pie. I used the Pillsbury pie crusts you can find in the refrigerated section and it turned out delicious. I made this once for my fiancé and I and later on for my parents -- we all loved it and I've been asked to make it for Thanksgiving next week! Thanks so much for the great recipe!!
Great pie. We used an apple peeler/corer/slicer for the apples. then I cut them into quarters Used less sugar and will do a 1/2 cup and will do 1 teas of butter next time. It felt healthy
I got so many compliments on this pie. I think the whiskey was a very nice touch. One man at the party hardly ever speaks, so when he said this pie was great I believed it!
Oh, My! My family...husband, son, sister, niece...all declared this as their new favorite pie, ever! Not just the best Apple Pie they'd ever had, but their all-time favorite pie! It was so easy to make and incredibly yummy!! Thank you for sharing the recipe!
This was an amazing pie! Love the secret ingredient (wisky). I baked this for a coworker and he loved it. He's a diabetic so i subbed the sugar for splenda and it was "splendid".No one noticed. Thanks for the great recipe!
This pie is very good, my husband isn't a big pie eater, he tasted it and said it was good. I loved it, I will make it again. Thanks for the good recipe.
high ratings for taste and ease. This pie is so simple to make, but you get delicious results. I used Irish Whiskey instead of regular because it was all I had. I don't know if that makes any difference, but it can be substituted.
This pie is awesome! Don't change a thing! I can't believe anyone would omit or substitute the whiskey... It definitely MAKES this pie! Thanks so much!
This is one of the best apple pie's that I have ever had, my friends and family all agree.The whiskey is a good touch.
i added more whiskey and raisins.
Amazing apple pie. I had never made an apple pie before and this was great. Very easy and extremely tasty. I made it for a birthday get together at work and everyone loved it. Thank you for such a wonderful and tasty recipe.
My husband said this was the best apple pie he's ever had...and he's had a lot of apple pies.
WOW!!!!! This was the easiest apple pie I ever made, and my family loved it..I got alot of compliments...Thanks Alot!!!
I made this for my husband and he loved it. I will definitely make again.
Excellent. I haven't made an apple pie in years. My wife prefers apple to pumpkin on Thanksgiving so I gave it a try. I added 2 oz Cuban rum with the melted butter for a slightly different flavour. Happy Thanksgiving to all the Canadian members.
This was my first home made apple pie and my sweetheart loved it. He said it was one of the best apple pies he ever tasted. Thanks for the recipe, he requested that I make it again for thanksgiving.
I found this recipe pretty good, moist, and easy to make!
I just made this recipe with a few adjustments. I used brown sugar instead of white and a little less then what the recipe called for. I also increased the apples and added two table spoons of ground almond meal/flour. Instead of the whiskey I drizzled a bit of maple extract.
This pie was way too tart for our tastes. Other than that the flavor was good and the whiskey was a nice addition. In the future I will not use tart apples or will add more sugar.
this is THE perfect pie recipe. My husband will not let me make anything else. he request this to be made for every occasion, even for his birthday instead of cake. i seen that some had a soupy pie turn out, it happened to me twice and i discovered that it was the kind of apples that i had used. a simple mistake on my part ( dont use soft tender apples like McIntosh). Now i use a variety of apples, what ever is in store. for super firm crisp ( granny smiths) apples i cut the chunks a little smaller and for the rest i slice & dice as usual. Hope this helps!
This is wonderful Apple Pie. I used Granny Smith Apples in mine. I made it for Christmas and everyone loved it!
Best I've ever done
Mummy makes it Yummy! Truly a very delicious and tasty recipe.Thanks.
I don't like apple pie and now I do!! Love this from start to finish. Every pie I eat always has whip cream but this one needs no topping!!!! Thanks a million.
I made this yesterday for Thanksgiving and it was the best. I even used some Irish Whiskey. ;-) I can't really say you could taste it, but it was a wonderful pie. I did combine Granny with McIntosh apples. Can't wait to make it again. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
This was the best apple pie I have ever made. Excellent Receipe!
Delicious pie. Disappeared quickly! Next time will make in 9X13 pan, doubling recipe. My only change was to add lemon juice, my mom always did that!
Definitely not enough apples, and the topping was hard to get right - I simply added more apples and made my own topping with rolled oats, brown sugar, and butter after two attempts and ending up with a doughy mess both times. Everyone liked it so I'll make it again.
I believe I'm going to love it! I haven't made this yet,but I see it says to serve warm. Has anyone served it cold? And is it still as yummy as everyone says?
I have made this recipe for a years now.....it is always the rave of the holiday celebration!! Funny, but I remember watching the Waltons as a child and the two Baldwin sisters always put "papa's recipe" in their apple pie :-) (Which was whiskey) A deliciously flavored apple pie!!
I MADE THE MOM'S APPLE PIE, WITH A FEW CREATIVE ADDITIONS: FOR THE BOTTOM CRUST, I BUTTERED IT, THEN DUSTED IT WITH CINNAMON & BROWN SUGAR..THEN I BLIND-BAKED THE BOTTOM CRUST TO A LIGHT BROWN I TOASTED WALNUTS FOR THE FILLING, I ADDED I/2 CUP BROWN SUGAR, 1/2CUP WHITE SUGAR AND MELTED IT INTO THE BUTTER & (3) TAB FLOUR AND WATER TO MAKE A PASTE, I ADDED 2 TAB OF HENNESSEY/ ( DIDN'T HAVE WHISKEY- LOL! ) ADDED 1-TEAS OF CINNAMON, LESS THAN 1/4 TEAS OF NUTMEG - ALL THIS MAKING A PASTE OR SAUCE LIKE MIXTURE , ADDED WALNUTS AND FRIED APPLES TO BLIND-BAKED BOTTOM CRUST...ADDED LATTACE CRUST TOP, BUTTERED IT..SPRINKLED IT WITH MORE CINNAMON & BROWN SUGAR TO MAKE IT CRISP! NOTE: YOU CAN ADD MORE WATER OR HENNESY TO THIN MIXTURE! HAPPY EATING, KW MONROE
So yummy. Make with a Streusel topping.
I just made this pie and it is delicious. My daughter who usually doesn't like apple pie ate two pieces. I think next time I'll try it with butter crumbs instead of another pastry on top. Super recipe. Thanks.
I'm not a whiskey fan, but it definitely adds something special to this pie. I liked that the filling was not overly sweet. This is my new favourite apple pie filling recipe!
Fabulous! "Duh," I forgot the whiskey. I used lemon juice on the apples and it made a tart juicy pie. I've noticed your pie recipes are for nine-inch pies. Mom's and mine are tens. The premade dough still will work for a ten-inch pie plate. The only result is a smaller crust on the outside of the pie. A big piece with morning coffee is straight out of heaven.
My husband really enjoyed this pie. Easy to make and tasty. I put in 7 apples, increased the cinnamon & nutmeg to 2t.cinnamon & 1t.nutmeg.
It was great! would totally make again
The whiskey adds a great flavor! I did a crumble top instead of the crust layer -- amazing pie.
Great recipe! Got lots of compliments
I was looking for an apple pie recipe and saw this one has whiskey in it so I decided to give it a shot. My boyfriend travels with his job and has tried a lot of apple pies. He told me after making this one for the first time that this is the best apple pie he has tasted, and won't let me make it for anyone other than him. lol! I didn't really change anything. I used four gala apples. That was the only thing I changed, and let it set for a few hours before I cut into it.
Love it!
Love this recipe i make it every year and its a hit!!!
This was my very first time making apple pie! I love how the recipe is so easy for beginners. I do not drink Whiskey, and unfortunately wasn't going to buy a whole bottle just for a splash....so I used some Kahlua Liquor instead and I really think it made a difference in taste I think. I also sliced my apples thin but it was ok. I didn't have enough green tart apples so I had to threw two honey crisp apples in there too. They were a hit at the family Christmas party. Thanks for the great recipe!
Made this according to directions but i think my pan was 8in round not 9in. Had way too many apples even piled high so i froze the extras for next time. I used Jack Daniel's whiskey added a nice flavor. Recipe called for 6 apples, i used 2 each of Pink Ladies, late season Fuji and Breaburns. Each type had its own texture and flavor in the pie but together were amazing. Paired with Ruth's Grandma's pie crust also here on AllRecipes and my family can't wait for me to make more. Definately wrap crust edges with foil mine began to burn a bit.
I am adding this pie to my permanent Holiday apple pie rotation! I made it exactly as written, and it was perfect.
Not as good as my Mom's.
Haven’t eaten it yet but looks great, smells great!
I absolutely Loved this recipe, it was so easy and came out delicious. I tweaked it by using heaping teaspoon measurements for the cinnamon and nutmeg. I also added about 2 heaping table spoons of brown sugar to the mixture. And instead of any old whiskey, I used Crown Royal Vanilla! And I had several old apples, fuji and Gala, then I added 3 granny smiths, in all, I used about 8 medium apples. I'm not a baker, but this came out freaking fantastic!!! Thank you and your mom for such an amazing recipe!!
My husband & son love this pie. It never lasts long!!!
Instead of lemon and water I used frozen lemonade concentrate. It added a great kick. I also tripled the cinnamon. Excellent.
Excellent apple pie. Just a little runny so I would use a little more flour. I completely forgot the butter and whiskey, which is why I chose this recipe. Next time I'll be sure to add those ingredients, I know it'll be even better!
I am not a fan of sweets tasting like liquor, but the addition of whiskey to this apple pie has a wonderful interaction with the apples, sugar & spices to make the flavor pop!!! I've recommended to many people and am so thankful for this recipe!!!! I use 3 or 4 granny Smith's, 2 yellow delicious, 2 or 3 fuji's and slice the apples fairly thin. Thank you for this recipe!!!!!
This is the best recipe! I put Brown sugar instead of white and added a punch of clove. Amazing. The bourbon is great.
