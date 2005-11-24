Mom's Apple Pie I

I used this recipe for the filling, and the Streusel Apple Pie recipe for the topping. The pie was absolutely wonderful. That’s saying a lot since I grew up on an orchard in a town known for it’s fantastic apple pies. If using a firm tart apple such as Granny Smith, slice apples thinly (approx 1/4”). This will facilitate a good texture without overcooking the pie. I used a regular 9” pie plate (Corning is my favorite), and used 6 medium to large Granny Smiths. Apples cook down; I was taught to pile them into the pie plate and pack ‘em in (before baking, my packed mound of apples rose above the edge of the plate approx. 3 – 4 inches). After heaping the apple mixture into the crust and dotting it with butter, I covered the pie with aluminum foil and placed it into a preheated 450-degree oven. After baking for 10 minutes I reduced the heat to 350 and baked for another 30 minutes while making the streusel topping. I then removed and uncovered the pie, patted the topping on my mound of apples, covered the edge of the pie with a strip of foil to prevent overcooking the crust, and returned it to the oven for another 30 minutes at 350. I had excellent results by following both the filling and topping recipes; I didn’t have whiskey so I used good scotch. I’ll never use vanilla in an apple pie again!

