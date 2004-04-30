Pineapple Pie

i made this today and here's some tips for others:- 1. the taste is good, if your pineapple is sweet, u can cut the sugar a bit 2. if you cut the sugar and worry the filling will be very runny, you can add a bit more cornstarch 3. you need to wait til the pie is completely cool to cut a slice, or else the filling will be like fluid and run out like there's no tomorrow! 4. i change 1/2 of sugar to brown sugar the second time i made this, tasted even better 5. i didnt use milk and white sugar for the top, instead, i use only egg wash (egg + water then brush the pie crust before i bake it) 6. if you have no time to wait til it's cool, try not to crush the pineapple but to cut it into small pieces, like cube 7. if you really want to crush the pineapple, ill suggest you to make individual pie like those u have in McDonald's and serve it with a bit icing sugar to make it look better