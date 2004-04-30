Pineapple Pie
This is a double-crusted pineapple pie. Mix a teaspoon of lemon zest into the pastry for an unforgettable crust.
My BIL asked me to find a two-crust pineapple pie recipe for Thanksgiving 2002. I immediately turned on my computer and found this one at allrecipes.com. Imagine my suprise when not only my dear BIL but my dad and brother also chose this pie over their own personal favorites! I have made this pie at least 2 dozen times in the past 18 months and everytime it tastes better! I had to make 4 of them in the month of April alone! Sometimes I go to the pantry and find that I only have tidbits or chunks. I just run them through my mini-chopper and voila! -- crushed pineapple! My only suggestion would be to "wash" your uncooked crust with a beaten egg before you pour the still-warm filling into it in order to assure your crust will not be soggy. My BIL insists this recipe is perfect just the way it is!!!Read More
I've made pineapple pie for years with my mother's recipe. I use unsweetened pineapple and a scant half cup of sugar and two TBS butter. I notice that most fruit pie recipes call for way too much sugar. It masks the taste of the fruit.Read More
My new son-in-law wanted a pineapple pie..So, I tried this one, but added about 2 tsps of pineapple flavoring and used light brown sugar, instead of white in the filling...He raved about it, so I guess it was good. As for me, i'm not much on pineapple...But this recipe is a keeper...Thanks so much.
PHEW!!! Boy am I glad I found this recipe. I lost the recipe I had for this pie, and knew if it could be found, I would find it here. Thanks so much for posting this. I can sleep tonight now. After I bake of course. Oh...just about forgot. Everyone who likes pineapple pie, loves this recipe, and it is so easy. Just one little bit of advise. For really easy clean-up use a nonstick sauce pan and I use 2 cans of pineapple for a 9" deep pie. You may have a little bit left over, but I would rather have too much than have too little.
I used pineapple tidbits instead of crushed pineapple. I think it's better this way than it would be with crushed pineapple because you can actually bite into real pineapple pieces.
I've never had pineapple pie before and this recipe came together fabulously. I used a homemade double pie crust from the Betty Crocker cookbook and it added the perfect amount of crispiness to really give this pie the needed oomph. The pineapple flavor isn't overpowering like I thought it would be thanks to the lemon juice. Thank you...will make many more times in the future.
I only made the filling part of this for a coconut cake..and it was FABULOUS!!!
I am NOT a good baker and this pie turns out perfect every time! It is my husband's favorite dessert and he doesn't even like sweets. So easy to make.
husband loves pineapple pie. only finds them to buy once and a while. i figured how hard can it be. THIS WAS GREAT. i used tidbits instead of crushed pineapple. it is wonderful.
Delicious pie and very easy to make. I only had 1/2 cup sugar and the sweetness was right for us. I also added about 1/2 cup coconut. Thanks for sharing this recipe... it will be enjoyed many times.
My mother made this pie with all the same ingredients except for no top crust. The other difference is she used a pre-baked crust. After you cook the filling, you let it cool, pour it into the cooled, pre-paked pie shell and let it chill in the refrigerator. Just before serving, spread whipped cream on top and serve. This was always a family favorite.
I was looking for a fruit pie recipe that was different. This is it. It is really great. My friends and family were pleasantly suprised with the flavor. Everyone has asked for the recipe. I really love the flavor. I doubled the recipe so the pie would have a lot of filling in it. I used one can of crushed and one can of tidbits. It was too die for. A really great pie. Thanks.
This pie was quick, easy, and inexpensive to make. Didn't change a thing. I used an 8" pie plate, I just don't see how this amount of filling is enough for a 9" pie. Even with using an 8", it wasn't overly full. Also, had to reduce oven temp. to 400, it browned very quickly, and it was done to perfection in 31 minutes. It was really good. Thanks for sharing your recipe : )
This is a great pie, especially if you serve it warm out of the oven with a little vanilla ice cream!
i made this today and here's some tips for others:- 1. the taste is good, if your pineapple is sweet, u can cut the sugar a bit 2. if you cut the sugar and worry the filling will be very runny, you can add a bit more cornstarch 3. you need to wait til the pie is completely cool to cut a slice, or else the filling will be like fluid and run out like there's no tomorrow! 4. i change 1/2 of sugar to brown sugar the second time i made this, tasted even better 5. i didnt use milk and white sugar for the top, instead, i use only egg wash (egg + water then brush the pie crust before i bake it) 6. if you have no time to wait til it's cool, try not to crush the pineapple but to cut it into small pieces, like cube 7. if you really want to crush the pineapple, ill suggest you to make individual pie like those u have in McDonald's and serve it with a bit icing sugar to make it look better
I never knew pineapple pie existed until my boyfriend asked me to make him one. This recipe was very very easy and came out great! I used half brown sugar half white and added a dash of vanilla.
This is a tough pie to rate because no one that ate it had ever eaten a pineapple pie for comparison. It was generally well received, but most agreed it needed "something", but no one could articulate quite what that "something" was. I did double the pineapple and am not sure how 20 oz would ever fill a 9" pie, as my doubled filling barely did. If you are a pineapple fan, this is def worth a try! TY for a unique pie recipe.
Absolutely delicious. My grandmother made this pie when I was a kid and no one in my family remembered how she made it. That first bite brought back wonderful memories of my childhood.
This was my first pineapple pie and it was delicious! I made it without any changes, except for not using a top crust. Instead, I served it Cool Whip. It tasted much better the next day, at room temp. than eating it warm. I've added it to my recipe box for future use!
Delicious! I do recommend using tidbits, like other reviewers have suggested. It adds a great texture. And the lemon juice really livens it up.
I am not a season baker, but my husband wanted pineapple pie when I found this one I thought why not, I used the Marie Callendar pie crust, it is a great pie, I used the pineapple tidbits, and have made it three times in the last month, I don't know who like it more, him or me
The filling for this definitely needs to be doubled. The ratio for the filling as it is is no where near enough for a 9" pie. I would also reduce the temperature as another reader suggested. I baked this at 425 and it burned. I would go to 375 as one other reviewer suggested.
I've made this several times and it has always turned out great. For those who think it is a bit too sweet - make sure you buy crushed pineapple in 100% juice, not the stuff in the heavy syrup. It makes a big difference.
I was preparing a crust for a peach pie, only to discover half way through that I had bought crushed pineapple instead of peaches! Skeptical, I tried this anyway. AND WOW- was I amazed! I didn't feel it needed that much sugar, but everything else about this pie was fantastic! Not runny or anything. (Cornstarch is essential.) Thank you!!!
Excellent! I made this for my parents on Memorial Day since my dad is a huge pineapple fan. It was great warmed up and topped with whipped cream. I later found out that it was nice and refreshing for a hot summer day when chilled in the fridge. I will definitely be making this one again for my husband!
You defintely need more filling
Made as written - definitely needs more filling! The flavor is good though, so that's plus. I will probably try it again with more pineapple. Also, my crust was a little brown, so I may shorten the cooking time a bit, especially since you cook the filling on the stove before hand.
I had an employee request "pineapple pie" for his birthday treat. Never made such a pie and was pleasantly surprised at how good it really is. I will say though I used a Longaberger pie plate which is pretty deep, my instinct was to double the filling. Glad I did...it filled the crust pefectly. I did use 1/4 cup LESS sugar and I did use TIBITS as someone else suggested. As I was making the filling I did think to myself (since I doubled the filling recipe) that it would have been good to use one can of Tibits and one can of crushed. Very good pie and oh SOOOOO easy, made it in the morning and took it to work WARM!
i had a craving for pie, and the only fruit i had on hand was pineapple, so i figured i'd give this recipe a try. the only changes i made to this was i substituted flour for the corn starch & i didnt boil the filling before putting it in the oven. i baked it at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes and i was surprised at how fantastic this turned out! i had my doubts while reading the recipe, while baking it, and even right after i took it out of the oven. but it came out surprisingly yummy and was good warm w/ ice cream as well as cold out of the fridge the next day. anytime i have any extra pineapple i'll make this pie for sure. it wasnt too sweet either! thank you for this recipe!
This was so mouthwateringly delicious! I will definitely make this recipe again and again! Thank you!!!!
I love this recipe.... its fast. Its easy but it is so good I have made 3 of then so far. I used 1/2 cup white sugar 1/4 brown sugar and used the egg wash on the bottom crust. Thank You!!!
Never had a pineapply pie before so don't know what exactly to look for, but it is different. Very easy to make. I didn't have a double crust available, so instead of a top crust we just topped with some whipping cream when serving. Will probably make again just because it is easy & not your "typical" berry pie.
This recipe is fabulous! Easy to make and delicious! I triple the recipe for the filling and make two pies- one to eat and one to share!
Absolutely delicios and super easy recipe, made it for thanksgiving and everyone loved it, I'm goin to save this one to keep using...
Excellent!! One of the best pies that I have ever made to date. It's extremely simple and easy to make.
This pie is AWESOME! My grandmother used to make pineapple pie. When I found this recipe, I had to try it. I am so happy that I did. I will be making many more now that I have the recipe...can't wait to make it for the next family get-together. It's a 5 STAR recipe all the way...easy too!!
This pie was wonderful! I toasted coconut and spread it out underneath the pineapple filling for a tropical essence. The tip to put lemon zest in the crust, and to use pineapple pieces really helped!
My sister brought me a pie one time and told me to eat a slice before I said anything about it. After making comments about the yellow pie I had never seen before, I took a bite. It was so YUMMY!! I wasn't expecting that. She told me what it was and that a friend from work had given her two. I begged for the recipe, but I moved before I could get it. :-( A friend of mine said to try this website and I'm so glad I did! Thank you so much for the recipe! I made it for dessert this Easter. P.S. The 3/4 cup of sugar made the pie a little too sweet for us so we modified it to only 1/2 cup. It still came out perfectly!
Been looking for a pineapple filling that matched my grandmother's for years. And here it is! This would have been a five-star had it not been for the burned crust. When following the recipe's bake at 425F for 35 minutes, my pie crust was scorched. Next time I will turn it to 375F for 35 minutes - and watch it very closely. Then this should be a great pie!
I have made this over and over again, and always sub splenda fpr the sugar. It is an EXCELLENT recipe!
I decided the only fair way to rate this was to give it a 3. We haven't had pineapple pie since we were kids & now we know why----not much flavor. Although I agree it was very easy to put together [& I used "unroll dairy case crust"] that's not a good enough reason to give a recipe a 5. I read the other reviews & used an egg wash, 2 cans of pineapple instead of 1, & cut the sugar to 1 cup....I even used a lattice top hoping it would allow the fruit to firm up more, which it did. Well the pie came out great but my husband said it was too sweet & only ate half a slice. I finished mine,if only to prove I hadn't wasted my time......but I did. If you have to make so many changes, then need to add pineapple extract on top of it [as one viewer did] it's not a keeper. Sorry!
Good recipe. However, if you actually want to have enough filling for an 8"-9" pie, you will absolutely need to make DOUBLE the amount shown.
This is a beautiful pie, and really good i do recommend it very much. Excellent.
Pineapple lovers rejoice! This was excellent.
Absolutely perfect to bring to work on March 14 - PI day! I plan to have more filling, use the 1/2 brown sugar plus add either vanilla or almond flavor. I'm still toying with the idea include some toasted coconut too.
nice!
Very easy to make. Made this pie for a co-worker and he enjoyed it very much! Thanks!
This recipe tastes like it reads. There's nothing inspiring about it. I'd probably enjoy making this with a kid, but the product is nothing to be too proud of. I didn't alter the recipe at all, but it could do with only 1/2 cup of sugar, and it probably needs some coconut and walnuts. A single-crusted version with whipped cream topping might be a good idea!
I have looked for this recipe for 30+ years since my mother made it for me as a young girl. If you like pineapple with french vanilla ice cream, you will love this pie. Thanks for sharing!!
|had never even heard of Pineaple Pie before I came across this recipe and it turns out my step mother loves pineapple pie. Her Grandma made it when she was little. The smile on her face when she took her first bite said it all. I think I really scored with this one. Thanks!!!!
Very good filling. Not too sweet.
I made this for my dad and he loved it! I used a store bought crust that comes in the pan for the bottom crust and a refrigerated crust for the top crust. Very easy recipe and very tasty.
Easy and fabulous. My husband nearly ate the whole thing in one sitting.
I have been eating and making pineapple pies since I was a small child. This is a fantastic recipe, I did not add a top crust on my first one It was eaten in one day! I'm making one today for a friend that has never tasted a pineapple pie and adding a top crust..I'm sure it will still be a fantastic pie! Try it, you will love it!
I followed this recipe exactly. I thought it was a little sweet for my tastes. My guests liked it, but it did not wow anyone. It is very easy and has a good overall taste. The pineapple filling thickened up very nicely and quickly.
Awesome recipe!!! Everybody loved it and told me where did I get the pie.
I found this recipe because I was trying to find something to do with the pineapple in my fridge and thank goodness I did, this was great! Before peeling and all the pineapple weighed around 40 ounces and I was worried that it was too much but cut it all up anyway and it turned out to be just nice :) I cut them into cubes instead of crushing and since there was the lack of juice as it didn't come from a can, when I was cooking it I smashed the pineapples a little to get some of the juice out and poured some water in to increase the volume. Turned out pretty amazing! Will make this again :)
I made this for a family get together, and it was a big hit, my dad ended up eating half a pie himself (I'm glad that I made two!).
I baked this for my husband and he LOVED it!! It was sooo easy to make that I didn't think it would be that great, but it was! The only thing I changed was I used fresh pineapple cut into chunks and then continued to follow the recipe. It was delicious! It wasn't too dry, or too moist, it was just right! I will be making this pie over and over again! Thanks for the recipe!
Yum! This looked gorgeous with a lattice crust, and tasted heavenly both warm and chilled. It's even better after a day or two in the fridge!
Absolutely delicious! However, I can only give this four stars because there is simply not enough filling to fill the entire pie. I used 1 1/2 times the filling recipe and next time I will double it. One of the people that I was serving this to is a diabetic, so I substituted the sugar with splenda and it still tastes awesome - you can't even tell that it is sugar free! I also used pineapple tidbits instead of crushed pineapple because I wanted to be able to bite into the pineapple. I might try it with crushed pineapple next time or even with pineapple chunks. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for submitting the recipe!
i cooked this pie for my husband who has always wanted this kind of pineapple pies but i couldnt find a good recipe that got firm in the middle. he loves it. i had to double the filling recipe however, i use pampered chef pie pans and the single recipe didnt come close to filling it. the double recipe worked fine for me.
We have a small local bakery that makes the world best Pineapple Pie. I've been trying to duplicate it at home, because they don't bake it as often as I'd like. This was not a bad pie, but I will keep searching for that perfect recipe. This just did not have the rich pineapple flavor I was hoping for.
excellent and realy easy to make!!!
This was an easy, fast and very delicious pineapple pie recipe.
It wasn't my favorite pie but it was okay.
This was so easy to make! It turned out perfectly! Great recipe!
I hate pineapple but my pineapple loving grandson asked me for it for his birthday, so, of course, I made it. It got rave reviews from everyone so I'm giving it 5 stars. The only thing I did differently was doing 1/2 crushed and 1/2 tidbits to give it a little different texture. Awesome recipe.
its easy and taste great my hubby loved it
this is a really good pie, we enjoyed making it
This was excellent with these changes: I added 1 whole fresh pineapple cut into chunks, 4 TBS cornstarch instead of 3. I don't like pies too sweet and you could really appreciate the pineapple flavor with the added fresh pineapple.
Hi! Never baked a Pineapple Pie before but my boyfriend really wanted one for his birthday. Tired it and he loved it!! Very easy but do agree on it does need the additional pineapple for a full pie plate. Enjoy!!
Yummy! I've made this recipe so many times and each time it's a success! I'm planning on trying this recipe for pineapple empanadas.
It was so moist and everyone wanted more
This was fantastic. The reason I give this 4 stars and not 5 stars is because I, like many others here, felt that it did not make enough filling, even for a shallow pan. So just double it up and you're fine. I made this with baking Splenda instead of white sugar and it was fantastic. Other than that I followed the recipe as written. Will definitely make again and share. Thanks!
Very simple pie to make and it was delicious!
I add additional lemon juice for tartness, plus I make double the amount of filling. It won't all fit in a 9" pie, but I save the excess and eat it as an ice cream topping. :D I would give it 4.5 stars, if only because it really does need additional lemon, in my opinion, and a single batch of the filling looks a bit paltry in a standard pie shell. Load it up!
Doubled the recipe after reading others reviews. My tweaks to the recipe were: Added a half tsp salt, and Tbsp of vanilla. I used one can of pineapple and a fresh pineapple. I pre-Baked a crust in a 9” pie pan (pre-made rolled up kind)) and it shrank down so much I didn’t need to double the batch! I decided to forgo making a lemon meringue pie and used the second crust for a second pineapple pie. This one isn’t being pre-baked. We’ll see how much this crust shrinks! Flavor of the filling seemed good! Kind of pineapple up-side down cake flavor!
My grandmother makes hers with the same ingredients. She doesn't measure though so I couldn't ever figure it out. This recipe took care if that! Pineapple pie like grandma makes it.
This is a delicious recipe, however, I changed a couple things to make it even better.
Made a half-pie sized pie with my little pie dish. I used 3/4 of the recipe of filling for my pie. Substituted brown sugar for half of the sugar. My crust was getting dark, so I covered with foil. I was still worried it would burn, so only baked it 25 minutes. Came out delicious! This was my first pineapple pie, but it won't be my last.
So easy to make. Taste delicious I used less sugar than the recipe called for .Pineapple sweet .
just made this today. i haven't tasted it yet and i overcooked the crust. the pineapple filling looks and smells great. HOWEVER, the amounts given in the recipe are NOT sufficient for 9-inch crust. the cooked pineapple filling is only about an inch thick! Followed recipe exactly, except i used tidbits rather than crushed pineapple. SO, i will make this again and probably double filling.
I made this for last Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I'm making it again for this Thanksgiving and I can't wait.
SOOO good!!
LOVE this recipe, just as is. (well I used a gluten free crust, bottom only, spread some crumbs for a topping to turn it into a gluten free treat)
Easy to make and delicious!
Great pie, I used brown sugar instead of white and put a little lemon zest on the bottom crust, yum!
I have to be honest, I am not a big pineapple pie lover, but everyone in my family is, so I gave this recipe a try and it came out great!!! The only change I made was substitute fresh pineapple (3 cups with its juice) instead of canned. The result was amazing, since the pineapple that I used was so ripe and sweet, the lemon juice gave it a nice balance!!!
I've been searching for just this recipe.So good and just what I remember from childhood. My children had never had it before but they loved it. Does need a little extra filling but great otherwise with no changes.
Very quick and easy. Tastes great!
I love this recipe!!! I've tried others but by far this is the best recipe for me.
Perfect. I can’t imagine how it could get any better than this, especially right out of the oven…cooled of course.
Just like my grandma used to make! My favorite flavor of pie! I make it for Easter every year.
Super easy and delicious!
Excellent. For double crust, used 2 cup all purpose flour, 1/2 cup canola oil, 5 tbsp water, lattice top, which worked well, with minimal bubble through. Pie sets up nicely when still warm and is good warm or at room temp.
Excellent pie and so simple to make. I followed the recipe and everyone loved it. Thank you.
This pie is so easy to make and absolutely delicious! Thank you for the recipe! :)
Excellent pineapple pie. I doubled all ingredients in the filling recipe. I used 2 can of pineapple, one crushed in juice and one chunks in juice. I drained 1/4 cup of juice from chunks can. I also use Jiffy pie crust mix and it makes pies taste like it was homemade crust. Problem is I can't just eat a little piece. There was extra filling which I used for ice cream topping.
