This is a double-crusted pineapple pie. Mix a teaspoon of lemon zest into the pastry for an unforgettable crust.

Recipe by BUCHKO

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan combine sugar, cornstarch, pineapple with juice, and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened, then allow to boil 1 minute.

  • Cool slightly and pour mixture into pastry-lined pie pan. Cover with top crust and seal. Make a few steam vents in crust, then brush with milk and sprinkle with sugar. Place in preheated oven and bake for 35 minutes. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

362 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 54.9g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 236.3mg. Full Nutrition
