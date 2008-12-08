Sunday's Apple Pie

4.7
224 Ratings
  • 5 170
  • 4 45
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Homemade apple pie, from scratch.

Recipe by Donna

Gallery
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a baking sheet on an oven rack.

    Advertisement

  • Place sliced apples in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon, and flour. Stir well and pour mixture over apples. Cut half of butter into small pieces and add to apples. Toss apples until thoroughly coated.

  • Roll out pastry to fit an 8- or 9-inch pie plate. Roll out top crust and set aside. Pour apples into pastry-lined pie pan.

  • Dot apples with remaining butter. Place second pastry on top. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven on the baking sheet until apple filling is bubbly and crust is golden brown, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 265.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022