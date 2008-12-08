Sunday's Apple Pie

WONDERFUL RECIPE! I used the Pillsbury Pie Crusts (2 in a box, bought 2 boxes). I followed recipe exactly, expect for cutting about 15 Kraft Caramels in half, then adding to the first half of the apples that were added to the pastry shell, then I added the rest of them once the rest of the apples were in the shell, and then about 1 tsp pf vanilla extract to top it off. I cut about 1 and a half of the other crusts into strips in order to lace the top of the pie. (picture available in picture box). Remember to slice your apples pretty thin so the apples can cook down enough while baking. Rewarm the pie before serving and ice cream goes GREAT with it. Especially home made! ;) My hubby who NEVER eats any kind of pie ate some of this one and LOVED it! It is the best apple pie I have ever had and everyone who ate it said the same thing! I used a variety of apples though, so I could catch the flavor of each one. I will be using this recipe plus the Kraft soft-chew caramels EVERYTIME now!!! Thanks for the great recipe! Years later and I still make this pie. I actually sell about 15 a year to regulars at the restaurant I used to work at who order them for parties they have or attend. It's delish with the caramels and vanilla!