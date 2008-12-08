Sunday's Apple Pie
Homemade apple pie, from scratch.
I really liked this pie recipe! It was simple yet flavorful. The only thing I did differently was to bake the pie at 400 for about 30 minutes to avoid a soggy crust, but will definitely keep this recipe to use for the future. Thanks!Read More
I rated this a tad lower than most of the other reviews because I feel it necessary to alter the recipe to include 1/4 cup of brown sugar and 1 tsp nutmeg. The pie was not sweet enough without the brown sugar, and nutmeg was necessary to compliment the cinnamon. I used this recipe in a 9 inch glass pie dish and baked it at 350 for 55 minutes.Read More
This was really good pie! We loved it. I used an assortment of apples: 2 Fujis 2 Granny Smith 2 Golden Delecious I think that's one of the secrests to a really good apple pie, combining really good apples together. I also ended up adding more cinnamon than called for, about 1 tsp as well as 1/2 tsp of nutmeg as I really like a spicy apple pie. I slpashed about 1 tblp of real mexican vanilla over the top of the apples, before I put the top crust on. To top it off, I brushed 2-3 tblsp mented butter on the top crust, and sprinkled it with a few tblsp granulated sugar. This made for a beautifuly golden, and crispy top crust. I served it warm with fresh whipped cream. YUM!!!!!
Yummy.. this was great. I omitted the butter and instead added 10 caramels, cut in half. I put half the apples in the crust, then half the caramels, then the remaining apples and caramels. Brushed the crust with cream and sprinkled with sugar before baking. Absolutely wonderful.
This was by far one of the best apple pies I've ever made!! I used a combination of granny smith and cortland apples. I also drizzled approximately 1 tbsp of real lemon juice over the apple/flour mixture once I put it into the pie shell. This pie had the perfect combination of tart/sweet taste. Warmed up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top - absolutely heavenly!!! I use frozen pie crust for the bottom of the pie and my own recipe for the top!! I use the recipe off of the can of Crisco. It has always been a foolproof recipe for me. The two tricks to flaky crust (as taught to me by my mom), try to handle the dough as little as possible. Also use ice water. This time around I also tried chilling the shortening - was one of the best crusts I've ever made! Happy Baking!!
I cut up the amount of apples you had in the recipe and had enough for 2 1/2 pies. I put the extra [with all the seasonings] into a sauce pan, added a litle water and cooked until soft. About 30 seconds in the blender and had the best cinnamon apple sauce ever. Great recipe.
This pie was very easy, in fact it was the first time I ever made a pie. I had way too many apples, even though I used a deep dish, so I left some out. The only thing is that next time I will add more sugar--its just didn't seem sweet enough. But it was still really good.
I used the Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust and the pie came out perfect. It was the best apple pie I've made. I also used the food processor to cut the apples really thin and I think that helped.
This was my 1st ever attempt at making apple pie. It was VERY easy to make and my family LOVED it!! I added a sprinkle of nutmeg to the spice mixture otherwise followed recipe exactly. My hubby and father can't wait for me to make it again!! Thanks!!
My children enjoyed this pie very much. I made this for Thanksgiving. It was my first time making an apple pie from scratch. This recipe made it easy. My pies turned out great. I will use this recipe again. Thanks.
simple and delicious.
Quick and easy to make! Tasted great!
Absolutely fantastic!!!! If you double the recipe it can make 3 pies that are winners! I did add nutmeg to flour/sugar mixture and also put 1/4 tsp of vanilla on top of the apples once they were in the pie shell. Will be using again and again - thanks!
This is a great starter recipe for apple pie. I did make a few modifications to the recipe. I used 2 granny smith, 2 red delicious & 2 braeburn apples. To the mix I added 1 additional tablespoon of flour, 1 tbsp. unpacked brown sugar & 1/8 tsp. nutmeg. After mixing the filling together and placing in the pie crust recipe I also got from AllRecipes, I sprinkled about 1 teaspoon of corn starch across the top to help thicken up the sauce. The pie turned out great. Thanks!
This recipe is SO good! It was the first time to make apple pie and it made me look like I had much more talent than I do! My step-dad said it was the prettiest pie he had ever seen :)
Very good. It wasn't to sweet just the way I like it! It would have been better but I made the crust which was a nice crust but, well, I am a terrible pie crust maker.
WONDERFUL RECIPE! I used the Pillsbury Pie Crusts (2 in a box, bought 2 boxes). I followed recipe exactly, expect for cutting about 15 Kraft Caramels in half, then adding to the first half of the apples that were added to the pastry shell, then I added the rest of them once the rest of the apples were in the shell, and then about 1 tsp pf vanilla extract to top it off. I cut about 1 and a half of the other crusts into strips in order to lace the top of the pie. (picture available in picture box). Remember to slice your apples pretty thin so the apples can cook down enough while baking. Rewarm the pie before serving and ice cream goes GREAT with it. Especially home made! ;) My hubby who NEVER eats any kind of pie ate some of this one and LOVED it! It is the best apple pie I have ever had and everyone who ate it said the same thing! I used a variety of apples though, so I could catch the flavor of each one. I will be using this recipe plus the Kraft soft-chew caramels EVERYTIME now!!! Thanks for the great recipe! Years later and I still make this pie. I actually sell about 15 a year to regulars at the restaurant I used to work at who order them for parties they have or attend. It's delish with the caramels and vanilla!
Very good apple pie. I did double the apples and sugar; than put in a 10" shell. I did not double the flour,cinnamon or butter and it was great and very juicy. I like piled high apple pie. Pie making is my most favorite thing to do! I like to decorate with the extra pie dough.
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. Would give it 20 stars if I could! Simple and delicious! Thank you so much for sharing!!! It was a big hit at Thanksgiving!!!!!
I just returned from a Christmas party and the guests raved about this delicious pie that I brought! I used Gala apples and sprinkled 1/2 teaspoon vanilla over apple mixture before adding top crust. Super easy and very good. I will definately made again.
It was a simple recipe and did not have alot of spice, enjoy a little more flavor in pie.
Great pie!
I didnt actually make a pie, I just used the ingredients and directions to make the apples and then used them to put into a cake. It was delicious, and my mother in law just walked out taking half the cake with her.
Perfect just like it is! Very traditional, very good.
This was my first attempt at apple pie and it was AWESOME!!!!!!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
If you want a basic simple apple pie, this is it! I had a crust at home already and needed a good quick filling...this one did the trick!
Let me tell you something: I made this pie for my boyfriend's family, and his father said that it was better than his mother's (my boyfriend's grandmother's) pie. That's all that needs to be said for how great this pie is.
I tried this recipe looking for an easy apple pie to make. My family loved it! I did cheat and use the Pillsbury crust, I also added a little vanilla and nutmeg along with a shot (or two) of ground ginger. I did leave it set for about 3 hours before serving so it wasn't to runny. Thanks for a great recipe, I am going to be making this often!
This is a great, easy applie pie. I usually use an assortment of apples (Fujis, Granny Smith, Pink Ladies, etc.) which gives a nice variety of flavor.
Added some fresh lemon juice, and also used 3 different types of apples, added a little dark brown sugar too.
This is a very good basic apple pie filling recipe. I will be using this again when I need a nice and simple filling.
gotta tell ya, my husband and oldest son thought this was fantastic. I am not a fruit pie kinda girl, but they thoroughly enjoyed it at Thanksgiving. Was the first dessert completely consumed asap.
2 words...OH MY! I follwed the recipe, but sprinkled in a pinch of nutmeg. It's just juicy enough and perfectly sweet. <3
I made this pie but tweaked it slightly for my taste by adding 1 Cup of Brown Sugar and 1/2 Teaspoon of Nutmeg. The recipe was simple and the results were awesome, Opt for Ala Mode as you will have plenty of juice to spoon over the ice cream. This one is a Keeper!
This was simple and delicious!! After making, there were only 2 pieces left. Enough for a late night snack! :)
I would love to try this, but I want to use home grown apples and they are very small. I am a good cook, but not a baker. Could someone translate 6 tart apples into cups or a measurement of some sort? Thanks. This is by far my favorite recipe site!
I made this pie for Thanksgiving and it was easy and fantastic! If you love cinnamon, you'll love this pie.
It was APPLE PIE...Not too sweet not too tart! Will always do it!
Loved this recipe. It was easy and delicious, I will never buy a pie in the store again. I did add a little more cinnamon, and just added all the butter to the apples right away. I even made one for my mom!
i used Cox's apples for this one, my husband really likes it,he says it reminds him of Christmas. better than plain old apple pie. thanks.
First pie I have ever made and I though it was delicious. Had WAY too many apples however and there is a liquidy mixture on the bottom of the inside of the pie. Not sure if it was too much margarine or what. Next time I will add some suger and cinnamon to the top of the crust as well. WILL MAKE AGAIN! :)
This is the first apple pie I have ever made, and following this recipe as well as tweaking it a bit made it come out delish! I used premade pie dough from the grocery store (which tastes almost as good as homemade), and makes making a pie easier and less time consuming. I sprayed my pan with Pam first, and then added about 1/4t nutmeg to my ingredients. I used Gala apples (which are my favorite), but had to use about 8-9 instead of 6, because they were small. I also used 1/4 cup white sugar, and 1/4 cup brown sugar. I also brushed the bottom shell with some butter. I then latticed my top dough, brushed with egg, and sprinkled cinnamon/sugar on top. It came out absolutely perfect at the 350*. I will definitely make again! Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent recipe! I like things to be sweet so I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar and I also added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I liked the idea of other posters to brush the top with milk and sprinkle with sugar so I did that too. I'm sure it would have been great without these tweaks, but I altered it a bit to suit my personal tastes. I will never use another apple pie recipe again. This one is a keeper!
THIS PIE FILLING WAS SO YUMMY! I MADE A FEW REVISIONS WHICH INCLUDED ADDING A TSP. OF NUTMEG, A DASH OF VANILLA, AND A TBSP OF BROWN SUGAR SO GOOD! WILL BE USING THIS RECIPE AGAIN!
This pie was yummy. It came out perfect. Although I did add a teaspoon of vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. This one's going in my favorites, for sure!
I have made this pie for years but I do add a few tweeks. I sprinkle 1 tablespoon lemon juice over sliced apples and sprinkle "raw" sugar on the top crust before baking. This is my husbands favorite so it is made often at our house.
i agree with schmerna... this pie IS simple and delicious!! it takes 10 minutes, 15 tops, to cut, mix and pour. and clean up was even quicker! 7 minutes when usually I leave things (bowls with sticky filling) in the sink for a day or two to soak so it'll be easier to clean but I guess those times have changed!!!!! This is a keeper!!!!!!!!!!!
Great recipe! The cooking time needed to be altered a little for me.
I made this pie today its a cold fall autumn day so I thought I'd try this pie I just took it out of the oven my house smells wonderful I can't wait to try it I added a little vanilla and nutmeg like other views suggested and after baking I brushed melted butter on top and added cinnamon sugar wow I can't wait to try it.. Thanks again hopefully it turned out good. OMG this pie is the Bomb!!! I waited as long as I could the pie sat up beautifully the crust was buttery and flaky with the cinnamon topping I had two pieces allready absolutely irrasistable pie I will definitely be making this one again real soon I used the Flaky pie crust in the Food processor and made sure my ingrediants were very cold the crust just melts in your mouth perfect ammount of cinnamon/sugar for the filling absolutely amazing I can't believe I made it :)) Tammy
Came out Great! My family enjoyed going out apple picking and coming home to make a apple pie out of the apples we just picked!
As other reviewers I added some nutmeg, and used only 3 apples (fuji, granny smith and golden delicious). It was my first time making a pie and it came out great.
Great recipe, simple & delicious. I used 4 different kinds of fresh picked apples. Also I added nutmeg, vanilla & more cinnamon to the apples.
Fantastic!
Very easy and quick to make. A little dry. Could use some more flavor, but perfect for a busy day.
A very tasty pie! I substituted splenda for the sugar and added just a dash of nutmeg and ginger.
So easy, tasted great, not too sweet! A really nice pie recipe! Thank you!
I love to cook, but have never been a good baker. This recipe was so simple that even I mastered it - even with a 6 & 7 year old helper. Best of all, it turned out great! I followed another's advice and added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and sprinkled sugar on top of the pie crust. It was a little soupy at first (probably still too hot), but once it cooled, it was just the right consistency. Make sure you put a cookie tin under the pie tin in the oven or put some aluminum foil on the bottom of the oven in case there is any over flow! This is our new apple pie recipe!!
I just made this pie, and it was awesome. I added 2 strips of bacon and some maple syrup for some reason, so I guess I kind of made my own version. I also added the bacon grease, took out a tablespoon of butter, used only 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, and added some salt. I kind of made it up as I went, but it was probably the craziest pie I've ever had. This was also the first pie I've ever made, so it was pretty satisfying too.
Good pie! I also added a sprinkle of nutmeg, and used roll out dough with some milk brushed on top.
The names says it BEST, this apple pie is as easy as Sunday morning, the best day of the week!! I have never baked apple pie though I love baking. A bag of apples were just sitting in the fridge on the verge of turning so I figured I best use them in a way my family would best enjoy. They weren't tart so I was a little skeptical that it wouldn't be great but it was amazing!! Please DON'T CHANGE ANYTHING!! keep the same ingredients and do not add anymore, this was so enjoyable to my Fiancee, me and our kids. Better that any store bought pie I could have bring home, thanks Donna!!
Good flavor, but too much cinnamon for our taste. I like that the filling was not too runny and the sweetness is right on.
This was tasty. A good basic Apple Pie recipe.
Good pie but next time I will add less cinnamon,as this was too much.
I thought the pie was okay, but by using tart apples 1/2 cup sugar was not nearly enough, I used 3/4 cup sugar still not enough. 2 tblsp. flour made pie too dry. Thanks for sharing anyway.
this recipe is so good i used it for the last 2 Christmasses and Thanksgivings.
wow!
I made my own pie crust from scratch (which is why i downgraded the recipe from 5 stars) and otherwise followed the recipe- the filling came out perfect :) thanks for the recipe!
I never made a homemade pie before, but I had apples that no one was eating. And of course I looked no further than this recipe, because as weird as it sounds, my name is actually Sunday. This was awesome. The pie was gone in 2 days.
I give it five stars because it was so easy and tasted really great. I put way too much cinnamon in it, and instead of slicing the apples I diced them with the skin still on, and it worked out to be perfect. I also wound up baking it for just over an hour and it made it slightly crispy and wonderful. This is my apple pie recipe as of now!
This reminds me of my mom's apple pie...simply delicious! Thanks for sharing.
My husband and I LOVED this pie! This was my first attempt at pie making... I am trying to branch out and start cooking more. I used a 9 inch refrigerated pie pastry and was able to make use of all the apples. The seasonings were just right, not too sweet and not too tart. I added a little nutmeg just for the heck of it. It really turned out great! My husband ate it warm with vanilla ice cream, YUM!
This was a great pie! I made it with a crumbly top and it had such a great flavor. The apples are still crispy which I loved.
Amazingly amazing. Made this for Thanksgiving, and got RAVE reviews from family. Used granny smith apples.
Serendipitously, I forgot to add the butter to the apple mix. The apples I used were going bad and this recipe made them deeeelicious. Cut a pattern into the crust, baked it according to recipe, and topped it with sugar right out of the oven. Very yummy!
I used 5 apples in a 9 inch pie pan, and they fit perfectly. This was pretty good, thanks!!
I didn't change a thing with this recipe and it turned out PERFECT! I made homemade crust and added some sugar and vanilla to the dough for a bit more flavor. I also followed the advice of another reviewer and brushed the top crust with water and sprinkled it with sugar. If you cut the pie right after you take it out of the oven, it'll be too watery, but after about a half an hour the juice thickens up. I'll definitely be making this again!
This is a very good pie. I substituted 3/4 cup honey for the sugar, added more flour, and put in some vanilla extract and mapline.
Very good
This was a DELICIOUS pie with apples picked off the tree in the front yard, but came out rather runny :/
This was the first apple pie that I've ever made. I liked it because it was simple yet yummy. My husband even liked it and he is not a big fan of pies. My only issue with this recipe was that I felt/tasted flour mixed in with the apples. I don't know if I didn't mix it properly or bake it long enough. Any suggestions as to what I did wrong? Besides that I thought it was wonderful.
I made this yesterday. The only changes I made were using 3 large apples and it was more than enough filling, and to cut the cinnamon in half (otherwise it's too strong for me). It baked for 45 min and turned out wonderfully! A++ flavor and just the perfect amount of soft apples and spices. We loved it thanks!
This recipe is truly fantastic. I used Granny Smiths and agree that 1/2c sugar not enough. I used 1c sugar, increased the cinnamon to 3 tsp, and added 3 tbs heavy cream after I put the apples in the pie crust. I then sprinkled with a little nutmeg.
Good, but a little too much cinnamon.
This was my first pie I ever made and it was easy.My family and I thought it tasted great
I used this recipe to make my very first apple pie ever. It turned out wonderful! I took advice from another review on here to use different types of apples as well as added a little nutmeg for spice. I drizzled a little caramel over the apples before top crust, that added a nice extra flavor and moisture. Everyone loved it! I will use this recipe again!
This is a good traditional recipe. For a little extra, I coated the apples with 1 Tbs lemon juice before adding the dry ingredients, and also added 2 Tbs brown sugar and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. Next time I make this I want to add some cranberries. Yum!
Delicous apple pie! This was my first time making apple pie, and everyone loved it. I only used 4 large granny smith apples, and made a lattice topping. I am making two more for a holiday party at work this week!
Good but too much cinnamon.
Best apple pie ever! Next time I will need to double up on my crust because I would prefer for it to be a little thicker. But the pie was absolutely delicious! I made it for my husband and he really enjoyed it.
This recipe could not be more easy and the results are fantastic. I will likely add a bit more spice next time but otherwise you can't go wrong with this apple pie. Yum.
This was the first apple pie I have ever made. It was quite good. I used Granny Smith apples. I also used Pillsbury ready made pie crust. There were only 1 downside to this pie. I think maybe next time I make this I will add some sugar on the top crust to give the topping a bit more of a flavor. Other than that...it's a keeper!!
I found this pie recipe and had never made a pie before but if you live in New England, you know about apple season! Sooo...I decided to try my hand at apple pie! Lets just say that my family has been so in love with this pie that I am still making one nearly every other day! I also put in a varation. For the top of the pie, I do put the top crust on but I lattice it and make a mixture of cinnamon, sugar and butter and brush the mixture over the crust (after I have brushed the top with water of course, to keep from over criping!) It's amazing! Thank you so much for this recipe!
Easy to make and comes out great!
Simple, classic.
Great pie, Wonderful basic recipe!
very good!
My husband LOVES this pie. I used 4 Jonagold apples, but I think it could have held 5 or 6 because they are small. I also added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar and reduced the cinnamon to 1/4 tsp (I cannot imagine 2 tsp of cinnamon. It would be overwhelming). This was the first pie I have ever made and it turned out very good. Easy to make.
I made this yesterday and it turned out great! I added some nutmeg after reading other reviews and used three different kinds of apples. I served it with vanilla ice cream and my kids loved it:) It was simple, but very good recipes. It took me a while to prep since I was making four pies at once...! It's a keeper:)
not the best. I thought it was actually kind of dry. Don't think that I will make again.
