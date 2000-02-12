Lover's Beef Burgundy Filet

One must be very careful who this is prepared for. Like a magic love potion, it brings out the lover in ANYone. Through trial and error, I learned very quickly not to prepare this for a mere 'casual date' UNLESS you want that 'casual date' to become 'more'....
Absolutely incredible! This is the BEST steak I have ever had. I made this for a romantic meal for my husband and myself with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. He (ever the meat-and-potatoes man) was in heaven. Babs--oyster sauce is a thick, brown sauce that would either be in the condiment or Asian food section of your grocery (I had to ask for help finding it in my mid-sized grocery, but they had it.) 'Dynasty' was the name of the brand I found. You can also get it online. (3/3/2006) I'm still making, and LOVING, this recipe, and I just wanted to add--the marinade freezes beautifully, so I make the full batch of marinade and freeze half of it (as I've never made it for 8 people). Also, my latest addition to the meal is putting sliced baby Portobellos in the marinade (just dip them and then take them out, the marinade soaks in QUICKLY) after I remove the steaks. Saute them with a little marinade until tender and serve on top or on the side of the filets. Heavenly!
I would have rated this a one- or two-star recipe, but my husband liked it enough to rate it as a four, so I'm averaging our ratings. I marinated the beef for the five hours the recipe called for, and the taste was entirely too strong for me -- it masked the beef taste entirely. My husband, who likes steak sauce, likened it to beef with the steak sauce built in. If I ever decided to make this again, I'd marinate it for only an hour or two.
This recipe was awesome!! The meat was so tender it was like cutting through butter. I was only planning on eating half of my steak, but their was no way I could stop eating until their was nothing left :)
Completely over the top for steak house flavor! I followed the recipe to the "T", and BBQ'd the steaks to med-rare. The ONLY thing I changed was that I didn't want to purchase a shallot for the final butter mixture, so I just used all green onion. I will also add that I made extra on the butter/wine/green onion and served it to be spread on French bread. This was positively sensational, and I disagree with it being a lot of extra work. It was a snap to prepare. I served it with garlic mashed potatoes, a green salad, the French bread, and of course... the left over Burgundy wine! Everyone raved, and I was pleased beyond words! It did make quite a bit of marinade sauce, but that will be fun trying it out on different cuts of meat and the George Foreman grill. Yummmmmmmmmmmmm!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2002
Incredible! This was an excellent recipe. My only comment is that I wish the person who listed the recipe would have indicated whether it's red or white burgundy wine. Also, in the supermarket I could only find oyster "flavored" sauce which was in the oriental aisle. I'm not sure whether this was the correct product, it was very thick. I used the red burgundy and this oyster "flavored" sauce and it turned out fabulous. So, I assume that I guessed right with the wine and sauce. I would recommend using a little less canola oil for the sauce because it really doesn't seem that necessary. And I didn't use the grill but rather broiled the fillets. I highly recommend everyone try this recipe, the flavors are incredible. We had the fillets with frozen shoestring fries. The sauce over the fries was excellent!
I made this last night and it was delicious. I could kick myself for not taking a picture though. I followed the recipe almost exactly except we didn't have any charcoal so we put the tenderloins in the oven on broil (approx 500 degrees) for about 7 minutes on each side. I let them rest for another 10 minutes before dolloping the butter on and placing them in the 200 degree oven. They came out perfect -pink inside but not too pink. (The tenderloins I used were approximately an inch thick) My husband and daughter both loved this recipe. I served the steak with garlic mashed potatos and steamed asparagus. I will make this recipe again but next time I promise to take a picture. Thanks, Penelope Holmes for a fabulous recipe!
I'm obsessed with the steak. To die for... My only change is the way you cook the filets- which I learned from a chef here in town. Just sear on a stove top grill pan and then place in a baking dish and cover with foil and cook for about 8-10 minutes.
Very good, I overmarinated it the first time and left the filets in overnight and they absorbed too much of the wine and didn't taste like steak at all anymore. I've since used it on several different cuts of steak and marinated it only 5 hours and they turned out terrific. Family requests it now and even my picky 8 year old loved it.
The marinade has an unusual flavor due to the oyster sauce which is very good; the steak comes out very flavorful. I like oyster sauce very much (used extensively in Chinese cooking) however it does contain MSG so be forewarned as many people must avoid MSG added to food. My husband really enjoys this. I would recommend scaling the recipe way down if only making 2 or 4 steaks as it yields a whole lot of liquid. I also think the added butter/wine topping for serving, while adding a very rich buttery sauce, can be easily ommitted. To cool the liquid down faster, I put it in the freezer for a short time, and I also don't marinade longer than an hour or two max as I find the flavor becomes too strong.
I was turned on to this recipe 4 years ago. It was AWSOME. I made it again a few years later and it was not so good. I pondered the difference in the two occasions and determined it was the freshness of the Filet. The first time I was working at a Steak House and brought some home, the second time, I went to my local grocery and picked up some mass produced pre packaged "filets". Don't skimp on the ingedients, you get what you pay for. Yes, play with the time marinated, but not the ingredient. Use real butter, use real Burgundy. A $10 to $12 bottle works fine. If you want something different, if you are looking for something different, then Keep Searching for something different. This is a very good meal, don't change it and then say it wasn't that good.
Sorry, I hate to "rain" on Penelope's receipe, but for all of the prep required for this, I can only say it's average. I always use the finest cuts for all tenderloin receipes but could get the same results with several less time consuming preparations. For this to be a " magic love potion", it requires a couple of Martini's before dinner. Again, not bad, but not worth the extra effort.
This recipe lives up to the "hype". I made this for an anniversary dinner with my fiance and we both LOVED it. I highly recommend making this dish for someone you love, the best way to a man's heart is truly through his stomach and this is the right ammunition :)
Fabulous! It turned out great - my husband LOVED this marinade and is looking forward to it again. (I will take the recommendation to make a bigger batch and freeze extras.) Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/11/2002
I tried this marinade for valentines day.. since I had not used it before I marinated a small lower priced piece of steak first to taste test..(the oyster sauce made me a little nervous) but it was great so I continued with the fillets for my dinner party. They were very good but I don't think I will use it again.. you could taste the red wine .. but it just didn't have the kind of tantilizing flavor I was hoping for
Very good. Used only about 1/2 or 1/3 of marinade. Very nice taste. Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2003
A seductive recipe, which we've made for three special occasions so far. I did reduce the amount of oil in the marinade to 1/2 cup, rather than the 1-1/2 cups noted in the recipe. Being oil-conscious is probably a bit silly, given the fact that this is filet mignon, after all, and it's slathered with delectably decadent burgundy butter...but cutting out a cup of oil does make the marinade a bit stronger. A nice, long, overnight marinade works well to let the fantastic marriage of flavors develop. Like a good seduction, it's worth the wait. ; )
This was wonderful! My husband raved about it all night. Hours later he was was still talking about "that steak". Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2002
This is awsome! I found that this recipe makes a lot of marinade so I buy extra meat and place the meat in a freezer bag with the marinade and freeze it until I need it. I comes out great! This is the only way that we eat steak now!! I am so glad that I decided to try it!
I guess this recipe was too “hyped” up and I expected something spectacular. I was looking for a really special filet recipe for my boyfriend’s birthday, one that I wouldn’t use on a normal day. It was good and we enjoyed the filet, but it was not significantly better tasting than any other good simple marinade that I have tried. It mostly tasted like burgundy wine and soy sauce (a typical simple marinade). I don’t think any of the other ingredients made a difference.
Everyone who eats meat seemed to like this pretty well. The marinade amount is way more than is necessary, though. For 6 steaks, I made the amount for 4, and there was still a lot. Cut down on the marinade, and drink that good wine with your meal instead. Thanks!
These is something magical about these steaks. I used ribeyes because I could not find qood quality filets at my store. I reserved the marinade to make a quick pan sauce for the steaks to give diners a choice. I sauted 1 cup of sliced mixed mushrooms in butter, then removed the mushrooms, and added the marinade, reducing to 1/2 (you might need to add 1 tsp of cornstarch to aid it) and added back in the mushrooms. Many of my guest put both the mushroom sauce and the butter on top.
OMG TO DIE FOR! I made this for my husband and I's first anniversary dinner and we both thought it was the most amazing thing ever. There was so much marinade left over that we used on a plethora of different things from steaks to a pot roast to shrimp. ALL FANTASTIC. I will also say that my husband and I are both beef "simplistics". We love the taste of beef all by itself. We generally grill with a bit of salt and pepper and call it good and it generally if FANTASTIC just like that. But we felt we needed something a little extra special and this whole thing was just tremendous!
I made this for my partner on Valentine's day,and he has been raving to everyone about his dinner. I'm not much of a cook but it was simple & fantastic! I'm not a big fan of red meat, but the taste is simply devine, so juicy, I have never had anything like it and best of all - I made it myself.
This is definitely worth the time and effort involved in making this steak. It's without a doubt the best steak I've ever had. One thing extra I did was to cook the marinate after I removed the steak from it and I thickened it with corn starch in a little bit of water. It makes an excellent gravy to drizzle over the steak when you plate the meal, or you can toss some on sauteed mushrooms and cook for a few minutes as a nice side to go with the steak. I even drizzled some of the sauce over the baked potatoes.
We loved these steaks! The yummy compound butter made the whole recipe for us. Make it for someone you already love since you'll both have serious onion-shallot-garlic breath after (and you won't even mind because this recipe is that darn good!).
Very good but I found the wine taste a little overwhelming. It could be, perhaps, because I marinated it overnight. Also, could someone please tell me what "oyster sauce" is? Is it thick, thin, red, clear? My supermarket had never heard of it and even when I called an oyster company, they couldn't tell me what it is. The best the gal could recommend to me was clam juice so I used that. Perhaps that had something to do with the flavor, but it certainly didn't ruin it. Will make again if I can find oyster sauce and will not marinate so long. THANKS AMANDA!! I'LL TRY TO FIND IT AND GIVE THE RECIPE A TRY ONCE AGAIN!
Outstanding! We scaled this down to 4 steaks. We used low sodium soy sauce and used only one stick of softened butter instead of the canola oil. We served this with a side of egg noodles that I had tossed in a touch of evoo. I boiled the marinade and then spooned this over the steaks and noodles on the plate. This was a delicious meal and I will make again soon. Thanks for the post.
This is by far the ultimate steak recipe. My husband said this is the best steak he has ever eaten, and we always go for filet mignon when we're eating out. It was tender and so flavorful, yet the flavors of the marinade and butter did not overpower the true taste of the meat. I was wondering whether you could freeze the marinade for reuse. Any ideas?
I cooked this for my Husband recently on Valentines Day. We loved it!!!!! My mouth waters just thinking about it. I used scotch fillet steaks and a good Aussie cabernet merlot, for the marinade. We cooked this for friends last weekend and they now have the recipe too! Thanks so much :o)
When I started making this, I was not too sure about it. I do NOT like burgundy wine at all and that is a main ingredient, but my husband was dying to try it so I made it and OMG it was WONDERFUL. It was so tender it melted in my mouth. My husband asked for it again the next day...
TRY THIS ONE! I'm not one for complimenting my own cooking, however, I made this for dinner last night and it was DELICIOUS! My husband and the kids also loved it, so this one is definitely a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2001
This was quite good. I think I marinated mine for too long, though, because I found the flavor a bit overpowering. Otherwise, the concept is good, and I'm sure the results will be better if I kept the meat in the marinade for the appropriate amount of time Although I know many people would enjoy it, I found the butter a bit too rich for my taste. Next time, I think I will make an herbed hollandaise sauce or even a creamy garlic sauce for it instead. I will definitely make this again! Please don't be put off my my comments, because this really is an excellent recipe!
I must say, after reading all of the reviews about how good this is, I was pretty disappointed. It was OK, just not worth a 1/2 bottle of wine and almost a whole bottle of oyster sauce... (I halved the recipe). I probably won't make it again.
We found the taste of the marinade too salty and we found it overpowered the meat's flavour altogether even if we are usually pretty big on salty foods. The flavour of the marinade didn't really please us either, we couldn't really taste the wine. Perhaps using these ingredients in smaller quantities would be pleasing. The meat was obviously tender, but then again, if you are eating filet mignon, it should be.
I have made this for Valentines Day twice now three years apart, the first time I was able to get Filet Mingnon and it was scrumptious!! The second time I wasn't able to get the Filet Mingnon and the butcher suggested New York Strip as a substitute cut of meat, we were let down. . . the flavor just wasn't there, even after three years we could tell it wasn't as good as the first time and I made it exactly as the recipe reads did not change a thing. I will definetly make this again but ONLY if I can get the Filet Mingnon steaks!!
this recipe is ok. kinda a waste of a great peice of beef. we scaled it down to 2 servings and it was still lots of merinade for 2 filets and 8 oz of shrooms. the flavor was ok not great the mushrooms had good flavor. would we make it again probably not we'll stick to s & p and let the great flavor of the beef speak for itself.
I didn't care for this. It needed way too many ingredients and it didn't do much for our filets. I was really hoping for something amazing. The butter was a neat additive, but not for the health healthy diets.
PORHUEA
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2002
No need to go to an expensive steak house when you can make just as good of a steak at home!
The flavour of the wine really came through the steak. I replaced the shallots with garlic in the butter & found the wine didn't mix into the butter properly. Overall a tasty & easy to prepare steak but just didn't quite live up to my expectations given the good reviews.
I am only giving this one four stars because I made it exactly according to recipe and it wasn't as good as expected or as other reviews stated. I would make this again, but it's a lot of work for something that doesn't make you go 'MMMMMMMMMMMMMM...'
This was very good. I only marinated about an hour and a half, because of time constraints. I also did not use oyster sauce or clam juice, as I have a severe allergy to shellfish. I don't think I missed it, but does anyone have any suggestions for a substitute that won't, you know, kill me? Also, does make quite a bit of marinade. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipis is extrodinary. I had a special evening planned with my wife and I wanted to surprise her with a nice romantic dinner at home. This weas the perfect recepie. I followed it exactly using a good merlot. I cooked up some roasted new potatoes to go with it, and sauted some portobella mushrooms and shallots with some of the left over marinade. To finish it off, I took the remainder of the marinade and reduced it down to a nice dipping sauce. Everything turned out great and the flavors were incredible. WONDERFUL RECIPIE!
I have made this recipe several times now and have yet to be dissapointed. This is an incredible recipe and am soooo glad you shared it. I am hesitant to use it on a regular basis though, because it is sooo good that I want it to maintain it's extra special appeal. Absolutely incredible! Thanks for sharing!!
Excellent! Easy to prepare. I did not use Filet Mignon though. I halved the marinade portion of the recipe and placed the steaks and marinade in a ziplock bag and refrigerated them over night. This is definitly a recipe to use to for a special occassion or to impress someone.
my bf cook this for me on valentine , he was a little bit disappointed. he dont like red wine but he 's doing this for me 5 hrs for marinate is quite long , filet turn to be too strong , red wine quite over power other taste & smell .even though i like this recipe but it's not a big hit for my bf. so i have to give 4 stars for his tried. u should c him when he eat it. If u dont like red wine , this recipe is not for u. i hope this help ! :-)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2002
My boyfriend, definitely a meat eater, said this was the best recipe I've made for him (so far!). Very easy, simple, but absolutely delicious!
This marinade is the BEST!!! It is a little time consuming but worth it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2003
An excellent steak recipe. I made this for my girlfriend on Valentine's Day and it was excellent. I broiled the steaks instead of grilling them outdoors as they recommmend. Also, I used less oyster sauce than the receipe recommended, mainly because the bottle I had bought was too small. But it was excellent! It is not hard to make, regardless of what other people said, and I found that the marinade in no way overpowered the meat. Excellent! (And it really works!)
I didn't think this changed the filet taste that much. I grilled outside on the grill. I have some left over so I'll try on a lesser cut of meat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2005
LOW FAT ALERT: You can cut way back on the canola oil, and it still turns out GREAT! I eliminated the wine/butter sauce completely. Instead, I put additional wine in a saucepan and added fresh sliced mushrooms. After coming to a boil, a package of "fat free" brown gravy sauce was added (with a cup or so of water because the wine cooked down). Kroger sells a "beef blend" herb package (oregano, chives, and rosemary). I chopped up some of that and added it to the gravy mixture. I let the gravy come to a slow boil and then let it simmer while the steaks cooked on the George Foreman grill. I served the steaks (which I marinated for 45 min.) with baked potatoes and steemed broccoli. The mushroom/gravy mixture was TERRIFIC with the meat and potatoes. My husband ate with a look of rapture on his face... he said that this was one cow who "definitely did not die in vain".
I thought this was good although I have had better and it is expensive and time consuming.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2000
This is the best steak I have ever had! I have made it both with Filet Mignon and with Flank Steak, both were fabulous. The secret is in the sauce so don't let the Filet Mignon scare you away, any beef cut would be good.
I made this for Valentine's dinner and it was delicious. My husband could not stop raving about it. I did the filet's in the broiler instead of on the grill, and they turned out fine. I'll be making this for other special occassions.
I know this is a bold statement, but this is probably the best steak I've ever had, at home or from a restaurant. I used the oyster flavored sauce, and it worked great. I marinated the filets overnight, and I did not think the flavor was overpowering! Just great!
This recipe makes truly one of the most delicious steaks I have ever tasted. The burgundy and oyster sauce combined gives the meat a unique, delicious flavor. I will definitely make this recipe again (and again!).
Absolutly WONDERFUL. My husband and I like to get filet mignon for special ocassions and I havent found a marinade that I liked until now. I will definately be using it again. Only change I made was with the butter. I was scared to put that much pepper in it as I am not a big pepper fan. I just cut the amount down.
Changed this recipe a bit but we loved it. Never could find oyster sauce but used a bottle of clam juice. Only dumped the ingredients in a bowl and let marinade for 20-30 minutes, didn't bother with cooking on the stove, chilling etc. We were quite pleased with the results. I don't think we have ever had a more tender tenderloin.
Absolutely FABULOUS! One of the best marinades I have ever had. I made this for Father's Day with Delmonico steaks and everyone raved! Also used filets the first time and it was wonderful. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
Hands down one of the best steaks ever. The only things I did different was pan sear finish in the oven with the butter and marinate for 3 hours due to time constrictions. My BF said was one of the best steaks he had ever had! Brownie points for me!!
