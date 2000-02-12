Lover's Beef Burgundy Filet

Absolutely incredible! This is the BEST steak I have ever had. I made this for a romantic meal for my husband and myself with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. He (ever the meat-and-potatoes man) was in heaven. Babs--oyster sauce is a thick, brown sauce that would either be in the condiment or Asian food section of your grocery (I had to ask for help finding it in my mid-sized grocery, but they had it.) 'Dynasty' was the name of the brand I found. You can also get it online. (3/3/2006) I'm still making, and LOVING, this recipe, and I just wanted to add--the marinade freezes beautifully, so I make the full batch of marinade and freeze half of it (as I've never made it for 8 people). Also, my latest addition to the meal is putting sliced baby Portobellos in the marinade (just dip them and then take them out, the marinade soaks in QUICKLY) after I remove the steaks. Saute them with a little marinade until tender and serve on top or on the side of the filets. Heavenly!

