Old Fashioned Lemon Pie

This recipe came from a very old and dear friend, and it combines just the right amount of tartness and sweetness.

By Pat

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Lemon Filling: In a double boiler, combine cornstarch, sugar, and salt. Stir in water, mixing well. Cook until mixture is thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.

  • Place egg yolks in a medium bowl and beat well. Slowly pour 1/2 cup of cornstarch mixture into egg yolks, whisking constantly.

  • Pour egg yolk mixture back into cornstarch mixture in double boiler, continuing to whisk constantly. Return double boiler to heat and cook mixture 2 minutes longer, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

  • Stir butter or margarine, lemon juice, and lemon rind into thickened mixture. Allow mixture to cool, then pour into pie shell.

  • To Make Meringue: In a large metal or glass mixing bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Add 6 tablespoons sugar a little at a time, continuing to beat until all sugar is incorporated and whites are stiff. Spread meringue into pie shell, making sure to completely cover lemon filling.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, just until meringue is golden brown. Chill before serving.

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 84.4mg; sodium 219.4mg. Full Nutrition
