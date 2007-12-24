Old Fashioned Lemon Pie
This recipe came from a very old and dear friend, and it combines just the right amount of tartness and sweetness.
Unlike the chiffon pies that so many enjoy, I find this one not as tart. This is like the one on the side of a major selling cornstarch, but, since I buy generic, I was glad to find it on the web. I did not use the double boiler but cooked it over a low heat. For those that had a runny mixture, you didn't cook it long enough. Stir constantly and when it starts to "boil" like a "lava" bed, it will be thick enough to pour. The meringue also takes a long time to whip, so it is best to use an electric mixer. Also, egg whites whip better into meringue when they are at room temperature.Read More
Where did I go wrong?!?!? I followed the recipe to a 'T' and my lemon filling did not thicken as directed. So I ended up with lemom liquid:-( I'd like to try this recipe again-any advice from my fellow chefs?Read More
This is the best lemon pie recipe I've tasted!!! I registered here just to leave this review. I didnt have lemon zest but I added a few drops of lemon extract. Also, I dont have a double boiler but it cooks fine in a pan if you stir continually and watch the temperature. YUM!! Thank you for adding it!!
I liked the freshness of the ingredients used in this recipe! I did alter the proportions of sugar to lemon and lemon rind, so as to create a filling which had a more lemon-y flavor to it. I added more lemon juice and less sugar. Otherwise, it's good recipe! :-)
Patience is the key here. I did modify the recipe after the fist go around, for my family it was too sweet and not lemony enough. Since the first pie, I use the following modifications: 1. Cook directly on the burner and whisk almost constantly, let the mixture boil for two minutes while whisking constantly so as to not burn (it takes a while). 2. Reduce the sugar to ¾ cup. 3. Increase lemon juice to ¾ cup. 4. Use 2 Tablespoons lemon zest. Cooling the mixture before placing it in the crust is essential. The four stars is for the recipe as written, before my modifications.
This is the BEST Lemon Pie recipe I have ever used. I have used the recipe several times, with consistantly GREAT results! It is always a hit at Easter and family reunions.
This pie turned out beautifully and was delicious.
I was so excited I finally found the directions for making my late Mother's lemon meringue pie! I had the list of ingredients of hers, but no directions on how to make it. It tasted the same, I followed the directions from this recipe to a tee. Everything went well, the lemon thickened to perfection and the meringue was piled high and browned. With our tummies full of expectations I cut it after refrigerating it for at least 3 hours and the filling was runny with water. It tasted fine, but was inedible. I tossed it! Can anyone tell me what went wrong? Thanks in advance for any help.......
Excellent! My husband said this tasted like restaurant pie! Hint: I heated the lemon filling on medium, and let the eggs sit in room temp for a half hour or so before making the meringue. Turned out perfect!
This recipe was forgetable....
This pie was tasty, just make sure you have the patience. My filling didnt thicken after following the instructions to a T, even AFTER an hour, but then i went without the double boiler, and wha-la! it thickend instantly. I altered the sugar content the second time around, and added more zest and juice for a more lemoy-taste. It was FAB!
I liked this recipe. I will make it again, but I'll probably leave out the lemon zest, as I didn't like the texture it added to the pie. Otherwise, it was very tasty.
Just made this. Had to look up recipe as the one I usually use on the side of cornstarch box went out when I put cs in glass container. Licking the kettle it seems a bit tart...added 1/4 c more sugar. Even goofed and put all but butter in sauce pan...cooked very slow. Turned out GREAT!! Nice tang with swetness. I'll save and make again! Happy Thanksgiving to all the other Mad cooks!!!
I think the person whose filling didn't thicken enough might have taken it off the heat too soon. It should be quite thick after adding the egg yolks, since the lemon juice will thin it down some. This is a perfect recipe for lemon meringue pie, but if you stir constantly, you can make it in a heavy sauce pan over med. heat, and it will not take as long.
I had no problems with the recipe, it was delicious, I have been looking for a lemony pie, I did add just 1 more tablespoon of lemon, only because I am a big fan of lemon. I had some filling left over so I just ate it out of the bowl. I will be making this again and again. Thanks
Just a lemon mer pie. Why make it sound like it's something different? also try the real recipe on the cornstarch box.you just altered ing and it is runny.NEEDS CORNSTARCH.ON BOX
The pie was a little tart for my taste and I didn't even add the rind. It also did not set up very well. The filling was quite watery. The meringue was probably my fault, flat as could be, but it did have a nice sweet flavor. I will be looking for another lemon pie recipe.
loved the lemon part but used a different meringue that used cream of tartar
Mild tasting. No problem with thickening, but not much of a lemon taste. More of a cream pie texture. Was ok, but on to the next recipe.
I tried this twice. The lemon filling did not thicken. I am moving on...
this pie came out really good! for people whose pies came out all gooey and watery...you are supposed to leave it out in room temperature and then put it into the refridgerator...it did not say that though soo 4 stars
What a great recipe! Everyone loved it and said it reminded them of the lemon pie their mother used to make. Had no children here to try it, but sure they would like it as well!
I tried this recipe, but made a few modifications as I have never used water to make the filling for my pies. I substituted 1 whole can of evaporated milk for the water, no lemon zest and about 7 tbsp of real lemon juice and 1tbsp of butter. Just remember - everyone likes a different amount of tartness. If the pie is not lemony enough for your taste. You can always stir in more at the end before pouring int pie crust.
it came out like soup... plus i had to take it out of the double boiler and put it into a pot so it would thicken... was not happy about this recipe
This was runny, but tasted good. Just be careful when carrying and cutting it (it dripped all over me-LOL)! Flavor was great. I did not use a double boiler, just stir often and cook at a LOW temperature. THanks
Mine came out like water, but after reading the reviews, I wasnt the only one. Too bad because the flavor was good
I probably should wait til we actually eat some, but we know from taste tests (?!) that the filling is perfect, tart and firm. I was worried it wasn't going to thicken, but I kept at it, stirring occasionally, and it thickened! I think the meringue is a trifle too sweet. I think half the sugar would work, and it isn't as spreadable as I thought it would be. But it looks quite beautiful. Oh! And I used animal crackers, because I had them, ground up in the blender, for the crust, mixed with melted butter and baked for 15 minutes at 350.
If you like runny lemon pie, then this is the recipe for you. Will NOT make again...
Very easy and yummy!
This is by far the best lemon filling! Just the right amount of tartness and flavor, as well as, a wonderful consistancy that doesn't run when cut into. Yummy!
great taste but 1 recipe of filling did not fill 9" pie tin so made a 2nd batch and it worked fine. Had a little left over for a small dish as a pudding.
Everyone loves my Lemon Meringue Pie. I cook the pudding in the microwave using a 8-cup glass measure. Only 3/4 cups of sugar in pudding. That way you taste more of the lemon flavour. One Tablespoon in the meringue. A few grains of raw sugar can be sprinkled on top of the meringue.
1. I made this pie this morning 1/31/16. 5 tbls of corn starch is way too much. 2. Double Boiler does NOT work to thicken the lemon base curd. I stood at the stove for 45 min trying to get the lemon curd to thicken and it would not. 3. I had to dump the water out of the bottom portion of the double boiler and pour the lemon curd in the bottom part and then it thickened. 4. Using 5 tbls of corn starch makes the lemon curd base like rubber. I have made lemon bases in a regular sauce pan and never had problem this way. All in all I am surprised that the Pies tastes good.
I am looking to make a very tart lemon pie for my mom, how can you make this pie extra tart. She has not had one since her sister died, I would like to surprise her.
Tasty, but not real firm - I may need to cook to thicken longer. We did like it.
This pie turned out wonderful. So delicious. Great lemon flavor & the merengue was light & fluffy.
Excellent recipe. I did not use double boiler, just followed directions similar to packaged pie filling, all in one pot. Very easy. thanks for sharing. I will make again.
Mislabeled. Should be under the heading of "Lemon Soup". Does not thicken at all. Spoiled a perfectly good crust.
Really good and is a "husband pleaser". The instructions were clear and accurate and the end product was much appreciated. Thanks.
First time successful!!!
Do not use a double boiler, mom never did, she stirred. and stirred over med heat, it will thicken, I can remember the waiting period, I thought it would never be ready, mom set her pie on the counter with a trivet under it, for a couple hours, never put it in refrig. till it has cooled to room temp. that will make it runny. Also this is one pie you need to cool before cutting.
This was a big hit at my family dinner. It was a bit finicky when I was making it. I had to cook it way longer to get it to get the right consistency. Well worth it though. I would make this again!
I followed the directions exactly as noted. It came out runny. I was so disappointed because it was my main dessert for Thanksgiving. I should have read all of the other reviews first. I will try it again without using a double boiler & will let it cool a bit before putting it in the pie shell. I will also use eggs at room temperature for meringue. It took a long time to whip it stiff.
Don't try this one. The filling doesn't come together right if you follow the recipe as written it just gets soupy. If you are dead set on trying it do these things: 1. DON'T USE A DOUBLE BOILER - it's in the recipe to ensure that you don't accidentally scramble the eggs but if you temper correctly and pay attention to it as it cooks you'll be fine. Double boilers heat/cook too slowly for this recipe. 2. Add at least another 1/4 c of cornstarch.
My cornstarch mixture thickened beautifully! However, as soon as I added the lemon and butter it transformed into soup! Unsure what I did wrong because I followed the instructions.
I substituted lemons for lime and I added 1/2 drop of green food coloring. I reduced the sugar in the meringue to 4 tbsp. Delicious.
I should have read the reviews first. The pie was horrid, it didn't thicken, and the merang....forget it. It didn't lift, or thicken nothing. I suggest you find a different recipe.
Very Good.
I didn't use a double boiler, just stirred constantly. Used lemon extract instead of zest. Was perfect!
I made a gluten free crust but the rest according to the recipe. Delicious!
