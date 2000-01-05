Blueberry Lemon Bread

The delightful combination of lemon and blueberries really jazz up this quick loaf cake.

By Jessica

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8x4-inch loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8x4-inch loaf pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt together and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, beating well after each addition. Mix in the juice of 1 lemon. Add the flour mixture, alternating with the milk. Fold in the lemon zest and blueberries. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

  • For the glaze, combine 1/4 cup sugar with 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Drizzle over bread while still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 54.7g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 285.7mg. Full Nutrition
