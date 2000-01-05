Blueberry Lemon Bread

When I made this, I doubled everything to make 2 loaves (same amount of work for twice the enjoyment)...what I did differently was to add the lemon juice to my slightly soured milk (had to use it before it was too sour). I let the milk sit and clabber...and it became more like buttermilk. Also, I did not melt the butter because melted butter will not cream with the sugar. Creaming the butter is the essential building block to baking; adding the sugar and beating for 10 minutes or so until fluffy is what determines the crumb of your baked item...I am a caterer/chef and unless I were making a muffin recipe, I would not melt the butter prior to creaming. I also put in 2 Tablespoons more of my juiced lemon to the doubled mix. On one of the breads, I sprinkled raw (turbinado) sugar before I put it in the oven...gave it a 'bakery appearance'. The second loaf had the glaze put on it...both were excellent. I substituted frozen lemonade concentrate for the glaze...excellent! Another thing I did was combine 1 part flour to 1 part confectioner's sugar (powdered sugar) in a separate bowl to roll the frozen blueberries in...they stayed afloat in the bread with no issues.