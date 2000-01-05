Blueberry Lemon Bread
The delightful combination of lemon and blueberries really jazz up this quick loaf cake.
Hubs said it best when he remarked that this was not what he was expecting when I told him this was Blueberry Lemon BREAD. Make no mistake - in our minds this was a tart/sweet, lemony, buttery, moist CAKE. I had to settle for only about 1-1/2 tsp. of lemon zest - it was all I had. But the cake didn't seem to be compromised by it at all - in fact, I might just use that same amount the next time I make this - because it was good, just as I made it. The crowning touch is the lemon glaze. To ensure the sugar was dissolved I made a syrup of the lemon juice and sugar, heating it to a boil. Worked perfectly and the resulting syrup was gorgeous. Rather than drizzling it over the cake I brushed in on gradually as it absorbed into the cake. Besides for contributing great flavor and moisture, it made the cake shiny and pretty. This is lovely.
Good taste, weird texture - very dense. I don't think the butter should be melted - creaming it with the sugar might give it a lighter texture. I will also try making smaller loaves - a full size loaf took an hour and a half to set in the center, and the edges were burned. I'll try again with modifications - I want so much to like this one!
I was able to save on fat/sugar by doubling all ingredients except for eggs, of which I used only 3 total and sugar, of which I used 1 1/2 cups total, and making 2 loaves. I also omitted the glaze. It turned out both moist and sweet even with the cutbacks. I'd recommend to those having trouble with sinking blueberries to beat a longer time after the addition of each egg - it fluffs up the batter more and hold the berries in place.
I have made this bread before (posted pic) and it was really good! This recipe is almost the same as the Lemon Blueberry Bread on this site, which I have also made. It is nice to know that one lemon juiced is about 3 tbspns., and that you could reduce the salt to 1/2 a tsp. and it wouldn't hurt the chemistry of the recipe. Thanks for the post! ~Tan~
I chose to make muffins out of this recipe, instead of baking it in loaf form. I followed the recipe exact only I did not make the glaze. I just sprinkled each muffin lightly with sugar before putting the muffin pan in the oven. 350* for twenty minutes was just right. I got exactly 12 muffins out of this recipe that were medium sized. The flavor of this quick bread was quite good, I really adore the combination of lemon and blueberries. I think next time, I'd add more blueberries but as is, this is a really excellent quick bread recipe. NOTE: I did not cream my butter with the sugar. I just melted the butter, cooled it a bit, then folded it in with the rest of the wet ingredients. I wisked the dry ingredients together and then folded them into the wet until just moistened to prevent toughness and overmixing.
I didn't have a lemon, so I used 4 TBS of bottled lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of lemon extract. I also increased the butter to a full stick. It turned out absolutely delicious! The lemon flavor was just perfect.
Very good. The lemon added to the fresh blueberries. Will definitely be a keeper!
This was excellent. Only thing I did different was I didn't melt the butter like it states in the ingredients section. I just used soft butter added the sugar till light and fluffy. I didn't change anything else. My blueberries didn't sink like some others. It was very thick and it only took mine 60 min in the oven. Everyone loved it.
This was such a great combination of flavors. I followed the recipe exactly except that I only had 1 tablespoon of lemon zest. It still turned out great! Next time I'm going to bake it at a lower temperature (maybe 325F for 50 minutes) because it was a tad drier than I like. My blueberries did sink to the bottom despite the flour coating, but all I did was just flip over the bread and serve it that way.
This is a great recipe, however I changed a couple of things. First of all, and this may be a typing error, but as another reviewer stated, it is not possible to cream sugar with melted butter and get a light and fluffy mixture. Therefore, I creamed room temp butter with 1/3 sugar for approx 5 min, then added one egg at a time (beating at least 5 min in between each addition). Also, I only used 1/2 cup sugar, and this was more than enough for us. And finally, I used buttermilk instead of regular milk. The end result was a light, airy cake-like bread that was delicious. As a side note, my blueberries did not sink at all. I washed them, let them air dry, and then mixed them with the dry ingredients.
This recipe was delicious...I added slightly more lemon zest, since we love lemon in our house. I also used frozen blueberries, and they didn't sink at all. I baked mine in an 8x8 square pan and cut into squares. Very yummy snack!
This was good but too sweet with 1 cup of sugar, which is why I rated it only 4 stars. By doubling the lemon zest, using 1/2 cup sugar, and by not melting the butter (soften instead), this is a 5* recipe for sure! I've also made the into cupcakes too and they turn out terrific and take 1/4 of the time!
I think this was phenomenal! It wasn't dense and yet it wasn't airy. A perfect 'breake' (cake/bread). The berries actually absorb the lemon juice and get a little sour going on. It was great! A burst of flavor! I didn't melt the butter all the way. Just partly. I beat it up nice and fluffy before adding the eggs. Those were done one at a time and I beat 5 minutes for each one. I coated the blueberries in flour and folded in. I then took out a portion that had alot of berries and added those on top right after scraping the bowl. This ensured that some berries would be left on top. Also, do not stick the toothpick into the crack it makes while baking. Normally this is always a little underdone. It will continue cooking once removed. THIS RECIPE IS A KEEPER! NOT DRY, NOT HEAVY, NOT LACKING! LEMON NOT POWERFUL! PERFECT RECIPE! Hubby can't stay away from it!
This is excellent!!I now know what to use all my frozen blueberries for.I read a few reviews on this and some said that there was not a lot of lemon flavour so I used 1 tbsp of lemon juice,a 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp of lemon extract.I also used vanilla milk instead of regular.It was just the right amount,very lemony and tasty.This is very moist and I will be making this often!
I LOVED this bread!! I did use only 3/4 cup of sugar and a little more then one cup of blueberries. I also did not put the glaze on didn't feel it needed it. I will make this over and over again. Thanks Jessica
I love this bread! The first time i made it exactly as is. The second time I made it a tad more healthy and used all whole wheat flour and substituted 1/2 cup of honey instead of 1 cup sugar and it was even more delicious! Something about the lemon and honey together. Yum!
Very nice bread/cake. I took the advice of others and creamed my softened (not melted) butter with the sugar before proceeding with the recipe as written and added a bit more blueberries (about 1 1/3 c.) dusted with flour so they wouldn't sink to the bottom. I also boiled the sugar and lemon juice glaze and brushed it on while the loaf was still warm. What I got was a delicious, moist and glossy bread/cake. Will keep this one on file. Thank you for the recipe.
This is very good and tasty, but really sweet! I will make this again, but will use less sugar (Maybe 3/4c or 1/2 c instead of a cup). Also, I doubled the blueberries (to 2 cups and make sure to flour them first). I used frozen blueberries and it was fine. Added 1 tsp poppy seeds. Lastly, middle seemed soggy for regular sized loaf pan - maybe decrease temp to 325 and cook for 90 mins (?) When making muffins, cook at 350 degrees for about an hour. Made this for mother's day and everyone loved it - am eager to try it again with the alteration in sugar amount.
Very good recipe. If you don't want your blueberries to sink to the bottom, coat them in about 1 tablespoon of flour and let them sit while you prepare the rest of the batter. Thanks for the recipe!
When I made this, I doubled everything to make 2 loaves (same amount of work for twice the enjoyment)...what I did differently was to add the lemon juice to my slightly soured milk (had to use it before it was too sour). I let the milk sit and clabber...and it became more like buttermilk. Also, I did not melt the butter because melted butter will not cream with the sugar. Creaming the butter is the essential building block to baking; adding the sugar and beating for 10 minutes or so until fluffy is what determines the crumb of your baked item...I am a caterer/chef and unless I were making a muffin recipe, I would not melt the butter prior to creaming. I also put in 2 Tablespoons more of my juiced lemon to the doubled mix. On one of the breads, I sprinkled raw (turbinado) sugar before I put it in the oven...gave it a 'bakery appearance'. The second loaf had the glaze put on it...both were excellent. I substituted frozen lemonade concentrate for the glaze...excellent! Another thing I did was combine 1 part flour to 1 part confectioner's sugar (powdered sugar) in a separate bowl to roll the frozen blueberries in...they stayed afloat in the bread with no issues.
Great cake/bread! It didn't blow my mind (or tastebuds) so I won't give it 5 stars, but it is very good. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup and it's just the right balance of sweet and tart. I used frozen blueberries and dredged them in flour, they did not sink. I left off the glaze.
So moist and delicious! I added the zest of one lemon and it had excellent lemon flavor and color. The glaze was really good on top. This makes a beautiful loaf.
This was great, very lemony. I used a little extra lemon juice, and a powdered sugar glaze w/lemon juice made it even more lemony. I baked it in a bundt cake (35-40 mins) and it came out short, so next time I'll use a loaf pan. I also used softened butter, and took 2 TBL of the flour from recipe to dust the frozen blueberries with, then added it all to the batter. Very good!
Delicious! I used softened butter instead of melted, and my blueberries did not sink. I will definitely make this again!
Too lemony and questionable texture. Dog ate all but 1/2 slice.
Very good lemon bread. Very moist. It was not too sweet: the glaze on top was very tart. I dusted the berries with flour, but most of them still sank anyway.
This is the best Blueberry Lemon bread that we have ever had. The taste and the consistency are just the best! There is only one thing that I would do to the recipe....double it! One loaf is definitely not enough! Thanks Jessica...we LOVE it!
I added flax seeds and wheat germ to improve the healthfulness of this recipe. It smells divine - tastes incredible
This is the third time my husband's sergeant has asked me to make this for him. I make it in mini loaf pans, good for a single servings.
Loved it!! Actually, everyone I served it to, wanted more...bought more blueberries, so my husband could try it. He couldn't say enough about it...thanks so much for sharing. It is a huge hit! Did not change a thing...easy. The lemon and the burst of blueberry...perfection!
I didn't have a fresh lemon so I used 2 tablespoons bottled juice. Probably would've been much better with fresh. (Not enough lemon flavor for me). I also didn't have any lemon zest. It was still very good. I only used 2 tablespoons of sugar for the glaze. I will definitley try making this again with a fresh lemon.
Great recipe. The tartness of the lemon zest/juice and blueberries went incredibly well with the rich cake and light lemon sugar glaze. I used this recipe for three small loaf pan cakes. If you are using the small pans, decrease the oven temperature about 25 degrees and check for doneness well before an hour rolls by. Thanks for a fabulous recipe Jessica!
my family LOVED this recipe! It was great in the morning as a quick breakfast on the go.
Delicious cake that I am very proud to serve when entertaining. Pound cakes don't get better than this one!!! Thanks Jessica
Was very good BUT it was really crumbly and hard to eat for us. Especially the second day, it was falling apart and really mushy. However, the flavor was good. Not sure how to remedy the other problem though.
Made them into muffins, were perfect!
Very yummy! I have a bread maker and am just getting use to it so baking times are a little different. But It turned out very delicious. The lemon and the blueberries go great together.
this was good, but needs more lemon flavor.
This was very good. My granddaughter thought it was too tart, but I don't like sweet coffee cakes. My blueberries were large so they were wonderful flavor bursts! I had some cinnamon sugar left over from snickerdoodles so I sprinkled it on the top. I will certainly make this again.
This is good. I would definitely make it again.
This recipe was a delight! I made two of them for Christmas brunch and they went in a snap. The only thing I might consider doing next time is using confectioners sugar for the glaze for a smoother texture, (just a personal preference). The moistness and melding of flavors was sublime!
This turned out GREAT!! It was more of a cake than bread but I was completely satisfied. =) I did make a few changes from suggestions of other chefs out there.. Instead of using melted butter, I used softened. Also, I microwaved the lemon juice and sugar for the glaze for a little over a minute. Oh and I had to bake it longer than it said, I ended up baking it for about 1 and a half hours. It turned out really moist and delicious.. Oh yeah, and I also used another suggestion to keep the berries from sinking, I put my washed my berries and put them in the freezer while I was preparing and mixing..and getting the lemon zest, then once it was time to put the berries in, I put a tablespoon of flour on the berries and mixed it up. I used a more berries than it called for..but heck, why not? =) Thanks for the great recipe!!
Quick easy recipe. I substituted frozen rasberries because I had them on hand. Very good, I will make again using less fruit. Thank you!
I really enjoyed this bread. It was really moist, but it may have been a little bit too dense. The lemon flavour was just right, not too sour. It was good with the glaze, but is sweet enough to be served without it also.
I made this bread to take on a weekend trip with my daughters volleyball team. The other parents were actually offereing to pay me to make it for them for the next trip. Really good and moist and even better the 2nd day. A few extra blueberries never hurts
very good and lemony!!!
If the recipe doesn't have yeast, it's not a bread. So I knew that going in and it turned out definitely more cake/coffee cake like. Nonetheless, good! I get headaches when things are too sugary so I did what others did and halved the sugar; and I didn't melt the butter, just soften it. I lightly tossed the blueberries in 1 T. flour, which is a common thing to do. Didn't add glaze, like I said I like limiting the sugars. Took about 75-80 minutes for my new oven. I'd make it again! Only 4 stars b/c it seemed a few percent under done, will cook a little longer next time. :)
Substitute brown sugar in bread recipe, cut zest to 1.5 Tbsp, use confectioner's sugar in icing. Delightful!!!
Wasn't impressed. The blueberries sink to the bottom of the bread and it was pretty sugary. We ended up throwing it away because no one would eat it.
Made this three times in three weeks. The first time I followed the recipe. It turned out great! The second time I was short of blueberries, but I had some fresh peaches tha I diced and added. The third time I went a bit crazy and left out the lemon (i replaced it with vanilla. greek yogurt) and put in fresh cherries and mini chocolate chips. That was a success as well. This has become my "go to" recipe for using up any nice ripe fruits or berries. Thank you for sharing!
This is an excellent recipe! The lemon flavor goes wonderfully with the blueberry. My 3 kids (11,8 and 6) would eat the whole loaf in one sitting if I let them. Definetly a keeper.
Absolutely excellent!!! This cake is so nice and moist and has a wonderful taste! All the extra work of juicing the lemons is totally worth it!!! I love this bread and will make it again. I'm sure any fruit such as raspberries or cranberries could be substituted and it would taste just as good!
I've made this several times. It doesn't last very long in my house. This is a terrific bread
This was an absolutely beautiful recipe! It turned out perfectly.... LOVE IT!
Delicious recipe! Made exact recipe but skipped the glaze for the kids. We all loved it. Remember: you must use REAL lemon juice and zest for a true tasty lemon bread!
I made this Blueberry Lemon Bread and it turned out great one thing I added was a little Saigon Cinnamon and because I'm living in Maine right now I used fresh picked wild Maine Blueberries. I put a lemon butter glaze on top... Soooooo Good!!!
I thought this recipes was quite easy to make. The bread came out slightly crisp on the outside and moist and delicious on the inside. I used raspberries and it was yummy even though they floated to the bottom (even though they were floured.) A nice bake sale or gift item.
Very good lemon loaf! Mine turned out very dense, more like a pound cake. The lemon taste was excellent, and the blueberries were evenly distributed. I served it with Microwave Lemon Curd from this site.
I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cups as some suggested and still found this slightly to sweet. Maybe I'll reduce the sugar in the glaze also. All in all a greatly addictive cake!! Thanks for sharing!!
WOW is the best way to describe it, I think...the sweet and tangy flavors just explode in your mouth. And it's light, but not airy, just line another reviewer said. Beat the butter and sugar well, I used it softened as suggested. To keep blueberries from sinking, I washed them and put in freezer so they'd be super cold going in. I made muffins instead of a loaf, as I have a 4 year old & muffins are an easier "sell." ;) I used confectioners sugar for the frosting, instead of white sugar. Make it, it's easy and DELICIOUS!!!
Very good. I used buttermilk instead of milk and it turned out extremely well.
I made this just as written. It was so good I almost ate the whole thing. Delicious
This bread is wonderful just the way it is! I made sure my cup of blueberries was "heaping", but made no other changes. It was served to roars of approvals & recipe requests.
This bread is wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly as written, except I used softened butter instead of melted. I used frozen blueberries and they didn't sink. The tastes are so good together!
I loved this recipe so much I've banned myself from making it for a while. I didn't use the glaze because I didn't want the added sugar and it was still delicious. Perfect for breakfast on the run.
Turned out great! It was pretty sweet, so I omitted the glaze. I used a very large lemon and I think that might be key to getting a good lemon flavor. (You also get plenty of zest that way.)
This is delicious enough for dessert.
This was pretty good. Maybe it's just me but it was a little too sour..the blueberries are already sour and the addition of the lemon just pushed it over the edge. I didn't have any problems with the blueberries sinking (I did coat them with flour). I used whole wheat pastry flour and replaced half of the butter with applesauce to make it healthier.
I liked the flavor of this. Since you cannot cream melted butter with sugar, I just used softened butter. I also barely wet the blueberries and tossed them with some flour before incorporating them into the rest of the batter. It helps with the sinking issue.
My husband and I couldn't wait for it to cool. It smelled so good while it was baking. It was perfectly lemony, not too overpowering. The only thing that I changed was that I put the sugar and lemon juice glaze into the microwave for a minute to melt the sugar. The only reason I did this was that I had used that glaze before on a lemon tea bread and my husband didn't like the crunch (grit) of the sugar. I will be making this again this week for a friend. Thanks
I followed this recipe exactly except I did not add the glaze. It was pretty good but not fantastic. For as much work as it was I don't think it was good enough to make very often but it was okay.
I used 1 cup of Splenda instead of the sugar (but still used real sugar for the glaze) and it turned out perfectly...so moist and flavorful. It is a dense cake, but it was delicious but does not rise much. Mine was maybe about 2 1/2 -3 inch. high in an 8 in. loaf pan.
Very good. Tasted like lemon pound cake with blueberries.
Last Christmas my husband brought home some fresh blueberries from work that didn't get eaten. I looked for a recipe for blueberries and found this one. It has been a huge hit with everyone who has tasted it! It's also wonderful with frozen blueberries. I always double the recipe because it goes so fast. I did omit the walnuts.
Delicious! The best blueberry bread recipe I have tasted. I love the lemon flavor and it is so moist -- even several days after baking!
Very nice. Blueberries were on sale, don't use them much. This was great. I used lime juice and lime zest instead of lemon however. Still great !!
I made this and rather than using a loaf pan I used a 6-cup bundt pan which worked nicely. I was a little shy on lemon juice and zest so mine wasn't as lemony as it should have been. In hind sight I should have added some lemon extract to make up the difference. I tossed my berries in flour hoping to keep them from sinking to the bottom, but most of them still did. Some of my berries were rather large so that might be the reason. I ran out of time and lemon juice so I had to skip the glaze.
I was a little disappointed with this recipe. My blueberries were all at the bottom (even after dusting them with flour and adding a little more flour to the batter) and it wasn't as lemony as I had hoped. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 C. and thought it was sweet enough. It looks really beautiful and baked up nicely.
This is fantastic! I agree with the others--double it. My husband and I ate almost 1/2 the loaf within 30 minutes of taking it out of the oven! I had a little trouble getting it out of the pan, but I used frozen blueberries and I didn't flour the pan. I might try flouring the blueberries next time.
This was so tasty! I made it for a family get together and it was a big hit. Everyone wanted the recipe.
Tastes great easy to make I didn't have the problem with the blueberries they all stayed suspended in the bread I used fresh blueberries instead of frozen and pecans instead of walnuts but that's just my personal preference. great recipe
Very good! Made a double batch and got 24 muffins out of it--cooked 30" at 350 degrees. Poked holes in the tops with a skewer and glazed them.
This was a very good loaf but I made a few changes. I cut the sugar down to 2/3 cup, substituted 1/2 cup of the flour with whole wheat and used frozen instead of fresh blueberries. It was plenty sweet enough, whole wheat flour worked fine and frozen blueberries did not run as I added them right at the end and just stirred to mix. Although very tasty, the loaf did not rise much. I'm wondering if it would rise more using baking soda, and yogurt or sour milk instead of milk. I will try that when I make this loaf again.
This bread was very yummy!
this bread did not really do it for me, which was sooo disappointing! it sounded amazing. however, the texture was somewhat weird - too thick and dense i think. the flavor was good but not great. perhaps it could have used more blueberries? or some vanilla? not sure, but i probably won't make this again. thanks!
This bread is so good. I added an extra 1/2 lemon worth of lemon juice to the bread and a little extra lemon zest. I omitted the glaze for the top of the bread to cut back on some of the sugar and also because the bread is so good by itself that I don't think it really needs the glaze. Will make again :)
VERY good recipe! I pretty much followed the recipe, but only used one tablespoon of lemon zest, and cooked it @ 325 degrees for 55-60 minutes. Tasted great! Next time I will try it without the glaze, it was pretty tart with it!
An excellent cake!The lemon syrup really goes well with the berries!Good thing i doubled the recipe,since the first loaf didnt last long at my place!
This loaf is SO good. My husband eats almost the whole thing in one bit. Absolutly wonderful. I will definatly make this recipe again
I used 1/2 cup of low-fat sour cream instead of 1/2 cup of milk. It gave the bread a pudding-like texture that was absolutely fantastic! The loaf disappeared in one hour ;-)
Good, but too sweet. I didn't like the lemon/blueberry combo all that much.
I made it the way the recipe said. It was very moist. It had great blueberry flavour.
Very Yummy!!! Excellent recipe!!!
Yummy and easy to make. Very refreshing!
This was very good. I used 1/2c whole wheat plus 1 cup white flour and made the glaze out of powdered sugar instead of regular sugar. Will definitely make this again! Next time I'll try an even mix of whole wheat and white. Thanks for the great recipe!
This made a very light, moist, and flavorful bread. I will make it again!
I followed another reviewers advice and did not melt the butter and also used 1 stick of butter instead of 1/3 cup and just creamed it with the sugar. I used frozen berries and it was delicious. It got 2 thumbs up from all.
very good. very sweet.
