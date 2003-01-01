Brandy Butter (Hard Sauce)

This is a traditional sauce to be served with Plum Pudding. Yummy served later on hot raisin toast.

Recipe by Emma

Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Directions

  • Place butter, confectioners sugar, orange rind, orange juice, and brandy or cognac into food processor and mix until smooth. Pile sauce into serving bowl and refrigerate. Remove from fridge about one hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 68.6mg; sodium 4mg. Full Nutrition
