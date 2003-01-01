Brandy Butter (Hard Sauce)
This is a traditional sauce to be served with Plum Pudding. Yummy served later on hot raisin toast.
Excellent. I piped this into rosettes on a parchent lined baking sheet and stuck them in the freezer. Served them with plum pudding and a brown sugar sauce.Read More
The texture and flavor were excellent until I started putting in the zest. The orange flavor was overwhelming to my Plum Pudding, and the brandy curdled the mix. No one else had curdling trouble so that must just be me, I didn't take a star off for that. I can see how this sauce would be delicious on cinnamon rolls but it was just too much for plum pudding. Leaving out the juice and zest and adding the brandy a little at a time to taste would have yielded a perfect sauce. Oh well. Next time!Read More
This is delicious. I'd never had hard sauce before and didn't know what to expect. I used bourbon because that was what I had on hand. Don't be confused by the word "sauce." This comes out as a spread. I served this with Chocolate Plum Pudding found on this site.
Pretty yummy. This recipe makes a LOT of the brandy butter. Next time I think I'd cut it in half.
This was delicious--I didn't have an orange on hand, so used 1 t. vanilla instead
I wasn't taken by this. It seemed to add little to my dessert.
The Hard Sauce is sensational with peach, or any fruit cobbler.
Very pretty and tasted good. Not the strongest hard sauce for those who like a strong Brandy taste, but would be perfect for those who don't. This recipe makes a lot,but that was fine for me since I was icing a large fruit cake.
Food processor yields totally wrong texture.
A family Christmas tradition in our family.
