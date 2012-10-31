Boiling Water Pastry

My mother-in-law gave me this recipe when I got married 20 years ago as a 'no fail' pastry. Add up to a half cup more cake flour if necessary.

phaylock

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place shortening in a heat-proof bowl. Pour in boiling water and whip mixture until creamy.

  • Mix together salt and flour in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to shortening mixture. Stir until pastry stops sticking to sides of bowl. Refrigerate pastry before rolling out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 25.9g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
