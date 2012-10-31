Boiling Water Pastry
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe when I got married 20 years ago as a 'no fail' pastry. Add up to a half cup more cake flour if necessary.
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe when I got married 20 years ago as a 'no fail' pastry. Add up to a half cup more cake flour if necessary.
I got this recipe from my Mom, who always made it when I was growing up. It never fails me... and is the flakiest crust I've made. I don't use cake flour... just ordinary flour. And I don't refrigerate it before rolling it out. I do roll out between two sheets of waxed paper (lightly sprinkle water on cutting board before putting down the first sheet of paper to keep it from moving while you're rolling) and then just peel off the top sheet and lift the bottom sheet with crust on it & invert to place over pie plate... then carefully peel off that sheet as you fit it to plate.. Works every time for me.Read More
I tried this recipe to make a galette and I must say I didn't like it at all. I followed it to the letter, rolled it out and the dough was so sticky it was practically cake flour. It didn't stay together and my galette didn't make it off the baking pan; I tasted it and it was not good because it didn't have any sugar in the recipe! For a "no fail" recipe it sure failed spectacularly, because I had to throw out the whole thing, fruit and all.Read More
I got this recipe from my Mom, who always made it when I was growing up. It never fails me... and is the flakiest crust I've made. I don't use cake flour... just ordinary flour. And I don't refrigerate it before rolling it out. I do roll out between two sheets of waxed paper (lightly sprinkle water on cutting board before putting down the first sheet of paper to keep it from moving while you're rolling) and then just peel off the top sheet and lift the bottom sheet with crust on it & invert to place over pie plate... then carefully peel off that sheet as you fit it to plate.. Works every time for me.
I popped this in the freezer for a half an hour then let sit at room temp for 5 minutes before rolling it out. It was beautiful to work with and came out light and flaky and perfect. I added a little sugar for personal tastes.
ive tried lots of pie crust recipes and this is by far the best! talk about easy! and it turns out perfect every time...so flaky!
I tried this recipe to make a galette and I must say I didn't like it at all. I followed it to the letter, rolled it out and the dough was so sticky it was practically cake flour. It didn't stay together and my galette didn't make it off the baking pan; I tasted it and it was not good because it didn't have any sugar in the recipe! For a "no fail" recipe it sure failed spectacularly, because I had to throw out the whole thing, fruit and all.
This is a truely easy and flaky pie crust!!
I must say this is an amazing recipe, I was very skeptical because the dough is completly different than a traditional pie dough, however the result is spectacular. I used regular flour... Some tips for extra flakiness and easy work with it: it MUST rest in the fridge, the time depends on the thickness of your disc of dough, just check the dough is completly cold and firm. Flour generously the surface before rolling, take the dough for 5 to 10 mins out of the refrigerator, make a disk of 1/2 inch thick and fold it like a napkin, in four, then just roll the dough the sice and thickness you need for your recipe. If you are making a pie or quiche that needs less than 40 or 45 mins in the oven I would recomend to cook the pastry a little before, without the filling, just cover the pan, put foil and some dry beans to make weight, cook for 20 mins, remove the foil and the beans (be careful it will be extra hot). Let the pie shell cool down while making the filling, then fill it, cook as directed and that's it. If using a glass pan you can check the golden colour of the bottom. You can also make delicius chocolate pastries with this dough...
Very nice and very easy! This is the only pastry recipe I use now. I used lard instead of shortening
Came out great and made a delicious pie.
I decided to try 2 different hot water pastry crusts today, using the same apples and filling, cooking time, etc. Unfortunately, while this one was by far easier to handle without needing time in the fridge, the end result was quite a bit tougher after the pie was cooked.
Worked excellent! Probably the easiest crust ever! I didn't refrigerate mine either.
I saw a reference to this recipe on a British baking show and did a search for it. All the participants (8) on the show used this recipe. I will use my food processor and keep extra flour on hand, just in case. BTW, the Brits used 'strong' flour! Does that mean bread flour, perhaps? It would develop extra gluten.
Really nice! OMG! The dough was beautiful to work with and tasted great - as I added margarine for flavour. I made bouchees for potential clients. I ate all the extras, so no pic available. I'll go with the extra 1/4 to 1/2 cup flour. I'm only using this from now on! Tried a hot water pastry before but was disappointed. Glad I found this! Love you!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections