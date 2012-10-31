Boiling Water Pastry

I must say this is an amazing recipe, I was very skeptical because the dough is completly different than a traditional pie dough, however the result is spectacular. I used regular flour... Some tips for extra flakiness and easy work with it: it MUST rest in the fridge, the time depends on the thickness of your disc of dough, just check the dough is completly cold and firm. Flour generously the surface before rolling, take the dough for 5 to 10 mins out of the refrigerator, make a disk of 1/2 inch thick and fold it like a napkin, in four, then just roll the dough the sice and thickness you need for your recipe. If you are making a pie or quiche that needs less than 40 or 45 mins in the oven I would recomend to cook the pastry a little before, without the filling, just cover the pan, put foil and some dry beans to make weight, cook for 20 mins, remove the foil and the beans (be careful it will be extra hot). Let the pie shell cool down while making the filling, then fill it, cook as directed and that's it. If using a glass pan you can check the golden colour of the bottom. You can also make delicius chocolate pastries with this dough...