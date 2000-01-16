Cider Vinegar Chicken
Chicken breasts baked with cider vinegar and a sprinkling of garlic salt. Pucker up!
Chicken breasts baked with cider vinegar and a sprinkling of garlic salt. Pucker up!
This is a very good recipe my grandmother used to make a variation of this. Instead of using boneless chicken breast, which tend to dry out easily, I use a whole chicken cut into pieces, I cut the vinegar with about 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup water, add about 1tbs of crushed red pepper flakes and put in a slow cooker to cook all day while I am at work. All that's left to do when you get home is make some rice and whatever veggies you might like. Talk about something good.Read More
The apple cider vinegar tangyness was overwhelming at times. I tried this recipe because I didn't want to have to make a trip to the grocery store, but after trying it I wished I had.Read More
This is a very good recipe my grandmother used to make a variation of this. Instead of using boneless chicken breast, which tend to dry out easily, I use a whole chicken cut into pieces, I cut the vinegar with about 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup water, add about 1tbs of crushed red pepper flakes and put in a slow cooker to cook all day while I am at work. All that's left to do when you get home is make some rice and whatever veggies you might like. Talk about something good.
OhmiGAWD. This recipe was a complete shock (a positive one!). After reading the reviews, I didn't expect this to turn out so well, but the taste of the sauce...wow, mindblowing. I LOVED this dish, and I will definitely be making this again and again. The sauce is fantastic over potatoes.
The apple cider vinegar tangyness was overwhelming at times. I tried this recipe because I didn't want to have to make a trip to the grocery store, but after trying it I wished I had.
Good recipe. I did NOT find it too tangy at all - the vinegar ends up blending with all of the juice/liquid let off by the chicken. Could use a little perking up - next time I will add crushed garlic, maybe seasoning salt/celery salt, pepper, paprika.
CHICKEN WAS VERY MOIST,AND TASETED GREAT. VERY EASY TO PREPARE AND DONE IN NO TIME. THIS ONE IS A KEEPER!
i used balsamic vinegar with one tablespoon of garlic powder....WOW
Overdid the garlic a bit, because I misread the recipe to be for 4 half breasts. Also overdid the vinegar. As I was making it, I realized that the housemate really dislikes vinegar, so I cut the tang with a drizzle of honey on each breast. Despite being overly generous with the ingredients, the hubby loved it; the vinegar hating housemate will eat it if I make it again, which is actually high praise for something made with vinegar. I'd pay closer attention to amounts next time; definitely step back on the garlic, which I had doubled for 7 half breasts. It did create a lovely, tender chicken, and the honey did take some of the sharpness out if you have someone in your house not overly fond of vinegar.
I didn't have garlic salt so I used some celery salt and garlic powder. I also added some red pepper flakes because we like spicy food and added a bit of water to cut down on the tang of the vinegar. Overall, I think it's a great recipe for chicken...not your everyday flavor!
For the ease and speed of preparation, I gave this 4 stars. I'd say the taste is more tangy than puckery (similar to salt and vinegar potato chips tanginess). I used legs and thighs so I cooked it about 45-50 minutes and it was still very moist. I also like the low calorie count but I agree the meal is a bit bland and lacking in color if you don't beef up the side dishes. We had sauteed spinach and portobello mushrooms, cranberry sauce, and steamed white rice (I also drizzled some of the juice from the chicken on my rice). My three kiddies and hubby liked too, so I'll be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the quickest, easiest chicken recipe I've ever made, and with so few ingredients I'm always sure to have on hand. The chicken came out very moist and tender. My husband couldn't guess what was in it, but said it was "very tasty".
I used my crockpot & used garlic powder instead of salt. Felt it needed a 'kick' to it so I added 1 Good Seasons Italian seasoning packet (dry) plus 1/4 cup brown sugar. The sauce was delicious when mixed with the chicken's broth!!! I then poured the broth into a saucepan and thickened it to make a nice gravy. Served over mashed potatoes...everyone LOVED IT!
Surprisingly good. I love the flavor combination of vinegar and garlic so this was perfect. I added some hot pepper flakes for an extra punch and served it with egg noodles. Great for a quick weeknight meal.
Very tasty, but make sure to do it with something sweet as a side dish. Its a tangy dish.
I made this as the recipe directed excepted that I halved the recipe to feed 3. We loved it - the chicken was moist (amazingly so for boneless & skinless breasts) and tasty and not too strong of a vinegar flavor. My husband is not a fan of chicken breasts & he loved it. Will make again and again.
This was really good and I didn't feel the vinegar was overpowering at all. I did make some changes based on my BFF who uses a very similar recipe. I seasoned my meat with all-purpose seasoning, topped with red pepper flakes, and added some water. Additionally, at the end, I browned the meat under the broiler then removed the meat from the pan. I placed the pan on top of the stove, brought to a boil, added 1/3 c brown sugar and thickened the sauce with Wondra gravy mix. Outstanding and even better the next day for lunch! I only gave 4 stars based on my additions (even though the recipe as written is a good base recipe) and the cooking time written. Thirty-five minutes at 350 degrees wasn't nearly enough time.
I love that this recipe is quick, easy, inexpensive, AND very good! I changed the recipe for just two people and was worried about how much garlic salt it said to use. Surprisingly, it worked out really good and did not over power the dish. I did take some advice from other reviews and added a little water to the dish and it came out perfect. Thank you! This dish is perfect for those days where you don't have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen.
I have a twist on this receipe that is so good! Instead of apple cider vinegar, I use a really good balsamic vinegar and thoroughly brush both sides of skinless, boneless chicken breasts with it, and leave some in the bottom of the backing dish. I place thme in a shallow glass pan and sprinkle both sides with fresh ground seasalt/garlic (available in the spice aisle). Then I put a HEAVY layer of brown sugar over the entire top, and turn the breasts over, once during cooking. The combination of flavors is incredible.
I am a big fan of vinegar, but I have to admit that this really didn't sound very good when I read the recipe. However, because it looked very easy (and it was), I gave it a shot. The final product confirmed my suspicion. (I wish tht I had seen the suggestion to use the chicken in a sandwich or salad--with some other flavors, this wouldn't be a waste.) I really am shocked by the sheer number of glowing reviews for this. Never again for me.
It smelled good at the end of the baking time, but the vinegar was too strong for everyone in the family.
Delicious. Instead of garlic salt, I sprinkled each breast lightly with seasoned salt, then crushed a large clove of garlic on each piece before pouring the vinegar over all. Tender, juicy and flavorful, without any overpowering aspects. Chicken was rather thick, so took a little longer to bake. Great dinner.
This is a keeper although I did do some adding to the recipe. I used boneless thighs. Since other reviewers said it was blah looking I seasoned first and then gave the chicken a quick browning in a skillet before baking. I also used granulated garlic, some white pepper, and a smig of sea salt. I also cooked at a lower temperature for a longer time. About half way through I also drizzled with honey. Very good! "Da hubs" ate it and ask for more. Two stars for taste after changes, two for ease.
Love it... I made a few adjustments. I added 1/2 cup of water, 1 tsp. of seasoned salt and 2 tbsp of butter. I also put my oven at 250 degree's and cooked it 2 hrs. The chicken was moist and fell apart. Will use this recipe many times over! My family loved it :)
Easy, easy, easy. Even if vinegar is not your favorite, give it a try. Or like others suggested cut the "tang" with a bit of honey or less vinegar and add a bit of water.... Comfort food at it's best.
I like that this is a really easy recipe as well as delicious. I use a mixture of garlic salt and garlic powder to taste, because I don't like salt that much. This would probably be good with some crusty bread.
Very good! I took the advice of several reviews, and added worchestershire and soy sauce. I also added red pepper flakes and cut the vinegar with water.I plan to try this on the grill.
This was...unique. It's kind of a funky flavor, not bad, but probably not something that I would make very often. There's a very vinegar tang to the chicken, and I think it would mellow out nicely with an apple salad or something else that would take out a little of the acidity. *I found out the next day that these are really good for chicken sandwiches; a little mayo, a little toast, and I actually enjoyed it more than I did fresh from the oven.*
Great!
I'm gonna give this recipe 5 stars, mostly because of it's simplicity, how few ingredients there are, and how fabulously tender the chicken comes out. I was only making 1 serving, so I just put my chicken in a small dish, sprinkled it with garlic, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper (as suggested by other reviewers), then covered it with 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar mixed with 1/2 cup water and a little bit of honey (again, suggested by other reviewers). I'm not usually a huge fan of vinegar, but I thought this came out wonderfully! Ate it over roasted cauliflower, asparagus and yam.
This recipe sounded strange, but it sure was good, and ridiculously easy. I didn't like the thought of baking raw chicken (would have looked too pale!), so I seasoned and browned it first in a little oil in an oven-safe skillet, then added the garlic and vinegar. Cooked to perfection in 35 minutes! Thanks!
I did not care for this recipe. The only thing good about this recipe is that the chicken stayed moist. .My 8yrold, who eats practically anything, would not eat it!
I tried this last night and decided it was not a stand alone recipe. I was going to serve the breasts with a couple of side veggies, but it was not good enough to eat like this. Instead I used the chicken for fajitas and it was really good. The chicken was so very tender and tasted great. I will use this recipe for anything that calls for cooked chicken...I bet it will be perfect for chicken salad!!
Easy to make and you don't need to make a special trip to the store for obscure ingredients. I was a little concerned about the 'pucker level' after reading some of the other reviews. My husband is NOT a fan of sour food (sauerkraut in particular). This chicken had a tasty tang, not quite as 'puckery' as I was expecting. The husband liked it very much; I ended up spooning the extra juice over the chicken and my mashed potatoes for some extra zing.
Simple and tasty.
The recipe was alright the first time I made it. After reading other reviews I chose to use both the apple cider vinegar and red wine vinegar. I made to recipe again and chose to use apple cider vinegar and balsamic vinegar. I found the flavor to be better, the chicken more tender, and the color of the chicken to be more appealing.
This was such a quick and easy recipe to make. It was delicious too - I added just a dash of tequila.
This was ok. Quick and easy. Good in a pinch
delicious and SUPER easy!
I had to reduce the servings to 2 and it still turned out great. I would baste once in awhile if using boneless chicken breasts. Thanks for this healthy recipe.
Easy to make, but the vinegar taste is overwhelming.
Very good, but could use something else to add to the flavor. Maybe balsamic like another reviewer suggested?
Super Quick & Easy dish. I didn't have cider vinegar so I used Rice Vinegar instead and sprinkled some parsley on top. Served it with steamed white rice and steamed veggies. A very light but flavourful meal that even my kids enjoyed. Will try making it with cider vinegar and compare which tastes better.
This recipe was great. When I told the family we were having Vinegar Chicken they said YUCK. When they ate it, I couldn't get them to stop eating. It was mmm mmm good!
I used chicken breast tenders when making this, and the flavor was really strong. I'm sure if I was to use a regular chicken breast the taste would not be so strong and I would really enjoy it.
We were all disappointed. Don't get me wrong, the chicken wasn't bad. We were just expecting a BANG! from the apple cider vinegar, and it just wasn't there.
When I first saw this, I thought it sounded really wierd! However, after reading the reviews I decided to give it a try. It was so good! Even better than I expected it to be. Everyone in the family loved it. I served it with brown rice.
This is great! Made in the crockpot and it shredded-it was like pork BBQ!
It was so-so.... I could barely taste the vinegar. Or the garlic.
My husband and I love this. It's super easy too. Yes, it is quite tangy but it is called "Cider Vinegar" Chicken - kinda says it all right there.
Wow! This was great and SO easy! It smell smelled delicious while cooking. I used other reviewers' suggestion of 1 to 3 ratio of red wine vinegar to apple cider vinegar. Really tasty!!
I just made this using thigh/leg quarters instead and it was DELICIOUS!!! Not too tangy, just right!! :)
VERY surprising recipe...I decided to try this against my wife's protest that it was going to be dry, or vinegary and it was NEITHER. I used bone in chicken breats (7) and this recipe was delicious enough for me to make monthly. My finicky children also said to give this a 5 start rating- and that's something!
Simple and tasty - a new twist to the chicken breast.
Chicken came out good! Thanks to a liberal drizzling of honey over to top of the chicken breasts because I wasn't gutsy enough to try this as written... and I'm usually a vinegar lover! The vinegar and garlic combination smelled heavenly as I was putting it into the oven, but there wasn't any taste any of that flavor left after it was done cooking... and the vinegar left sort of a metallic aftertaste that I didn't appreciate. I used 1/2 red wine and 1/2 cider vinegar. I won't be trying this again I don't think, chicken breasts are pretty hard to mess up and there are lots of better recipes out there just as easy.
I have used this recipe for years, without so much garlic salt, and grill the chicken pieces. I would use margarine and vinegar to baste the chicken pieces. This was an old recipe from a friend's mother, and it always make delicious, moist chicken. Try it on the grill!
Made this exactly as written and my husband loved it - wanted to know what was in it, and was amazed when I told him. I'll be making this a lot. Thanks!
NO STARS!!! I'll never make this again. Dry, tasteless, and lack luster.
This did not turn out well at all.
The recipe is excellent, particularly for how simple it is. Makes great soup if there are leftovers too!!!
Very easy recipe but the result isn't that great either.will not make it again
I was very pleasantly surprised by this dish! It sounded very odd, but I thought I'd give it a try because I had the ingredients around even when the cupboards were practically empty! My husband and I loved the tangy flavor and the meat turned out so moist. I used 3/4 cider vinegar and 1/4 red wine vinegar. Except for the fat from the chicken itself this is virtually fat-free... the pan doesn't even need greasing. And consider this: If you want to make something quick and easy for your family, this is healthier and took half the time as mac and cheese from the box! I will definitely be making this again.
Great recipe! The preparation was almost too easy and the chicken breasts came out tender and juicy even though they were skinless.
Was an okay dish, but probably will pass it over in the future.
Made this tonight and the chicken was awesome! Very moist and tasty. Will definitely make it again.
Very plain chicken with no flavor.
Really great and easy! I made an extra chicken breast and used it for a great salad the next day. Will make again!
I did not care for this.
I gave it three stars because it is ridiculously simple to make. The taste was a little, well, odd, but in a good way. Not terribly vinegary. I had to add some parsley to the chicken, not for taste, just for color, and I recommend serving with brightly colored sides. I may make this again, but it still needs something.
This recipe is amazing. It produces moist, tender, and flavorful chicken every time. I bake some almost every week just to have some on hand.
I absolutely loved this dish! The chicken breasts we used were frozen and re-thawed and the chicken STILL was so moist all the way through. I didn't think the vinegar was at all overpowering.. Can't wait to make this again with potatoes in the vinegar as well.
I used 1/2 cider vinegar and 1/2 red wine vinegar, alse sprinkled seasoned salt and rosemary on breast. They had a good flavor and moist. I doubled the vinegar for extra tang. Family enjoyed and I will keep playing with different seasonings.
Easy dish to prepare with no prep work. Chicken has been a little dry both times I have made this. Leftovers are great for salad.
Flavorful, simple, and a healthy dinner option. My fiance and I really enjoy this recipe. Great find!
I am always looking for ways to give chicken breast a new twist or flavor- this was a great variety!
I usually don't give many recipes a bad review... And i love salt and vinegar chips.. but this was almost inedible.. absolutely sour..
It tastes really!! Instead of garlic salt, I used crushed garlic cloves, salt, oregano and crushed red pepper. So good!!!!!
I'm sorry, I love vinegar and experimenting with cooking, but this just didn't work for me. This is rare but I couldn't even finish it. The chicken was unappetizingly pale looking, and tasted strongly of vinegar even after I cut down on it a bit. To me, it had a weird metalic aftertaste. My boyfriend said it was ok but he didn't want to keep my leftovers for later use, so I definitely won't be making this again.
So easy & so good! I used half balsamic vinegar and tarragon vinegar. Also, added onion powder, red pepper flakes & pepper. Will make this again & again!
I cut the vinegar down to 2/3 cup, and added water from a jar of peppers. I also drizzled honey over the top prior to baking. It turned out pretty good. I'd make this one again, but I'll add more honey and cut the vinegar down to 1/2 cup next time, and maybe add the peppers themselves to it, too.
Very easy and very tender. I thought the vinegar would be too strong of a flavor because the odor was very strong out of the oven. I was pleasantly surprised to find that the vinegar flavor was nowhere to be found.
Ok but a lttle bland. The recipe is easy to make but needs something else spice wise.
I made this for my mom tonight because it seemed quick and easy. Well, it WAS quick and easy, we didn't care for it. I halved the recipe to accommodate 3 chicken breasts, and it was just way to vinegary and lacking just that pizzaz (for lack of better word). I followed other reviewer's advice and added crushed red chili flakes, garlic salt, and some seasoning salt. But with these changes, it just wasn't yummy. Will definitely NOT make again--how disappointing. I'll stick to just lemon pepper/salt/pepper on my chicken! :)
Not as flavorful as I had hoped. Would work best with flavorful, intersting side dishes.
If you like salt and vinegar potato chips, you'll like this chicken. It reminds me of a dish my grandmother prepared that I have never been able to replicate. She used pork and sauerkraut. As suggested by another reviewer, I cut the vinegar with 1/4 cup water and I used a whole roaster, cut up. I think fat enhances the flavor of the juice, and a whole, skin-on chicken provides that. I would definitely like to try this in the Crockpot, using sauerkraut plus 3/4 cup vinegar & 1/4 cup white wine, some crushed red pepper, and a whole cut up chicken. This is delicious. It is warming and homey.
I used boneless breast tenders and used an oven bag to bake the chicken. I was very pleased with the flavor. It was a nice change from the typical chicken dishes I've made. Easy, flavorful, and healthy.
I found this recipe to be EXTREMELY easy and quick to prepare. A new go to. The flavors were excellent and the chicken can be eaten stand alone or in many different ways once baked. Like other reviewers I added garlic and paprika but I then dredged the chicken in flour, salt and pepper. Next time I make this recipe, I plan to marinate the chicken in the cider, paprika, fresh minced garlic, salt and pepper, then will dredge the chicken in flour, pour the cider mixture over the chicken and then bake. I also found the drippings to taste excellent, however, thought that it might be better if reduced.
This is the EASIEST recipe EVER!!!! Easy, Fast, and DELICIOUS!!!
Little on the dry side, but the flavor was awesome. Looked nothing like the picture. Wondering how they got that nice blackened look. My son loved it mixed with Yellow Rice and Broccoli
Decided to take the advice of other raters and use basalmic vinegar. The chicken was ok, but was bland. We ate it, but will not cook it again.
There should be a zero star choice. This was a waste of chicken. Thankfully not a waste of time- it WAS quick and easy.
I tried this on a dare and was very pleased to find how good it is. BSLS cooked up moist and flavorful. Thanks for sharing.
an easy way to make chicken. It turned out pretty good, not too tangy.
I love this recipe and so did my family when I made it for them. It has a very different taste but it is a good one.
I made it as explained and I did not care for it.
This is fantastic. Hubby is critical of different chicken recipes and this met all his expectations. Mine too. This is so easy to make and the reviews from family were spectacular. I didn't change a thing. I did thicken the pan drippings and used it as a gravy over mashed potatoes. This is a keeper and I will be making this again and again and, well, you get the picture. Thanks for sharing your recipe. :-)
I followed the recipe and though the chicken was juicy, I think it had a bit of a weird taste.
I just made this dish tonight! it was very tasty. But I agree, next time to add some of my own seasonings to add a little more flavor. Over all it was good though! Glad I tried it. fyi, I don't really consider myself a great cook, so if I can do it, anyone can!
At first we were concerned that the cider vinegar was going to be overwhelming with the chicken (and we all love vinegar, but there's such a thing as too much!) After reading other reviews and hearing that it was bland, I opted to use chopped garlic instead of garlic salt, minced onion, and some red pepper. It came out amazing! Not overpowering at all, moist and flavorful. Everyone enjoyed it. Will be repeating this one!
WARNING...this will smell up the whole house but it is TOTALLY worth it! Awesome flavor! It was not overpowering, as I feared it may have been, based on the smell. It had a such a nice bite to it.
I liked this recipe! It was quick and easy! The chicken was tender and it gave it a tangy taste, it was really good I will make it again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections