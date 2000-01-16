Cider Vinegar Chicken

Chicken breasts baked with cider vinegar and a sprinkling of garlic salt. Pucker up!

By Arthur Doughty

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with garlic salt, then pour vinegar over all.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes or until chicken is browned and cooked through, and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1570.6mg. Full Nutrition
