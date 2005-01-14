Snackasnicker Pie
A cream cheese pie with candy bars and graham cracker crust. This is a great recipe for company.
A cream cheese pie with candy bars and graham cracker crust. This is a great recipe for company.
This pie is very versatile. I didn’t have Snickers, so I crumbled Peanut Butter cups in, instead. After the pie was chilled, I poured a chocolate ganache over the top (simply whipping cream melted with chocolate). I decorated the top with a circle of small peanut butter cups. So easy – especially for a cheesecake. The second one I made, I poured caramel on the bottom of the pie and blended chocolate chips and pecans. So, it was a Turtle version.Read More
I didn't really like the outcome of this. I thought it would taste different. It may have been because I used fat free cream cheese.Read More
This pie is very versatile. I didn’t have Snickers, so I crumbled Peanut Butter cups in, instead. After the pie was chilled, I poured a chocolate ganache over the top (simply whipping cream melted with chocolate). I decorated the top with a circle of small peanut butter cups. So easy – especially for a cheesecake. The second one I made, I poured caramel on the bottom of the pie and blended chocolate chips and pecans. So, it was a Turtle version.
This is the first baked cheesecake that has ever turned out right for me! It's delicious, too!
Really good recipe. My husband loves snickers and he loved this. We will make this again.
This was very easy to make and tasted like I had worked hard to make it.
I've made this several times and it always comes out perfectly! I use a prepared "oreo" crust rather than the graham crust. Before serving I swirl chocolate syrup and caramel sauce on the top. Its rich, but very good!
I didn't really like the outcome of this. I thought it would taste different. It may have been because I used fat free cream cheese.
This is very easy to make and after it cools long enough (I'd recommend refrigerating overnight), it tastes pretty close to Snickers cheesecake. The tidbits of melted candy bar are tasty, but overall, this is a little too cream cheesy for my taste...and I love cream cheese! I'll probably make it again, but I'll try to make it less cheesy tasting (not sure yet how I'll do that).
This pie was really easy to make. However, I wasn't too wild about the cream cheese/chocolate combination. It would have been better with a little less cream cheese because the taste was very strong.
YUM, YUM, YUM, this was really good! I made it exactly as written, and felt no changes were needed. For as simple as this was to put together, I was very pleased with the results. My oven is very hot, so I baked it @ 325 degrees for about 28 minutes or so, and that was perfect for me. I cooled it on the counter a few hours before putting it in the fridge to cool completely. It turned out just as I hoped! I served it with chocolate and caramel sauce and some whipped cream~DELICIOUS! This will definately be made again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This cheesecake was very easy to make. After it was out of the oven, I added more snickers on top and swirl some caramel ice cream topping over it. It was a bit sweet, next time I will put a little less caramel. Overall, a good recipe.
This a so great. I have made dozens of this pies now. You definitely need a big glass of milk.
Came out perfectly...I used Heath bar pieces instead...delicious.
Oh, So very yummy! After readuing others comments, I decided to only use 2 snickers bars, I used one for the bottom of the pie crust, and one mixed in the cream cheese mixture. I ended up baking for 30 minutes, and probably could have baked for about 5 more minutes. With just the 2 snickers bars, I think it tuned out perfect. Will definitely make again, and again, and again. Next time I will probably top with caramel and chocolate syrup.
It was fine, but nothing special. Will not be making it again. If I want a similar combination of ingredients, next time I will make an actual cheesecake. The cream cheese mixture was missing something.
Quick and easy to make, not overly sweet but I recommend leaving it in about 5 to 10 min longer. The center of mine never firmed up the way a cheesecake should although I left it in the oven 25 min
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections