Snackasnicker Pie

4.5
17 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A cream cheese pie with candy bars and graham cracker crust. This is a great recipe for company.

Recipe by Sue Roth

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium mixing bowl, beat softened cream cheese until fluffy. Mix in sugar until well combined. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Fold in all but 1/2 cup of chopped candy bars.

  • Sprinkle reserved 1/2 cup of chopped candy bars onto bottom of graham cracker crust. Pour cream cheese mixture into crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes; do not brown on top. Will be soft in middle. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
555 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 112mg; sodium 428.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022