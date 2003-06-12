Chocolate Caramel Nut Pie

This was an amazing pie! I made it for my hubs b-day, and he loved it :) The only reason I rated it lower than 5 was that I had to drastically cut back on the sugar... added 1/4 cup to fudge and 1/4 cup to cream cheese. With those changes it was perfect. Just to make it more peanutty, and this was just for my hub, I subbed 1/4 cup of peanut butter chips for part of the chocolate chips in the fudge. Also made peanut butter/chocolate ganache for the top and doubled the amount listed to cover the full pie. PS - If you want to make your life easier, take advantage of your microwave! Don't chop or cube the chocolate and butter. Pop it in a bowl and nuke it 30 secs and stir and pop it back for 15 secs at a time stirring until melted. For ganache, microwave the cream until you see a few bubbles and then throw the chocolate in and stir til melted. So much easier! Not like someone's going to eat your pie and say..."Oh, I can taste the radiation!" LOL :) Great recipe and thank you Dayna for helping make my husband happy for his birthday!