Chocolate Caramel Nut Pie
It is VERY rich but VERY good. It is always one of the first pies to go at functions!
I am a professional pastry chef that has used this recipe! It is wonderful! The previous pastry chef (at my job) had ordered a case of snickers that I "inherited" once I took over. Not really knowing how to use them up, I visited my favorite site - allrecipes.com! That is when I came upon this recipe for snickers pie. It is a wonderful dessert, easy, and one that will get you RAVE reviews. The only thing I did differently, was put a layer of caramel on top of the cream cheese layer (after it was baked). I feel it adds to the "snickers" feeling of the dessert. Try this dessert!Read More
Not sure if I did something wrong but we didn't care for this one. I used store bought crust and it was kind of burnt. I was expecting it to be alot better than it was and it was alot of work.Read More
This recipe was very good! I have one recommendation though: Instead of placing the 4 candy bars on top of the pie before baking the last layer CHOP them into smaller pieces this way it melts easier. When you refridgerate the pie the melted candy bar chunks make for difficult cutting. If you chop the candy bars into smaller sections it will melt easier and distribute the Snickers taste throughout the entire pie. Enjoy!
This was an amazing pie! I made it for my hubs b-day, and he loved it :) The only reason I rated it lower than 5 was that I had to drastically cut back on the sugar... added 1/4 cup to fudge and 1/4 cup to cream cheese. With those changes it was perfect. Just to make it more peanutty, and this was just for my hub, I subbed 1/4 cup of peanut butter chips for part of the chocolate chips in the fudge. Also made peanut butter/chocolate ganache for the top and doubled the amount listed to cover the full pie. PS - If you want to make your life easier, take advantage of your microwave! Don't chop or cube the chocolate and butter. Pop it in a bowl and nuke it 30 secs and stir and pop it back for 15 secs at a time stirring until melted. For ganache, microwave the cream until you see a few bubbles and then throw the chocolate in and stir til melted. So much easier! Not like someone's going to eat your pie and say..."Oh, I can taste the radiation!" LOL :) Great recipe and thank you Dayna for helping make my husband happy for his birthday!
This is an AWESOME dessert! This was the first recipe on allrecipes that I found that looked interesting. I made it last nite and let it stay in the fridge until this morning. It is simply AMAZING! My parents loved it! The snicker bars add a lot to this. However, I would advise everyone who buys a pie crust instead of making it to buy a DEEP-dish pie crust. Its a pretty big pie! And SOOO rich! THank you!!!!
This pie won 1st Place in our hometown festival pie contest. My daughter made this pie and it was a great recipe to teach how to follow a recipe for a new cook. We drizzled melted chocolate almond bark and sprinkled with crushed peanuts on top. It was a beautiful sight. Great recipe!
This pie was a hit with more sophisticated taste buds. I was told that it was restaurant quality and have been requested to make it again. Great pie. The Snickers melt in the middle so use at least the recommended amount to get the chewy, carmely effect.
We made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Thanks!!
This was definitely yummy! I thought the cream cheese would be a bad idea, but it fit very well. The cooking times seem to be off. I have a well calibrated oven and live near sea level... neither layer was 'set' after the appointed times and I had to leave the pie in longer. Nonetheless, it is very rich and yummy. It is definitely better served chilled.
Pie looked and sounded really good with all the great reviews but it was just too sweet and rich for my family, and they love chocolate.
I was surprised at how long it actually took to make this pie. However, the results were out of this world! I also see that it says it serves 8, but it definitely can serve at least 12, as the pie is incredibly rich. Thanks to the other reviews for suggesting chopping up the Snickers bars. I don't see how you could slice the pie if you didn't. This recipe is not for beginners.
This was so good!
This recipe was very good, but not for those who don't like rich desserts. I made the recipe exactly as written except I cheated in two ways: I used a premade graham cracker crust and instead of using a double boiler, I used the microwave - - less dishes to wash. I will be making this again, but instead might use a shortbread crust instead of graham cracker. Also, the chocolate part of the recipe covered over 1/2 of the pie, so I didn't have enough room to add all of the cream cheese part. Next time, I won't use all of the chocolate batter or else get a deeper pie pan. I also liked the idea of using a springform pan whch might be better. Thanks for such a delicious recipe!
I have made this twice and have gotten wonderful compliments! I've made it with a milk chocolate ganache and a semi-sweet one. It is very rich and some may think it it too sweet, but I think it is well worth the time spent!
This is an excellent recipe. This is the third time I've made it and instead of trying to fit it into a 9" crust, I doubled the graham cracker crust and made it in a spring-form pan. I top mine with caramel and chocolate, but even if you don't change a thing, it's an excellent dessert!
Wow, what a great pie, definetly for the sweet lover in you
I just had to try this recipe! It definitely sounds interesting, looks unusual and tastes deliciously! It was also easy to follow and my fudge turned out nice and chocolaty (I normally make disastrous brownies). Many thanks to the reviewer who advised to cut snickers bars into smaller pieces and to Dayna and her imagination!
I have made this numerous times, because everyone is always asking for it. When making it for my family I need to use Milky Way instead of Snickers, but turns out just as good.
This is so good!!!! Very rich but excellent, wortwhile to try!
I have made this pie 5 times. It is everyone's favorite! Instead of 4 Snicker bars, I just use 2 1/2. Also, better if you don't use large eggs. It can make the cream cheese layer to runny. This is a recipe I recommend!
This pie was extremely yummy! It was a bit labor intensive but it was more than worth it. Thank you for sharing this recipe. It is a new family favorite.
It's delicious, for sure, but how could you not throw those ingredients together and end up with deliciousness? I could only eat three or four bites at a time. That kind of detracted from my enjoyment of the pie. It was just too rich. But that was the idea, I guess.
Oh my goodness! This pie is so good on so many levels! I made sure to follow the recipe EXACTLY as I do not fancy myself much of a baker (I tend to opt for "savory" as opposed to sweet in my areas of cooking expertise) The instructions were very easy to follow. Yes, it is a time consuming process but, believe me, the final result is well worth it. I'm thinking the prior reviewer must not have used a graham cracker crust as I cannot imagine anyone not loving this pie! The only thing I may change is to increase the proportion of the cream cheese layer...I only had a 10inch pie plate to use and could have used more of this layer to completely cover the sliced Snickers(tm)bars. I plan on using this recipe for a Girl Scout mother/daughter bake off next month. I will let you all know how we fared! PS...this pie is very rich that instead of 8 servings as listed, I think 12-16 smaller servings is more realistic for the waist line!
This was decadent with a capital "D"! Other reviewers had suggested it would serve 12, so we cut it into small slices, but my sister-in-law accurately said it would probably better serve 16! The taste was wonderful, but I can only give it 4 stars because it was just too sweet to be included in a regular rotation of our recipes (even for special events). Everyone that knows me understands what a chocoholic/ dessert fiend I am, and even I couldn't finish my piece. That's saying a lot!
This is a great pie!!! It's very rich and sweet but if you like chocolate, you'll love this one. I was looking for a recipe to make for a pie contest my husband entered at work and I wanted something different, not just the usual. This recipe sounded good so I decided to try it out even though I've never made a pie in my life. I made 2 of them, one for the contest and one to bring to my office. Not only did it win first prize in the pie contest but the one I brought to work was already gone way before lunch. On the baking side, the recipe is very easy to follow and although it's a little time consuming, it's worth every minute spent on making it.
This pie was okay I guesse. Neither I or my family were as impressed as most of the people who reviewed this recipe. I think it was because of the peanuts. I usually don't like peanuts in my pies. (Maybe I should have thought about that after reading the title chocolate caramel NUT pie, huh?) I'll probably make this pie again, subsituting Milkyway for the Snicker bars as another reviewer had done.
Heavenly delicious!
this was really good. i normally dont eat pie, but this is an exception ;) -nicki
Very good recipe- Made it for a pie contest and like some of the other reviews, won first place. Worth every bit of the work.
This was really good, but extremly rich. It was like eating a fudge pie.
absolutely stunning. stellar. i would give this more stars if i could. it is slap your momma delicious. absotively posilutely fabulous. yummmm.
This is SUPERB! This won a pie contest for me-and I don't bake pies! I used a regular pie crust instead of a graham cracker crust & forgot to add the flour mixture to the fudge layer. It still turned out AWESOME! The fudge layer baked up pretty firm, but was still "fudgy". I also garnished with chopped snickers, caramel & fudge ice-cream topping instead of the whipped cream. Yum! Oh, and having the Snickers in the middle makes it much better than recipes where the Snickers rest on the crust.
This was very good, but really, really sweet. I cut the pie into 8 servings and I really should've made it 16. It is that rich. The prep was A LOT of work -- just chopping the Snickers bars up made me not want to make this again. What a pain. Four stars for the flavor - it was good and many people gave their compliments.
This is a very good recipe for chocolate lovers! I didn't add all the snickers bars b/c I thought it would be too rich, but next time I will follow the recipe as it needed the nutty/caramel flavor. Very attractive pie, too!
I found this pie a little too sweet for my liking. I'd rather a more intense chocolate flavour. I found the chocolate bar was way too hard.
AWESOME! I used the standard size block of cream cheese and a ready made graham cracker crust, and it still turned out great! This is one of the best pies I have ever eaten. It's perfect for anyone who loves chocolate pie OR cheesecake.
This is a VERY delicious and rich pie. Anyone who likes cheesecake will love it.
Very sweet and very dense. The bottom layer is definitely a true fudge, so a little bit goes a long way. Easy to make and I used the semi-sweet chocolate for the ganache topping instead of milk chocolate. Why buy two types? Otherwise, I didn't change the recipe at all.
Love, Love, LOVE this recipe! A wonderful taste, with sweet and salty on the bottom and sour cream cheese on top.
This pie was a hit at Thanksgiving. It was yummy! I used a chocolate pie crust and instead of snickers candy bars, I used Three Musketters.
This was a delicious pie with just the right amount of everything. I found I had to bake each layer a few extra minutes to get the right consistency, takes 4-6 hours to chill completely. I would recomend chilling overnight. Well worth the time it took to make it!
I brought this to a holiday family function and amongst all the other holiday desserts, it went the first and fastest. My husband "requested" it when he had a work party, and it was a hit there too! Even his male co-workers were asking for the recipe! Not just the wives!
AWESOME! My family loved it! Very yummy and rich.
This is really good. The multiple layers make it interesting and it isnt very difficult to make, just a little time consuming but well worth it.
This recipe is GREAT! It seems a little time consuming the first couple of times it is made, but quickly becomes an easy favorite for special events and special people. Everyone raves about it every time I make it!
I made this pie last year for a bake sale. People liked it so much, they requested it days ahead of this year's bake sale. It sold as fast as I could cut the slices. I make it in a 10 inch glass pie pan which works well, the only other change being that instead of milk chocolate drizzled on the top I melted some of the semi-sweet chocolate chips with the whipping cream and drizzled that over the top. Saves having to buy milk chocolate. WELL WORTH THE TROUBLE
Made exactly as written except I used a readymade pie crust. My family loved this. It’s super rich. I’d make this without the candy bars. (They told me no, I have to use the candy bars). The fudge layer is SO YUMMY.
Very rich but so good. Got rave reviews at a dinner party I hosted. I had to modify a few ingredients and cooking times due to ingredient availability, but it worked really well.
It doesn't get any better than this! Easy recipe with a few more steps than your average pie but it's well worth your time. I'll be making this one again next week at Thanksgiving! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is excellent. It was time consuming but well worth the effort. I made the recipie for a friend for his birthday and it was a hit with his whole family. I would reccomend this recipie to any one it is truly delicious.
time consuming but well worth it!
This pie was relatively easy to make, considering all the steps. Next time I will mash the snickers better so that it melts more evenly. It's kind of hard to cut the pie when it's cold with all those chunks in it, but it's still yummy!
Absolutely delcious pie. Was well worth the effort. Been requested for many occasions. Would love to know if person who submitted has a very rich,creamy cheesecake recipe.
