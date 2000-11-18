Nut Roll
This is a nutty strudel like roll. It's not too sweet so you could even have it for breakfast!
after adding 6 cups of flour to the liquid, it is so dry there is no way i can roll it out. What is missing here?
The ingredient amounts are incorrect or something is missing. There is not enough liguid to form a dough. All of the ingredients were wasted. The two ounces of yeast alone cost me three dollars. I was very disappointed with my first attempt at making nut rolls for the holidays.
This recipe was a bust! As with the other comments, the dough would not stick together due to lack of moisture or liquid. I had to keep adding milk or water, and my nut rolls turned out horrible! I am upset that I wasted so much money on my first attempt at making nut rolls and that this recipe continues to be posted after these negative reviews. It is obvious that this person did not use this recipe before posting, or they are trying to pull someone's leg.
I had to add butter and water to the dough to make it kneadable. Next time I would use my own strudel dough recipe. Also, the filling was rather dry. I'd brush the dough with butter before spreading nut mixture.
Nothing wrong with this recipe (compare with others). Only that the quant. of flour should be: 4 CUPS
Like the others said, the mixture doesn't form into dough at all. It was severely disappointing. I do not recommend this recipe AT ALL.
My recipe for nut roll I got from my mother and it is very similar with these differences. 5 1/2cups flour, 1 cup sour cream, 3 eggs and 1 stick of butter(1/2 cup) melted,2 tsps vanilla, 3 Tbsps. sugar. Only 1-1 1/2lbs. nuts and 1/2 cup milk in the nuts instead of butter and 1 cup sugar and 1 egg. Brush with butter and let rise. This makes 4 large rolls. Bake at 350 for 30-35 min. this dough can even be a little sticky. I hopeyou will try these adjustments. I grew up with this bread at holidays and now my son loves it too!
Well i agree the dough did have soemthing missing and I added water. I am still in the process of making the roll however I wish I would have read these reviews before I started.
it is amber!!!**** next door>>>> this recipe is awesummmmmm
