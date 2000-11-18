Nut Roll

9 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

This is a nutty strudel like roll. It's not too sweet so you could even have it for breakfast!

By AmberMarie

  • Heat the milk until it is just slightly warm to the touch. Stir in the yeast and sugar. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in the yolks and sour cream until well blended. Add the flour and salt; knead vigorously, on a well floured surface, for 15 minutes. . Cover dough and let it rise for 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Divide dough into 5 pieces. Shape the pieces into balls, then roll them out to 1/8 inch thickness. Stir together the nuts, 1/2 cup of sugar and melted butter to make the filling. Spread about 1 to 1 1/2 cups of filling onto the dough. Roll up like a jellyroll and pinch to seal.

  • Place rolls onto baking sheets about 3 inches apart. Brush with egg white, and bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool, slice, and serve.

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 132.5mg. Full Nutrition
