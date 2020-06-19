'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

Rating: 4.54 stars
391 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 263
  • 4 star values: 93
  • 3 star values: 22
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 2

Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.

By roweena

Gallery
42 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat peanut oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook until the edges begin to brown, about 20 seconds. Add the green beans; cook and stir until the green beans begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the sugar, oyster sauce, and soy sauce. Continue cooking and stirring for several minutes until the beans have attained the desired degree of tenderness.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 2.3g; sodium 140.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (409)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

roweena
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
**IMPORTANT NOTE** Thanks to everyone who has tried this recipe! After reading all of the comments I think it is important to note that there can be a BIG difference between the "asian" store and "american" store version of your ingredients. I know that most american versions of soy sauce have a lot more salt, so I am assuming the american version of oyster sauce is also a bit different. We only use the asian store version for all of our ingredients, which is pretty close, if not sometimes the same brand, that they use in the restaurants. So if it didn't turn out for you the first time, try making a stop into your local asian grocer and try again :) ** And for some reason allrecipes changed my cooking instructions, but you do want to turn down down the heat a little once you add in the sauces to prevent burning and my beans actually take closer to 10 mins to cook to my desired tenderness. ** Read More
Helpful
(647)

Most helpful critical review

Cat
Rating: 3 stars
09/26/2008
These were okay but the flavors didn't stand out. We also thought that they were way too sweet. I may try again and leave the sugar out. Read More
Helpful
(50)
391 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 263
  • 4 star values: 93
  • 3 star values: 22
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
roweena
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
**IMPORTANT NOTE** Thanks to everyone who has tried this recipe! After reading all of the comments I think it is important to note that there can be a BIG difference between the "asian" store and "american" store version of your ingredients. I know that most american versions of soy sauce have a lot more salt, so I am assuming the american version of oyster sauce is also a bit different. We only use the asian store version for all of our ingredients, which is pretty close, if not sometimes the same brand, that they use in the restaurants. So if it didn't turn out for you the first time, try making a stop into your local asian grocer and try again :) ** And for some reason allrecipes changed my cooking instructions, but you do want to turn down down the heat a little once you add in the sauces to prevent burning and my beans actually take closer to 10 mins to cook to my desired tenderness. ** Read More
Helpful
(647)
BECCAP
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2009
oh these were so delicious! the only problem i had was that my oyster sauce was cold from having already been opened and stored in the fridge, and when it hit the wok it sort of congealed into some lumps instead of mixing well and creating a sauce, but that was my fault not the recipe's. also, i used regular vegetable oil because that was all i had and i didn't notice any missing flavor not having peanut oil. these tasted just like chinese buffet green beans! yum! Read More
Helpful
(153)
dabbler
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2008
Thank you Roweena!!!! Loved this recipe! For years, my family also made a Bee-line for the green beans at the Chinese Buffet - we could have made a meal on the beans alone. Now, I can make them simply and easily right at home any time I want. I used haricot vert green beans found at Sam's, and I did blanch them in boiling water for 3 minutes before sauting them. I was also unsure of the oyster sauce, so I cut back a bit on that, but next time, I'll use the full amount the recipe calls for... so good, so good! Read More
Helpful
(131)
Advertisement
bodeeena
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2010
yummy with a few tweaks (i'm used to certain green beans from yang chow in LA, CA). fresh green beans - steamed them till tender first and set aside (since cooking them with the garlic tends to make the garlic burn by the time the beans are good). then sauteed minced garlic and ~1.5 teaspoons of fresh grated ginger. instead used 2 tb of soy and 1-2 tsp of oyster sauce. Read More
Helpful
(66)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2009
While these weren't the prettiest green beans I've ever made they sure were one of the tastiest! Such great flavor! I didn't add the sugar and don't regret it. I added fresh minced garlic and am glad I did. The oyster and soy sauces give these a dark brown coating which doesn't make them the most attractive (plus I overcooked mine) but I'll call these green beans one good "ugly duckling!" Read More
Helpful
(57)
Cat
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2008
These were okay but the flavors didn't stand out. We also thought that they were way too sweet. I may try again and leave the sugar out. Read More
Helpful
(50)
Advertisement
gapch1026
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2008
I have made similar green bean recipes before using only soy sauce but they never seemed just "right." The oyster sauce is the real key! This is an excellent side dish. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Patti Terranova
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2008
Great flavor - I followed the recipe exactly except to mix some sesame oil in with the peanut oil. The sauce is so tasty and you could add more veggies of your liking. A versatile recipe for sure. Read More
Helpful
(31)
jojo26
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2012
I love this recipe, fast and really tasty. I made some alterations: used 4 gloves of garlic, 1 teasp of sugar, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce. First I steamed the fresh beans for 7 minutes and then used only half the sesame oil to saute the garlic. Added the beans, let them cook for 5 minutes then added the sauce and it was done in another 5 minutes. Also having the sauce mixed up and sitting is a good way to prevent ingredients from burning or clumping. Read More
Helpful
(28)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022