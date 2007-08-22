Peach Custard Pie III

About peeling peaches I also do this for potatoes put them in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. Take out and place in cold water. The peels will come right off in your hands by just rubbing them a little. This only works with well ripened peaches. (Which is what your going to cook with anyway.)

I changed this into Peach/apple custard pies! and they were great! 1. I made a double recipe of Crisco shortening pastry but didn't have quite enough Crisco to make up the required 2 cups so used about 1/4 to 1/3 cup (combined) of Becel Margarine and butter to make up the difference. So in total 2 cups 'fat' blended with 4 cups all-purpose flour. Whisk together 2 eggs 4 Tbsp cold water 2 Tbsp white vinegar 1 1/2 tsp salt and add to flour mixture. This was to yield 2 9" pie shells and 2 lids. I divided the dough into 4 balls for refridgeration and found that only 2 balls rolled out enough pastry for 3 pie shells (bottoms). The dough was a little sticky but once you add flour to your board for rolling the texture was just right and you didn't have to be stingy with the flour thinking that it would make the dough too tough. I refridgerated this overnight but an hour is fine just to chill the dough. 2. I sliced up 5 or 6 small ripe peaches (moon shaped)as well as 1 large 'Pink Lady' apple and 1 smaller 'Ida Red' apple (cut into small pcs. about the size of my thumb nail and as thick as three nickels. I placed them in a container with approx. 4 oz orange/tangerine juice to keep them from discolouring with a tight fitting lid and could toss them to cover all the fruit. 3. Being as I was intending to make two pies initially I also doubled the custard ingredients. I blended 2 cans (each 375 ml) Carnation Evaporated milk with 2 eggs 1 1/3 cup white sugar 1 tsp cinnamon 1