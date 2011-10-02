Pat's Rose Apple Pie
A picturesque as well as delicious apple pie
I didn't use this crust recipe, but LOVED the filling! I hate apple pie that is super dry in the middle or oozing out, or not tender apples, and this filling was perfect!! My sister has mastered her own crust recipe, but she requests my apple pie filling which I use from this recipe. I'm not good at following recipes to the letter, so I'm sure I altered it a tiny bit, but the way to do it is perfect. Setting the apples aside and putting the others in the food processor, LOVE the texture this gives the pie. I think I just added my applesauce mixture to the simmered juice off the apples. Totally reccomend this filling to everyone!!Read More
I have been wanting to make an apple pie for quite a while with my young daughter. Today I singled this recipe out and we went for it! I consider my choice a BIG mistake, after all the recipes I poured over and debated ingredients, quantities, level of difficulty, etc. I chose this recipe because it seemed to be sort of all-inclusive. Lazy of me, I'm sure, but I am not an avid baker. I liked that the pastry was included in the pie recipe. Also, it seemed to have a little something extra going on. I thought it would give my pie a hint of authenticity - worthy of the time it took, with extra layers of texture and taste. Do not fall into the same trap I did. What was wrong with my pie was mainly the crust. After only 3 T of water it became too dense and gluey. The two separate layer & textures of apples were actually very good, and the reason for my second star. The "rose" layout was quite nice (and beautiful) as well. They could not, however, salvage the overall paste-y texture which I attribute to too much flour. I also had feel that 400 is too high, as even with the edges of the pie covered, the top crust persisted in darkening well premature of the pie being cooked through. Perhaps the blame lies with me, but I followed the recipe to the letter, even using hints I had read about on other recipe reviews - making certain butter and shortening were exceptionally cold. I can only urge you to choose another recipe and leave this one alone!Read More
Opted to skip the crust and went store bought. The pie was a hit with my family. The one modification I will make next time is to put a layer of apple slices down on the bottom of the crust, put the filing on top of it and then top the filling with the rest of the slices. Otherwise, it's a good recipe.
I tried it and loved the outcome. Since I didn't have shortening at hand, I used only butter in my recipe and reduced the sugar amount since the apples were naturally sweet. I also doubled the recipe because I was making the pie in a bigger dish. My family loved it!!! It took me a bit longer to prep since I was trying the recipe for the first time, I will try it again soon and hope for an even better results.
