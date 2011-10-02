Pat's Rose Apple Pie

I have been wanting to make an apple pie for quite a while with my young daughter. Today I singled this recipe out and we went for it! I consider my choice a BIG mistake, after all the recipes I poured over and debated ingredients, quantities, level of difficulty, etc. I chose this recipe because it seemed to be sort of all-inclusive. Lazy of me, I'm sure, but I am not an avid baker. I liked that the pastry was included in the pie recipe. Also, it seemed to have a little something extra going on. I thought it would give my pie a hint of authenticity - worthy of the time it took, with extra layers of texture and taste. Do not fall into the same trap I did. What was wrong with my pie was mainly the crust. After only 3 T of water it became too dense and gluey. The two separate layer & textures of apples were actually very good, and the reason for my second star. The "rose" layout was quite nice (and beautiful) as well. They could not, however, salvage the overall paste-y texture which I attribute to too much flour. I also had feel that 400 is too high, as even with the edges of the pie covered, the top crust persisted in darkening well premature of the pie being cooked through. Perhaps the blame lies with me, but I followed the recipe to the letter, even using hints I had read about on other recipe reviews - making certain butter and shortening were exceptionally cold. I can only urge you to choose another recipe and leave this one alone!

Read More