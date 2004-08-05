Sweet and Sour Tofu Veggies

Rating: 4 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet and sour vegetables made with all kind of surprising ingredients. Give it a try, it's delicious!

By Candice

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring 2 cups of the water to a boil over high heat. Add the rice, reduce the heat, and simmer until the rice is tender and water is absorbed, 30 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and keep warm.

  • Remove excess water from the tofu, and then cut it into 1/2-inch cubes.

  • In a small bowl, whisk the pineapple juice, lemon juice, ketchup, maple syrup, tamari, sesame oil, arrowroot, and ginger together.

  • In a wok or large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrot, green beans, bell pepper, mushrooms, and zucchini and stir-fry until tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Add the pineapple juice mixture, tofu and pineapple. Cook, stirring often, until the sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes. Spoon the veggies and sauce over the brown rice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
666 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 94g; fat 22.8g; sodium 631.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

CYNTHIAGK
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2004
Great recipe! I marinated the tofu in the pineapple juice ginger and tamari for about an hour then drained off the marinade to mix with the other sauce ingredients. I also stir-fried the tofu for a few minutes in a separate skillet before adding it in with everything else to give it a firmer texture. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
lola
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2006
My husband and I agreed that it tastes as good as a restaurant's. I stirfried the tofu a bit before mixing it with the other ingredients. I did not use veg oil. Instead I used sesame oil. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Susan Stone
Rating: 3 stars
04/20/2005
This recipe has very well written directions and the colors are very pretty but unfortunately I found the finished dish disappointing. To me the flavor was bland and there was no hint of sweet or sour to it. The only distinguishible flavor was the sesame oil which I would leave out if I made it again. I chose to omit mushrooms and did add a can (11 oz.) of mandarin oranges. I used kuzu (kudzu) powder instead of arrowroot and my sauce did not thicken - probably my fault. If you don't have arrowroot I would recommend going back to cornstarch. I also chose to use Jasmine rice instead of brown. I would also recommend cooking the green beans & carrots briefly in the microwave to cut down on cooking time - mine was way longer than 3-5 minutes. I probably will not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
MOLANA
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2003
Really can't review on the kid's friendly rating as have not tried it on the kids! Read More
Helpful
(4)
JENNBATT
Rating: 3 stars
01/22/2003
My tofu didn't turn out very well. I think I might try making it again with tofu that has been frozen first. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Heather Bullard Turner
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2011
This dish was very easy and flavorful. I thought the sweet and sour came through beautifully and is a nice flavor for adults and children. I doubled the sauce portion simply because we are sauce people. The only change I made to the recipe ingredients wise was to use Bragg's Aminos instead of soy sauce. You really could use any veg you want for the stir fry since the sauce is what really makes the dish. Lastly mine thickened up perfectly using the arrowroot. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tigerlily
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2008
I liked this but my non-vegetarian husband did not. My vegetarian kids thought it was ok but they refused to eat the pineapple. Read More
Helpful
(1)
DEETRO
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2004
The sauce tastes really good. The pinapple juice and syrup were an interesting twist. After this meal I'm not a bit tofu fan because I mistakenly used the "extra firm" tofu. I pretty much turned this meal into a stir fry using spicy stir fry sauce. I can't resist when I have soy sauce out and that many vegtables in the pan. Can wait to use some flank steak or a big tube steak. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jenn
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2012
Very good. I left out the mushrooms beans and zucchini for a more Chinese restaurant feel. Leaving these out also yielded more sauce. Read More
Helpful
(1)
