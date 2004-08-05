Sweet and Sour Tofu Veggies

1 of 22

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe! I marinated the tofu in the pineapple juice ginger and tamari for about an hour then drained off the marinade to mix with the other sauce ingredients. I also stir-fried the tofu for a few minutes in a separate skillet before adding it in with everything else to give it a firmer texture. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I agreed that it tastes as good as a restaurant's. I stirfried the tofu a bit before mixing it with the other ingredients. I did not use veg oil. Instead I used sesame oil. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe has very well written directions and the colors are very pretty but unfortunately I found the finished dish disappointing. To me the flavor was bland and there was no hint of sweet or sour to it. The only distinguishible flavor was the sesame oil which I would leave out if I made it again. I chose to omit mushrooms and did add a can (11 oz.) of mandarin oranges. I used kuzu (kudzu) powder instead of arrowroot and my sauce did not thicken - probably my fault. If you don't have arrowroot I would recommend going back to cornstarch. I also chose to use Jasmine rice instead of brown. I would also recommend cooking the green beans & carrots briefly in the microwave to cut down on cooking time - mine was way longer than 3-5 minutes. I probably will not make this again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Really can't review on the kid's friendly rating as have not tried it on the kids! Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars My tofu didn't turn out very well. I think I might try making it again with tofu that has been frozen first. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was very easy and flavorful. I thought the sweet and sour came through beautifully and is a nice flavor for adults and children. I doubled the sauce portion simply because we are sauce people. The only change I made to the recipe ingredients wise was to use Bragg's Aminos instead of soy sauce. You really could use any veg you want for the stir fry since the sauce is what really makes the dish. Lastly mine thickened up perfectly using the arrowroot. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this but my non-vegetarian husband did not. My vegetarian kids thought it was ok but they refused to eat the pineapple. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars The sauce tastes really good. The pinapple juice and syrup were an interesting twist. After this meal I'm not a bit tofu fan because I mistakenly used the "extra firm" tofu. I pretty much turned this meal into a stir fry using spicy stir fry sauce. I can't resist when I have soy sauce out and that many vegtables in the pan. Can wait to use some flank steak or a big tube steak. Helpful (1)