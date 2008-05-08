Key Lime Pie VII

1 of 4370

Rating: 5 stars This pie is the BEST!! So easy too! Just a few notes: 3/4 cup Key Lime juice is = to about 20 Key limes. I used a garlic press to squeeze the limes quickly and easily (cut limes in half). 3 Cups of sweetened condensed milk = about 2 cans. Perfect recipe! Impress your friends and enjoy! Helpful (3090)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. I am from Florida and have had many key lime pies when visiting key west. This is the most authentic tasting pie I have ever made at home. What is best is that it is SO SIMPLE! You can literally whip it up in no time. I used home made whipped topping (heavy whipping cream with a touch of sugar and vanilla) and spread it over the entire pie. I made this for my husbands birthday dinner party. I have since made this pie 3 more times. Everytime we are invited to dinner friends ask me to make this pie for them, it is PERFECT! Do not try another key lime pie recipe on this site, this is the only one you need! Helpful (1259)

Rating: 5 stars This pie turned out great, I used two cans of condensed milk which turned out to be close to 3 cups. I purchased 20 keylimes which turned out to be exactly 3/4 cup of lime juice. I never got any bubbles while cooking, so I think I ended up cooking it for approx10 minutes before taking it out. Everyone wanted the recipe, so good and easy. Helpful (831)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was my second choice, but should have been my first!! I made two pies for Easter from a different recipe that called for eggs, and we hated them! They were dense and heavy, more like a custard than anything, with a bitter lime taste. Then I went in search of a lighter recipe, one without the eggs. This was the recipe I was looking for!! Light, creamy, not too tart or too sweet! PERFECT! I didn't stick with the key limes, (I found the key lime juice to be terribly acidic when I used it in the first recipe) instead I used about 8 Mexican limes that I found in my grocery produce section. They're a little smaller than the traditional Perisian limes, but a bit bigger than the Key Limes. They worked wonderfully! I ended up with 2 cups of juice and used it all for two pies. I used 4 cans of condensed milk, and baked for closer to 13 minutes in shortbread crusts. Topped with homemade whipped cream and YUMMO! Everyone freaked over this pie! I will use this recipe forever! Thanks so much for sharing it! Helpful (343)

Rating: 5 stars This was really easy. I used Mothers Oatmeal Cookies as a crust instead of a graham cracker crust. Everything else I kept the same. Really took a matter of minutes, longest part was breaking up the cookies in the blender. I also used Rose's Key Lime juice. EDITED: I liked the combination of the oatmeal cookie crust with the pie filling, I just found the pie a little sweet. I think if I make a key lime pie again, I'll look for one that's creamier and less sweet. EDITED AGAIN: This was even better the next day. I LOVED this pie. EDITED AGAIN: I have doubled the recipe for this and used a homemade graham crust or a pretzel crust and it's always turned out fantastic. This dessert is always a homerun, I've never had leftovers when I make this pie for a gathering or potluck. Helpful (280)

Rating: 5 stars My second review after making (and sharing) about three pies. Awesome, awesome recipe, and couldn't be easier!! I found that two 14-oz. cans of condensed milk was perfect - I can't imagine using three. I also didn't bother with the zest and didn't feel the lack. Nice, creamy and tart pie. So good it makes ya want to slap your mamma! Helpful (277)

Rating: 5 stars I sat here forever trying to decide which Key Lime Pie to make and finally chose this one and I'm glad I did! It's so creamy and has the perfect amount of lime and it held together perfectly! I only added 1 t grated peel, my 35 little limes only made a little less than 3/4 C (boy are my thumbs sore from squeezing those things!), didn't measure the milk, just used 2 cans as others suggested and used reduced fat sour cream. I made it with the Graham Cracker Crust II from this site since it didn't call for sugar. I didn't get the bubbles like so many others so I just baked it for 10 minutes. Helpful (257)

Rating: 5 stars I think this is a 10 star recipe! It makes a beautiful pie, so simple to make, and absolutely delicious. I made two Key Lime pies, one with egg whites folded in and this recipe. This one stole the show. It was prettier and creamier. I added about 1 1/2 ounce of lime jello for color and flavor but I heard that a true key lime does not have green coloring. I found the key lime juice in the juice section at one grocery store and the liquor section at another. I cannot imagine someone squeezing 20 key limes! I think I baked it for 15 minutes - those pin holes were hard to detect! Helpful (193)

Rating: 4 stars I wasn't sure if I was supposed to use 3 cups or 3 cans of sweetened condensed milk. I used 3 cans though, and I had way more pie filling than necessary. I also had trouble telling when the pie was bubbling. The pie was awesome though, easy to put together, and great tasting. Held up well when out of the fridge for a few hours. Will definetly make again. Helpful (169)