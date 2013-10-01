Mississippi Mud Pie II

4.5
49 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This delicious crust is made with flour, chopped walnuts and butter, pressed into a 9-inch pie tin, and baked till lightly golden. It 's then filled with chocolate pudding that is then smothered with a sweetened whipped cream and cream cheese frosting.

Recipe by Tracy

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine walnuts and flour. Mix well, then stir in softened butter or margarine. Stir until ingredients are combined and mixture forms a ball. Press into bottom of a 9x13 inch pan. Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, until golden brown. Remove and cool.

  • Place pudding mix in a medium bowl and whisk in milk. Mix until smooth. Allow to set up for 5 minutes then spread on top of cooled crust.

  • In a large bowl whip cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in confectioner's sugar until mixture is smooth. In a separate bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form, then fold into cream cheese mixture. Spread over pudding layer. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 57.7mg; sodium 390.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022