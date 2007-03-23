Fried Apples
Apple slices fried in a pan! These are a good side with fried sausages and mashed potatoes. They would also be excellent served with vanilla ice cream!
My mother(who is German)made fried apples like this using butter instead of oil. After frying the apples they were dusted off with powder sugar....so good!Read More
I'm going to stay with my own recipe. The vegetable oil is a very bad idea.. use the butter or if you're health conscious use a light margarine. Instead of pouring maple syrup on at end, just make your own; it's better. Put your apple slices in the pan, put maybe a tablespoon or so of water, add either white (my preference) or brown sugar to your taste.. I usually cover the apples, sprinkle with cinnamon & a little nutmeg to your taste, and at least 2 tablespoons of butter. Cover tightly and cook on low heat until cooked down to your liking. Serve with warm, buttered toast.. my daughters love to put the apples on their toast and take bites of it together. Love this!Read More
I'll stay with my grandmother's old tried and true. She used to make these every Sunday morning with biscuits. The maple syrup does something to the apples that just throws the taste off. Never fry apples in oil! Always fry apples in butter! We also add raisins and dry cranberries. The sweet part is brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg with just a teaspoon of salt.
TRY BUTTER RATHER THAN VEG OIL.
Could use a little more ingredients. DO NOT use vegetable oil! Instead use butter. Don't use syrup. It's just full of bad things. Instead try 3 tablespoons of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. Other then that it was delicious!
My grandmother used to make these for me as a special treat. She sliced them thin and left the skin on. She would have never used oil, only butter. No maple syrup either, she used sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon (as mentioned by another reviewer).
Nice starter recipe. Use unsalted Butter, Brown Sugar, Pumpkin Pie Spice, and a teaspoon of vanilla. Who said apples can't be fattening?
I've made fried apples many times but have NEVER used vegetable oil and don't think I'd even want to try. Butter is way better! But I did enjoy the subtle maple flavor and thought that this was a tasty warm ice cream topping. ( I meant to sprinkle a little cinnamon on top but forgot to for my photo because the ice cream was melting and I had to hurry!)
This was good but nothing spectacular. I didn't even consider using vegetable oil, butter is the only way to go for this recipe as far as I'm concerned. I used real maple syrup and I could barely taste the flavor, it was just sweet. I think it needs a sprinkle of cinnamon.
I made these with my mom and they were so good. I wanted not only sencond, but way more! Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
tasted great! now for the rest of you......READ THE DIRECTIONS....melt oil or BUTTER. did any of you who shot this down get past the ingredients list? just wanted to point that out.
Butter is better!
recipe is oki...
I really liked this recipe just way it is ! I did use butter, I don't think oil would be as good. This was yummy !
Great. Simple. I did notice one oddity: I made this recipe (with butter) to serve with pork chops instead of apple sauce. When my wife tasted it she moved it to the side of her plate and when she was done with the meal she got out the ice cream. With pork chops or ice cream, great either way!
This was tasty & easy, good way to use up apples during picking season. The whole family enjoyed even my picky 5 year old.
I used butter
Vegetable oil? No. I used butter, sprinkled ground cinnamon over the apples, dumped brown sugar on top and simmered with a lid on. After a while the butter and brown sugar becomes a thick syrup.
1st time followed recipe, 2nd time went back to my recipe of butter, brown sugar, red hots-candy!! YUM!!
I put the syrup on early so it was more marinated and did not add salt but instead added cinnamon ! it was delicious and very easy!
