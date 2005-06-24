Graham Cracker Pie

This is a great graham cracker pie! My grandma makes it for me — it is my favorite!

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • For the crust: In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Mix well, then stir in softened butter or margarine. Mix until ingredients are thoroughly combined.

  • Generously grease an 8-inch pie pan. Press graham cracker mixture evenly into pan. Chill until ready to use.

  • For the filling: In a heavy saucepan, mix together sugar, flour, and salt. Gradually add milk, stirring well. Add egg yolks and whisk until mixture is smooth. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Stir in vanilla extract and allow mixture to cool.

  • Pour cooled filling into crust and chill completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 133.5mg. Full Nutrition
