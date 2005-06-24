Graham Cracker Pie
This is a great graham cracker pie! My grandma makes it for me — it is my favorite!
This is a great graham cracker pie! My grandma makes it for me — it is my favorite!
I LOVE good Graham Cracker Pie, but it is hard to find! This is IT! The custard is easy to make AND delicious. If you use a food processor for the crust, its a snap. My only recommendation is that you multiply the custard ingredients by 1 1/2 (ie. use 3 egg yolks, 3 cups milk, etc.) since the filling did not really fill my pice crust, which was 9" not 8".Read More
A little runny and the crust a little soggy. Perhaps I made it too soon before event but I was Just a bit disappointed in appearance. The taste was Terrific though!Read More
I LOVE good Graham Cracker Pie, but it is hard to find! This is IT! The custard is easy to make AND delicious. If you use a food processor for the crust, its a snap. My only recommendation is that you multiply the custard ingredients by 1 1/2 (ie. use 3 egg yolks, 3 cups milk, etc.) since the filling did not really fill my pice crust, which was 9" not 8".
Very good. I made sure to prebake the crust (5 minutes @ 350) I have a rule.... try the recipe exactly as written before first, THEN make changes. I can;t stand the reviews who say, I added this omitted that, and it was terrible. How you know?, you didn't make the recipe. That said, make sure you follow the advice of making the filling X 1.5. Unless of course you want to add a topping like Meringue (which my wife's grandma does) Don't worry about the consistency, it firms in the fridge. Overall a very good recipe.
I chose to bake my crust prior to adding the filling. Also did a meringue topping. Used a strong vanilla my Aunt brought from Mexico...wonderful!!!!
It was good but it did not set up. Could not cut into pieces so couldn't serve to company. Any idea why?
My husband was talking about a Graham Cracker Pie his Grandma used to make him. I found your recipe and tried it. He said it was absolutely perfect!! Exactly how he remembered it!! Thank you for contributing your recipe! You made my husband's day!!!
A little runny and the crust a little soggy. Perhaps I made it too soon before event but I was Just a bit disappointed in appearance. The taste was Terrific though!
Our local diner has this and my boyfriend loves it so i decided to make it for him yesterday and he said it was better than the diners. I did use a remade crust and i let the filling cook alittle longer just to make sure it was firm after cooling. Put some graham cracker crumbs on top...will def make again for him!!
I love this pie! I also love the simplicity of it. It is delicious plain, but also delicious with some fruit pie filling on top. I agree with the person who said to add an extra third to the filling ingredients because it does not fill my pie plate.
The appearance was not very good as my brother who would eat anything was reluctant to try it. also the taste wasn't really that great.. i thought it tasted a little too eggy and overall i was not pleased with the consistency
This is a very good tasting pie, however, I may have done something wrong, but we had to eat ours with a spoon. I did follow the recipe.
This recipe did not set up. My mother in law said to use WHOLE MILK, they didn't have 1% or 2% back then. Will try again.
I thought that this was the worst pie I have ever made and tasted
My husband loves this pie! I would've given it 5 stars but the custard didn't set as firm as I would've liked, even after being chilled for about 36 hours before serving. Overall, this was a nice recipe for a beginner....definately will be making it again!
I just needed a recipie for crust, and this was just what i was looking for!! It complimented the strawberry pie so well!! Thanks!!
My Grandmother used to make this in the 1970's. This is the recipe that she used too. I have now made this several times and Sunday night my Grandson, David, (who will eat almost nothing adventuresome) asked if I would make it for him again; He loves it. I have made two today for our Wednesday night Bible Study at the Dade City Church of God. I doubled the crust (we like it thick) and I baked it at 350* for 5-8 minutes. Also doubled the milk, and the Arrow Root ( I used it instead of flour) doubled the egg yolks also; as well as the vanilla and milk.
My father-in-laws favorite
this is my favorite pie!
First time I made this. Should have read reviews FIRST ! Definitely not enough cream filling. Would take advise from a review and do 1 1/2 - 2 times amount of cream. Would bake crust for 5-10 minutes, let cool then add cream.
I made this but it still hasn't set up! What can I change?
I made this but it still hasn't set up! What can I change?
This was good my family enjoyed it
I pureed some strawberries & added it to the filling mixture before I poured it into the crust. It tastes great with or without! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This recipe is very similar to one my grandma used to make. I'm making it today. Love this pie!
I added 2cups of pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, an ounce or so of chocolate, 2 tablespoons of peanut butter, and substituted half the milk with chocolate milk. Also I added 3 tablespoons of flour to help it thicken.
For years my husband has told me about a graham cracker pie and I had never heard of it. I figured with Valentine's Day being tomorrow I would look for a recipe and see if I could make it. I am thankful I found this recipe because is was so easy to make. I bought the pie crust already made and just make the filling. The filling smells so good. I let it cool and poured it into the graham cracker crust and it is now in the back of the refrigerator waiting for tomorrow nights dinner.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections