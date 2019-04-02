Emerald Green Risotto

My husband and I love risotto, but also prefer to eat healthily, so we came up with this compromise between the two. We use homemade stock to keep the fat and salt down. This recipe can easily be made vegetarian or vegan by using veggie stock and leaving out the cheese.

By Louiselombard

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic; cook and stir until the onion begins to turn golden brown at the edges, about 2 minutes. Pour in the rice, and stir until the rice is coated in oil and has started to toast, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the celery and white wine.

  • Cook and stir until the wine has mostly evaporated, then stir in one third of the boiling chicken stock; continue stirring until incorporated. Repeat this process twice more, stirring constantly. Stirring in the broth should take 15 to 20 minutes in all. Add the broccoli, peas, zucchini, and green beans during the last 7 minutes of cooking, and cook until tender. Stir in the feta cheese and parsley before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 56.3g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 984.1mg. Full Nutrition
Hazel Wagner
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2008
Great recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except omitted the broccoli. I would recommend partially precooking fresh green beans. Even though I added them with the first broth addition they weren't done with the rice and other vegetables. I had to add more water and cover at the end to get them tender / crisp. This adjustment worked and the taste was great. The feta went very well. A good way to use the summer vegetables. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Melody McBride Goldmeyer
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2008
This is one of the best recipes that I've gotten off of AR.com. I followed it exactly as above and it was wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Amy Pierce
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2009
My partner and I both thought this was delicious! It turned out great even though this was my first time making risotto. I used a soup pot and made a double batch. This increased the cooking time by 15 minutes. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly! I love feta but would be interested to try Parmesan. The pea pods and beans were not as tender as the broccoli and zucchini so I could see steaming them a bit. They were perfect for us! Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Emma McFarland
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2008
I liked this. I did leave out the celery and zucchini (personal preference) and added extra broccoli and some carrot to make up for it. Will make again but probably skip on adding the feta as it is a nice vege risotto without it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Poldweia
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2008
This recipe is a fantastic starting point for whatever veggies you have. I used courgettes (zucchini) broad beans (flava beans) and broccoli and it was superb. The broad beans were frozen so I boiled them for three minutes before adding them; but this turned out a treat. A definite keeper as it's not as full of fat as recipes with Parmesan Cheese. Excellent. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Chrisse
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2008
Yummy!!!! I cheated a little bit and used a mushroom risotto from trader joes. I used the seasoning. Probably made it not low sodium. I added more vegetables and only cooked them for 3 minutes. I like lightly cooked veges. Also substituted parmesan for feta. Delicious! Will be making again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
RainStorm
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2008
Extremely delicious and filling and surprisingly cheesy considering how little cheese actually goes into it. It takes quite a while to make (you don't want to cut corners with risotto or the rice doesn't cook right) but it's more than worth it. It is also very good leftover. Read More
Helpful
(6)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2008
This was an awesome risotto recipe-definitely worth the work. I did not have broccoli so I bumped up the amounts of the other vegetables instead. I also used parmesan cheese instead of feta and added some salt and pepper. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
BethAshley
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2010
If you like LEFTOVERS this is the recipe for you. When I first tried it I thought it was just ok... The next day I brought it to work for lunch and WOW it was fantastic. The flavours had infused the rice overnight. I rated it 4 stars because I found it to be pretty time consuming. Read More
Helpful
(3)
MissNikki
Rating: 1 stars
10/13/2011
I didn't like this at all. I followed directions exactly and found it sour tasting (vs rich) and for some reason celery was the predominant flavor. I used regular veggie broth but it would have been better with low/no salt broth. Some veggies were too crisp while some were soft and even with extra cheese it was very....um...canned soup tasting. After reading all the 5 star reviews I was expecting a great meal but it was really disappointing for us. I will not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
