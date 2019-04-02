Emerald Green Risotto

1 of 76

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except omitted the broccoli. I would recommend partially precooking fresh green beans. Even though I added them with the first broth addition they weren't done with the rice and other vegetables. I had to add more water and cover at the end to get them tender / crisp. This adjustment worked and the taste was great. The feta went very well. A good way to use the summer vegetables. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the best recipes that I've gotten off of AR.com. I followed it exactly as above and it was wonderful! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars My partner and I both thought this was delicious! It turned out great even though this was my first time making risotto. I used a soup pot and made a double batch. This increased the cooking time by 15 minutes. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly! I love feta but would be interested to try Parmesan. The pea pods and beans were not as tender as the broccoli and zucchini so I could see steaming them a bit. They were perfect for us! Will definitely make again. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this. I did leave out the celery and zucchini (personal preference) and added extra broccoli and some carrot to make up for it. Will make again but probably skip on adding the feta as it is a nice vege risotto without it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is a fantastic starting point for whatever veggies you have. I used courgettes (zucchini) broad beans (flava beans) and broccoli and it was superb. The broad beans were frozen so I boiled them for three minutes before adding them; but this turned out a treat. A definite keeper as it's not as full of fat as recipes with Parmesan Cheese. Excellent. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy!!!! I cheated a little bit and used a mushroom risotto from trader joes. I used the seasoning. Probably made it not low sodium. I added more vegetables and only cooked them for 3 minutes. I like lightly cooked veges. Also substituted parmesan for feta. Delicious! Will be making again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Extremely delicious and filling and surprisingly cheesy considering how little cheese actually goes into it. It takes quite a while to make (you don't want to cut corners with risotto or the rice doesn't cook right) but it's more than worth it. It is also very good leftover. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was an awesome risotto recipe-definitely worth the work. I did not have broccoli so I bumped up the amounts of the other vegetables instead. I also used parmesan cheese instead of feta and added some salt and pepper. Delicious! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars If you like LEFTOVERS this is the recipe for you. When I first tried it I thought it was just ok... The next day I brought it to work for lunch and WOW it was fantastic. The flavours had infused the rice overnight. I rated it 4 stars because I found it to be pretty time consuming. Helpful (3)