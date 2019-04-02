Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

844 Ratings
  • 5 635
  • 4 141
  • 3 48
  • 2 14
  • 1 6

Baking bacon at 350 degrees F is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It "fries" up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.

By JOYCE

Gallery
64 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 strips
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange the bacon in a single layer on the prepared sheet with the edges touching or slightly overlapping.

  • Bake in the preheated oven to desired degree of doneness, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove bacon from the baking sheet with tongs or a fork, and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 865.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/26/2022