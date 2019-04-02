Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

Baking bacon at 350 degrees F is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It "fries" up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.
I will not use a frying pan ever again after using this method! I always place my cooling rack over my sheet pan and place the bacon on top. That way the grease drips through the rack and my bacon comes out crispy every time.
This is how I cook my bacon only I don't use thick sliced and I put my oven at 425 because it gets crispier...and I find turning it once helps both sides to be crispy....It's easy and you can just throw away the foil....
Wow. I am excited about this recipe! I love bacon and usually make it every weekend. If I'm pressed for time I'll do it in the micro but that is not as good. This morning I decided to try this recipe. Since it was just me (the cat had a piece too and she loved it) I only made a few pieces so I decided to make it in the toaster oven. I don't think 350 is high enough, so I did 450 for 10 minutes, then flipped it and cooked it for a few minutes more. It was perfect!! Crispy, flat and evenly cooked. Plus, cleanup was a snap (I used a sheet with edges). It was even easier to pour the bacon grease into my glass dish I save the grease in!! I don't know that I'll ever fry bacon again. One other great thing about making it this way is no odor lingers. Great recipe. Even if you're not baking for a crowd. By the way, you don't HAVE to use thick cut bacon. In fact, I used the lean Oscar Meyer Center cut. TRY THIS!!! Oh, and for a special treat sometime, when the bacon is almost done sprinkle it with a little brown sugar and a dash (just a dash) of cinnamon. This is also fantastic if you baste with just a little bit of maple syrup. Wow! Told you I'm excited about this recipe!!:))
Great idea! So simple a caveman could do it : ). One extra thing that I do is save all that grease, pour it into a 8x8 cake pan lined with aluminum foil, mix in some corn meal and sunflower seeds. Once it becomes firm you can cut it into four 4" squares and you have suet cakes for our fine feathered friends. Everyone benefits!
I love bacon, but I hate frying it on the stovetop. For myself, I generally nuke it to reduce some grease/fat, but DH is not a big fan of nuked bacon. I'm so glad I stumbled across this "recipe" (more an alternative cooking method, than recipe). So simple. I place a wire rack in/on a cookie sheet and lay the bacon on top so the grease drips below. I can only fit 6 pieces of bacon per cookie sheet (not touching...could prob squeeze 10). I do not drain or flip, just bake at 400 for about 10-15 minutes for flat perfectly crispy bacon.
Thank you for a great way of cooking a bunch of bacon! I tried this on top of my broiler pan, to let the fat drain off, and I tried it as written. It is much better and cooks much faster as written! This is my new way of cooking bacon!
Love it! This is such a great way to make bacon and it comes out picture perfect. Each strip comes out uniform in shape and crispy. I'll never make bacon in the frying pan again. This was so easy. I had to drain it a couple of times, put the oven at 400 and watched it carefully. The results were definitely worth it.
I gave this five stars because it gave me the idea to put bacon in the oven. After reading all the reviews, I tried mine two ways - first on a cookie sheet and then on a cooling rack over the cookie sheet. I used thick sliced bacon and found that it cooked best on a cooling rack over the cookie sheet at 400 degrees. It took about 15 minutes and I turned it once during cooking. What a great way to cook bacon!! I then let it cool completely, after draining it on paper towels, and stored it in single layers separated by waxed paper in the freezer. Now, if we want bacon, we pull out the slices we need, microwave for about 30 seconds, and it is the best bacon ever! Thank you so much for this wonderful idea!!
This method of cooking bacon is a keeper. It's way easier that frying up multiple batches in a frying pan. It also cooks them up perfectly and crispy (something the microway is not good at). It also frees up your cooktop and your hands for other stuff.
I go one step further. I place a cooling rack in the cookie sheet and lay the bacon on the rack. I place a second rack face down over the bacon. The bacon stays in place and I can flip the racks over wearing oven mitts. The excess grease drips down off the racks.
This is the only way I cook bacon now. No more turning, no more hot bacon fat splatters, (ouch) no more babysitting while it's cooking and it's done in a quarter of the time. Greatest idea ever Joyce and thank you!
My husband learned this fast, easy way to cook a lot of bacon while he was in the Army. One suggestion I haven't seen here is to CRUMPLE your foil before lining the baking sheet to help the bacon drain as it cooks. Oh, set the temp at 400 instead of 350, also. If the bacon starts to pop, cover it loosely with foil until just before it is finished cooking.
I ran a B&B for many years and used this method to cook great quantities of bacon. I always used a rack on a rimmed baking sheet, lined it with tin foil and cooked at 400 for about 12 minutes. Then I froze the bacon flat in single layers in plastic bags. I could then take out as much as I needed and reheat in the oven for about 5 minutes . It always came out crisp and flat for great presentation. Our guests never left any on their plates.
I owned a catering and meal prep facility and this is how we cooked bacon all the time. I did not use foil and we saved the bacon fat for flavoring other things we cooked. As written I give it a 4 because of two things - the oven temp (as noted by some other reviewers) is too low - I bake the bacon at 400 F and you can use regular cut bacon - just keep an eye on it. Someone said use a broiler pan but that's double work to clean and there's more room on a cookie sheet with 3/4" sides. Thanks Joyce for posting. It's a simple but great idea.
If you like a leaner bacon, do not preheat oven. The heating stage will help render more fat from the bacon. Watch closely after the oven comes to temp (I use 400 degrees), the bacon goes from yummy to burnt very quickly. Also, I never line my baking sheet (less waste), but I do use a rack to keep the bacon above the fat. If not over cooked, the bacon fat is good to reserve for baking cornbread, frying eggs, seasoning beans, etc. I've quit using a rack, it was just too hard to clean. Otherwise, I still do not line my pan.
I love this recipe! I use it all the time when my family comes from out of town to visit. I always cook it at 400 or 425 degrees depending on how rushed I am! LOL I never bother to turn the bacon or drain the grease while it is cooking. As long as you use thick, good quality bacon you shouldn't have a problem with leaving it unturned. I hardly ever made bacon for a crowd before I found this recipe because it was so much hassle. I love that I can do it this way now! FYI: A friend told me that this is the way she has always seen restaurants make bacon. Guess that's why bacon on cheeseburgers in restaurants is always so yummy and crispy!
Tried this method over the holidays, and I will NEVER fry bacon in a skillet ever again, lol...I finally know how to make bacon crispy without being burnt like my husband likes it. I too line the pan with foil, use a spritz of pam on the cooling rack, and bake at 400 for about 20 minutes...and perfect bacon!
I have been doing this for years now, and not just when cooking for a crowd. I cook the bacon until almost done, drain completely, set on paper towels or waxed paper and roll up, storing in a ziploc in frig. Then, when I want bacon for breakfast, a BLT, or as a salad or recipe ingredient, i take what I want, zap it in the microwave, and in a matter of seconds it's ready, without stinking up the house with that "fried bacon" smell.
I have used this method several times and really love it! As stated by other reviwers, 15 minutes at 400 degrees does the trick when using thick cut bacon. A reviewer's tip to line a cookie sheet with foil and then place the bacon on top of a cooling rack is genius- no flipping required! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I actually thought my husband must have posted this recipe..lol This is EXACTLY how we have made bacon for 20 yrs! It is PERFECT and SO easy! The other step that should have been added is the clean up...if you have lined the pan thoroughly, the greatest part of this method is that you can let the bacon grease solidify and simply remove the foil & discard! (We wash our cookie sheet, too, but it isn't covered in bacon fat!)
I married a man from the south (Northen Mississippi) I'm from the high desert, where everything worth eating WAS cooked in grease.. even grease.. My Southern mother'n-law taught me this baking-bacon method and I've never turned back! It's the BEST! I like to take mine out and drain them on paper towel then toss the whole plate into the microwave for 30-60 seconds for a final crisping! If you're not cooking for a crowd, this is still awesome because the left over baked bacon is PERFECT on a sandwhich the next day! Or try recrisping for 90 seconds for bacon bits for salads. The only "hang up" is you gotta clean the pan right away. If you leave the PAN for tomorrow, the bacon trails will just as well have chemically bonded to your cookie sheet. But while warm, a few swipes with a paper towel and a quick warm water dishpan and clean up is just as easy. I was SO GLAD to see this recipe here! genius.. really!
I've been doing this for years. I learned it from the cook at a dude ranch we used to go to. Great way to cook for a crowd. One other thing I do is this...I cook two or three pounds of bacon (not all at the same time, but one sheet right after another) so I only have to "smell" up my house once in a while. I freeze the cooked bacon and then just take out what we need and zap it in the microwave for a few seconds. I've also done this for years and it works whether you are stove top, microwave or oven cooking your bacon!
This is the only way I cook my bacon! I learned from a restaurant as well. I don't use foil, however. I use parchment paper - 375 - 20 to 25 mins. Thin sliced bacon only for me. (just my preference) Thanks for posting!
What a great way to cook up lots of bacon at once without the worry of bacon spatters! I did need to cook for closer to 30 minutes, and next time will turn the heat up to 400 degrees to see if that will work better. Perhaps I put too much bacon (slight overlap) on the tray. Next time I will place on 2 trays, and swap shelf location halfway through the cooking time.
I too have made bacon like this and I love that you don't get hurt with the popping splatters of bacon.The recipe I had said bake at 425 for 10 min. then take pan out and drain off grease, sprinkle with brown sugar, chili pepper and pecans. I've never tried the pecans but using the other two is amazing. Not sure if I got the recipe on this site but I use it all the time. Just have to be careful or my son will eat an entire pound of bacon by himself!
Made this tonight for a breakfast for dinner. Oh My Gosh!!!! This was amazing. Used a large sheet pan and lined w/ foil and put a cooling rack on top. I used thick cut bacon and the entire package fit perfectly! Several reviewers said to up the temp...I just went to 375* and after about 12 mins I raised the temp to 400*. Next time I will start at 400 or prob 425* (and there will absolutely be a next time!) I took a Tblsp of brown sugar and sprinkled it over the bacon when there looked to be about 5 min of cooking time remaining. It was delicious. My husband said it was the best bacon we had ever had. Along w/ the French toast we had, it was a wonderful dinner. Thanks for the new method of cooking an old favorite!!
This is a great way to cook bacon for a larger family. I found out by trial and error though that when I did it without the liner, the bacon stuck to the cookie sheet. I used thin cut bacon and it broke when I tried to remove it because it was stuck on. I did it again with parchment paper and it worked out better. This made the whole package of bacon at one which made meal prep so much faster!
I've found this method works best when you don't preheat oven. I have been cooking bacon this way for some time and learned the following: I line sheet w/parchment paper (but foil works fine too). This makes for easier clean up plus avoids my experience: The one time I didn't, my pan was left with ugly permanent cooked on bacon shapes. My personal pref is to flip the bacon (after 10 minutes) and drain off any excessive grease at that time (carefully tilt/use corner of pan.) I agree with many others, at 350 this requires much longer cook time then written (even regular slice) so I go with 400 degrees. I check every few minutes after flipping. Note: I've only had smoke issues if going over 400 or excess grease not drained off. Don't cook for a crowd? Roll up extra in p towels - put in zip bag and refrigerate or freeze to have pre-cooked bacon you can re-heat in a snap. Sorry, didn't plan to get long winded about a method to cook bacon, got carried away, LOL.
This is the method I use, whether cooking for a crowd or not. I use a 300 degree oven, line with foil for easy cleanup, and cook for 30 minutes or so, while everyone is waking up - this gives them time to get hungry for breakfast. With this method, the bacon comes out just right, whether I use thick or regular.
I finally cooked bacon this way. Love it!! I only give it 4 stars because it needs way more time. I finally turned it up to 400 like suggested. Did 4 pounds in two batches. Put in down on foil, I debated about using a rack but didn't. Worked out fine without, just crimped/folded two sections of foil together and covered the pan. Thanks Joyce!
This is the best way to make bacon! The only thing I do differently is to cook it on my broiler pan that way the grease drips into the bottom pan instead of sitting on the bacon. This also reduces splatter in the oven so I don't have to clean it as often. We are only a family of two. I cook up my bacon this way then freeze it in a single layer on cookie sheets, bag it up in a freezer bag after they are frozen. It will keep this way for several months. I reheat as much bacon as I need wrapped in a paper towel in the microwave for 30 seconds to a minute.
Followed directions, lining pan with foil....turned out great, crisp, yummy no mess! I couldn't believe no-one has ever told me about cooking bacon this way! I cannot imagine frying it in a pan again! Thank you!
This is great for me. I crumble it and freeze it in a jar. Then have it ready all the time for quiches,soups,frittatas. I also save the bacon grease for those occasions when I need both the bacon and the drippings. A real time saver.
I love this! It beats out the microwave and stovetop pan methods by far. From here on out I will cook bacon using only this method! The only thing is that we found it may take 20 minutes depending on the thickenss and number of slices you're trying to cook at once.
Turns out great this way, but BE CAREFUL! I keep a box of baking soda on the back of the oven always and have never needed it until my husband started cooking bacon this way. The splatter can ignite your oven, so be prepared! It only happened one time but that was enough! This method doesn't burn the grease and causes fewer bacon "crumbs" so I prefer this since I run the grease through a coffee filter and refrigerate it for use in other recipes.
This is the best way to prepare bacon for use in recipes. You can easily prepare the rest of the dish while the bacon cooks and cleanup is a breeze... no bacon splatters all over your stove. I always use this technique when making bacon for BLT dip or anything that calls for crumbled bacon. I always line my pans... who wants to scrub bacon grease if they don't have to? :)
I cook bacon this way often. No greasy mess to deal with on the stovetop. I used to fry on the stovetop and use a splatter screen but found it inconvenient because of the need to situate & turn frying bacon. I discovered the cooking instructions on the packages for the oven and rarely fry it now. Most packages of bacon indicate a 400* oven for 10-15 minutes. I put the bacon on a rack to help eliminate the bacon sitting in the grease and there's no need to turn for even cooking & crispness.
I line a jelly roll pan with foil and bake at 375, checking after 12 minutes. I bake the entire package in batches and place the extra on paper towel and roll it up and place in a gallon ziplock back and freeze, then if I need a few slices of bacon I can easily remove them and reheat in the microwave for 15-30 seconds.
I have cook like this for many years, but I would use broiler pan, but even better now I always place my cooling rack over my sheet pan and place the bacon on top. That way the grease drips through the rack and my bacon comes out crispy every time and you don't have to turn the bacon
I can make this recipe even better. Don't use a baking pan, use a broiling pan. The fat drips down into the bottom, and the bacon gets crisp. I haven't used a pan to fry bacon unless I was camping!!! YOU WILL NEVER USE A FRYING PAN AGAIN -- OR A BAKING PAN!!
Most restaurants cook their bacon in the oven and that is where I learned. 400 degrees is the preferred temp. The OP said that regular thickness bacon will burn but this isn't true at all. Between home and restaurants I'm sure I've cooked way over 1000 pounds of regular sliced bacon at 400 degrees. Flipping the bacon half way through helps it cook more evenly but it's not absolutely necessary. Separating any overlapping slices is a good idea though because they will really stick together as they crisp up if you don't. I should add that in restaurants and at home I have used a convection oven @ 400 degrees which helps it cook faster. 400 to 425 In a regular oven works well too.
easy way to get more done at once, and the foil makes for a quick and easy cleanup. I also put a piece of foil on top of the pan, loosly, to avoid splatters as another reviewer mentioned. Would preffer less grease though, although I did drain anyway. May look into a metal rack as others suggested.
This makes cooking bacon so easy! I don't like cooking it on the stove b/c the grease splatters, but this eliminates that problem! Don't forget to cover the top lightly with foil so that it doesn't splatter all over your oven. Oh, and this usually takes 25 minutes to get the bacon as crispy as I like it.
This worked out really well for me. I used thick cut peppered bacon and layed them slightly over lapping on a rack on top of a sheet pan. I cooked them until they were very crisp, about 25 minutes at 400° and they came out perfect for our BLT club sandwiches. I also double lined the pan with foil for an easy clean up. So much easier than the huge skillet I usally use.
I used regular cut, not thick and baked at 400 on a rack on a baking sheet. It still took over 15 min and wasn't done to my liking but the smoke prevented me from baking it any longer. I'll finish it in the micro if necessary. I didn't think this was worth the mess/smell in the house, I'd rather just use a skillet. I'm glad I tried it but I probably won't use this method again.
This is a great way to make bacon instead of hanging by the stove flipping every few minutes. Also, no grease around the stove to clean up. But keep an eye on them. For me it seemed a fine line between being perfectly done and starting to smoke.
Perfect, no-mess way to cook bacon! We used this method every day in culinary school and they do this in other restaurants I've worked at. We've always just popped the bacon in the oven, regardless of the temp...just cook until done! At home, I like to flip it over about half way through to make sure it gets crispy.
This is such an easy way to cook bacon. It makes clean-up much easier and brings out a stronger flavor in the bacon. I have not fried bacon in a skillet since I foung this recipe and don't plan on it ever again!
You do not have to turn the bacon. It will completely cook. I cook mine for at 13-15 minutes at 425 degrees and it comes out perfect every time. I line with foil to minimize cleanup. This works for thin bacon as well as thick.
Awesome method. I learned this a few years back at a trail ride place we visited but I couldnt remember the time/temp and was just curious if anyone had posted a recipe and was happy to find this. So nice when you have alot of other stuff going, just one less thing to worry about and they turn out perfect every time - all by itself - no turning needed. Just be sure to set your timer.
One Sunday while baking frozen biscuits the biscuits needed 25 minutes,I decided to put the bacon in the oven I used an ex-large cookie sheet with sides & lined it with parchment. It took 25-30 minuts at 375deg to bake, we like ours extra crispy. I did turn the bacon after removing the biscuits, but sometimes I just leave it...this is much easier than cooking it in the microwave...
Oven baking the bacon is my family's favorite way to eat bacon. I did bake the bacon at 400º I did use foil on the bottom which made for a quicker clean up. The time will vary depending on the thickness of the bacon. I start watching the bacon around 10 minutes. When you see bubbles on the bacon, watch closely because the bacon is almost done.
This is a great way to make bacon. Since I found out about this method, I've never gone back to the frying pan. I don't bother to line the pan with foil. I've also found that you can really crowd the bacon in--it shrinks as it cooks.
Used this oven method and was skeptical but it worked great! I placed one pound of regular sliced bacon on the rack in my broiler pan. Preheated oven to 400 degrees and baked for 20 minutes - bacon was crisp, didn't curl and was delicious (all of the grease drained into the pan). Biggest problem I had was keeping everyone away from the bacon (they kept wanting to eat it). Made BLT's - easy on a hot summer day!
Easy, so convenient. I often can get overwhelmed while preparing breakfast because I like to serve everything hot... I decided to try this since I was making 2 other items at the same time. I followed the recommendations. I used regular bacon and lined a cookie sheet with non-stick foil. Cooked in 400 degree oven, turned and drained fat midway. The result was crispy and delicious.
Pardon the pun, but this recipe has saved my "bacon" many a time! Like other viewers I bake it on a cooling rack and found that thick sliced bacon works best. Thanks, Joyce, for submitting a recipe that helps cooking breakfast for company easier.
I have been doing this for years. I use the cookie sheet with an edge, line it with parchment paper and my stove has an convention roast setting that I set to 400 degrees. After cooking and removing the bacon I lay two sheets of paper towels in the grease and a few minutes later I just fold up and discard the parchment paper and put away the clean cookie sheet. Love this method.
Just cooked up a pound of regular cut bacon. Started out at 7 min at 350. Opened oven to turn it - wasn't necessary. Cooked another 7 min. Not cooking fast enough. Still did not turn it. Up'd oven to 425 and set timer for another 7 min. No turning and no draining - set another 7 minutes. 28 minutes total - perfect bacon. This is a keeper. It would be great to cook bacon this way if you are timing it to be ready with other dishes. Bacon is brown, moist and perfectly flat! Thanks!
I've wanted to try this technique for a while now and finally got my chance tonight. The bacon turned out crispier than when I use the microwave and it was easier than frying. I followed other's suggestions and cooked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. I like my bacon very crispy.
Super great idea for fixing bacon. When I fix bacon I always fix at least three pounds because I don't want to cook bacon again for awhile. With this recipe I no longer have to stand for an hour turning and getting splattered with hot grease, plus the mess is almost non-existant with the hints from other reviewers (laying foil over the top & putting the bacon on a rack). I cook the bacon until it's done but still limp. Then put it into plastic sandwich bags and freeze it. That way I just grab a bag out of the freezer, put the amount needed for breakfast in a paper towel on a plate and microwave it for about 25 seconds. If I want crispy bacon for a sandwich placing it on a griddle on the stove it's ready in a jiffy with no mess or splattering because most of the grease is already cooked out of it. Joyce...Thanks ever so much for the posting. Mary Jane
I tried to follow this exactly, but the bacon wasn't cooking fast enough at this baking temp... (might just be my oven) so I used the same temp and broiled. Also, I used a standard broiler pan lined with foil to catch the drippings...just because I hate to clean up! Regular bacon worked fine...though a couple pieces that were not overlapping did cook quicker than the others. I just pulled those out sooner. I've used this idea twice now in the 2 weeks since I found it (frees up the stove and saves time while making pancakes)... I'm so glad you posted this Joyce! Thank you!!
This turned out great, I did as another reviewer suggested and put foil over the top so it would not splatter. Great concept especially if your making a lot for different recipes for a party. You can even throw in some diced onion or garlic to cook along with it. Thanks so much for the post.
My father in law was a cook in the navy and had always cooked bacon this way. So, I too have been using this method for many years now. In my opinion it is the only way to cook bacon! There is no hot grease splatters everywhere,nor burns on you from the grease,easier clean up, and the bacon does not shrink up as is common with pan frying nor does the bacon curl up. Just try this method...
Can't believe I never reviewed this!! This is the only way I cook bacon anymore. No splattered stove top to clean. Line the pan with foil. Let the grease cool, fold the foil and toss! I also notice I don't have the linger of bacon in the air for 2 days. Great idea!
The TEMPERATURE and TIME are way off base. After 1/2 hour, I read some reviews. I didn't think I had to with a 4 1/2 star recipe. By the time the bacon was done, the rest of the meal was cold. I'm giving it 3 stars because you can get great results by turning the temperature up and watching it closely; and, I will be making it this way again.
