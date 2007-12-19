Non-Alcoholic New Years Eve Punch
This recipe is great for kids or designated drivers. It is great for all occasions, but it is really popular on New Year's. Serve into ice-filled glasses.
I give it 5 because it is like the punch I make. I just add 2 quarts Cranberry Juice instead of orange juice, and 1 large can of pineapple Juice and a can of Frozen Lemonade. It is so good! (I still add the fruit, and you can add some orange juice if it is too tart...)Read More
this is just a normal punch recipe could have thought of it my self. But I do like the cherries on top.Read More
We served this to the kids on New Year's Eve and they loved it! I like the fact that it was very easy to make and it was not too sweet either! The fruit makes for a very pretty punch bowl!
YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!!
This was really good punch. I forgot the orange juice but it was still very tasty.
Instead of orange juice, use Hawaiian Punch (Fruit Juicy Red) Also, when I make a party punch, I make huge ice cubes so that they don't melt as fast and weaken the punch. I usually use 12 or 16 oz. Solo cups and freeze them the night before, then just pop them into the punch bowl or container and add the punch on top.
I was searching for orange and ginger ale recipes this morning and came across this one. I decided to make it because it is relatively easy and quick. I used frozen orange concentrate and made the juice in my blender. I poured the juice into a glass and added the ginger ale to it. The cherries of course sink to the bottom on the glass but they are rather delicious to eat at the end. I scaled this recipe back to two servings and it would be great to make for a party.
Just ok.
Made this breakfast "punch" for a Ladies Holiday Brunch(3 weeks ago) & everyone is still raving about it. I froze some of the ginger ale with the cherries & orange slices in a ring form for the punchbowl. There are so many options instead of the orange juice; I'll be trying cranberry juice with frozen cranberries or raspberries next time. It's easy, pretty & can be changed up for the season.
