Non-Alcoholic New Years Eve Punch

This recipe is great for kids or designated drivers. It is great for all occasions, but it is really popular on New Year's. Serve into ice-filled glasses.

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings: 15
15
Yield:
15 to 20 servings
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large punch bowl mix ginger ale and orange juice. Place sliced oranges on top of punch and arrange the cherries on top of the orange slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 29.4mg. Full Nutrition
