California Cherry and Walnut Salad

46 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 8
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A simple light and sweet salad with goat cheese, dried cherries and walnuts. This dish reminds me of being on the beach.

By Arci

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 salads
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss the salad greens, raspberry vinaigrette, walnut pieces, and dried cherries together in a large bowl. Divide the salad into individual salad bowls or plates. Garnish each salad with two slices of goat cheese and a few strips of chicken breast.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 43.7mg; sodium 400.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022