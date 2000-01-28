Cream Puffs

An easy and impressive way to make a great dessert. Whip them up and watch them disappear!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together vanilla instant pudding mix, cream and milk. Cover and refrigerate to set.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large pot, bring water and butter to a rolling boil. Stir in flour and salt until the mixture forms a ball. Transfer the dough to a large mixing bowl. Using a wooden spoon or stand mixer, beat in the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Centers should be dry.

  • When the shells are cool, either split and fill them with the pudding mixture, or use a pastry bag to pipe the pudding into the shells.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 76.9mg; sodium 230.6mg. Full Nutrition
