Cream Puffs
An easy and impressive way to make a great dessert. Whip them up and watch them disappear!
Wonderful recipe! Very light and delicious. A tip, though, for this and all cream puff recipes: After baking is finished, turn off the oven, crack the door open with a towel or potholder, and let stand in the oven for about an hour. This prevents them from sagging!
Well.. all the reviews say its amazing! I'm a good cook but I have no idea what happened. Very disappointed. The puffs turned into mush, they never did puff or dry, instead they fried in the oven. WHAT WENT WRONG?!?! HELP!
I have a comment and a question. The cream is awesome to say the least, however please tell me where I went wrong. My shells did not rise much at all so I could not fill them. I had to use one for the bottom and one for the top. Also, I baked them on a nonstick cookie sheet and the bottoms stuck to the sheet. Where did I go wrong?
This was so simple I have to say! And the cream filling is to die for, I added a little almond extract to mine. I brought this to work, and boy do they just think I'm the next best thing! If you've never made these before, a trick I used was to pipe the dough with a star tip into mini muffin tin. It helped control size and made it so easy to remove them. Plus the star tip gave them a pretty look! Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Simple and spectacular! I've made this recipe more than a half-dozen times so far, and it never fails to garner raves. A few notes from my kitchen: Letting the pastries cool slowly in the oven after baking -- I turn the oven off and prop the door ajar by a couple of inches -- keeps them from collapsing before I have a chance to fill them. A half-teaspoon of vanilla, almond, or orange extract added to the filling erases any processed taste that might linger from the pudding mix. Also, a drizzle of melted dark chocolate on top adds a scrumptious accent.
OMG! These are so easy and so delicious that they're aren't enough stars for this one! I had no idea these were so simple to make - had I known that I would have been making these long before now! And what's really great is you can fill them with just about anything and decorate them so they look pretty and very elegant - a real crowd pleaser. You look like some sort of genious without a lot of effort. Heck you'll have people thinkin' your some distant cousin of Martha Stewart wtih these little babies! I followed the advice of "MommyFromSeattle" and had no trouble at all. I filled some with the vanilla pudding and drizzled melted chocolate over top. Others I filled with "Angel Lush" filling from this site and topped with homemade whipped cream and a slice of strawberry. I dusted them all with confectioners' sugar and they looked great and tasted even better! This recipe is a definite keeper!
This is truly a 5 star recipe once you get it down because they are not the easiest thing to make. For those of you that said your puffs did not rise in the oven here is what you need to do: Put the stick of butter and 1 cup of water in a pot. Bring it to a boil with MEDIUM heat. Have your 1 cup of flour and your salt in a bowl next to the pot so that as soon as it starts to boil you can dump it right in. The trick is to get the dough prepared right away as it starts to boil. If too much of the water gets evaporated your dough consistency will be too runny to rise into puffs. Once I dumped my flour in I stirred pretty quickly and as soon as the dough texture formed I dumped it into my mixing bowl and beat in all 4 eggs right away. If you do not do this QUICKLY the eggs will cook inside the hot dough. This is why some of you on here may have said your puffs came out "eggy" tasting. I added 2 tsp. of vanilla extract and 1 tbsp. of sugar to my dough. Once it was all mixed together I used a greased muffin pan to cook my puffs and give them better form. I like mine larger so I used an ice cream scooper to fill the pan with dough. I baked them for exactly 20 minutes then took them out and poked 2 holes in each one with a tooth pick to let the heat escape and keep them from collapsing. They cooled for about 40 minutes. I piped the cream filling mixture into them to get them really full and they also stay cleaner this way. I also used white chocolate pudding instead of vanilla.
I have made 4 batches of these over the past few days and here is what did and they turned out perfect. I made the pudding mixture with white chocolate pudding and after it set, I folded in 1 cup of whipping cream, whipped into stiff peaks. Cream puffs need a high temperature so they will rise quickly and leave a hollow center and to set the shape of the shells. Then they need a lower temperature to continue baking, which allows the insides to dry out. So I started with 450 degrees for 10 minutes, reduced oven to 375 degress and continued to bake for 20-25 minutes. Then I sliced a small sliver towards the top of each and continued to bake for another 3 minutes. I immediately removed them to a wire rack to cool. I made my puffs very large (using an ice cream scoop) and had no trouble with sinking. Then I cut just the top off of each one, filled with pudding mixture and replaced the top. I also drizzled milk chocolate over each one. When I removed the top, if there was any uncooked dough, I gently removed it, leaving the shell hollow and firm.
this recipe didn't work at all. I followed at the directions as they were written and they came out looking like cookies. Very eggy, too little flour, and not puffy or sweet at all. The cream filling was really good though so I was able to use that for something else.
made this twice and they didn't rise. I checked out Baking 911 on line and they said to continue cooking the dough for approximatly 3 to 5 minutes to alow moisture to evaporate and to allow the dough to cool before you add the eggs because they will break down and not work as an emulisifier. Also bake for 10 minutes at 425 turn down to 350 and bake a additional 25 minutes. I tried this and it worked out fine. Hope this helps anyone else that is having a problem.
Just a tip!!! Let eggs warm up to room temperature or your puffs may not rise!!
OH MY GODS!!! This is absolutely irresistible! It was a bit messy filling the dough into the pastry bag, because I had never done that before, but it was SO worth it. I also made one with a spoon, just to see how they would come out, but the ones made with the pastry bag are so beautiful in comparison, I'd rather go through the whole ordeal again. ;) The dough is a little hard to handle, because it is very sticky and pasty, but I think that just takes some practise. Other than that, this is a foolproof recipe and I didn't think making those delicious little treats would be so easy. I beat the dough with the dough hooks (rather than using the whisk adaptors) on my hand mixer, that way it was easier to scrape off the dough later. Oh, and I only used half the amount of filling, because I love the unfilled shells with stews and soups instead of rolls or bread - just as a tip. Considering the length of this review, I hope it was somewhat helpful. :)
EXCELLENT! Im 12 years old...and i luv to bake. This is one of the 1st pastry recipes i hv tried and they turned out GREAT! I made the vanilla pudding form scratch the added 1/2 cup of whiiping cream (whipped) it made the filling really light and airy. I drizzled the top of the puffs with chocolate sauce. thanks alot for the recipe!!!
These puffs were delicious! A tip about puffs going flat: cool the puffs on a cookie rack immediately after taking them out of the oven. Don't let them sit on the hot tray once they're done baking or they'll collapse.
Delicious! This was a fun recipe -- I had never made cream puffs before. I followed a lot of reviewers' suggestions. I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the pudding mix, used white chocolate pudding, an put the pudding mixture into a ziplock bag to mix (less dishes to wash and then cut off a small corner to use as a pastry bag). For the puff shells, I added 1 tbsp. sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla, let the dough micture cool for about 10 minutes before adding the eggs and mixing in my stand mixer, and then made the dough balls on the baking sheet small (quarter sized). I baked them at 425 degrees for 10 mins., then at 375 degrees for 15 minutes, and then I turned off the oven and cracked the door and let them sit for 5-10 minutes. Thanks for all the great suggestions and a great recipe, they came out perfectly!
I think some of the reviewers are making this recipe harder than it is... Some people are saying they followed the instructions and it didn't turn out right? I thought this recipe was super, duper easy, it took less than 30 mins including baking time. and required no adjustments. I threw a cup of water and a stick of butter in a pot and turned it on high. took it to a boil, threw in a cup of flour and the salt, mixed well, then took the pot off the stove and beat in eggs one at a time as per recipe instructions. I put the batter in a plastic baggie and dipped it out on a cookie sheet, 1 tbsp servings, and baked for 22 mins at 425. they came out PERFECT!!! my husband LOOOOOOOOVED THEM!!! I mixed about half a large package serving of vanilla pudding with a whole container of cool whip. half the mixture I threw in some melted sweetened bakers chocolate (it came out looking like cookies and cream--yum!) and then I put these in two baggies and pipped them onto the cooled puffs... Just punched them down in the center with my fingers to make a little bowl for the cream...
These cream puffs were by far the best I've ever tasted. I think even better than bakery made. I made 1/2 with white chocolate and 1/2 vanilla. Everyone liked the white chocolate better. I suggest cutting the filling ingredients in half, or making double the amount of pastry. There is always a lot of filling left over, even if you overstuff the pastry. This is a must try recipe! Thanks Shellie.
I made this recipe and found that the cream puffs were just excellent. The filling I thought needed to be lighter so I whipped 1 cup of whipping creme with 2 tablespoons of sugar until firm. Then I folded it into the pudding mixture and let it firm up overnight. I made this for a ladies luncheon for 125 ladies and it was a big hit.
Wonderful. Wonderful! Beyond Wonderful!!! I made the blueberry sauce from this site and poured it over them. OMG it was so good. I have to go jogging now. DH ate three at one sitting.
I own a bakery in Illinois and could tell from the start the recipe needed a little tweaking per say. The ingredients are perfect, same recipe I got from my gandma forever ago. However, here in the bakery we bake ours larger than normal making 6 out of this recipe. First, spray your pan, it helps a ton, or for an easy clean up lay down a sheet of parchment paper. Second, we bake ours at 425 for 15 minutes exactly then move to an oven set at 325 and bake for 30 minutes. This helps to ensure a dry puff by slow cooking. Since most do not have two ovens you could do the same by immediately dropping the temp in your oven to 325 and cracking the door while it settles. Once they feel almost hollow, very lightweight when held, set them to cool on a counter or cooling rack, slice in half and scoop out any excess dough on the inside with a spoon before filling. Fill with a piping bag or a spoon and top with powdered sugar or chocolate drizzle and enjoy! Hope this helps.
Wow I am a total moron and this was easy and fun. My nickname is "laws of physics" because my excuse for all my baking failures is that the laws of physics do not apply in my stove. The real reason is I like to tinker, and doing that with most recipes means it will end up in the trash. 1) Mix in a half teaspoon vanilla in the PUFF dough just before cooking it. When you spoon the dough onto the baking sheet, don't make the tablespoons too heaping. 2) the FILLING was great with the whipped cream. It also came out great when i used a custard recipe that also contained half and half. DO NOT adulterate this recipe with cool whip. FILLING FLAVORINGS: I found that vanilla and almond and combinations thereof are the nicest. 3) Use a pastry bag to put filling in. If you don't have one, just nick the corner off a ziplock bag, and drop an icing tip inside the bag so it is poking out of the nick. Now fill the bag, press out the air, zipper it, and you have a makeshift pastry bag! 4) If you make the custard filling, let it cool completely before filling the puffs 5) Remove the puffs from the tray with a spatula and poke all with holes before filling (its FAR less hassle). 6) Top with powdered sugar for a nice look and a touch of sweetness
Absolutely love these cream puffs. Make the day of-not good the day after-they don't hold up well. I make them all the time. I do 1 1/2 cups milk and 1 1/2 cups heavy cream for the pudding filling. To die for-I could eat the whole bowl without the puff shell. After I fill the shells I melt together 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and 2 tsp or so of veg shortening and drizzle over the tops(dunk a spoon in the chocolate and drizzle back and forth over the puffs-better to put on wax paper for easy cleanup) and then sprinkle on conf sugar. People have questioned if I really got them at some fancy NY bakery (insult to me but proves the recipe great) You'll get compliments all day long....
The recipe is good, but one very important direction is missing. I have been making these pastry puffs for 30 years. Your eggs should be room temperature, and when you add the eggs one at a time, make sure you beat each egg in really, really good, until there is no slime, or until the batter is not shiny anymore. If you do these steps, your puffs will turn out everytime. I have tried the other way, and it results in flat puffs. I never added salt either, and still don't.
It was my first time making cream puffs. I followed the recipe exactly, no changes, and they came out PERFECT! They are so yummy, that I could eat at least 5 in one sitting! This recipe is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
Perfect baking: Bake at 400 for 20 minutes. Without opening the oven door (a strict no-no for puffs), turn oven to 350, bake an additional 25 minutes. (No poking necessary.) I made once as directions suggest; they fell. I made once using the above baking technique (my mother's in law, the indisputed queen of puffs in our town); they were perfect. Second suggestion: leave out overnight, uncovered, before filling. It dries them more thoroughly.
I truly loved these puffs. I used w's suggestions of 3 eggs, 2 tsp vanilla and 1 TBsp sugar in the dough. I made sure to beat air into the dough and poke a whole after 15 minutes in the other. After 20 they were absolutely perfect and flaky. I tried something new though. I cooked them in a mini muffin pan of 24. They cooked up perfectly, I thought it was a good way to let them rise. Topped some strawberries on these bad boys and they were fantastic!
Fabulous! I added 1/2 tsp. Vanilla and 1/4 tsp. Almond extract to my 4 large eggs. I put my hot dough in my stand mixer, and slowly added the egg mixture, then mixed on medium speed for 3 min. I used my small cookie scoop to place them on an ungreased nonstick baking sheet. I baked at 450 for 10 min. then 365 for 20 min. I then cut holes with a thin knife in the center of each puff, placed them back in the oven with the door slightly open, and turned the oven off. Forty minuets later they were cool to the touch, and perfect.
This is almost the exact same cream puff recipe that my mother passed down to me years ago, in that it uses the same ingredients, as well as the same amount of ingredients. The difference is in the baking process. My mom's recipe states to bake in a 425 degree oven for 15 minutes, then turn oven down to 325 degrees and bake for an additional 10- 15 minutes. I did try both ways, and I have to say I prefer the two oven temperature method. The initial hot temperature helps the puffs to rise and brown more quickely, the lower temperature slows the browning process as the puffs finish baking. Just a suggestion. Also, some reviewers recommend adding vanilla and sugar to the puff mixture. The sweetness will come from the filling and frosting, there is absolutely no need to add these two ingredients to the cream puff dough. I did try this method though, and thought that the puffs had a very odd flavor and ended up throwing them away. I used the Creamy Vanilla Pudding recipe from this site to fill cream puffs, delicious!
OK---dont' know what I did wrong, because I have made lots of Cream Puffs using other recipes and never had a problem with the "puffing" up, well I did with these. Don't know why? Will probably go back to my usual recipe....
I have been making cream puffs for 50 years, the pate a choux pastry recipe is the same. Have NEVER had a problem with it. Drying in the oven after it is turned off for about 15 minutes does make them a little crisper. You can use any pastry cream recipe, ice cream, etc. you want to fill them. Be creative. You can also fill them with chicken salad, etc., it is very versatile.
Before selecting this recipe, I read all the reviews and other on-line information until I felt comfortable with the project. I also noted that the shells can be made ahead and frozen for up to 3 months. They are filled before serving. This allows you to be more creative in your presentation by having the messy part done in advance. I used a cookie scoop ( 1 inch diameter) for the puffs to be uniform. Be sure you use parchment paper on the cookie sheets. Allow the dough to cool (5 minutes) before adding the eggs, one at a time. Watch carefully so you get a uniform mixture. I added 2 teaspoons vanilla and 1 Tablespoon sugar as others have suggested. With care, this can be a spectacular dessert!
These were wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. It is a really good idea to make them small. The dough really expands and a small amount will turn into a large puff. I kept them about the size of a quarter like another reviewer had mentioned. There were so many of them I put them in a zip lock bag in the freezer. They are really good frozen too. We have been snacking on them all week. I will definately make this again!
I've been making these for years and the list of ways to change it up are endless. I've added orange peel and grand marnier to the cream, I've spread a thin layer of raspberry preserves on the inside of the shell, then filled w/ the vanilla cream mixture blended with raspberry liquor. I've made tiny shells and fille with savory fillings like crabmeat dip or mexican chili inspired beef and cheese. Chocholate pudding and godiva liquor is my husbands favorite...
I made this for a party. This recipe came out fabulous. I doubled the recipe. I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers: I added the vanilla extract. I piped in chocolate pudding filling and vanilla pudding filling for variety. I also drizzled a chocolate ganache over the puffs - they looked so professional. 1 Tip - my oven is small and I have only one baking tray so I had to do the puffs in shifts - make sure the tray is not hot - otherwise the puffs will fall (flop is a better word). I also made tsp drops of the batter rather than tbsp - so the result was near bite sized portions. I did not have ONE puff left!
Excellent recipe! I wanted a easy but impressive dessert to take to a potluck and this was perfect. Make sure you have the water and butter still boiling when you add the flour, otherwise the puffs won't rise at all. I used more milk and less cream in the filling and it was still great. I melted some semi-sweet chocolate with a little cream and drizzled it over the filled puffs. Yum!
I followed this recipe exactly. I made these for my mom and she absolutely loved'em! Thanks for the wonderful recipe, Shellie!
I made these for the first time tonight and the puffs came out just right. I'd give this one five stars except I feel much of the credit is due to MommyFromSeattle's review for her tips on simplifying the procedure. Using MFS's tweaks, this recipe is a keeper! I'm going to have fun experimenting with different fillings for these easy and delicious cream puffs.
These are a hit whenever I make them! Even for picky dessert eaters, this one always get raves! Although I like the filling in this recipe, I've experimented with several kinds. I've used different kinds of puddings, like chocolate and banana, I've used a tub of cool whip folded into pre-made vanilla pudding, I've used dream whip, cream cheese and powdered sugar, I've used whipped cream and cocoa powder. The one that people seem to like the best is when I use a combination of cheesecake-flavored pudding mix, whipped cream cheese, and heavy whipping cream. I call them my "cheesecake cream puffs". I know it sounds disgustingly fattening and rich, just don't over-fill the puffs. And it may be wise to eat you cream puff with a side of Lipitor!!!!!!
I made these last night for my brother's birthday. They were delicious! I did add 1 tbsp of sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla to the dough mixture and followed other comments to bake it @ 425 degrees for 10 minutes then 375 degrees for 15 minutes. After that I turned off the oven and let it set for 5-10 minutes with the door slightly open. Mine did not deflate at all. They were perfect! Make sure you let your dough mixture cool before you add the eggs. I made about 60 mini-puffs. Thank you for such an easy delicious recipe. The pudding was delicious too :)
I had one problems but they were my doing. I stacked the puffs on top of one another to cool down and it made some deflate. So for anyone out there don't do that lol. I had way too much filling left over but it just meant I got to eat it and I put vanilla extract in the filling. Overall easy to make and great tasting. I recommend using an icing bag and for any aussies out there they may struggle like i did to work out what our version of heavy cream is its thick.
perfect!!!! i only made the shells b/c my dad prefers real pastry cream filling but these were the easiest shells ive made and turned out great.
This recipe was really good. I read some reviews that said they wouldn't dry out but they will if you make them the size the recipe calls for. By the way it works just as well to add the eggs to the pan and wisk them in one at at time (after you remove it from the heat of course) and it saves on dishes!
These were a huge hit at the party I threw. Very easy to make and they taste wonderful.
Great recipe! I did add all four eggs at once , It did not make a difference in adding them one at a time. After reading other reviews, I did notice some saying the cream was way too thick. To change this, use 1 cup heavy cream and two cups milk. Also, MAKE SURE YOU USE PARCHMENT PAPER ON BAKING SHEET BEFORE PLACING IN THE OVEN, also, when you take the puffs out if the oven, USE A TOOTHPICK AND POKE INTO SIDES OF PUFFS TO LET STEAM, this wil prevent deflation. I did not pipe the filling in, I simply used a small pearing knife and sliced them in half, heaped the cream on and put the top back on. I also drizzled melted milk chocolate over these. Turned out beautiful. Thanks
these are spectacular. the only modifications i made were to add 1 Tbsp of sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla to the pastry mix. i also baked for 10 minutes at 425 and then brought the temperature down to 375 for 15 minutes to get the color and the puff right. keep the puffs small as recommended in other posts. these are a sure hit.
These were great but I wanted something different for a luncheon. So I filled the puffs with egg salad, tuna salad and chicken salad. I was the hit of the party. Everyone thought I worked so hard and it was so easy
TEN STARS!! Excellent results. I used lemon pudding and dusted with powdered sugar for half the batch, ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL; and used coconut cream pudding and white choc chips melted with a touch of vegetable oil for the other half... AWESOME. The use of a pastry bag to pipe the filling worked like a charm. Honestly, they look like they came from a bakery and this was my first attempt ever at cream puffs... you won't be sorry. DEFINITELY WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN!!!
I loved this recipe the only thing that the original didn't say to do but is very important is to let the dough cool and rest for 20mins before adding the eggs, I also pull out the gooey stuff from the pastry before filling it to cut the egg flavor and maximize the filling room. Also for the chocolate lovers in my family I used chocolate pudding It was a hit!!
this is the exact recipe that I have used for years, a few tips..... before you place them in the oven spray them with a bit of cold water and also as you are placing them in the oven give the oven a light spary of water... I'm not sure what it does but my mother always did it and they always puffed wonderfully... also start them in a hot oven 425 degrees and then lower temp after 15 minutes to 375 if you use these few tips they will never fail.
Throw some homemade whipped cream in these and WHOA! You're in the danger zone! So delicious I can't use words to describe. Also, a Wisconsin State Fair favorite and you KNOW us Wisconsinites know how to eat!!!
What a great dessert! I love to bring easy finger foods like this to different events. People who don't cook, think that you've slaved away in the kitchen to make these (if they only knew how easy they were). This recipe doubled beautifully and I used instant cheesecake filling and instant chocolate fudge filling for the centers. Dusted em' with powdered sugar and watched them fly off the platter!!!
I've made these for years, but what we do is when they are done, spoon out the soft dough inside, rather than waiting for them to dry out...
Ok, I LOVE the puffs but the filling? Do yourselves a favor and DO NOT USE INSTANT PUDDING!! Use the kind you have to cook!!!! Let it come to room temp then mix in a few dallops of Cool Whip. The texture,the creamyness, THE TASTE... is SOoooooO much better! =)
so easy and so delicious that it's ridiculous!!!
I found this recipe looking to replace my old cream puff recipe. I absolutely love this, I read the tips about keeping the puffs in the oven with the heat off for an hour to prevent sagging. But I didn't have time, and found that they didn't sag at all! I used a melon ball scoop to measure out the dough.
this is sooo easy to make. i'm a total beginner. this was my first time trying out cream puffs and they came out perfect. i didn't have to poke holes in them like some reviews suggested and i didn't have any deflate. this was probably because i wanted bite sized ones so i only dropped 1/2 tsp balls of dough on the pan. i did add a little vanilla to the dough and it tasted great. i don't know what it would have tasted like without the vanilla though... excellent recipe!
This is such an easy and wonderful recipe. For those of you who are having issues with the puffs not rising or puffing, after you form the ball with the butter mixture and flour, let it sit and cool for about five minutes before adding the eggs. If the ball is too hot it will cook the eggs and turn into a ddough vs a puff.
These are so good and easy. I have made cream puff/eclaires many times and they have been good but much more difficult - this was a wonderful find! One helpful hint to prevent deflating, if after you cook the shells, you can turn off the oven and leave the puffs in there for about 5 minutes. They will keep their shape better and cook the insides a little longer without burning!
The shell was amazing. They had a great texture and they puffed up perfectly. Definitely better when chilled (my brothers couldn't keep their hands off them so we only got to chill half of the batch). It's great with chocolate glaze (I used Hershey's semi-sweet chocolate, butter and milk). I followed some recommendations of the other members -- I left them in the oven for a while longer than prescribed (then again, I'm from a tropical country so I guess adjustments for humidity were in order). Great recipe. I'm making another batch tonight! Cheers!
The pastry on this is perfect...I have tried several others that called for shortening and they just did not turn out fluffy and puffy. They were also greasy and I followed the directions to the tee! Now these are perfect, so if you have had problems with other recipes give this one a try! I made a small batch to be sure they worked. I got my water butter mixture to a full rolling boil & pored the sifted flour in all at once and just kept stirring & almost instantly had a ball, which I poured into a glass bowl. I stirred my eggs in with a fork stirring very quickly. I did not add salt as I used salted butter. I made a spiced rum whipping cream that was sweetened , with a chocolate cinnamon glaze...They tasted good. I will also use this recipe for savory bites, with a smoked salmon filling. I really love this recipe and am VERY HAPPY I found it. I think to drop these by small teaspoons full is the way to really get a bite sized treat. I also agree with the person who said to use parchment paper. This has been fun and will us this recipe again. Thanks Shellie for submiting it...
Awsome! I used my airbake, and they came out beautiful. The only thing you have to remember is to let the dough cool down before you add the eggs. I used 1 pkg. dream whip and 1 pkg. of pudding and mixed them together. I used 1 recipe and got about 60 bite size puffs.
Yummy! This was my first time making cream puffs and I pleased with the way they came out. But I only needed half of the filling mixture.
I love the puff recipe but instead of the filling recipe listed I used 1 box of instant vanilla pudding (mixed according to box) with 1/2 tub of Cool Whip and a few drops of almond extract. DELICIOUS!!!
These are so easy to make and very delicious. I took to a church supper and EVERYONE loved them. I will DEFINITELY make these again. Thanks for sharing.
I made these with sugar free vanilla pudding, and since there is no sugar in the puff recipe, this was a wonderful sugar free treat:-) I filled them from the top, leaving some pudding sticking out. Looked and tasted yummy:-) I made cream puffs only once before, back when I was around 12 or 13 years old. This is the same recipe as the one in my old cookbook from the 70's. Will definitely make these again very soon. Oh, bye the way, there was absolutely no deflating and I didn't pick holes in them, like other's have done.
Very Good. I kind of freaked out when I saw the batter was so runny, so I added more flour. As a result, the puffs didn't puff. But, the pastry was still light and airy and delectable. I added 1 tsp. vanilla extract and that reduced some of the egginess of my first "tester puff". Only make as many as your family can eat, because they don't store well in the fridge.
I LOVE making cream puffs and this recipe is perfect, although I would recommend eliminating the salt if you use salted butter. After years of making do with collapsing, eggy puffs (still loved them), I came across the cure: Bake puffs for 20 min at 450, then reduce the heat to 350 and cook for 5 min; reduce heat again to 250 and cook another 5 min; then turn the oven off and let cook another 10 minutes. I promise this works and it's not nearly as tedious as it sounds. If you're making small puffs (24-30 from this recipe), cook at 450 for only 15 minutes--the rest is the same, no matter what size. BTW, you can add all those eggs in at once as long as you do it quickly and have that hand mixer already going. As long as you beat the mixture until it's thick and glossy, you'll be fine. Trust me - I just did 200 for my niece's wedding reception to stuff with chicken salad and they turned out great!
These are wonderful. I didn't cool my batter before adding the eggs, I just beat them in on high speed to incorporate them quickly. I had no trouble with deflation, either, so I didn't poke holes. Just make sure you bake them long enough so the insides aren't soggy. For the filling, I mixed two boxes vanilla pudding mix with 2 1/2 cups eggnog, 1 1/2 cups milk and about 1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg. Then I whipped the 2 cups of cream separately and folded it into the pudding. Filled the puffs, piled them on a pretty plate, sifted confectioner's sugar over the top and garnished with sprigs of fresh rosemary and sugared cranberries. Lovely recipe!
These cream puffs were a hit at my house.Had family for dinner, and they were fighting over them.I used white chocolate pudding.They were excellent. Thanks for a great recipe.
These are delicious, and so easy to make. I would recommend drying the shells in the oven as it cools, otherwise they tend to get a little mushy. I usually drizzle them with melted chocolate for some added taste & pizazz.
See note for baking help.
EXCELLENT recipe. I added 1T of sugar to flour and once melted with butter I added 1t of vanilla extract.
Great pastry!! My husband loved them. I made different fillings tho, one fat free sugar free vanilla pudding and one pistachio.
These were good... much better than the frozen kind, which always leave a waxy aftertaste in my mouth. I added a tablespoon of vanilla extract to the flour mixture. They puffed up perfectly and after exactly 20 minutes of bake time, I took them out of the oven and poked each one with a toothpick per the suggestions of other reviewers. I'm not sure how some people are ending up with flat puffs. One only way I'm guessing this could happen is if the dough isn't the right consistency before you start making the balls. The dough should be extremely sticky and like elastic. In fact, I could only achieve the right consistency with a handmixer... just mixing it with a spoon left me with lumpy, unmixed batter. With my handmixer, though, the dough got so sticky that I ended up having to use a spoon to scrape it off the beaters.
This recipe is a great recipe. I read a lot of the reviews before I started to see if I should modify anything the first time around. Oh wow are there a lot of modifications people said were necessary or would make these better! I decided I would follow the recipe exactly the first time and then decide for myself, which is what I did. The only thing I did do differently was that I let the dough cool for a little while before I beat in the eggs. It made sense that if you beat in eggs to really hot dough they could curdle. My dough was still very warm and the eggs did fine. I'm not even sure if cooling the dough made any difference at all. So I baked them on an air bake pan you can buy from walmart or target. It is a cookie sheet but it's called "air bake pan". I bake EVERYTHING on these pans, they are great. My puffs were perfect! They didn't stick at all and baked completely hollow which made filling super easy. I did use a different recipe for the filling because this filling was not sweet hardly at all. I found a recipe on this site called "Holland Cream". It was perfect for these!
I made this recipe for a company potluck and they were a huge hit! I used coconut cream pudding mix and swirled chocolate on the top of each cream puff, then sprinkled powdered sugar. Excellent presentation and they were rich and delicious. Thanks for a wonderful, easy recipe!
Great flavor, but my cream puff mix was too watery. However, I made cream "cakes" because they turned out flat. Still, the vanilla cream topping was delicious!
Fantastic and super easy. Im not sure why I never made these before. I made my own whipped cream using 35% whipping cream and adding sugar and lots of real vanilla.
Very easy recipe. I accidentlly bought whipping cream instead of heavy whipping cream, but it turned out pretty good anyway. Also for an extra touch, I cut up some strawberries and stuffed the shelss before piping in the filling.
I also followed most of the advice that other people gave and the recipe was amazing! One thing I found out was necessary is to add all 4 eggs, not 3. The first time I baked these, the puff pastries turned out flat. Then I read in a book that if there aren't enough eggs, it won't rise enough. The next time when I added the complete amount of eggs, they were perfect!
Flavor was great. Cream filling excellent and the texture of the puffs were great. I loved them and I will definitely be making again....why the 3 star rating, I took other reviewers advice and poked holes into the sides of the puffs 2 minutes before they were done with wooden skewers and they did not deflate. Out of curiosity I left one puff alone with no holes and it deflated. That was my only casualty but don't worry it did not get wasted, one must test before serving to make sure they are really good lol. The writer should include those instructions which is why I only gave 3 stars.
After making this recipe 2 times and it was a flop, tasted good but the shells were terribly floppy, I found out that you have to keep the water, butter, flour mixture over the heat til it forms a nice dough ball. if you don't it will turn into a liquidity mixture, I recommend watching the video to see what the consistency should be.
These creme puffs were simple, but good. For those of you who like a sweet creme filling, try this: Combine 1 small pkg. instant french vanilla pudding, 1/4 c. powdered sugar, and 1 c. cold milk. Beat on low speed for 1 minute. Fold in 1 8-oz. thawed Cool Whip and refrigerate. This is a frosting recipe for angel food cakes but is really good in the creme puffs. I sprinkled powdered sugar on top after filling them. Really good!
This recipe is fantastic! A major hit at all functions I go to. I will add though that one review listed here said to set the oven at 425 and bake for 15 minutes, then turn down to 325 and bake for about 10-15 more minutes. Then turn the oven off and leave it propped with a pot holder for about and hour-helps to dry out the puffs. I've made these a couple of times now and this has worked both times. YUM!
I used light cool whip with chopped up strawberries for the fillong instead and they turned out great and not too sweet!
Delicious! In PR we called these "palitos de jacob" when coated by caramelized sugar. The sugar hardens and gives them a nice crunch. Of course they are awesome without it as well. I filled mine with vanilla pudding. I made the pudding with way less milk than called for in the box so it wouldn't be runny. Next time I'll add some vanilla and sugar to the dough.
Great recipe! I was afraid the cream puffs wouldn't rise because they looked so flat when I put them on the baking sheet, but to my surprise, it did! Oh yes, I read another review stating to leave the cream puffs near the heat after it finishes so the middle won't be wet, and I strongly advise you do that, because the inside of mine were a bit wet, just a little. Oh, instead of heavy cream, I just used skim milk (to save calories), and it turned out fine, and I also used olive oil instead of butter so I don't get the trans fat and I don't think anything changed. Thanks! Will make again!
I absolutely love this recipe! I have never made cream puffs before and this was so easy. I didn't have the problem of the inside being too mushy like previous chefs. I accidentally put a teaspoon of salt, I was so afraid they were going to be too salty, but they weren't. They were so amazingly perfect. They tasted great too! I can't wait to experiment with different flavors of pudding. These will definitely be a staple at my house! The only way they could be any more perfect is if they were guilt free! :)
These were easy and yummy. We made this and stuffed with egg salad for an Easter potluck at church.
Tastes amazing! My guests wanted to lick the bowl!! Just beware not to overcook them slightly you will have an issue with getting them off of the pan, and therefore have only half a puff. If this happens, just turn two "puffs" into a top and bottom...your guests will still love them!!
I tried this recipe with a bunch of high school students in a 2-week international cooking class. I read the reviews first -- all I added was 2 1/2 tsp. vanilla and 1 tbsp. sugar. I kept everything else the same and they were perfect. They stayed nice and puffy, never sagged, and didn't taste too egg-y. :)
Not that it needs another rating, but YUM! Fantastic fresh flavor, with the addition of a splash of vanilla. We didn't use parchment paper and they still turned out fine at 21 minutes. Keep the batter balls small - they puff up beautifully.
Very easy to make, and very delicious. I added an 8 oz container of whipped topping to the custard, without the heavy cream. The one big problem I had with this recipe was that it took forever for the center to bake and become dry, so that the cream puffs became sort of brown. It still tasted fine though. The first time I made big cream puffs, but the second time I made about 60 small ones which were very pretty and delicious. I got many great compliments from family and friends :) Thank you for the recipe!
My hubby and I are going to a friend's house for an Italian dinner tonight and I said I'd bring dessert. I had considered making cannoli but remembered making Cream puffs years ago and how everyone loves them. This recipe with all the wonderful advice on the reviews is perfect, so give it a try!! Here is my process: I added some vanilla extract to the dough and just dumped in all the eggs, at the end, while mixing with a hand mixer. That's good advice as it turned out great! I used a soup spoon to drop globs on parchment paper. My oven bakes a tad hot so I checked after 10 minutes and turned it down to 400 for the last 13 minutes. I also poked them with a toothpick when finished baking and let them cool in the oven with the door ajar. I only made 1/2 a batch of the filling and it nicely filled 20 of the puffs. For the filling, I put the milk, whipcream, extract & pudding into a plastic container and shook it up. (I added a dash of almond extract). After the puffs were cooled I sliced off the tops and filled with a spoonful of pudding. I replaced the top and dusted them all with powered sugar. YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY!. I think I'll fill the four remaining puffs with some Butter pecan Icecream for a special treat.
These are terrific! I have made these several times, this time using only 3 eggs bc I didn't have a 4th and they turned out perfect. I didn't really notice a difference. I coat my cookie sheet with vegetable oil, lightly so they are easy to remove. Also, to the reviewer who asked why they were going flat...don't open your oven when you check on them. The loss of heat in your oven will make them go flat. I had this problem until a friend going to culinary school told me why.
Very good. This was my first time that I made this and I cannot believe how easy it was. I added sliced strawberries and drizzled meled chocolate on top. It made a beautiful presentation.
These are like mine So good!!!
I have always been a bit scared to make these only to find out it was actually very easy. And so delicious. It will be fun to try different flavored fillings. Followed directions exactly and they turned out beautiful. I would just add dont forget to dust with powedered sugar...!
This recipe was so easy, and wonderful!! I froze several cream puffs and filled them later-they turned out great too!! I used white chocolate pudding instead of vanilla, and it was really yummy....
