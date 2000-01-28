Cream Puffs

This is truly a 5 star recipe once you get it down because they are not the easiest thing to make. For those of you that said your puffs did not rise in the oven here is what you need to do: Put the stick of butter and 1 cup of water in a pot. Bring it to a boil with MEDIUM heat. Have your 1 cup of flour and your salt in a bowl next to the pot so that as soon as it starts to boil you can dump it right in. The trick is to get the dough prepared right away as it starts to boil. If too much of the water gets evaporated your dough consistency will be too runny to rise into puffs. Once I dumped my flour in I stirred pretty quickly and as soon as the dough texture formed I dumped it into my mixing bowl and beat in all 4 eggs right away. If you do not do this QUICKLY the eggs will cook inside the hot dough. This is why some of you on here may have said your puffs came out "eggy" tasting. I added 2 tsp. of vanilla extract and 1 tbsp. of sugar to my dough. Once it was all mixed together I used a greased muffin pan to cook my puffs and give them better form. I like mine larger so I used an ice cream scooper to fill the pan with dough. I baked them for exactly 20 minutes then took them out and poked 2 holes in each one with a tooth pick to let the heat escape and keep them from collapsing. They cooled for about 40 minutes. I piped the cream filling mixture into them to get them really full and they also stay cleaner this way. I also used white chocolate pudding instead of vanilla.