Chicken and Dumplings III

4.5
1249 Ratings
  • 5 856
  • 4 277
  • 3 70
  • 2 24
  • 1 22

My mom used to make this recipe for us growing up. Now I make it for my family and they all love it! It's simple yet delicious! Enjoy!

Recipe by Melissa

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
6
6 servings
  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the chicken with enough water to cover, and boil for 15 to 20 minutes. Drain some of the water from the pot, reserving 3 cups in the pot. Remove chicken and allow it to cool, then pull it apart into bite size pieces; return to pot.

  • Reduce heat to medium, and add the cans of condensed soup. Season with salt and pepper. Pull the biscuit dough into pieces, and add to the soup. Simmer over medium heat for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the dough is cooked through.

376 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1377mg. Full Nutrition
