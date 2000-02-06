Chicken and Dumplings III
My mom used to make this recipe for us growing up. Now I make it for my family and they all love it! It's simple yet delicious! Enjoy!
This is the first time that I have made chicken and dumplings because I never wanted to go to the trouble. This is a great recipe and the previous listed suggestions that I used were: using 1 cup of broth and 2 cups water to cover chicken, adding sliced carrots, chopped celery and onion, 2 smashed garlic cloves (which I later removed). I used Chardonnay wine (had some in the frig). I used one can of non-grand, non-flaky refrigerator biscuits - tearing off thumb sized pieces and flattening them slightly between my thumb and forefinger as I threw them into the pot. My husband loved it and for me it was a one dish meal with compliments - and no left overs. Can't get better than that!Read More
Quick, easy and yummy. It was also very simple. I tweaked the recipe a little and added a couple dashes of minced onions and used 3 good-sized chicken breasts instead of the called for thighs. Turned out great! Good job Melissa.Read More
My husband asked me to make his favorite dish, chicken & dumplings...which in 17 years I had never made, I'm a yankee, and the whole idea of raw dough boiled in soup didn't appeal to me, but being a cool rainy day today, I decided to treat him...Thanks to this EXCELLENT recipe, I am now a total convert! :) I read more than half the reviews, and made these changes, used one can cream of chicken soup and one of cream of celery, used 1 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts, used 5 cups of water with 5 cubes low-sodium chicken bouillion, added a teaspoon of tarragon and used the bisquick dumplings too...it was SO GOOD!!! My husband and 2 1/2 year old daughter both had 2 big bowls apiece! Thank you Melissa for a great recipe!
Yum! By the time I served this, the recipe listed here was a mere spec of what I ended up with, but it is a perfect foundation to do with whatever you want! Here's what I did, some of it per other reviews, and some of it on my own. I simmered the chicken in chicken broth mixed with water and chicken bullion cubes. To the broth I added parsley, cracked peppercorn, minced onion, four or five bay leaves and a pinch of garlic powder. I used a can of cream of celery soup and a can of cream of chicken soup. I added diced canned potatoes, fresh carrots and celery, fresh minced garlic, frozen peas a little more onion and more pepper. I made my own biscuits using biscuit mix and milk. To the dough I added basil, parsley and a pinch of pepper. IT WAS SO YUMMY that my 11-year old announced that she could eat it every day for the rest of her life!!! Hubby and other daughter loved it too! Definitely cook the biscuits longer...I cooked mine for 10 minutes with the lid and 10 minutes without the lid! You can't screw this up! Give it a try...I bet your gang will love it too!
I made this and FOLLOWED THE RECIPE EXACTLY, so I could taste it then decide what I would want to do with it, if anything. AS IS THIS WAS EASY AND VERY YUMMY! My husband AND teenagers LOVED it! Since making it, I too have added carrots, more chicken, etc.. BUT THIS IS A GREAT AS IS RECIPE!!! Thank you!
I made this recipe for my daughter and she loved it so much that it has become a staple in her house. She makes it at least once a week. I use 4 to 6 very large chicken thighs (skinless & boneless, simmered them in 1 waxed carton of chicken broth. I cut up carrots, celery & onion and a touch of garlic, then sprinked in pepper. When the carrots were almost done I added a can of cream of celery and cream of chicken soup and stirred it well to blend. Then I added the refrigerator biscuits. I tore them in half but my daughter simply put them on whole without tearing them into pieces. Then I put a lid on it and simmered it for at least a half hour. It was sooooooooooo good. Simple & easy. A winning recipe, thank you for sharing. We have this dish often because it's tasty and quick and easy.
Followed a lot of the suggested modifications and a few of my own. I'm sure it's good as the recipe is written, and definitely easy....but a few quick changes made it incredible to me! Instead of cooking the chicken in plain water, I added chicken broth, carrots, onions, celery, 2 cloves crushed garlic, and white wine. It smelled heavenly while it was cooking! I pulled out the crushed garlic, but used most of this cooking liquid, veggies and all--delicious!
A great recipe!! i've been trying to duplicate the chicken and dumplings that my mother used to make when i was little. i know this is not the recipe, but it's MUCH, MUCH easier than doing it all from scratch, and it's just as good!! i followed some of the reviews and cooked the chicken in chicken broth not water with onions and some garilc. i also didn't have cream of celery soup so i used cream of chicken and mushroom and made dumplings according to the Bisquick box beacuse i didn't have and biscuit dough...it all worked GREAT. my husband even had leftovers the same night i made this.
I made this and it came out great. I DIDN'T change it one bit, because if I did I wouldn't be rating it, I'd be rating mine! Pet peeve of this site is people rating a posted recipe then listing the changes they made to it...
I've tried this recipe at least three times. I found the best result was when I used a plain canned biscuit (no layers, no buttery flavored ones, not the big ones either). I actually found the very best result was a can of the smaller generic brand. I cut them in half and added them to the 'broth'. What also worked best was to leave all the chicken pieces out and bring the liquid to almost boiling and dropping the biscuit pieces in (one at a time). Let the biscuits cook at a low rolling boil for your recommended 8 minutes then add the chicken back in and lower the heat for another 10 minutes. That was how I got the biscuits to cook best. Just make certain you use PLAIN biscuits.
My husband has been pleading with me to make chicken and dumplings for him. Since he and I are the only ones left to cook for, I felt it wasn't worth doing since there would be so much left over and probably not eaten after several days. This recipe was the one I've been looking for. It wasn't a lot of prep. work and it was enough for two meals for us. I did put in the carrots, celery, onion and 1 can each of cream of celery and cream of chicken soup. I made the dumplings from the Bisquick pkg directions, and they came out perfect. I also used the chicken broth as opposed to using plain water to cook everything in. My husband was very happy with the results, and so was I. Thanks so much for this recipe, it's perfect for smaller families with less time. As for the people who say this isn't "chicken and dumplings" you must have always had the "slippery dumplings" which I don't call dumplings, I call noodles. I'm used to these kind of dumplings and am vey happy to have found this recipe.
was hoping for a more from-scratch recipe. not a fan of the creaminess and dumplings tasted too chemically. for a more homemade version, use a roasted chicken ($4 at the local grocer), remove all meat and set aside. cover the carcas and skins with water and simmer an hour for good brother. remove bones and skin and add more water or brother, garlic, onion and desired spices and veggies. when the veggies become almost tender, drop in your dough (2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/3 cup shortening blended with pastry cutter, add 1/2 cup milk and bring together) by spoonfuls into gently boiling soup. cover and let cook 8-10 minutes. OH YUM and worth every minute extra!
Though I was skeptical that biscuit dough could possibly taste like anything other than mush in this recipe, a long-time desire to easily copycat my grandmother's fantastic chicken and dumplings forced me to try this....and it is fantastic! I used one can cream of mushroom and one can cream of celery, and cooked three boneless chicken breasts in half chicken broth and half water. I also added 1/2 package frozen sweet peas, which really perked it up. Thanks, Melissa...this is a new family favorite!
This was such an easy base recipe. I did change it little. I used both skinless boneless breasts and thighs plus I made the dumplings from Bisquik. The whole family loved it. Will definitely make again.
Delicious! I used 1 can of chicken broth and 2 cups of water as well as some chopped carrots and celery and boiled it with the chicken. I also used 1 can of cream of celery and one can of cream of chicken. Grands biscuits worked great! Delicious for a cold, rainy day! Thanks! Ally
This recipe is WONDERFUL. Easy and Good! I have never attempted to make this dish before for fear it would be too dificult or it would flop. This didn't it was very good - with NO leftovers!! I used some other suggestions listed and used 1 can of broth and 1 can of water (to cover chicken) and added 1 sliced carrot, celery, and onion. All chopped into very tiny pcs. This gave it excellent color and flavor! I Highly Recommend this recipe for something different that would look like you cooked all day!!
Delicious. The only change I made was to use 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can of cream of chicken. I think the "make or break" part of this recipe is what kind of biscuit dough you use. I tried one of the canned varies the first time I made this, and it was not very tasty. The second time (and subsequent times) I used frozen Pillsbury buttermilk biscuits. I use six of them (because the dumplings are the best part, in my opinion) and let them get to room temerature. Then I use kitchen shears to cut them into bite size pieces. I cover the dish after adding the dough, which helps the biscuits cook faster. They cook through in about 10 minutes on medium low heat. YUM.
My husband was still eating it when he asked when am I making this again..used 1 can of celery and 1 can cream chicken as suggested..and 2 bay leafs...I used Pillsbury Country Stlye biscuits (red tube)using my shears snipped them in half and then into cubes (4-6)right into the pot..and they dumplings cooked through..Loved it thanks
This was even better than I had expected. I used some of the other reviewers' suggestions. I used 2½ cups of low sodium chicken broth, ½ cup of white wine, sliced carrots, garlic and onions. Next time I might add sliced mushrooms and diced potatoes. My family just loved this! It was very filling, and I plan on making this on several cold, winter nights this year. Wonderful recipe!
This is an excellent base recipe. I was only cooking for two and wanted minimal leftovers so this is what I did. Took three boneless skinless chicken breasts and boiled them in one can of chicken broth and water to cover for 15 minutes. Took them out of the pot to cook and removed about 1/2c-3/4c of the liquid. While it was cooling I added 1 more can of chicken broth, 1 can cream of celery, 1 can cream of chicken, frozen peas, 4 carrots and a package of frozen egg noodles since I didn't have anything for dumplings. I tore up the chicken after it cooled, added it to the pot and let it all simmer for about 5 minutes. Some salt and pepper and I was in heaven! Hope this modification helps some ! Thank you for this inspiring recipe!
This dish is AWESOME!! Everyone in the house loved it, including my picky 3 year old. Per advice of the reviews, I cooked the chicken in broth, then added about 1/2 cup of white wine. I also added garlic, carrots, celery and a good sized onion. I was very impressed by this, and can't wait to make it again. Thanks!
This was a great starter recipe. I followed a lot of the suggestions from other posters. I used two cans of chicken broth and one and a half cans of water for the base. I added to that four cans of chicken meat, one carrot, two ribs of celery, an onion, and two cloves of garlic, all chopped. I also put in 2 tsp of paprika, a handful of parsley, and two leeks. I let it simmer for a bit and then added one each of cream of celery and cream of chicken. I brought that up to a boil and then added dumplings I made using the Bisquick recipe and to the dough I added 1 tsp each of dried parsley and basil. When it was done, I removed the leeks. This is definately going to be a staple in this house!
I don't even like chicken and dumplings, and this was fantastic. I made it like this: 1 can veggie broth, 1 can of chicken broth w/ three chicken breasts (I don't like dark meat). I used one can of cream of celery, and one of cream of chicken. I also added about a cup of frozen peas and carrots. I used JP's Big Daddy Biscuits recipe from this site for the dough and used about half of it (I made biscuits out of the other half). I cooked it about 5 minutes longer than called for once the biscuits were in because I didn't feel they were cooked enough at 8 minutes. A fabulous, quick and filling meal. I brought it to my husband's work for him and a co-worker, and the co-worker said it was the best home-cooked meal he'd had in a long while. *ear to ear grin*
I was skeptical, but this was so easy and tasty! I used a bay leaf while boiling the chicken and use Healthy Request soups (1 mushroom and 1 celery). I also added a tablespoon of tarragon, and like others, didn't add salt but added baby carrots and chopped celery. I followed another reviewer's suggestion to bring the liquid to a boil and add dumplings before the chicken and let cook for 8 minutes. Then I added the shredded chicken and let it simmer genlty for about 20 minutes. The dumplings turned out great and my boyfriend ate 3 helpings!
OH MY GOODNESS..... I JUST FINISHED TRYING THIS RECIPE, IT IS OFF THE SCALES,RATING CHARTS, CHAIN, WHATEVER. THIS RECIPE DESERVES 7 STARS. UMMMMMPH !! I DID MAKE SOME MODIFICATIONS AS SOME REVIEWERS ADVISED. IT CAME OUT JUST PERFECT. (I MADE ENOUGH FOR 10 SERVINGS) I USED 2 BAY LEAF FOR SOME ADDED FLAVOR. I USED 2 CANS OF CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP AND ONE CAN OF CREAM OF CELERY. I PUT IN A HALF POD OF CHOPPED CAYENNE PEPPER- TO GIVE IT A LITTLE KICK. INSTEAD OF PLAIN WATER TO BOIL THE CHICKEN IN I USED CHICKEN BROTH AND ADDED 2 CHICKEN BOULLION CUBES ALSO. IF THERE IS ANYBODY LOOKING FOR A GREAT CHICKEN AND DUMPLING RECIPE THIS IS THE ONE.
This was pretty good & easy. I used 1 can cream of celery, 2 cans cream of chicken, a can of mixed vegies, chicken broth, basil, parsley, garlic powder & pepper. I also added parsley & basil to the dumplings (Bisquick). My only concern w/ this is the high sodium content. Next time I'm going to use low sodium soups. Thanks for sharing - this was perfect on a cold, rainy Nebraska night.
My family loved this, and it was super, super easy. I served ours over rice cause I had leftover in the fridge. I think this could be made in a huge batch then frozen, then you can use it for the dumplings, or over rice or noodles. I also used 1 can celery and 1 can mushroom.
I was shocked at how good this recipe was! It took no time at all to make and I took the advice of another review and served it over mashed potatoes. Last night was cold and rainy and this warm meal was just perfect! I did use one can of cream of chicken soup and one can of cream of mushroom (both low fat/low sodium) -- I don't like celery and I used some chicken broth to cook the chicken. It was fantastic!! My boyfrined said its a new favorite, I will make it again!
Wonderful but I made some changes. I had leftovers from a store-bought roasted chicken so I cut that up for the chicken. I used 3 cups of chicken broth, two cans of low fat Cream of Chicken soup and one can of low fat Cream of Celery soup. I added a teaspoon of Herbs d' Provence to that. Added the chicken, 1 medium onion and frozen peas & carrots. I used a can of the large refrigerated biscuits and cut them into quarters. Cooked all of this for around 8 minutes. Absolutely delicious!!! We loved it.
This was tasty. I completely changed the recipe to suit my tastes, but I'll tell you how I did it in case you're wondering. =) I sliced three medium sized boneless/skinless chicken breasts into about three pieces each and put them in a big pot with enough water to cover them about an inch. I threw in three chicken boullion cubes, two spoons of diced garlic, a few shakes of parsley, oregano, pepper, and garlic salt. I brought it to a boil and let it cook about 7 minutes. While it was cooking, I took premade dough (I think I used albertsons buttermilk brand) and cut each biscuit in half, and folded it over with dried parsley rolled into it. (I just used the flat end of the knife to press some parsley in and folded them over.) Then I took the chicken out and let it cool, added the two celery soup to the water mix (I didn't drain any at all) and used a whisk to break it up, keeping it on medium heat: just almost boiling / near boiling. After cutting up all the chicken into bite sized pieces, I put it back in, let it boil for a min or two to finish cooking the chicken (pieces were almost done, just a bit of pink left) and then added the biscuits, tearing them in half as I went. I let it cook, stirring it now and again, for about ten minutes maybe, while I did clean up. ... The boys had never had chicken and dumplings before, and they LOVED this. I think it had good flavor and was very easy / low cost, since I'll use the chicken for another meal too. Thank you so much for sharing!
Wonderful recipe. This is the first time I made chicken and dumplings. I read and used suggestions from other reviews. First, I fried 1 cup chopped onions 1/2 cup celery and 1/2 cup carrots. Then I added 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of celery, 2 cups chicken broth. I purchased a pre-made chicken and added that along with bisquick dumplings and 1/4 to 1/2 cup of Vermouth. Excellent!!
My first time..Yeahh!! This was very easy and tasty... Of course dumpling isn't dumpling unless you add carrots and peas.. I added those and sliced up a rotisserie chicken instead.. There was a comment to roll the dough which I did but I didn't like it because it takes the dough to long to cook... Great recipe
WONDERFUL! I have gone through several chicken and dumplings recipes in search of the best one and this is it! I made the following changes: added 2 cans of chicken broth when boiling chicken, used 8 chicken thighs, and used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup instead of cream of celery. My husband (whose favorite meal is chicken and dumplings) LOVED this. Thanks so much for posting this recipe!! I have been making it once a week since I found it 3 weeks ago and even my 3 year old daughter loves it!!!
I give this recipe 5 stars for not only how it tastes, but for how easy it is to make. I did add some frozen peas when I added the soup. I also used others' suggestions and used chicken broth for the poaching liquid. I used the new Pillsbury Perfect Portions buttermilk biscuits (total of six biscuits for this recipe). Great stick-to-your-ribs comfort food!!
Delicious and easy. I made the following changes after reading other reviews - added 2 stalks chopped celery and 2 chopped carrots with the chicken, used 3 cups chicken broth and 3 cups water and left it all in the pot after the chicken was cooked, only used 1 can of soup. Also, I made real dumplings from scratch while the chicken was cooking to avoid all the additives in canned biscuit dough and plus it's so easy - (mix 2 cups flour, 3 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp salt. Cut in 4 Tbsp shortening, and add 3/4 cup milk, mix with fork. Add additional 1/4 cup milk and mix until the dough holds together). Add the dumplings by spoonfuls to the simmering pot, it's ok if they crowd together they will still be separate when cooked - cover and let steam without removing lid for 20 minutes. Delicious!
this turned out really good...I followed a couple of suggestions from previous reviews...I added sauteed onions and garlic...I boiled the chicken in chicken broth (3 cans)...I also used 1 can cream of celery, 1 cream of mushroom, and 1 cream of chicken...I added frozen peas and carrots for color. great recipe, definitely a keeper :)
This was great. Simple, Quick, and tastes excellent. I have a small family so there was leftovers, but everything will be eaten. I used 3 frozen chicken breasts (frozen from the bag) cubed into 1" squares and boiled them in chicken broth with some carrots, celery, and potaotes. I used cream of celery, mushroom, and chicken for my sauce and bisquick for the dumplings. Throw in some bacon and everyone will be going back for seconds. Thanks Melissa ;)
I really enjoyed this... reminded me of the dumplings I beg my grandmother for. I also used chicken broth instead of water and used a can of cream of chicken with a can of cream of celery. I used crescent dough instead of biscuit dough- that worked better for me.
I thought this was really good, but my husband took one bite and wouldn't eat any more.
this is so dang easy, I've made it several times using the low fat grands biscuits, I tear the biscuits into 4 pieces and cook covered for about 10 minutes and then uncovered about 10 minutes.
My husband has always talked about how good his mother's chicken and dumplings were when he was younger. So, I decided to try this recipe to see if it could compete. Well, he loved it and so did I. It was the first time I had ever had chicken and dumpling. I decide to make a few changes like some of the other. I used cream of chicken instead and Flour tortillas because I didn't have bisquick.. It turned out GREAT! My husband didn't even know until I told him what it did. For all you chicken dumplings lover. Try the flour tortillas it's easy and quick you may like it.
This was fabulous! However, I did change it as others had done. I cooked 1 lb of chicken breast in with 6 cups of 98%FF Chicken Broth, 1 cup of white wine, a heaping tablespoon of galic, and 2 carrots cut into quarters and sliced. I added cooked peas to the simmer and used small biscuit dough pulled in half. My husband, 9 year old and my 18 month old loved it.
This is a great base recipe. The recipe seemed like it would turn out fairly bland, so I changed it a little bit. When I boiled the chicken, I added a few peppercorns, a smashed garlic clove, and one boullon cube. I cooked an onion, celery, and carrots in a little bit of oil before I added the soup to the skillet. I would really recommend rolling out the biscuits and cutting them into smaller pieces before adding them to the skillet because they puff up quite a bit.
This is one of my all-time favorite recipes. Even though it's super-easy, it still tastes wonderful! Like many others I boil my chicken in 2 cups of chicken broth (plus extra water to cover). I save all of the liquid that I end up with because my boyfriend likes the end result to be just-this-side of soupy. I also use breasts instead of thighs because he's not a fan of dark meat. Delicious, simple, and very comforting!
I used chicken breast also. I substituted a can of cream of celery for a cream of chicken. Next time I will save 4 cans of broth from the boiled chicken, so that it will be a little more soupy and not so thick. This was very good. I can't wait to make it again.
Very good! I took others' recommendations: 1) 2 cups chicken broth, 1 cup of water, some garlic and a couple dashes of minced onions to boil the chicken. 2) 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom instead of cream of celery. 3) Used Bisquik to make dumplings per instrustions on package.
My boyfriend and I loved this! I followed many of the suggestions and boiled the chicken in 1 can chicken broth, 1/2 cup white wine, water, 2 bay leaves, and 1 tbsp minced onion. I used 1 can each of cream of chicken and cream of celery. I omitted the salt, added 1 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 3/4 tsp pepper to the soup mixture. I used one can of Grands buttermilk biscuits, torn off and flattened before added to soup. It all turned out wonderfully tasty and easy!
So quick and easy! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and chicken bouillon cubes. I then used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of celery (both the 98% fat free kind) and this was delicious! It tasted just as good as the ones I used to make that took forever!!
Great recipe, very very easy. I took the advise of other reviewers and used 1 can cream of chicken, and 1 can cream of mushroom. In addition I cooked the chicken in chicken broth. A delightful meal for a winter evening.
What a great and easy recipe. Following the advice from other reviews, I covered four skinless, boneless chicken thighs with one cup broth, two cups water, 1/2 of dry Chardonnay, three chopped carrots, two chopped celery stalks, 1/2 chopped onion and two smashed garlic cloves (which I later removed). It was creamy and flavorful. I highly recommend. And you only dirty one pot!
This is really good especially for a chill winter evening. Very easy to make but the taste just as good as when you make it from scratch. I used 2 chicken broth and 1 cup of water to boil the chicken, add 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom, I also added 2 cubes of chicken buillon. No need to added onions and garlic anymore. It tastes very good already. Thanks Melissa.
I accidentally bought two cans of cream of chicken soup and it was still great! I added 1/3c each of onion, celery, carrot and sauteed it; then I added 3 cups of canned chicken broth; the two cans of chicken soup and then I added the shredded chicken breast from a store bought rotis. chicken. I brought ingredients to a boil, put in on simmer and added the biscuits/dumplings on top. Voila!
I used chicken breast instead of the thighs and two cans cream of chicken soup, since I had it on hand. My boyfriend took 1 bite and said it was the best Chicken and Dumplings he had ever eaten. I almost felt guilty accepting the compliment because it was SO easy.
We love this recipe. Like most users, I changed it a bit. I make a large pot to get 2 nights worth of dinners out of it. I use 3 cans of cream of celery soup, 6 cans of chicken broth, 4 cans of biscuits (we like alot of dumplings), and a bag of frozen soup veggies. I cook the chicken in the crock pot while I am at work and put this all together when I get home. My family just loves it. Thanks for a great starter recipe!!
THis is a great recipe...and simple. I also exchanged 1 of the cream of celery for cream of chicken and added 1/2 chopped sauteed onion and a little garlic powder. Will definatly make again for these upcoming cold winter nights.
This tasted sooo good. I couldn't get my "dumplings" to cook all the way though. I ended up putting the chicken on a cheddar/herb biscuit & it was outstanding. Definately a winner in our house. Cooked the thighs in broth, also added onion, mushroom, celery & carrots. Seasoned w/ Montreal Chicken seasoning, lemon pepper, garlic & paprika. Next time we will try it with phesant. Great recipe Melissa!
This was delicious!!! So easy to make after working all day! I didn't add any carrots or celery but I should have and will next time. My husband isn't normally a fan of soup and salad night, but he was the night I made this!
Tasted very, very strongly of celery. I would suggest using Cream of Chicken or Mushroom in the place of one or both of the cans of Cream of Celery if you don't like a strong celery flavor.
I changed a few things with this recipe. I used 3 boneless/skinless chickn breasts and 6 breast tenderloins in place of the thighs since our grocery store does not carry thighs. I used 1 can cream of celery, 1 can cream of chicken, and 1 can cream of mushroom. I also used 3 cans of chicken broth plus 3 cans of water. When making the sauce I used 5 1/2 cups of the broth/water mixture. Also included celery. The sauce was fantastic but the dumplings were a little slimy for my taste. I flattened the dough before putting them in the pot but they still took quite a while to cook. At least a half hour. My husband loved it so I'll be making it again, but I think next time I'll boil the dumplings in broth with the celery then add the sauce and chicken.
My thighs wern't boneless & I took the skin off first to cut down on the fat. I used low sodium chicken broth (w/ about a cup of pinot grigio...maybe less) to cook the chicken & I added chopped celery, a couple of cloves of roasted garlic, frozen peas, pepper, thyme, oregano & a little basil...as well as a little onion powder. I also used Healthy Choice cream soups to lessen the sodium. I tore my biscuits up into little pieces & tossed them in...giving them one stir, put the lid on a left them alone for 15 minutes. The grands loved it...thanks!
Wow! Amazing! I made some changes, too. I used 1/2 water and 1/2 low sodium chicken stock, doubled the recipe (we have a big family) and used two cans of cream of chicken, two cream of celery. Added one diced onion, fresh baby carrots, bay leaves, garlic powder, parsely and cracked peppercorn. Then I decided it was a little too salty and added about 1/2 c. milk! Yum! Oh, and I used my grandmothers favorite, bone and skin on thighs (makes tender juicy chicken and broth that is to die for!). Then I made bisquick dumplings (wayyyy better than canned if you have the time). I served this with peach pound cake for dessert and it was all gobbled up! Even took some to my son's elderly sunday school teacher and it was so good it brought tears to her eyes! Just like her mom used to make her when she was little! You gotta try this one...with or without the modifications you will loveee it!
Makes a good winter dish. I didn't use refrigerated biscuits, but I made my dumplings with Bisquick (2 c. bisquick and 2/3 c. milk). I added one can of drained corn and one chopped onion. Other than that, I followed the basics of the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
A great base recipe. It couldn't be easier to make. I brought this for a soup and salad pot luck at work and got wonderful reviews. Everyone is asking for the recipe. It is true comfort food.
Yummy!!! Used several of the other suggestions offered and -- viola! -- my very first successful dinner ever! Thank you!!! This was even better the next day!
Great flavor and the sauce base was wonderful. My only issue is that the refrigerated biscuts were kind of heavy and slimey. I took them out and made the old stand by of the bisquick ones and that was so much better! Nice and Light and fluffy!
I use a can of cream of celery, cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. I boil the chicken thighs in chicken broth and I also add a bag of mixed veggies. I typically buy two packages of biscuit dough. I add one the first time making it and the second for leftovers. YUMMMM
Soooooo good and easy! I followed other reviewers in replacing one cup of water with chicken broth, and used one can of cream of celery, one can of cream of potato, and added a can of corn and a can of peas. I also used white pepper instead of black - it was delicious and really filling! Will definitely be making this again.
It had a good texture & it was good but kind of boring. As others have suggested, we boiled chkn in 3 cans chicken broth & added onion, celery & peas, & garlic. Will be looking for more spices to add.
Very quick and easy, and my husband and the boys loved it. Made with boneless, skinless breasts instead of thighs, just because we like white meat better. Used less chicken and added peas and carrots. Great for when you are short of time but want a comfort food.
Oh! My goodness this was delicious everyone in the family enjoyed it.I highly reccomend this recipe if you need something quick and easy.(I used bisquick I didn't have any biscuits)I am forever grateful!! Thanks so much.
Used one chicken breast cooked in 2 cups water and one can of chicken broth. Substituted one can of cream of celery for a can of cream of chicken. One can of dough was NOT enough - use 2 - this is yummy - everyone is going to want more! Use a BIG pot so you can cook all the dumplings at once and they are not crowded. A keeper. Thanks for the recipe!
Like others, used it as a base and went from there. Added a few carrots, 2 celery stalks, some garlic and onion powder, can of cream of chicken and can of cream of mushroom, and did 2 cans of biscuits. Really turned out wonderful, everyone loved it. What a easy things to dress up or keep simple, one pot cleanup, and perfect cold weather comfort food! Thanks!!
Really good. Used reduced-fat soups, Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken instead.
What an easy and good soup! If using chicken with a bone, cook a little longer. I used 5-6 cups water and 3 chicken bouillon cubes tnen kept the extra stock when reserving the 3-4 cups in the pot. It was so easy to make on a cold Michigan day and I didn't have to leave the house to buy any ingredients.
This was a good recipe, but only because I changed it according to one of the other ratings. I added peas and carrots, used 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of celery, rolled the biscuits in flour before dropping the pieces in, added sauteed onions, and used more chicken than the recipe called for. If I had not done these things, I believe the recipe would have been rather bland. I was not a huge fan, but my husband absolutly loved it! Next time, I will do homemade dumplings using Bisquick or Pioneer and just throw it on top of the mix and let it cook. This way, it will be fluffy instead of thick and doughy, like it turned out using canned biscuits.
Excellent! So simple and soooo good! I took the advice in the other reviewers and cooked the chicken in broth instead of water, and substituted a can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of mushroom for the cream of celery (I'm not a big celery fan...). Made the dumplings from scratch using the super easy recipe submitted by Carol. Unbelievable results! Definitely a new staple in our house :)
I used leftover turkey breast and cream of mushroom soup and cream of chicken since that is what I had in the pantry. My family loved it and thought the dumplings were homemade! Great!
5 star with some small changes- covered skinless boneless chix breasts with broth rather then water. Boiled about 20 minutes with carrots, celery and peas, then shredded chix and put back in pot with the cr of celery soup and dropped homemade BISQUICK dumplings and simmered for about 15 minutes. incredible! will be making often- SO EASY! Husband loooooved this- even for lunch the next day..
It was a little toooo sweet somehow. Nearly unedibly sweet.
Great and EASY! I used 3 chicken breasts (the frozen kind that come in a bag)...I defrost them in the microwave until only the center is slightly frozen and then boil them until cooked through. I use one can of low sodium cream of celery and one can low sodium cream of mushroom. I also add a few dashes of celery salt and tons of fresh ground pepper. I find that the Pilsbury 1869 Biscuits work the best for this recipe. It's so wonderful! My husband LOVES it!
First cool day of the year, and was in the mood for something warm and filling. This was it for sure. I added four cloves of garlic, pressed, and a bag of frozen peas and carrots. I used chicken broth to cook the thighs and used 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can of cream of chicken. I also threw in some dried herbs like sage, thyme and oregano. It is salty, so don't add salt! Make sure to have some bread to dip in the delicious broth.
this was not what i expected... doughy and with a bad taste. i subbed in a can on cream of chichen for a can of cream of celery. the longer, old fashioned way is worth it.
Very yummy! I did as others suggested and used one can cream of celery and one can cream of chicken. I cut my biscuts into 6 pieces each and the dumplings came out perfect. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks!
A nice creamy taste to the soup. I used 1/2 cream of celery and 1/2 cream of chicken. I added asparagus and celery because i was in serious need of getting rid of them. I had to make the dumplings from scratch because I didn't have the store bought kind. My fiance loved it with stuffing to sop up the juice. I enjoyed it with a cup of jasmine rice in the soup.
This was easy and good. I took the advice from others and used Bisquick to make the biscuits. I also used 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can of cream of chicken and mushroom.
This was so good! I made a few changes after reading some reviews. I added about 2 cups of chopped onion, celery, carrots and garlic. I also reduced the chicken to just 2 thighs, I prefer less meat in soups and stews. I also cooked the dumplings for 8 minutes covered and then 10 uncovered. I will be making this again!
Classic comfort dish. Great for cooler weather.
Can you say comfort food? This another dish that I make for myself or my boyfriend when we are sick, paired with some ginger ale, and usually everything's better the next day, despite the dairy products in here. As a poor college student, this is well within my budget, and very easy to assemble! Makes a hearty lunch or light dinner well, I also usually experiment and throw a different kind of vegetable in there every time. Carrot, celery, and potato have gotten the best reviews so far.
I have made this for many years using lots of the revisions already mentioned, except to avoid that canned biscuit letdown as dumplings, I use flour tortillas cut into strips. They cook much faster and they really taste more like dumplings (and not at all like tortillas). Good recipe!
This dish is wonderful!! I use a can of cream of mushroom and cream of chicken instead of the cream of celary. It's one of my family's favorate dishes.
Made as written. Simple. Easy. Really good!
I didnt care for this recipe and nobody in my family really did either. i used pillsbury grands homestyle biscuits and they seemed rubbery and not fluffy. Also, I couldnt get past the cream of celery smell - not for me. i added cooked carrots and celery and i think without them it would have been really boring. 2nd time made: boiled whole chicken in water seasoned with pepper/garlic seasoning, garlic salt, minced onion, and parsley. used 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom. added pre-cooked carrots. made dumplings with Bisquick mix and added parsley and basil to them. Took about 25 minutes til it was done. Much, much better!! Next time I will just add a little salt to the chicken/soup mixture.
I followed a lot of the suggestions and cooked my chicken in broth. I also used a can of cream of celery and a can of cream of chicken. I added some sliced onion and my own blend of spices. It was really great and even better a couple of days later. I served it with fresh garlic bread and it was a great combo.
If you thought this recipe was to doughy, try a different brand of biscuits. The first time I had this I used a "Southern Style" biscuit and it was wonderful. Second time I used what was on hand at home and it was very doughy. I also add some chopped baby carrots, yummy!
A few changes I made were using 2-3 chicken breasts as I prefer white meat. I also cooked the chicken breasts in 2 cans of vegetable broth along with carrots, celery, corn and fresh chopped garlic. I also used 1 can cream of celery and 1 can cream of mushroom. I used bisquick. Rather than dropping biscuits into pan on stovetop I put everything in a casserole dish, drop biscuits on top and bake for 10-15 minutes. I prefer the crisper baked texture over the slightly soggy texture you get with traditional dumplings.
I love this recipe!! It is so easy and takes hardly any effort to make. Perfect for a cold Sunday. I add extra "dumplings" so there is virtually no liquid and it is still fantastic.
Great soup. I used pilsburry biscuts and found them to taste too sweet. I am going to use the bisquick recipe for dumplings next time.
Extremely picky husband LOVED this. Followed suggestions for cooking chicken in broth. Sauteed and added celery, carrots, onions, garlic. One can crm of celery and one can crm of chicken. I didn't even get to try it because he ate the entire pot!
This is a delicious and easy recipe. In fact, it has become one of my husband's "comfort" foods. I have made it with cream of celery soup and I have also made it (based on other reviews) with cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Both tasted very good. I didn't use dark meat, although I bet that adds even more flavor. I usually only have frozen chicken tenders on hand so I thawed some of those, cut them up, cooked them, and then added them to the mix. It really tasted great!
