Chicken and Dumplings III

This was tasty. I completely changed the recipe to suit my tastes, but I'll tell you how I did it in case you're wondering. =) I sliced three medium sized boneless/skinless chicken breasts into about three pieces each and put them in a big pot with enough water to cover them about an inch. I threw in three chicken boullion cubes, two spoons of diced garlic, a few shakes of parsley, oregano, pepper, and garlic salt. I brought it to a boil and let it cook about 7 minutes. While it was cooking, I took premade dough (I think I used albertsons buttermilk brand) and cut each biscuit in half, and folded it over with dried parsley rolled into it. (I just used the flat end of the knife to press some parsley in and folded them over.) Then I took the chicken out and let it cool, added the two celery soup to the water mix (I didn't drain any at all) and used a whisk to break it up, keeping it on medium heat: just almost boiling / near boiling. After cutting up all the chicken into bite sized pieces, I put it back in, let it boil for a min or two to finish cooking the chicken (pieces were almost done, just a bit of pink left) and then added the biscuits, tearing them in half as I went. I let it cook, stirring it now and again, for about ten minutes maybe, while I did clean up. ... The boys had never had chicken and dumplings before, and they LOVED this. I think it had good flavor and was very easy / low cost, since I'll use the chicken for another meal too. Thank you so much for sharing!