Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Ok...for those who want to know what I did different...which I mostly did do the whole thing different...here it goes. And it was delicious. Ingredients: 2 lb shrimp peeled and deveined (well mostly) 2 lb okra...or what looks like a "mess of okra" 2 cans chopped fire roasted tomatoes 1 big sweet yellow onion chopped 4-5 garlic cloves chopped 1 bell pepper chopped 6 stalks of celery chopped 1 lb bacon chopped shrimp stock chicken broth 1/2 c green onion...or thereabouts First do the shrimp. The recipe says prep time for the whole thing is about 15 minutes. They lie. After I peeled the shrimp I seasoned them with some Tony Chachere's and the juice of one lemon and set aside. I took the shimp shells and legs and whatever was left and put on with some water to boil. I cooked this while I chopped up everything else. It boiled over twice, so watch it. Boil the shells until the water smells shrimpy and is kinda murky and then let it sit. Meanwhile, you've been chopping and changing positions constantly because your back hurts. You have been thinking that maybe one of those ugly mats with the padding has some merit, after all. Once all the chopping is done, unless you are somebody who likes to drag that sort of thing out, cook your bacon. After all the bacon is done, save the grease in the bottom of the pan and add some olive oil...a good bit to make sure you have enough to saute the okra. Pour the okra in and stir it up good. Don't let the heat get too high,