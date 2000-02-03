Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

I like to add crabmeat to this hearty soup as well. Serve over rice with crusty French bread. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Recipe by Tara

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Season the shrimp with salt, pepper and cayenne to taste and set aside. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the okra and saute for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the tomato paste, tomato, onion, garlic, celery and green bell pepper and saute for 15 more minutes.

  • Add the water and season to taste. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes. Add the shrimp and simmer for 20 more minutes. Finally, add the green onion to the soup and stir thoroughly.

394 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 230mg; sodium 270.2mg. Full Nutrition
