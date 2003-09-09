Apple Pie in a Jar
This is great to do when apples are abundant and can be used on waffles and ice cream too.
I was delighted to find this recipe last Christmas as I give gifts in a jar to people with whom my husband works. This was a variation on the "cookies in a jar" theme. I have used it since as just a side dish, cutting down on the cornstarch. It freezes well and is a wonderful treat. Thank you.Read More
Having an apple tree in our yard I am always looking for ways to preserve/use the apples up. I made one batch (6 jars) of this recipe in fall of 2000. I wasn't too sure at first because over time the liquid and apples separated but I made apple pies with it and it was just great. Sure cut down the time in making apple pie from scratch and at the same time was far superior to canned apple pie filling. The ony change I will make this year is to change the spices to agree with my personal taste as I found this to be a little lacking in flavour.Read More
Awesome !! This is so good. Good over ice cream pancakes waffles or french toast. This is so good to just eat out of the Jar.. Add to your pancake batter very good we eat them out camping ..
I love this recipe! It is very easy and sooooo tasty. My sister and I made 36 jars yesterday for christmas gifts, and we are already planning on doing it again next year.
Great recipe..great jar idea! LOVE IT!!!
loved it. filled up 6 jars and is great over icecream. good on anything really.
Loved this recipe- I made it 2 times, my only suggestions is to use apple juice instead of water, huge difference and I also added 1/2 tsp all spice
Good, see other review for apple pie filling. I also used tapioca or cornstarch as thickener too. I think I liked the cornstarch the best, no tell-tale taste. 11/08
Thanks so much for this recipe. The filling makes the easiest pies and apple crips. Canned the filling on the weekend when I had time. All you have to do is whip up a crust or crumb topping and bake. AWESOME!!!
I made this last summer with Rambo Apples. Gave it as gifts for Christmas 2006. Everybody loved it!
I just finished making this - it tastes so good!! I made it exactly as suggested. I thought the flavor was very tasty!! I can't wait to make more!
I made this as gifts for Christmas, and had to try one for Thanksgiving. My husband says it is the best apple pie he's ever had. It set nicely in the pie crust - no oozing. We like it so much, I am making another batch or two this weekend for ourselves! This was the first thing I've ever canned - I'd say it was a success!!!
This is great. I give these as gifts and my friends who have busy lives love this. All they have to do is buy a pie shell; put the contents of the jar in there and place it in the oven. My husband likes this with ice cream so I canned the apples for 45 minutes. Thank you so very much
I haven't tasted this myself yet, but gave a jar to my sister-in-law for her birthday ... she hasn't stopped raving about it yet!
This turned out to be easier then I thought. It takes no time at all if you have an apple peeler slicer, core tool that does it all at once. I made this for my grandma that has trouble doing the work, but still loves to bake. I made a pie with the filling and it was very good. I used pre-made refrigerated pie crust and made a crumb topping. It was just wonderful. I have had lots of compliments on it.
Tastes ok, was told to add more cornstarch but did not like the flour taste, when I used a jar I had to remove some of the juice and add tapioca.
YUM! Whipped up several jars for Christmas gifts. If you have the Pampered Chef apple/peeler/corer/slicer this is a whiz to make! I saved a jar for us and threw together a pie the other night, delish!
I made this recipe years ago and it was fantastic. It kept well and I used it for apple pie and apple crisp. If you have an apple tree I hightly recommend you can some apples this way!
I made several jars as Christmas gifts and have been receiving rave reviews on the apple filling. I followed the recipe as written. You can taste the syrup as it's cooking and adjust seasoning to your liking, but I truly did not feel any changes were needed. Thankfully, we have the attachment for a peeler/corer. Otherwise it would have been far too many apples to peel, core, and slice, but still would have been worth the manual labor. 12-27-2017: Still making these jars and every time it is a hit! Used 6 lb smaller than average sized granny smith apples and yielded 5 quart jars. Plenty of syrup to fill the jars. With that said, you may need to increase the ingredients to make more syrup if you are canning more than 5 jars. If you are making a ton of this filling to keep on hand at all times, consider using Clear Jel (modified food starch) instead of corn starch or just omit the corn starch and just thicken the filling when you are ready to make the actual pie. I don't worry about the use of corn starch because the small amount of jars I make and give away are used up right away and people tend to just keep them in the fridge anyway.
TIP: pour boiling water over your peels and cores, let it sit as long as you can to extract a lot of appley flavor and then use this as the water for the sauce (less added sweetness than if you use apple juice, a lot more flavor than just water). That is a big part of why, so far, I love this recipe! We have not tried the jars with apples yet, but it all went together smoothly (though it is time consuming with this many apples and the canning). Still, this has already proven to be very versatile. We had about a pint of extra ‘sauce’ that we canned by itself. I have used that extra sauce as the glaze on a pear tart; with brie cheese and crackers; and mixed with caramel sauce as an apple dip- all with great success!
Delicious!!! Hardly any of it made it into the pantry. It was a wonderful topping for waffles or ice cream!
I used this recipe as somewhat a base for Blueberry Pie in a Jar. I packed 17 qts BLUEBERRIES (raw packed), 10 c apple juice & 10 c tropical fruit juice, 2 c sugar, 6 T lemon juice, 1 T cinnamon, 1/2 t nutmeg, 2 c cornstarch. I packed the blueberries into jars, made the thickened syrup & poured over. Processed in water bath for 20 min. Absolutely fabulous! Going to use for Plum Pie in a Jar.
I made this for Christmas gifts one year. I never received any feedback about it, however, my husband loved it. He eats it straight from the jar. I'm going to make it again.
I make this EVERY year and LOVE it. Great for apple crumble
mine did not turn out right at all. never trying this again
Great and tasty! Hint — make sure you have a large headspace. Would recommend a 1 inch headspace!
I've been making Apple Pie in a Jar for over 30 years. Love having apples in the pantry ready whenever I need them. Plus I love using different apples for different flavors. I've also mix different varieties in the same batch.
Easy to do, although apple pealing is tedious. Make it with a friend. This is great in the cupboard for quick desserts.
