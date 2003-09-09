Apple Pie in a Jar

I made several jars as Christmas gifts and have been receiving rave reviews on the apple filling. I followed the recipe as written. You can taste the syrup as it's cooking and adjust seasoning to your liking, but I truly did not feel any changes were needed. Thankfully, we have the attachment for a peeler/corer. Otherwise it would have been far too many apples to peel, core, and slice, but still would have been worth the manual labor. 12-27-2017: Still making these jars and every time it is a hit! Used 6 lb smaller than average sized granny smith apples and yielded 5 quart jars. Plenty of syrup to fill the jars. With that said, you may need to increase the ingredients to make more syrup if you are canning more than 5 jars. If you are making a ton of this filling to keep on hand at all times, consider using Clear Jel (modified food starch) instead of corn starch or just omit the corn starch and just thicken the filling when you are ready to make the actual pie. I don't worry about the use of corn starch because the small amount of jars I make and give away are used up right away and people tend to just keep them in the fridge anyway.