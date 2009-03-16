Irish Whiskey Cake

This Irish whiskey cake is chock-full of raisins, lemon peel, and spices. Light brown sugar and whiskey give this cake a mild butterscotch type of flavor.

By MARBALET

prep:

40 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
total:
Servings:
9
9
Yield:
1 8-inch square cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place raisins, lemon rind, and whiskey in a small bowl; set aside to soak overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line the bottom of an 8-inch square cake pan with parchment paper that is buttered and dusted with flour. Sift flour, salt, cloves, and baking powder into a bowl; set aside.

  • Cream butter and sugar together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks and beat well. Quickly beat in flour mixture. Stir in soaked raisins.

  • In a separate clean bowl, whip egg whites until stiff; fold into cake batter. Pour into the prepared pan and bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Cool cake on a wire rack.

  • To make glaze: Mix lemon juice, confectioners' sugar, and just enough whiskey and warm water so that you can drizzle icing over cake.

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 97.7g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 109mg; sodium 312.2mg. Full Nutrition
