Irish Whiskey Cake
This Irish whiskey cake is chock-full of raisins, lemon peel, and spices. Light brown sugar and whiskey give this cake a mild butterscotch type of flavor.
Really tasty! I added dried currants as I didn't have quite enough golden raisins. I think next time I'd soak them in a shallow dish, rather than a bowl, for better soaking. I added more Whiskey per the suggestions. Nice! I forgot to top with powdered sugar, oops! That would have helped with presentation. I poked holes in the cake with a toothpick prior to drizzling with the glaze (which I made with half the recommended sugar). That helped with moistness. The cake goes nicely with a bit of whipped cream, and tastes great the next day too, for breakfast.Read More
Made this cake yesterday and was not impressed. The batter wa as thick as cookie dough and it was a very dry cake. Had to bake longer because it was so thick. I had thought of using a bigger pan when I was preparing this, but after making it, I have just decided not to make again.Read More
most excellent. i would add alittle more whiskey. the beverage best for this dish is a liter of rum.
My St. Patrick's Day party guests loved this cake.
I LOVE this cake. Every St. Patrick's day my husband anticipates the corned beef, etc.; this cake is my reward for making that vile stuff for him. As to the cake, I make it exactly as written. Having made this several years, I have noticed that there is a significant taste difference depending on the quality of whiskey used. This year I used Redbreast pot distilled whiskey (aged 12 years), and it was out of this world (albeit a bit pricey - if you like whiskey, though, it's absolutely worth it).
We loved like cake.
Nice cake not too overpowering
Just made this cake, smells amazing! It was easy to prepare aswell. I was worried about the cookie dough texture until I folded in the egg whites which made the batter smooth. I won't be doing the glaze this time as I need to transport it to work!
I needed a cake recipe for St. Patrick’s but didn’t have time to soak raisins overnight. Here’s what I did differently: I put the raisins in a small sauce pan with the lemon zest and enough whiskey just to cover. Then I heated to just below boiling, took off the heat and let it sit while I finished the cake. Added a tsp vanilla- worked a treat!
This turned out to be a cookie recipe and not a cake. Also, it was gooey, so I cooked it for 60 minutes, still too gooey, then put it back in for another 15 minutes and it came out a little dry.
What a great cake, I glazed it with a butter/water/jameson's whiskey and sugar mix. I let the fruit mix sit overnight in a tea/lemon /whiskey mix
