Pistachio Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sun-Dried Cherry and Orange Sauce

This was perfect as written! My entire family loved it. You have to allow the sauce to cook long enough to reduce or else it will not be thick. This is going in my 'Family Favorites' file, and it would be fantastic to serve on holidays and for company. 5 stars all the way!
I hate to only give this 3 stars, because I think it has potential, and I think some of the problem was with me! First of all, I could not find shelled pistachios in my store, so it took MUCH longer than 20 minutes to prepare as I had to shell 2 c. of nuts! I also browned both sides of the chicken before putting it in the oven which I definitely recommend. I will say the chicken smelled great while it was baking. Now about the sauce...I would cut the amount of shallots in about half. That flavor was overwhelming. And this part was definitley my fault..we are not wine "common sewers" so the red wine I had was probably not very good. And I didn't use fresh orange juice (really, who has time for that?) So my problem was that I had a hard time getting the sauce to reduce and thicken. I turned up the heat and finally I just had to serve it b/c the chicken was done. The chicken did have a very nice flavor, I must say. I will probably give this another try with fewer shallots and better wine and hope for the best.
Didn't mess with the wine or the freshly squeezed juice. I used juice from frozen concentrate and I "reconstituted" the cherries by letting them soak all day in enough Grand Marnier to cover. I'll make extra sauce next time. Seems the more I play with the Grand Marnier the more kitchen fun I have. Hmmmmm.
Both the sauce and the chicken were delicious recipes, but I wasn't totally convinced they belonged together. My boyfriend and I added a few tablespoons of flour to the sauce because it didn't thicken up (or seem likely to given the lack of thickening agent . . . maybe I missed something in the recipe?). I would make both of these pieces again, but I think I would pair them differently. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I could not tell there was pistachio in my coating - maybe I chopped it too fine. Breading stayed on the chicken and looke nice. I had my pan too hot on the first side of the chicken, it got quite dark very fast. The sauce really makes this a stand-out dish. I had leftover cranberry chutney which I heated with a bit of red wine and poured over top. Worthy of a dish for company next time!
This is a very good dish. I used whole eggs and fresh squeezed orange juice to make it. I added 1/2 clove of garlic. The sauce would not thicken on its own, so I needed to add cornstarch to it. (My girlfriend's suggestion) She told me to make sure I mix the cornstarch with cold water before adding it to the sauce to avoid clumping. Worked like a charm. The flavors of the sauce work really well with the crunch and texture of the chicken. I will make this again!
We made this for ourselves on Valentine's Day last year (in '09). It was TERRIFIC. We also made orange juice tzimmes (glorified carrot coins) and mushroom risotto to eat with the chicken. We had plenty of leftovers! Accompanying recipes are on this website. Tzimmes -
I follow recipes as written. The chicken turned out perfect and delicious and alone would be 5 stars. But the sauce was not good and overpowered by orange flavor. I recommend the chicken but skip the sauce!
This was wonderful! I served it for Easter (dietary restrictions eliminated lamb and no one in my house is a big fan of ham) with wild rice and roasted baby vegetables. I would suggest that only half of the breading is needed. I ended up throwing out a huge amount full of VERY expensive pistachios!
This was very good, but the sauce never thickened up no matter how long I cooked it. Will try again..chicken was great even without it. Cut back the pistachios to 1 cup and you will still have enough breading. Couldn't bear to throw out all those pricey nuts. pecan would be good also.
I used dark skinless bone in pieces of chicken because that is what I had. Letting the chicken dry for a few moments after crusting it helped. I browned it on all sides before baking it and I sprayed with olive oil spray the top side when I first put it in. I turned once during baking and cooked to 165 degree meat temp. I tented it and the temp rose to almost 170 (Fahrenheit). I had no scallions, so I used very finely diced onions in the sauce, I used olive oil instead of butter and I used about a cup and a half of fresh well drained cherries in place of dried ones and only about 5/8 of a cup of orange juice. I cooked a long and added about 1/4 cup pf sugar, while to release the pectin in the fruit.This all worked very well. Completely Delicious. We loved it.
This recipe would get 5 stars from me if the calories were less per serving . Regarding the sauce: I did make a very few changes-- I used one shallot instead of two, and put a whole clove of garlic in the sauce and removed it before it was done. I also added a 1/4 teaspoon extra of orange zest, and a few tablespoons more of wine. NOTE: you must be patient when reducing the sauce. It took me about 35 minutes. Use a timer and you will not fret when it doesn't get thick right away. My husband loved, loved, loved it and he's a picky eater!
Pistachio Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sun-Dried Cherry and Orange Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 894
% Daily Value *
protein: 40.6g 81 %
carbohydrates: 73.5g 24 %
dietary fiber: 9.3g 37 %
sugars: 23.5g
fat: 51.1g 79 %
saturated fat: 11.5g 57 %
cholesterol: 85.4mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 1097IU 22 %
niacin equivalents: 16.9mg 130 %
vitamin b6: 1.6mg 97 %
vitamin c: 35.2mg 59 %
folate: 72.3mcg 18 %
calcium: 123.8mg 12 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 113.5mg 41 %
potassium: 1098mg 31 %
sodium: 963.1mg 39 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 70 %
calories from fat: 460.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.