Pistachio Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sun-Dried Cherry and Orange Sauce

I hate to only give this 3 stars, because I think it has potential, and I think some of the problem was with me! First of all, I could not find shelled pistachios in my store, so it took MUCH longer than 20 minutes to prepare as I had to shell 2 c. of nuts! I also browned both sides of the chicken before putting it in the oven which I definitely recommend. I will say the chicken smelled great while it was baking. Now about the sauce...I would cut the amount of shallots in about half. That flavor was overwhelming. And this part was definitley my fault..we are not wine "common sewers" so the red wine I had was probably not very good. And I didn't use fresh orange juice (really, who has time for that?) So my problem was that I had a hard time getting the sauce to reduce and thicken. I turned up the heat and finally I just had to serve it b/c the chicken was done. The chicken did have a very nice flavor, I must say. I will probably give this another try with fewer shallots and better wine and hope for the best.

