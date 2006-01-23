Millionaire Pie II

This is a fast, easy, delicious recipe and it tastes like you spent hours making it!!!

By Andrea

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine lemon juice, pecans, cherries, condensed milk, and pineapple. Mix well, then gently fold in whipped topping until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

  • Pour mixture into pie shells. Chill before serving. Garnish with chopped cherries and pecans if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 120.5mg. Full Nutrition
