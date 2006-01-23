Millionaire Pie II
This is a fast, easy, delicious recipe and it tastes like you spent hours making it!!!
this is soooo yummy that now hubby asks me to make it! almost like i remember mom's used to taste except she added peaches too...maybe next time...Read More
I don't know what I did wrong but the filling did not set and ended up a gloppy mess that was practically impossible to serve. Has a yummy flavor, but not as delicious as I remembered. I plan on freezing the 2nd one and trying to serve it semi-frozen.Read More
My family loved this recipe. I did however, use a graham cracker crust instead of the plain crust.
Omit the condenced milk, add a teaspoon of vanilla flavoring/extract. Don't over stir and add shredded coconut...omit the milk as this will make it funny or too thin, simply not needed. Then you will have a perfect pie!
I have always made this in 2 graham cracker crusts!
This is my Dad's favorite recipe. Only I se 2 graham cracker crusts. Super easy and awesome taste! Great for summer. Refreshing.
Ilove this recipie. I had it years ago & lost the recipie book it was in during a move. I've been looking to find it again for quite some time It's fast easy. I like that it makes 2 pies because one just goes way too fast.
yummy
