Pecan Pie Tarts

So I’m NOT an experienced tart maker but have made my share of traditional southern pecan pies and was looking for something a little different this year. I think this could/will be a great recipe if I try it again. I made these in a mini muffin tin and did not press the shell thin enough. It’s difficult in a mini pan if you don’t have a tart press. So like others mentioned it felt like my crust/filling ratio was way off. We wound up just eating the little bite of filling and tossing most of the crust. Sad, because it’s actually a great little crust! :( My mini pan only holds 24 so I put 6 more in a regular muffin pan and those I pressed out super thin and filled almost to the top. This dough is very forgiving, like a bought pie crust, and fills in thin spots or cracks as it cooks. So don’t be afraid to press it thin against the muffin cup sides. The last 6 regular sized “pies” were definitely better. So, the moral of my story is, press a thin crust and use a regular muffin pan for these.