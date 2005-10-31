Green Tomato Mincemeat

22 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This makes about 30 pints of mincemeat. Have on hand 30 pint canning jars with brand-new rings and lids. Reusing old lids is not recommended. A delicious way to use green tomatoes. The recipe came from my grandfather, and our family has been making it forever! Use straight from the jar for pies, cookies, muffins, or cake.

By April

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
1 hr
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
120
Yield:
30 pints
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

120
Original recipe yields 120 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a very large stock pot, combine green tomatoes, apples, suet (or oil), brown sugar, vinegar, chopped oranges, chopped lemons, raisins, and candied peel. Season with salt, cinnamon, cloves and allspice. Cover, and cook over low heat for 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Sterilize 30 (1 pint) canning jars and lids according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Ladle filling into the sterilized jars, leaving 1/2 inch head space. Wipe the jar with a clean, damp cloth. Cover with jars with lids, and screw on jar rings.

  • Heat water in a hot water canner. Place jars in rack, and slowly lower jars into canner. The water should cover the jars completely, and should be hot but not boiling. Bring water to a boil, and process for 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You may use one cup of oil if you prefer to omit the suet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 2g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 126.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022