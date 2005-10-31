Green Tomato Mincemeat

What a great recipe to use up both green tomatoes and apples, which are both ready in the garden at the same time! I halved the recipe, like a previous poster said, I think the entire recipe would need a super-sized stock pot. I used butter instead of suet (just too lazy to find suet) and added 1/2 a pound of currants for fun. Also, I simmered it for about 4 hours instead of 3 to get the liquid off - I suppose the simmer time depends a bit on how juicy the apples and tomatoes are. I plan on freezing it for a couple of months until xmas, since I have never canned anything before and I'm not set up for that. I wasn't sure if I should chop up and include the lemon peel or not, so I zested it. One mistake I made was to just chop up the orange without splitting it in to sections first to get rid of that clear "skin". As the orange cooks up it disintegrates and leaves the skin behind, which isn't so appetizing, so I just picked it out. The flavour of the mincemeat is great. I was never a huge fan of it before, but this stuff is tasty, and it's nice to get some xmas baking done early and get the tomatoes put away.