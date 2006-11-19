Delicious Apple Salad

4.5
29 Ratings
This salad is great after dinner. It's become a classic in my house. Everyone enjoys it, and you'll love it too!

Recipe by Carmen Cuevas

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
Directions

  • Combine the apples, undrained pineapple, raisins, pecans and sour cream. Mix well and add sugar to taste. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 23.4mg. Full Nutrition
