Easy Pineapple Cake
A very easy pineapple cake with a cream cheese frosting.
Oddly enough, it was another Catherine who gave me this recipe more than 30 years ago...she called it "Chop Suey Cake," she guessed because it's so speedy, she said. The recipe is not misprinted--there is no oil or fat in the cake, so do not feel compelled to add it. For those who insist a cake requires fat, think of angel food cakes! This is a delicious cake, very moist, full of pineapple flavor. "My" Catherine's recipe also included a cup of chopped nuts. Thanks, Catherine, for posting this bit of nostalgia.Read More
This could be a five with a few changes. I added 1/2 cup butter and cut the sugar in half and this cake turned out amazing. You need to have some sort of oil or fat in your cake otherwise it will turn out rubbery and the sugar will burn. I mixed the sugar with the butter and then added the egg and vanilla. I mixed the flour and the baking soda in a separate bowl and added a pinch of salt before adding the butter/egg/sugar mixture to it. I also only cooked it a half hour. For the icing i doubled the cream cheese and added 8 oz of crushed pineapple including juice and 1/3 cup shredded coconut. It turned out great!Read More
This cake was AWESOME. Incredibly moist and great flavor. A previous review stated a cake needs oil, which I agree, so I added 1/4 cup of vegetable oil and it turned out great. I reserved a small portion of the crushed pineapples and added it to the frosting along with coconut flakes. Everything was perfect. My family and Fiance loved it. I will make this cake again...
This cake is super-yummy and DOESN'T need oil or butter! It has a great chewy & moist texture and there is plenty of fat in the frosting! I cut back on the sugar by 1/4 of a cup and they did not seem too sweet - just right. These are just like they say...very easy & fast to make -tasted a little like my carrot cake recipe. I sprinkled 1/2 cup chopped pecans on top of the frosting also. Thanks! UPDATE: Do keep this in the fridge if it is not eaten right away. It tastes yummy cold too!
This cake is fabulous!!! I can't comment on the cream cheese frosting, as I made my own, but the cake turned out wonderful. All I had was a can of sliced pineapple rings, so I crushed them by hand and drained enough juice so it was the consistancy of a can of crushed. The cake doesn't rise as much as other cakes but it looks and tastes fine, and as for those who said it was hard you must have overcooked it - this recipe yielded a very nice, moist cake that would be fine even without frosting. Thanks!
Fantastic! I used unbleached flour, 20 oz can crushed pineapple w/ juice, and for good measure a stick of mealted butter. It is wonderful. I think the trick is to measure carefully & be sure to use unbleached or all purpose flour. Also watch your oven--my cake was done in 30 minutes. I'll be making this cake often!
Wonderful! I didn't have crushed pineapples but rings instead.. so I crushed those up myself. I reserved about 1/4 cup of the juice, which I originally planned to add to the frosting but found that the frosting was perfect as is. Instead I brushed it over my cake with a pastry brush after baking. I found that my cake was done sooner than the recipe stated... I took it out as soon as it turned a dark brownish color on top, which scared me at first as I thought it had burned a bit but it was perfect! The cream cheese frosting & texture of the cake reminded us a lot of carrot cake. It was absolutely fabulous & will definitely make this one again!
My mom always made this cake when I was a child. I didn't appreciate it until I grew a little older, because I hated nuts and cream cheese back then. This is pretty much the same recipe as she used (for the cake part, not the frosting), except she added one more teaspoon of vanilla & 1/2 cup of chopped nuts. For this cake to be really moist, the secret is using canned crushed pineapple in heavy syrup. That probably sounds like sugar overload, but trust me you won't be disappointed (especially if you have just a small piece -- everything in moderation, right?). The syrup in the pineapple makes this cake dense and delicious. She used a totally different cream cheese frosting than the one printed. Your favorite recipe will do. My 5 star rating is for the memories I had of my mother making this wonderful cake!
My husband does not like sweets but he loves this cake I usually add a couple tsp. of cinnamon and 1 cup of chopped walnuts and then i sprinke the top with more chopped nuts it is a hit at our house every time I make it. I don't know what everyone else is doing wrong but mine comes out perfect every time thank you Cathrine
VERY easy recipe to follow and make. This would be a good one for the kids to make with mom or dad. Two things I would suggest. Depending on your oven start watching the cake at about 30 minutes of baking. Mine was pretty golden on the top but when I inserted a tooth pic it was raw in the middle. I popped it back in for another 10 minutes and it was VERY golden but cooked in the middle. So don't be afraid to keep it in a little longer. The other thing is if you plan to frost it the recipe for the frosting does not make that much. So if you like a nice layer of frosting I'd say double it. I used cream cheese, confectioners sugar and coconut flakes and it came out fabulous. You could also try cream cheese, marshmellow fluff and some crushed pinapple as a frosting too. Both are great! Oh and I also used 1 and 1/2 cups of white sugar rather than the 2 cups the recipe called for. Overall....This ones a keeper for sure!
Cake does not bake properly. Does not rise like a regular cake. Stays sticky and glue like. Has an unbaked texture and taste. Frosting is excellent and can be used as a filling as well as a frosting.
Quick, easy & ohh so good! In the summer I keep it chilled in the fridge for a cool summer dessert.
this was so easy and fast ! and most of all, delicious! I cut the frosting in half and it was more than enough
This Pineapple Cake is the best I've ever had.
This cake is delicious as is....no additional fat is needed as others have decided to add. It's very moist and has plenty of pineapple flavor. Mine only took about 30 mins. to cook and I opted to wait until it cooled to frost.
What an easy cake to make! I used 1.5 cups of sugar instead of two. Next time I will add some almonds and I lower the oven temperature. I was worried the cake would burn.
Thank you for this easy and delicious recipe! We are in Alaska in the winter and good produce is scarce, so when a shipment of pineapples came in to the market I have been using as many recipes as I can find, this is the best! I decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup, added a tablespoon of oil, added 1/4 cup of flour with my very ripe and mushy pineapple and a 1/4 cup of almonds. Very yummy but one question.. how on earth is this suppose to serve 24? :)
^_^ so I added 1/4 cup oil, kept the sugar the same, and cooked the cake in a bigger container, and even though I cooked it about 20 extra minutes, it still turned out delicious and chewy--it's even better than the top on banana bread! It's delicious, and I don't think it's too sweet, personally, but there's no frosting.. Fantastic cake; it's for my boyfriend's birthday, and I'm so glad I picked the pineapple cake. Good luck, and you can't go wrong with this one!
Pretty good! I didn't make the frosting...instead I made a glaze out of 3/4 cup of powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, and a tbsp of skim milk. Spread the glaze on the warm cake and sprinkled 1/3 cup of shredded coconut on top of the glaze. Next time I'll use whole wheat flour, just wasn't sure if it'd be too dense, seems that it'd be fine though.
really good.. I was skeptical about using the frosting but it was good.. I just used my own cream cheese frosting recipe though and made it a little less thick and sweet than I usually would. Cake needs a little cinnamon I think but definitely a keeper.
This recipe has no oil in it, which is the reason for the "tough, chewy, bar-like texture" and the no-rise problems that the other reviewers talk about. A cake usually needs some fat (more than what's just in the eggs) to provide moisture, flavor, and stability to the cake structure. Fat is an essential part of any cake. I wonder if the author simply forgot to add the oil to the recipe?
This was so good! The frosting was the best I have ever had. I will use the frosting for all the other cakes I make in the future. This cake is very moist but very dense. Very good!
Will not make again! Edges sticky and hard but center of cake like mush. Made using directions to the letter. Even cooked a few extra minutes. Way to sweet!
This cake does have good flavor and if I make again I will add 1/4 c. melted butter. It reminds me of a pineapple upside down cake because of it's stickiness. Even though I had sprayed my pans well the cake stuck and made it so I could not give some of it away as I had planned. I made my in 2 8" rounds with plans of sharing one. The icing is good and over all this is something simple to make.
either i did it wrong or this is just not a good recipi, it taste like there is something missing almost like raw, while i was making it i thought there is something missing and sure enough it taste like baking soda and flower, it is too sticky and yuk, i am throwing it out and will not make it again
I just made this cake and its so delicious. i also added some oil as suggested by other members and it came out moist and flavorful. I found it so easy to make...a winner!
The taste is fabulous. The texture is different from most cakes, sort of rubbery. I didn't take it to a potluck as I'd planned because I was concerned about the texture. My family (three, including me) ate half of it last night. Very easy to make. Frosting is extremely sweet. May try it with rum extract and a glaze or a light coconut frosting.
This cake is very good..but 45 minutes of baking is too long..30 minutes is perfect..also I add drained pineapple to the icing.
Tasteless, too much sugar in recipe, don't waste your time...find something else.
This recipe was in my mom's church cookbook from 25-30 years ago. I've made it many times, exactly as is and it is great! It is the favorite of our foreign exchange student from Colombia and it's my favorite to take to potlucks, always gets rave reviews!
Thanks so much for this recipe, Catherine! I live in Guatemala and sell cakes on the weekend and people just LOVE this cake! It is so very easy and wonderful because we have fresh pineapple all year round. I never used canned pineapple, just cut the fruit in trunks crush them in a food processor. In time I did made some minor changes, like reducing the sugar and adding more flour and a little bit of oil. People don't seem to mind the consistency, my personal taste though prefers it less gooey (adding some oil and more flour will achieve that). I also use less sugar in the icing, it is way too sweet in my opinion. Great tasting cake!!
This cake was delicious!!! Turned out very moist and delicious. After reading other reviews I was worried about it being too sweet so I reduced the sugar as others did to 250g. For extra flavour I added 1 tsp of cinnamon and I really liked the extra flavour. Did not need the full cooking time as my cake was finished and golden brown on top after only 35 minutes. For the icing, the next time I make this I will probably look for another recipe for cream cheese icing. I don't know if I did something wrong as I followed the recipe but my icing was quite runny and I had to keep adding more icing sugar which then made it soooo soo sweet. All in all will definitely make this cake again.
Good and easy but not special. The frosting was the best part. I did cut the butter in the frosting down to 1/4 cup and that was fine. My husband said, and I agree, we couldn't taste the pineapple. I used pineapple packed in juice and it was very moist. It also baked much quicker. I checked after 35 minutes and it was already quite brown. It might have been ready after 30 minutes.
I had this recipe since 1982. Hadn't made it in years, but I do remember how incredible it was. So I made it again yesterday same recipe as the one here..but it was flat and tasted like flour and wasn't the dark brown color I remember. I just cdon't understand. Going to try again today.
I made this for a church event and it went down a storm. Lovely with or without frosting.
My all-time favorite cake :) I have to have it every year on my birthday and in fact my husband (NOT a baker!) has even earned how to make it for me. I suppose the reason why some do not like it is because it is not your typical cake. It's VERY moist and the bits of pineapple in it make it a different texture to most cakes. That's just why it's my favorite though!
I've been making this cake since I was a girl. Everyone always loves it! It's so moist and chewy. The cream cheese icing is what makes it "killer". Beat together 1/2 cup softened butter, 8 ounces softened cream cheese, 1 1/2 cup 10x sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla. Spread over cooled cake and watch it fly outta the pan!
Delicious! This cake was so good! It's really unlike a typical cake because it's a fruitcake. They tend to be a bit heavier than traditional cakes which is what I am used to. This one was a hit! I split the recipe in half and used a 9x9 square pan. I wish I had used the 9x13 and full recipe though. Very good and the frosting was great. Thank you.
thank you for the recipe , Catherine . I followed it exactly , but added 1/2 cup walnuts like other reviewers suggested .
was really good. i used fresh pineapple instead of can and ommitted the icing. but it was wonderful. i also threw a few small pieces of pinapple on top right at the end. very good.
Wonderful! I didn't change a thing! Well I didn't bother frosting because it was delicious as is. It didn't last long at my house!
It was a pretty good cake. A little bit too much sugar and the frosting was a little clumpy. Next time I am going to use a little less sugar. Over all it was a very good recipe and I will Def. try it again.
Yummy Yummy Yummy Cake!!! This is so delicious. I baked mine only 35 minutes and it was done. I used only 1 1/2 cups sugar and it was sweet enough. This was so good, I can't stop eating it.
Delicious cake considering how easy it is to put together.I only used one cup of sugar and it was sweet enough for us.It was ready in about 25 minutes in my oven.I think this is a very versatile recipe in terms of what you can add to it(nuts,coconut,etc.) or how you can present it.This is going to be my go-to recipe when pressed for time.Thank you!
this has been one of my favorites for almost my entire life. To add a little something else to the frosting, reserve 1/4 C. of pineapple (draining as much juice as possible into the cake) and mix in before you frost. This cake never lasts around my house!
Loved this cake and the frosting recipe was a good kick-off point. I made the cake recipe as written but used two 8-in round pans. At 30 mins they seemed a little bit overcooked but I added extra pineapple juice over each layer to kick it up a notch. Then for the frosting I added an extra half cup of powdered sugar, and took out the vanilla extract and added pineapple juice to taste and coconut flakes. My mom loved it for Mother's Day! Definitely will be making this again. Thanks for sharing the recipe. :)
This was a delicious cake and went down a treat. Based on review suggestions and personal preferences I made a few changes. I added about 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts, about two tablespoons of coconut and (because I was a bit nervous about the consistency after adding additional ingredients) about 1/4 cup of oil. I also made a dairy free icing with walnuts, coconut and almond slivers. It was fabulous!
I liked this recipe, but it needs a little work. It's done in about 30 minutes or a little after when the top quickly turns a dark golden brown. Next time I might cut back the sugar to taste the pineapple a little more. My biggest complaint is that my cake didn't turn out as fluffy as I liked. I'm not sure why that happened. Maybe that's because baking soda is used instead of a double acting baking powder or because of the type of flour that is used. But there is acid in the pineapple juice to activate the baking soda. It may or may not need the butter. Mine was moist but a little rubbery. So I think I'll try the suggestion of 1 stick of butter next time. I also think the addition of some chopped nuts like walnuts or pecans could help the cake if it is going to be a heavy cake instead of a light fluffy one. As for the frosting, it turned out great. However, it is more like what I'd pair with carrot cake and probably not this one. It is very creamy without that sugar taste of buttercream frosting. If you like a creamy frosting try adding dried coconut and an 8 oz can of crushed pineapple. I'd drain the pineapple good otherwise your frosting will likely end up soupy.
I was going to post this recipe myself. It's one of my favorite cakes to make. It literally takes minutes to throw together the ingredients. I use 15 oz of pineapple, though. I also don't add the vanilla extract to the cake itself. It's up to you. Maybe the cake wouldn't be flat if you cut the pineapple amount to 15 oz? I have never used a full 20 oz can. I also use 1 cup of powdered sugar for my icing. Again, it's up to you. It's a dense cake that goes great in the winter months with a cup of coffee.
This couldn't be any easier! The only changes I made was to decrease the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and added about 1/2 cup chopped walnuts to the batter. No one was excited when I said I was going to make a pineapple cake but when they tasted it, it got rave reviews and everyone had seconds. I love that there is no fat in the mix, now I have to find a fat free frosting!
I thought this was FANTASTIC! i dont like normal cake but i loved this! i made this with only 1 cup of sugar and the sweetness was perfect with the frosting. Just make sure the cake is COMPLETELY cooled before putting the frosting on. It will melt into liquid form :) still tastes good just doens't look as pretty. Very good taste! will definatly make again!
I loved this recipe. It was so quick and easy. I did follow the other reviews and added oil to make it more moist. I will be making this again.
Sorry, we did not like this cake and ended up throwing most of it out. As others said, it was more like a bar cake and really lacked something. Another reviewer suggested adding oil, so maybe that's it.
Delicious! Others are right in saying that it's very moist and even 'gooey', but that's what I LIKE in a cake! It took only a couple of minutes to prepare. I also just made my own simple white icing instead of the cream cheese stuff (as I find that cream cheese costs an arm and a leg) and it was awesome.
This cake is my favorite. Just watch baking time. It seems to bake fast.
This cake really lacked any pineapple taste AT ALL. Very chewy texture also,maybe a stick of butter would have helped. My cake came out very dark and very sweet. Its very rare that think of anything being to sweet,this is one of those rare occasions. I followed the recipe exactly. the icing is the only thing that made me not throw it out,plus the kids & husband liked it ok. I want to try this again with a few adjustments>BUTTER >PINEAPPLE FLAVORING>LESS SUGAR. IT WAS SO EASY TO MAKE, I WAS REALLY HOPING IT CAME OUT BETTER,
DELICIOUS!!! although i did change a few things it was absolutely perfect!i put in about half the sugar and it was still VERY sweet!i used whole wheat flower, too.i kept it in there for the right time and when i took it out it wasn't quite done but i think it was WAY better that way and so did my family! it was nice and moist and so sweet (and kinda mushy..but it was better that way!) i didn't have any cream cheese so i just glazed cool whip over it and it was so delightful and light at the same time! definately will make it again!!! :)
This cake is really good for having no oil or butter. I put whole wheat pastry flour, half the sugar and topped it with the almond filling custard recipe on this site and some toasted slivered almonds for a delicious and actually good-for-you treat.
I did make a change to it I added 1 stick of butter, two teaspoon of vanilla and 1/8 teaspoon salt and about 2 teaspoons cinnamon and I will make it again. Gave some to a few of my friends and they love it and I will be making it again. I put it in a greased and floured 10 x 15 x 2 inch pan and I did baked it for 45 min. 325* oven
This cake is DELICIOUS! I made it for my baby's 1st birthday and my husband and my other kids LOVED it. I added a dollop of veg oil and only used 1 3/4c of sugar as suggested. It tastes good with or without the sweetened coconut I added.
This was a very easy cake but shockingly too sweet even for the cake lovers. My daughter was bouncing off the walls. Definately not something I will make again.
I can literally eat the whole cake in the matter of a couple of days. If you want to cut back on cholesterol, just use egg whites (I used 3) instead of the 2 eggs. Fantastic cake...
It may be quick and easy, but not very good. Everyone found it to be a rather tough chewey texture. The icing and the moistness were the only things that saved it. I won't make it again.
Absolutely delicious! It was very quick and easy to make. I cannot believe a cake can be this moist and heavy without any added fat, but it really is. I followed the recipe to the word. I used a greased bundt pan and had to bake the cake for the full 45 minutes. This is now a go-to favourite of ours.
I used fresh pineapple and overcooked it and it was still delish! amazing frosting!
very sweet
This was a quick and easy recipe. It is more like a bar than a cake. It also is very good and moist.
way toooo sweet, tastes like sugar.
The cake did not rise in the center. Flavor of cake was just okay. Icing is delicious. Don't think I will try again.
I had the oven on 350 degrees... After 20 minutes in the oven it was getting burnt.
I made this 40 years ago. We simply called it Pineapple cake with Cream cheese frosting. I used to have the recipe memorized because it was so easy. Almost all ingredients was 2. This is my youngest sons favorite cake and I found the recipe here after an Internet search because he wants it made for his 38th birthday today. Thanks for posting this delicious recipe.
EXCELLENT CAKE! Quick, easy and delicious! Thank you, Catherine!
I make this all the time and have passed the recipe on again and again. I tend to make low fat/low calorie substitions, but be careful doing that with the frosting - you must use either full fat butter or cream cheese for the right consistency. Love this recipe!
Great recipe. But a little to dry.! I used a extra 1/4 cup of pineapple juice for the batter. Also for the frosting 6 ounces of crushed pineapples without liquid and the rest of the ingredients for it!
Too sweet, even though I used only 1 3/4 cups of sugar. Good flavor, just really sweet. Also, I am going to reduce the cook time some, as leaving it in for a full 45 min leaves the top and sides an unappealing brown color, that cracks when cut, making it hard to have neat pieces.
EVERYONE LOVED IT!!! I did add a stick of melted butter to the batter and sprinkle coconut on top but other than that followed recipe to the T.
I made this to test as a wedding cake option and let some of my friends try it. I agree with other reviewers that it has a very strange texture, quite dense and moist to the point of wetness. However, the taste was very good. I used canned pineapple in pineapple juice rather than syrup, so I didn't find it to be overly sweet. Everyone who tried it enjoyed the taste and liked that it was so moist, so I will probably end up using it for the wedding. I cut the recipe in half and used an 8"x8" square pan, but as it only filled half the pan when baked, I don't feel that this recipe would fill a 9"x13" pan 2" deep. I would double the recipe if I were making it in that size of pan.
Very simple recipe but the batter tasted better than the finished product. I will try it again with a few modifications. Reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cup, put about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of oil ( I put 1/4 cup this time and it was still a bit chewy) I added a tsp of cinnamon powder, next time I'll grate some nutmeg too.
I myself did not have a piece of this as it was made for someone ele but from what they say, this was excellent! Thanks for sharing!
What size pan?
Super easy. Used some canned peaches as I didn’t have quite enough pineapple. Hubby loved it. The only thing I might do next time is add a bit of salt to suit my tastebuds. Baked 33 min.
Need to try again
Love it! Hubby said it was a keeper and it was so easy to make it! It was very moist and delicious. I didn't change a thing except bake it in a bundt pan an I did add a 1/4 C of chopped walnuts at the suggestion of another reviewer. For those who have concerns there is no use of oil or fat walnuts have plenty of naturally occurring fat in them. I can't comment on the icing because instead I just kept it simple an opted for a dollop of homemade whipped cream. All in all for little to no effort it was delish.
The recipe needs to state size of pan. I used an 8X8 loaf pan and fortunately put a safety cookie sheet under it because it flowed over during baking. Also it seems like too much frosting for this sized cake. I used fresh pineapple so maybe that made a difference? I needed an extra 15 minutes of baking time also. I believe the cake should be allowed to cool before frosting because even when just warm the frosting melts too quickly while being applied. Otherwise the flavor is nice and the sponge texture is ok.
Made this and served it topped with unsweetened whipped cream. It was very moist with a wonderful pineapple taste. It is very easy to throw together too. Thanks.
I made this cake exactly as directed but baked it in a bundt pan for a friend's birthday. She and her husband said it was the best cake they have ever eaten. The cake is very dense but lovely. I made my frosting with whipped cream cheese, powdered sugar, pineapple juice, and unsweetened coconut. Then I sprinkled more coconut on top and placed little pieces of pineapple. Amazing!!
This is an excellent cake for potlucks - I add 1 cup chopped walnuts which gives it a unique taste - almost like carrot cake and so moist. Also, I bake this in a sheet cake pan for 20 minutes which goes further and yet, everyone is still asking for more. The cream cheese frosting tops it off well and I usually add some sprinkled crushed nuts to the top as well. YUMMY
This cake was REALLY unpleasant tasting, it had a really bitter, almost burnt flavor.
The entire family raved about this cake. I enjoyed making it and the house had a mildly sweet pineapple smell. Kudos to the author for a great recipe.
Wouldn’t make again cooked exactly as per recipe, the middle was way undercooked but the outside dry
Very good
Tasty and easy to make, but a little too dry.
I like chewy and really soft cakes so I had no problem with the consistency but, I hate cakes that are too sweet. Recipes are dependent on your taste buds and I did not taste any pineapple flavor in this cake only sugar; it definitely needs other flavors to enhance it. I won’t be making this cake again because I would rather a cake without pineapple as the main ingredient. The only thing I can suggest is to add other things (e.g.coconut,orange rinds) because pineapple is mostly water and does not have a lot of flavor to begin with so when baking it becomes a watery unflavored mush. I still appreciate and respect everyone's recipe contributions. Thanks!
Very easy recipe. As others suggested, I only baked for 30-35 min in a 13x9, used 1.5 c sugar, & added a little oil. Really good, I like the texture & how all the ingredients are items that are likely in my kitchen. Recommend!
Good cake, dense but moist. Will make again.
mmm, lovely, moist pineapple cake with others' recommended changes. I added slightly more than 1/4 cup oil and reduced the sugar to 1 cup. it was mildly sweet to my liking. i'm impressed that a light, moist cake can use so little fat. i'll be happy to add this recipe to my favorites.
took longer to bake and it burned the edges.
Fast, easy, and delicious. This is my go-to cake recipe. And the best part is that it is fat free.
This cake is absolutely delicious! After reading all the above reviews I decided to take some of the suggestions on board so I added 1/2 a cup of coconut, 1/4 cup oil, made it with fresh pineapple soaked in rum as previously said, baked in a the oven for 30 minutes and did reduce the temp at the end so it wouldn't burn. We just had with the cream cheese topping and it's just divine! A winner!! Will def make it again for the rest of the family. You won't be disappointed.
