Easy Pineapple Cake

I liked this recipe, but it needs a little work. It's done in about 30 minutes or a little after when the top quickly turns a dark golden brown. Next time I might cut back the sugar to taste the pineapple a little more. My biggest complaint is that my cake didn't turn out as fluffy as I liked. I'm not sure why that happened. Maybe that's because baking soda is used instead of a double acting baking powder or because of the type of flour that is used. But there is acid in the pineapple juice to activate the baking soda. It may or may not need the butter. Mine was moist but a little rubbery. So I think I'll try the suggestion of 1 stick of butter next time. I also think the addition of some chopped nuts like walnuts or pecans could help the cake if it is going to be a heavy cake instead of a light fluffy one. As for the frosting, it turned out great. However, it is more like what I'd pair with carrot cake and probably not this one. It is very creamy without that sugar taste of buttercream frosting. If you like a creamy frosting try adding dried coconut and an 8 oz can of crushed pineapple. I'd drain the pineapple good otherwise your frosting will likely end up soupy.