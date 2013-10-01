Easy Pineapple Cake

A very easy pineapple cake with a cream cheese frosting.

By Catherine Dallas

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar and baking soda. Make a well in the center and add the eggs, vanilla and crushed pineapple, with liquid from can. Mix well to blend.

  • Bake for 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

  • To make the frosting: in a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, butter, confectioners sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Beat until creamy. Spread on warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 166.1mg. Full Nutrition
