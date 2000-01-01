Prusurates

3
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a Yugoslavian recipe that makes a lot and takes several hours to prepare, however, it's so delicious and worth the time.

Recipe by Linda K

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
60
Yield:
10 to 12 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together the eggs and sugar; add milk, orange juice and zest, lemon juice and zest, and the whisky.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together the flour and baking powder; gradually add to wet ingredients. Stir in apples, pecans and raisins.

  • Whisk together the confectioners sugar with enough water to make a thin glaze. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a deep frying pan to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C). Carefully drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls into hot oil and fry until golden brown. Drain well and dip in glaze. Allow to cool before storing in a glass jar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 173.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022