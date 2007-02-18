My Grandma's Shoo-Fly Pie

Classic Pennsylvania Dutch recipe. Grandma's loving attention not included!

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • To Make Bottom Layer: In a medium bowl combine molasses, hot water, and baking soda. Stir well. Whisk in beaten egg. Pour mixture into pie shell.

  • To Make Crumb Topping: In a medium bowl combine flour and brown sugar. Mix well, then cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle on top of molasses layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake an additional 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 83.4g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 253mg. Full Nutrition
