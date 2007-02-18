My Grandma's Shoo-Fly Pie
Classic Pennsylvania Dutch recipe. Grandma's loving attention not included!
I loved this recipe! I was looking for a shoo fly pie recipe like the ones I grew up with in Pennsylvania, and this is authentic! I used a 9 inch deep dish shell, and I still did not use all of the filling and crumbs. If you do, it WILL spill over, and believe me, it's a mess. I also think to get the right consistency, you need to alternate layering the crumbs with the filling, with crumbs on the bottom and the top. Bake time was just right, even with the deep dish crust. I let it cool 30 min. before digging in. This pie is best served warm, but don't microwave it to reheat it. Thanks for a recipe that I will make when I want some true comfort food!Read More
Something in the instructions is missing, I followed all the instructions and had a mess. Other recipes I've come across say to add most of the crumb mixture into the mixture of molasses and then sprinkle the remaining crumbs on top of the pie. When I put the crumb mixture on top of the molasses layer, it then all ran out of the pie shell. Please check to see if something is missing in the instructions.Read More
My family is from PA, and my mother/granmother use to make this on ocassion. I like to cook/bake, and have made it now several times. Always trying to perfect it. And, this is almost a perfect recipe too. Those trying it for the first time.. you can vary the ingredients some. The liquid part. So it doesn't overflow. Use 3/4 cup molassas and 3/4 cup of water. Strength/bitterness will depend on the molassas (robustness). The pie wont' taste so bitter if you use the lighter types. If you only have the robust, try using only 1/2 cup molassas and more water, or swap with 1/4 karo. Some only use karo, but, you won't get the traditional flavor of a true shoefly pie. You can also just do 1/2 cup M.. and 1 cup of water. This will make it less robust, and prevent it from spilling over. You will also get the the wet bottom if you sprinkle a little of the dry topping in first, then liquid, then more dry, etc. I prefer this way, as it won't be too liquid on the bottom. I also add a couple drops of cider vinegar to the liquid mix to give it a little more umph. But, only a few drops. Again, if you are making/following this recipe, best if you use a slightly larger pie shell, or cut back some on the liquid... Otherwise, it may overflow. Good luck!
Alright, giving this recipe 1 star is really unfair. I grew up in Lancaster County, and had many a shoo fly pie during my years of living there. I can tell you this is exactly the way shoo fly pie should taste. I did not alter anything, except I added a dash of nutmeg and of allspice into the crumb mixture. I would maybe ad a little more butter to the crumbs next time. I guess I used what is considered a deep dish stoneware pie plate, because the amount was correct. I had to be extremely careful putting the pie into the oven because it was sloshing around, but when it was baked it was firm but gooey, like it's supposed to be! This is really a fail-proof recipe in my opinion, any beginning baker should be able to make it, especially if you don't make your own crust. You have your layer of goo, then the crumbs you put on top sink into the goo, and stay on top as well. The crumbs should cover the entire surface. My pie came out perfect, with a gooey filling and a crunchy top! So make sure you use a deep dish pie plate, and other than that you should have a real Pennsylvania Dutch shoo fly pie!
I have tried many recipes for Shoofly pie and have been disappointed. This is the BEST Shoofly pie I have ever made or eaten. The recipe works best w/ a 9" deep dish pie crust. I would recommend to anyone.
I live smack in the middle of Amish country. I followed the recipe and had no problems at all with over flow. Crumbs do not need to be mixed in. If you want a truly "wet bottom" shoo fly pie this is it. This recipe is comparable to the pies that are sold at the Farmer's markets in this area by the Amish and Mennonites. Great recipe!!! Thanks.
The perfect Shoo Fly Pie! I have searched high and low for a recipe that had just the right amount of "goo"! This is it! My family loved it!
I haven't had shoofly pie since I was a kid. And every year at Christmas time I crave it, but, haven't ever been able to get a recipe for it until now. Of course I looked for the easiest recipe, and came across this one. As it was baking, the wonderful aroma swept me back to Grandma's kitchen. I could almost picture her tending the oven, making sure us girls didn't peak. Thank you so much for posting this simple and so totally delicious recipe. I let it rest for about 10 minutes. That's all I could wait. I just had to dig in. My son and I have eaten half the pie already. And I made a 12in. deep dish pie. This is definately one of those comfort dishes and I will treasure this one always. Thanks again for the wonderful recipe.
Perfect recipe!! there is nothing missing, it came out perfect and I am NOT a very good baker. This recipe is slightly different from my old one but MUCH better, cakey and delicious. I did exactly what the recipe said, you do NOT need to add the crumbs in with the liquid ingredients,or reduce the liquid at all! just press the crumbs into the mixture when it's in the shell, and then I baked mine for the first fifteen...then before lowering the temp to 350, added the rest of the crumb on top. Perfect!!! For those who had a runny mess, just try that first before giving up, it is wonderful!!
I have not had shoo fly pie in many years and decided to give this a try. Although the taste was right, the consistency was all wrong. The bottom layer should be gooey, but mine was totally liquid in all but the outer edges. The top did not become cake-like but instead remained mostly loose crumbs. Perhaps it needed more baking time, but I gave it the full amount of time and the crust was already very brown. I would not use this recipe again.
I grew up eating Shoo-Fly Pie and never knew how easy it was to make until I was an adult. I no longer live in PA Dutch area and enjoy introducing people to it here in WV!
I had a problem with the molasses overflowing even before I put it in the oven. There seemed to be too much filling for the pie. I'm not sure a deep dish would help. Also I think it would be better to mix some of the crumb mix into the bottom layer, as someone else suggested.
This was my very first time baking AND eating shoofly pie. After doing a bit of research online, I found this recipe to be pretty much authentic and a true "wet bottom" version. Served it warm with very lightly-sweetened whipped cream. I liked the pie; my family was indifferent. I'm glad I tried it. Thanks.
10:30- gathered all of my ingredients & equipment, & preheated oven. 10:40- measured out hot water, molasses & baking soda for the bottom layer. Mixed everything together & poured into pie shell. 10:45- realized the liquid layer left absolutely no room for the flour/brown sugar/shortening mixture. Proceeded anyway, thinking perhaps the flour mixture would somehow defy the laws of physics & absorb itself into the liquid without adding volume. 10:47- mistakenly thought that everything was going smoothly, until I realized I had a river of molasses seeping out of the pie shell, across my countertop, & onto the floor. 10:48- cleaned up the counter, & decided there was enough topping on the pie as it was. 10:49- carefully lifted the pie into the oven, & set the timer. 10:50- watched my beautiful pie leak out of the shell & into my oven; thanked the dear Lord that I had forgotten to remove a baking sheet on the bottom rack, which was now nearly filled with burning molasses. 11:00- decided that I needed to turn back the temperature before one of my neighbors summoned the fire department. 11:20- determined that my pie crust did not need to be baked any further; the edges were starting to resemble charcoal. Removed pie from oven. 11:21- looked up 'Kitchen Nightmares: Cleaning Scorched and Burnt Food Off Pots and Pans' on thekitchn.com. 11:25- got out the baking soda & detergent; let the pan soak until I tasted the pie. 11:30- ate 2 pieces of my delicious pie; decided to buy new pans.
This pie was pretty darn excellent and my dad loved it for fathers day today. i will say the yield is far off - people have been saying to use a deep dish, so i did that, but i honestly think you can fill two regular 9" pie shells with the amount of filling and crumbs this recipe makes. afraid of a soggy bottom, i too did a layer of crumbs under the molasses and it turned out very well. other than the incorrect yields, this is a fabulous and VERY EASY recipe. thanks!
This Shoo Fly pie recipe is the BOMB! I am originally from the Philadelphia area and grew up eatinig this pie. Many many many times I have tried to recreate this with horrible outcomes. I did follow the suggestion to put 1/4 of the crumbs in before adding the molasses mixture, the pie maintained some of the wet bottom but not gushy. I will definately make this again
I wish I'd known to use mild molasses! I only had blackstrap, and being the naive northerner I am, didn't know any better. I ended up with a pie that was inedible. I give it 2 stars because it would have been helpful to distinguish a type of molasses in the recipe--it's imperative to the success of the pie.
Well being a PA. Boy and having an Amish Grandmother, I have my own handed down version but thought I would try another recipe. Sorry to report this was a far cry from the rich sweet dark shoo fly pie I grew up with. No offense I think I will stay with my handed down recipe. Much more authentic.
I tried several recipes before this one. This one's THE REAL McCOY!! I grew up in Lancaster, PA and this recipe produces a shoofly pie just like the ones I remember from my childhood and from a recent trip "back home" where I had dinner with Amish and Mennonite friends. So good!!
My Shoo Fly Pie decided to fly itself right out of the pan! I used a 9" deep dish frozen crust and it just didn't hold it during the baking process. Thankfully I had the pie pan on a sheet tray or my freshly cleaned oven would have needed it again! Haven't tasted it yet, but it smells great and what didn't overflow looks good--glad it's not supposed to be going anywhere or I'd be disappointed with the other side! I'll try this again with my own pie crust and my bigger pan.
I made this recipe according to the instuctions, but adding some of the crumb (maybe 1/4) to the filling in layers. It looked amazing and according to my brother-in-law from Pittston, PA, it is exactly right. I used a deep pie dish. It was perfect. I wish I'd taken a picture. Thank you for sharing.
Amazing taste! Who knew it was this easy to make!
I made this exactly as the recipe stated and a number of bad things happened. First I'm from Lancaster PA and this is my favorite pie. A 400 degree oven over-browns the crust and crumb topping. Also 3/4 teaspoon of Baking Powder is way to much because it turns the center of the mix into a cake and makes the mixture boil over. Don't add BP! Traditional Shoo Fly pie has distinct layers of molasses gooey bottom, then the crumb topping on top with minimal mixing of the two layers. My first attempt made a cake that was very very dark in color and was nothing like Shoo Fly pie. Fortunately, I discovered Molasses cake in the effort! Then second pie I made go me much much closer to traditional Shoo Fly. I lowered the temperature 50 degrees and that completely solved the color issue. And I used 1/4 teaspoon of BP which drastically reduced the 'cake effect' and yielded a partially gooey bottom with much less mixing of the crumble top. However the crumble topping did reduce itself (melt) from crumbles to a mixed state. But it was very close. The only deviation I made in both attempts was I used unsalted butter not shortening and I added salt to the molasses and to the crumble topping. I do remember as a teenager reading the ingredients and I was shocked as to how few ingredients were used in such a rich tasting pie. The point to this anecdote is that I remember salt, lard and butter were ingredients - not shortening and no baking powder.
LOOOOOOOOVED this recipe. Try using a larger deep dish or a second smaller pie plate/custard dish. If you try to fill too much, it will be a mess!! The only thing I included that wasn't in this recipe was some spices in the topping. And even though the original has a soft bottom, I preferred mine being a bit more set. I used the alternating topping/filling method starting with a layer of topping on the bottom. Had great results.
Sorry, but even though I'm well aware pie preferences and versions vary, this is NOT a traditional Shoo fly. Shoo Fly pie, in all my experiences, resembles a puddle of thickened molasses with islands of crumbs afloat and throughout. This became (though delicious) one big incorporated mass; the crumbs which bareley had enough moisture to form the "meal" consistency were completely consumed and it created a more English pudding cake consistency than the gooey-with-chunks pie we all expected. So adamant am I about how NOT right this is that to not disappoint the Shoo Fly lovers I am baking another set of pies tonight to serve tomorrow. This one will be called "Cas' Molasses Pudding Pie" -- it will NOT be passed off as a Shoo Fly because it simply is not. And believe me I had NO problems with the amounts, temps, setting up while it baked or anything. It was a DREAM to make... and will be DELICIOUS to consume. But as much as I love peanut butter I wouldn't eat a big spoon of it and say "wow, that's delicious cheddar cheese!" It just ain't.
I have never made Shoo-fly pie before but several of us in our family love it. I used a dark molasses and it tasted strong. Next time, from other friends' suggestions, I'm going to try a lighter molasses. But the goo and the crumbs were the perfect proportion. I would recommend this recipe to anyone.
I made this following the recipe exactly. (I hate it when recipes are reviewed, but they changed this or that, or substituted something. Please follow the recipe exactly, then review it) My 10 year old daughter read about shoo-fly pie in a book, and asked if we could make one. I had never made it before, or even tasted it. She LOVED it. Packed it in her school lunch for the last 3 days. and today she asked for TWO slices in her lunch. I thought it was good. Not a big fan of molasses. I did use a 10 inch pie pan because that is all I have, and it almost boiled over, but not quite. I just placed some pieces of foil under it to catch any drips. Will definitely make again.
This is a great recipe I've made it a few times now and it turns out great. My mother in law grew up in PA and this is her favorite dessert and she raves about this when I make it. Definitely use a 9" deep dish plate to avoid spills I made a huge mess the first time in a normal pie plate.
We have enjoyed shoo fly pie many times at a friend’s house, and my son requested it as his “cake” for his 8th birthday yesterday. Lacking my friend’s recipe and any experience baking a SFP, I chose 2 well-regarded recipes and made Shoo Fly Pie V alongside My Grandma’s Shoo-Fly Pie and had a taste test with 8 raters ranging in age from 4 to 60. Grandma’s was the clear favorite, but could have been gooier. Let’s just say no one has asked for a slice of either leftover pie yet today. Pie V baked up like a cake (amazingly with no eggs) and the cinnamon tasted wrong in a SFP. Pie V was also a deep brown while Grandma’s had the sandy top I was expecting. I wish the recipe had more of a description of the pie at the point it should be removed from the oven. At the 30 minutes specified in the recipe, Pie V was completely liquid, so I left it in until it just jiggled a bit. Perhaps that was too long and the cause of the major texture problem and unappealingly dark color in the finished pie. Grandma’s was removed at exactly the time called for in the recipe, but again, firmed up too much (more than my friends’ anyway) as well. I’m giving Grandma’s 4 stars because I would bake it again but take it out of the oven a little sooner.
I feel bad for the people who tried this recipe and didn't have a pan underneath the pie as it baked. It even overflowed under the crust into the pie pan itself and caused a sticky mess. I tasted what was salvageable, and it did not taste at all like what I expected. I'll try some of the other recipes on the site. Perhaps the one with layers of filling and crumb mixture. The one review said she made a 12 inch pie - that might have worked, or perhaps use the recipe to make two eight inch pies. I won't be trying anything else with this recipe.
Two slight tweaks for a better pie: 1. Put the baking soda into the dry layer. (This eliminates a slight funny taste it gives the wet layer.) 2. Remember to use UNSULPHERED molasses. For a slightly less strong pie, if you can find it, use King's Po-T-Rik syrup. It's 1/2 molasses and 1/2 corn syrup. (Or you can make your own... if straight molassess is too strong for your taste.) But from the Central Pennsylvanian... this pie is 100% accurate and authentic. Making it took me home. YUM!
I made this pie with 1/2 molasses and 1/2 dark corn syrup. It came out very light and like gingerbread cake, but still the molasses flavor is very strong.
I'm sure the recipe was fine. I think I just don't care for shoo fly pie. On a whim I wanted to make it after hearing the song for years.
This was very good, authentic wet bottom shoofly pie. I used the bolder flavor molasses this time, the next time I will try the milder to see which I like better. When adding the crumb mixture, I filled starting at the outside and added inward instead of dumping all to center and working out. Didn't have the boil over as expected.
Not very good!
This was fantastic! Was so surprised! Never having eaten or made a Shoo-Fly Pie in the past, I wasn't sure what to expect. This was very good, the only problem I had was not eating it all in one sitting. ;) Will definitely be going into our holiday recipe box. Followed the directions exactly with no issues at all.
I liked it o'k. Almost too sweet; my dad didn't like it at all. He loves pie so I thought I would surprise him on his birthday with this old fashioned recipe, which he had never heard of before...he managed to eat a piece but said he wouldn't be taking any home with him. Since I'm the only one who liked it, won't be making this one again--
Only one problem. In the above recipe, I used a standard 9" pie shell. Goop everywhere! While adding the 'crumbs' the liquid overflowed and made a mess of the oven and floor. Please change the recipe to a 9" DEEP pie shell. It looks great and fills the shell perfectly.
I didn't like this pie. This is my first time trying Shoo Fly Pie and Molasses. I am not a fan of Molasses. My Pie was also very full and I used a Deep Dish Pie Shell. Sorry!
This is amazing!It's so good!This is a wet shoefly pie those of you who want a dry one try another recipe
My Dad is very picky about his shoo fly pie and my Mom is unable to remember how to make it. This recipe is the one most like the original from my grandmother. Thanks!
It was AWSOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love it sssssssssssooooooooooo much.
This is the first recipe I have found that gives you the original wet bottom. It disappeared from my Thanksgiving table as fast as my mother-in-law's special stuffing did. Try it and enjoy.
Fabulous Shoofly pie! Nice wet bottom. The only thing I changed is the 1/4 cup shortening to 1/3 cup shortening. Great!
I altered the recipe a little (combined it with another high rated recipe here). It turned out beautiful, no spillage at all!!!! Definately a keeper! Thanks for the inspiration!
This is my first attempt at a Shoo-Fly. I served it warm, about two hours after it came out of the oven. The general consensus was that it should have been chilled.
Very easy to make! Instructions were accurate and easy to understand. I didn't use all the topping though.
This is the first time I've tried to make a Shoo Fly Pie and I also had way too much crumb topping. The pie is in the oven right now with a cookie sheet under to catch the overflow which I know will happen. I'm giving it a fair trial and if the flavor is good I'll just 1/2 the amount of crumb topping next time. I'm giving a 3 for now since it smells wonderful. Will update once the pie is baked. Well, the crust broke and it kind of oozed so is not very pretty...but not bad for a first try. Will make this again but make a little less filling and topping. I think eventually I will get the hang of this and so it is a keeper.
Yes my 3 year old grandaughter and I made this for her Papa's birthday. It didn't contain the "old shoes" and " flies" Papa kept telling her it contains. She now knows it contains molasses if he teases her again about the ingredients. We three ate half the pie in one sitting.
I chose to go with a regular molasses flavor (instead of the robust version) and it still came out very strong in flavor. the pie came out very wet and even though my friends liked it, I think I will try for a dry-bottom recipe next time.
Turned out great! I sprinkled a tiny bit of the topping in the bottom of the shell, but I didn't have to. It wasn't runny. I used just under a cup of molasses. Also substituted butter for the shortening because I ran out.
I live in PA and this is nothing like the Lancaster County shoofly. Where is the cake top? Why is there so much wet bottom.
I have never made shoo-fly pie, or eaten it. But tonight I used this recipe, and the first pie I made, I followed the directions perfectly. But, it was, well, it was gross. So the second pie, I used chocolate cookies for the crumble, and mixed the flour and brown sugar into it. It tasted so much better.
This recipe is great, just like my grandmother made years ago. It must be made in a deep dish pie plate. I made no changes to the recipe and it turned out well, just follow the recipe! I did put a drip catcher on the rack below it, just in case. Great memories of Grandma Snyder.
This recipe is very tasty. Very like the original shoo-fly I had that I've been searching for a recipe for. I followed the directions to a T, but had a slight layer of liquid on the bottom. Perhaps I should try cooking it a little longer next time? Other than that, we loved it!
we tried this - and were very careful to follow the directions / ingredients perfectly - and the pie came out a mess. The molasses all bubbled up through the crumb layer and created a hard coating on top. Very disappointing.
I used an average store bought pie crust - WAY WAY too much liquid to put in that crust, and WAY too much crumbs to put on the top. It spilled all over the over the oven - everywhere. Maybe if you use a deeper pie dish it would work but it just spilled all over.
This is the most true to form shoo fly pie I have made. I'm from Lebanon PA and grew up on this pie. My grandparents where PA Dutch so my grandma made this pie often. I used 3/4 King table syrup and 3/4 hot water. The pie did not over flow and was the perfect consistency.
This was an enormous mess! Being a native of PA I tried to make this for my Southern friends..... but it was a complete mess. It did not cook completely and came out nothing but goo. And cooked out of the sides of a deep dish shell and I had a terrible mess in my oven! Anyone else have this problem or can you direct me to a better recipe? I miss being able to just to go buy one of these pies!
I decided to try this recipe instead of my usual shoo fly pie recipe, and that was a big mistake. I followed the recipe exactly right, so I am curious as to why other people liked it.
This recipe is dead on - exactly what it's supposed to be like! Maybe it's an acquired taste or something, but as a Pennsylvania native I give it 5 stars! I did use a deep dish pie plate (it does make kind of a lot) so I had to bake it longer than the directions state. It should be gooey and wet near the bottom but not totally liquid. I suggest spooning in the crumb mixture and swirling it around with a knife - but do not mix it in! It's OK if there are dry crumbs on the top in places - its supposed to be kind of marbled. It's not the prettiest looking dessert out there - but this was hands down the best Shoofly Pie I've ever had! Thank You!
made it exactly as the recipe states. I used a standard glass pie pan. I did have a small amount of spillage, but I think it was mostly due to my oven being slightly less than level. I do think the crumble needs a little more shortening, but it was delicious. I have not had shoo fly pie since I was a teenager visiting my grandmother in Pennsylvania. This recipe tasted just like I remembered it.
Exact same recipe as my family's. The only step that's missing but helpful is to blind bake the crust, slightly, before incorporating the filling. Thanks for posting!
I just made this pie and I'm so glad I put a cookie sheet under it!!! It went everywhere!!! The recipe needs to call for a deep dish pie shell! I haven't tasted it yet so I hope it tastes a lot better than it looks. Since I have to rate it, I'm only rating on looks. Sorry!
I'm giving 5 stars to this just so maybe it gets read. Just here to ask the author to change the recipe so it is in a deep-dish plate. I bought a frozen 9-inch shell and the filling overflowed, especially after putting all of the flour mixture on top. It cannot physically fit in the pie tin. The molasses mix that ran out is smoking up my kitchen. This may end up being delicious, but you need to use a large enough pie crust.
I ended up with a mess, and a whole heap of loose sugar on top. I suggest layering crumbs and molasses. Ingredients okay,
Very authentic flavor and recipe! I had to use way more shortening than it said to achieve the crumbs with the given amount of flour and brown sugar? I did however use Splenda brand brown sugar so maybe this was the problem. I figured this pie would be plenty sweet and calorie rich! Luckily I placed foil under it in the oven because a large amount of it "boiled over". Would have made a huge sticky mess. Need to use a deep dish pie shell for this one. Came out the perfect consistency, color and texture!
It exploded all oven should Have used a super deep dish pie shell. Glad I put a baking sheet under would have been horrible if was all over my oven.
I wish I'd read the reviews earlier and put some of the topping on the bottom. This is delicious but messy and runny. It tastes like gingerbread in pie form.
This was simple and easy and very yummy. One of the best and easiest recipes. I made it exactly as instructed. A fresh pot of coffee and a fork is all you need.
My husband likes molasses so I decided to try this and he loved it, I thought it was okay. I read the reviews and placed a cookie sheet under the pie pan. I followed the directions exactly and did not have a problem with any filling over flowing. I used a 9 inch deep dish glass pie pan. I was not sure it was done when I took it out of the oven but since I had never made this before I decided to go with the time given. The filling was good, not runny or cake like. I will not make this again for myself but I will for my husband.
Followed all the directions exactly and it bubbled over and was about to catch on fire. Can not eat.
Wouldn’t make it again. It really overflowed. Found a better recipe somewhere else.
Easy. Tasted like I expected. I've never had Shoo-Fly before, but those that had said it was spot on. Thank you!
Made it exactly as in the recipe, except for adding a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg in the crumb. It was just what I was looking for. The PA Dutch make it this way, with blackstrap molasses, while IN Dutch use corn syrup. I prefer this, although it can be an acquired taste and it does not make a classically ‘pretty’ pie. You only need small pieces!
Too much topping, over flowed. Could not eat. Recipe must be wrong.
I made this twice, each time a different kind of molasses, and it was horrible,strong,potent,like straight black licorice. It came out beautifully, just not the taste.
Not having had this before, I did not know what to expect. But this was delicious! And very easy to make!
This recipe is perfect, I’ve made it many many times over the past 10 years and my husband - who is from PA Dutch country - said its one of the best he’s ever had. Thanks for putting this recipe up, my family loves it!!
I made this recipe just as written using a deep dish pie plate. It is perfect as written. I used all dark molasses and did not find it too bitter at all. My company loved it!
Leery of following this exactly as half of the makers had an overflow problem. Cut down to two thirds of everything and ended up with a half inch of dark brown crust around the top. Will try it as written next time! Pretty good even mith my meddling.
Molasses taste is waaay to strong for me. I read so many Amish books and had always wanted to try Shoo Fly Pie. I like molasses cookies but the taste of the pie was just too strong. Maybe I would have liked it better if I used half molasses and half karo syrup.
I grew up eating shoofly pie.
This recipe is almost exactly my mother and grandmother used. Our family is a Lancaster County family from way back (1736 or so) and I just scanned in all my mom's old recipes.
This is the same recipe my Mom used and always came out delicious, but her change to this was using 1/3 cup Grandma's molasses and 2/3 cup of King Syrup (I sub Turkey Syrup for King)
Always loved it - and still do. Now in Lititz PA, The Best Small Town in PA!
I substituted King Syrup for the molasses because I have a sweet tooth. It was really yummy!
I had a similar problem to a few other of the reviewers -- there may be some critical instruction(s)/step missing in the recipe. I made this exactly as described. There is so much crumb mixture to pie filling that the ratio is definitely off. When I baked this, the filling didn't bake enough and the topping stayed as a raw flour and brown sugar mixture. The filling tasted like raw and bitter straight molasses. Don't know how to fix but I wouldn't recommend making this recipe as is.
I haven't made shoo fly pie since I was a little girl. The only change I made was using 3/4 cup of molasses and 1/4 cup light corn syrup because I was low on molasses. I used a deep dish pie plate and had no trouble with the amount of filling as others mentioned
Just made this today. I read a bunch of the reviews before making thus pie and decided to go with the deep dish 9-inch crust. The filling did overflow when I baked it. Fortunately I had the pie on a sheet pan just in case this happened. Next time I would reduce the quantity of Molasses and water as suggested by some other reviewers to see if it doesn't overflow. Otherwise the taste was excellent and we enjoyed this very much.
I have been trying to make this for the last 5 years. I am Italian and my husband is Pennsylvanian Dutch. I can cook anything from French to Japanese...except Shoofly pie! This was the only recipe I did not fail at! The only change I made was adding the crumb topping first then molasses then the remaining crumb. I also used a deep 9in pie plate. Thanks for the great recipe!
I grew up in PA Dutch country; I've eaten a lot of shoofly pie. This recipe is almost perfect! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out tasting great- the only thing I'll change the next time I make it is to add more shortening to the topping (and I'll probably use butter instead of shortening- just a personal preference). The topping was just too dry. The other thing I did was I trimmed the crust off the pie before I put it in the oven because every shoofly pie I've ever had didn't have a crust. It worked well!
This is a very easy recipe but it doesn't specify dark or light brown sugar! So I put a half cup of each, lol! It tastes pretty darn good but seems to be missing something. The next time I make it, I'll tweek it to my tastes buds...to be continued! And I do suggest to bake on a baking sheet with aluminium foil, the pie tends to bubble over and believe you me, it's a messy mess!!!
I'm sure this is a great recipe for Shoo-Fly Pie lovers. But I've decided I'm not a fan. :)
Delicious! !!!!!
I didn’t make any changes. Followed the recipe exact because it’s my first time making shoofly. The recipe should include sugar because it wasn’t very sweet. I sprinkled sugar on my individual slices and it made it better. It’s spongy unlike the pies I’ve had from Amish markets in Pennsylvania, so I’m wondering how to fix that. Otherwise it’s just fine :)
If you want a shoo fly pie, this is it. Perfect.
I made this recipe and the Shoofly Pie V from this site on the same day to compare. The Grandma's pie was more traditional, but I liked the Shoofly Pie V recipe better. However, since there are so many wonderful desserts out there that I love, I most likely won't be making this again.
I did have to add some butter to the crumble part and I do suggest putting a baking sheet under the pie pan cause it drips a lot and the sugar will smoke your oven! Also it does not turn out to look like the picture on this recipe! It looks like what an original Pennsylvanian Dutch homemaker from back in the colonial days probably ended up with! A gooey delicious easy to make dessert that your great grandma would be proud of!
Great recipe! I’d never tried shoofly pie before and loved it! I added some nutmeg, cinnamon and clove to the crumble and had to cook it a little longer than the recipe said but it turned out great! Will definitely make it again!
