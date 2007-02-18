My Grandma's Shoo-Fly Pie

My family is from PA, and my mother/granmother use to make this on ocassion. I like to cook/bake, and have made it now several times. Always trying to perfect it. And, this is almost a perfect recipe too. Those trying it for the first time.. you can vary the ingredients some. The liquid part. So it doesn't overflow. Use 3/4 cup molassas and 3/4 cup of water. Strength/bitterness will depend on the molassas (robustness). The pie wont' taste so bitter if you use the lighter types. If you only have the robust, try using only 1/2 cup molassas and more water, or swap with 1/4 karo. Some only use karo, but, you won't get the traditional flavor of a true shoefly pie. You can also just do 1/2 cup M.. and 1 cup of water. This will make it less robust, and prevent it from spilling over. You will also get the the wet bottom if you sprinkle a little of the dry topping in first, then liquid, then more dry, etc. I prefer this way, as it won't be too liquid on the bottom. I also add a couple drops of cider vinegar to the liquid mix to give it a little more umph. But, only a few drops. Again, if you are making/following this recipe, best if you use a slightly larger pie shell, or cut back some on the liquid... Otherwise, it may overflow. Good luck!