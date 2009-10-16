Portuguese Pork and Clams

This is my version of an incredible combination of tastes; try it, you'll like it!

By Richard Tebaldi

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • To Marinate: Combine the wine, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, bay leaves, and cumin in a nonporous glass dish or bowl. Mix together. Add pork and toss to coat. Cover dish or bowl and refrigerate to marinate for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until soft. Remove pork from dish or bowl (reserving marinade) and add to skillet; brown quickly, then add potato cubes, reserved marinade, beans, cayenne pepper and clams or mussels. Cook until open, about 7 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 20g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 656.5mg. Full Nutrition
