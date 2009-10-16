Portuguese Pork and Clams
This is my version of an incredible combination of tastes; try it, you'll like it!
This was my favorite dish growing up but this recipe makes the dish much heavier than need be. Marinating the meat is fine but we do not use the beans, celery or carrots. After browning the meat we also deglaze the pan with either the white wine or beer. As for the potatoes, we fry the cubed potatoes and serve the pork and clams over the potatoes. This dish is best made simply, most of the flavor comes from the clams.Read More
The combination of flavours was different for us but not unpleasant. I don't believe I would make this receipe very often - it was good but I wouldn't consider it a favourite of my family. Barb G.Read More
So, I jokingly called this 'Fear Factor Soup' all week after getting some raised eyebrows about making it. I LOVE IT - and so do 2/3 of the guys. I did add carrot and celery because it was crying for color and some mussels because I couldn't decide between them and clams. Wonderful! The only warning I would give is to add half of your salt to the marinade and wait to see if you need the rest at the end of cooking. The broth was fantastic, but on the edge of being too salty. I'll make this again and again - with no fear. ;)
Wow. Let me repeat, wow! I followed a mixture of the suggestions from the reviews: I doubled the garlic, and had the potatoes to the side. I also used 1 tbsp of cumin seeds (not ground), I used orange and red pepper for color (added last minute, so heated but firm), and I used mussels, not clams. I'm already planning the next time I will make this dish, thanks for sharing!
This traditional dish takes some courage to eat... Not for soft tummies.. but it's worth it!!
I used fresh parsley and fresh oregano. Also wet hot pepper- the traditional portuguese way. I also omitted the beans. Also a loaf of crusty Italian bread is good for sopping up the juice.
