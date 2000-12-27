Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie

Chocolate chip pecan pie is a Thanksgiving tradition at our house. With a ready-made crust and a super simple filling, this delicious pie is ready in just one hour. Buttery pecans mingle with rich chocolate chips in the sweet filling of this easy pie that can be front and center on your dessert table. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Recipe by Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add sugar, flour, corn syrup, melted butter, salt, and lemon juice; mix until thoroughly combined. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans, then pour mixture into the pie shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden and filling is set, 45 to 60 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool and set before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
741 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 92.3g; fat 42.2g; cholesterol 92.6mg; sodium 366.2mg. Full Nutrition
