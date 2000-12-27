Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie

I liked the taste of the pie, but I can't give the recipe more than three stars because of the baking time. Like almost every other reviewer mentioned, the baking time listed was way off. I baked the pie for 50 min. When it was obviously not done, I added 10 min and checked again. I ended up doing this 5 times. After 3 times, I attempted to cover the pie since the top and crust were burning. When I attempted to check the pie 10 min later, the top came off making the pie look awful. Like I said, it tasted good, but I couldn't eat the sides or top and I definitely would not have presented it to anyone other than myself and my husband.