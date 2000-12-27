Chocolate chip pecan pie is a Thanksgiving tradition at our house. With a ready-made crust and a super simple filling, this delicious pie is ready in just one hour. Buttery pecans mingle with rich chocolate chips in the sweet filling of this easy pie that can be front and center on your dessert table. Top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
We made it for Thanksgiving, and for a family of dessert lovers it was good but it was even too sweet and rich for them. I would make it again, but I would half the sugar and corn syrup and it would still be sweet enough. I would also cover the top of the pie in the last 20 minutes of baking - the top got very brown even when it wasn't done enough inside so it was a little soupy. The next day it was excellent.
I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and added 1/2 cup coconut and it tasted really good. Excellent recipe! My neighbor's 2 year old son loved it. I am going to start serving this every year. Thanks!
11/28/2002
I wish i would have read the reviews before baking this. Definitely too sweet. Also, too much chocolate, it overpowers the pecan's flavor, i would probably go with 3/4 c of chocolate, if not a 1/2c. very good and very rich, but try your own variation.
08/03/2002
Good recipe; very, very rich! I cut the sugar in half, added 1/4 cup coconut, and baked at 325 for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Fabulous!
When I made four of these pies for my college house of about twenty-five people one night, I earned the nickname "Dessert Goddess." While the praise was rather overly effusive, this is a great pie. VERY, VERY rich though -- it needs vanilla ice cream or quite a bit of whipped cream to cut the chocolatey goodness a little. I'll definitely make it again.
Although this went well at the bake-sale I took it to, the 2nd one I made for home I thought was too rich. I think next time I would make either a chocolate pie OR a pecan one but not one with both things combined.
11/24/2000
Awesome and very rich pie.
11/21/2001
I bake many pies during the holiday season, and even though the flour in the filling threw me off I decieded to try it anyway. Horrible. That is all I can say. I baked it twice as long as the recipe called and finally it set. The texture was awful. The only thing edible on this pie was the crust...my own recipe.
This is NOT a traditional pecan pie so if that is what you are looking for, the addition of flour in this one makes it more cakey. BUT still awesome! My 4 yr old and I added 1/2 the sugar as suggested by other reviewers and we also made it in a square pan with graham cracker crust and cut into bars with each bar topped with a 1/2 pecan - it got rave reveiws from the crowd - definetly one to try out! Happy Cooking!
This is a pie I only dare make once a year because I will throw down with anyone trying to get a piece of it. (The best strategy is to let me eat a couple pieces and I'll be on such a sugar high I won't be conscious of what's going on around me.) This recipe is a definate keeper, although I found I had to cook it for 50+ minutes.
11/19/2001
Baked for a church bake sale. One of the first pies to be sold!
I made this pie for thankgiving My girls loved it, we had to much to eat so we ate it the next day. It was wonderful. I did not change a thing, my only mistake was in the quality of chocolate chip I had on hand. Next time I will be sure to use a name brand. I might try adding some coconut flakes next time I make it just for a little more body.
I liked the taste of the pie, but I can't give the recipe more than three stars because of the baking time. Like almost every other reviewer mentioned, the baking time listed was way off. I baked the pie for 50 min. When it was obviously not done, I added 10 min and checked again. I ended up doing this 5 times. After 3 times, I attempted to cover the pie since the top and crust were burning. When I attempted to check the pie 10 min later, the top came off making the pie look awful. Like I said, it tasted good, but I couldn't eat the sides or top and I definitely would not have presented it to anyone other than myself and my husband.
