Chicken Jambalaya I

This is a one-skillet chicken and rice dish with veggies, herbs and just a slight spicy kick!

By Suzanne

  • Melt butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium low heat. Add celery, onion and green bell pepper and saute until tender. Stir in tomatoes, broth, rice, thyme or basil, garlic salt, ground black pepper, hot pepper sauce and bay leaf.

  • Bring all to a boil; reduce heat, cover skillet and simmer for about 20 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in chicken or turkey and cook until heated through. Discard bay leaf and serve hot.

308 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 74.8mg; sodium 562.6mg. Full Nutrition
