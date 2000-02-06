Chicken Jambalaya I
This is a one-skillet chicken and rice dish with veggies, herbs and just a slight spicy kick!
Thank You..Thank You...Thank You. I have found so many "Jambalaya" recipes that add really strange and non traditional ingredients and then forget what makes Jambalaya what it is...the spices. This is the first recipe in a long time that I have seen that remembers to put Thyme in the list of ingredients. It turned out wonderful! Hats off to you Suzanne!Read More
very yummy recipe. try adding smoked sausage like keilbasa and/ or red beans, i did and it was excellent, will make again.
Yummy. The first time I made this recipe I followed it exactly and it was good. I made it again tonight and instead of using white rice I used the small 5 oz. package of Vigo yellow rice and the whole 14 ounces of chicken broth. Very moist and much tastier.
This recipe was okay, not a big fan of spicy food so I ommitted the hot sauce, used red pepper flakes instead. I would recommend more thyme and basil to the recipe.
First time making Jambalaya...Ive never even tried it because I dont like seafood. I made this last night for some friends and everyone scraped their bowls clean. My boyfriend doesnt care for pork so I just made this with the chicken, cooked the rice before which worked well, also added some cayenne and garlic. Not too hot but hot enough...I had to ask my friend whom is Creole if it looked/tasted right...he gave me the thumbs up!! Will definitely make this again, everyone was upset there werent any leftovers even though I doubled the recipe. So quick and easy to make!! Love it!
I invited a guest to my home for dinner who was from Alabama. This was the request for dinner and I had never made it before. Allrecipes to the rescue. My guest had 2 servings and said it tasted like Mom's! I did add about a pound of raw shrimp just before serving as well as a broiled, hot sausage. It was great! Thanks. CS, Kaysville, Utah
i added fresh garlic and regular salt, omitted the celery, and used crushed peppers instead of hot sauce---i also used rotel's diced tomatoes and jalepenos instead of just tomatoes i cooked the chicken with the onions and bell pepper, omitted the celery and added a dash of creole seasoning very hot! everyone loved it!
This is a quick, easy meal to make. I used shrimp & smoked sausage instead of the chicken. Since I used instant rice, I did reduce the broth (could use just water) to 2/3c also. Next time I'll try bacon grease instead of the butter. Served with cornbread, this meal was very filling.
Delicious! For those of us who like a little more kick to food, I recommend using diced tomatoes with jalapeño peppers!
Very good! Quick to make, and very filling!
Very good and easy to prepare. I only made one substitution, I used a poblano pepper instead of the green bell (I don't like green bell peppers). The poblano gave it more of a kick too.
thought it was fantastic!! made just as recipe stated with sausage
Thanks for sharing!
This is an EXCELLENT recipe. Everyone loved it. It will be a recipe favorite at our house ! I can't imagine improving it in any way.
So great and super easy. I was cooking for a lot of people and wanted to use a limited amount of meat to cut costs. I used one chicken breast cubed and one link of smoked turkey sausage. I also used canned tomatoes with bell peppers and onions (but I still added the fresh veggies too) I threw the meat in with the veggies to brown and used olive oil instead of butter and fresh garlic instead of garlic salt. I couldnt add the hot sauce because thier were children eating but put some Franks on top in my bowl and it was AMAZING. Everyone had seconds. Even my friends two year old.
I added some grilled smoked sausage at the end; and had to add extra stock (probably due to high altitude; 6400 ft).
Love it! I used canned tomatoes with jalapeños to add a little more spice=yummy!!!!
Great recipe for fast jambalaya! I did pump up some of the ingredients to match my taste, omitted the garlic salt in favor of real minced garlic and added in shrimp and chicken.
This was good - but it wasn't jambalaya according to my husband. I usually make the slow cooker version on this site and I guess I will go back to making that for next year's Fat Tuesday. I did add shrimp - and I thought it was good. But it wasn't jambalaya.
This is an awesome recipe!! Easy to make and I actually added smoked sausage. Yum!!
This is a great recipe! I doubled the batch for 8 people, and did not have enough for everyone. It was sooo good. This will be the second time I'm making this, as the same dinner guests requested it again! I'm going to have to quadruple the batch this time.
This recipe was GREAT! Very quick and easy to make. I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned, jalepenos and tobasco. We loved it and plan to make it again!
Pretty good! I cooked the rice then added it. All cooking/simmering was as the recipe listed. [I've been burnt countless times where you add uncooked rice that is supposed to cook in the casserole and never does.] I did not add hot sauce as I don't like it. Even with it cooking, I was afraid it would take bad/strong and ruin the dish for me. After eating, I felt it did need a 'kick' of flavor though. My spouse said it was excellent when 'raw' hot sauce was added.
this was awesome! I made minor changes such as olive oil for butter and cooking the chicken with the onion, celery, etc., and I added some frozen broccoli to boost up the veggies. all in all this is a fantastic recipe. will be adding it to my box.
Seth enjoyed. Liz did not. It did need more kick. Either hot sauce or red pepper flakes.
OMG! I will be craving this for days! It was wonderful, thanks for the great recipe.
Made this many times now. It's easy and tasty, and a regular in our house. I mostly follow the recipe as stated, more or less. But I use a hot Chorizo sausage instead of chicken, and put the sausage in at the start of the simmering, to extract lots of flavour.
So delicious! Love it!! Quick and easy. I added shrimp too.
I liked this dish, it was simple and tasty. I will definately make it again.
I tried this one and loved it. I cooked it for my mother, she said it was to spicey, but what does she know.
this was very good. I've made it twice, once just as it is written, and another time, I used dried basil instead of thyme. I liked it with the basil (more of an italian flavor), but my husband preferred it with the thyme ( more cajun style). Either way, it's a great recipe that can be tweeked for something different depending what you are in the mood for.
This is very tasty. I use brown rice, triple the veggie amounts, and add a can of kidney beans for super healthy meal. Thank you!
I just made this tonight. De-lish-ous. I doubled it and added carrot, a whole cooked chicken (taken off the bones), 2lbs of shrimp and chopped garlic. Whole family loved it. Will keep it on hand.
Even though my husband does not like cooked celery, cooked peppers and rice, he still reall enjoyed this. It was very easy and flavourfull. Healthy too!
This was so delicious, with just the right spice!
We really liked this a LOT! I cooked it in the pressure cooker for 5 minutes rocking slowly, and let it drop pressure on it's own. I used 1 cup rice and just filled the diced tomato can with broth. It seemed perfect. I cooked my bone in chicken breasts in some water, celery and onion while I started making this, and it was perfect the way it worked out.
Loved how easy this was to make! I changed only a couple of things. I made a roux (equal parts butter and flour) to start and I wisked it until brown. Then I followed the directions with the excption of I added fresh garlic and onion flakes (my husband dose not eat fresh onion)! I'll make this again!
This is a great recipe! I did cheat a little and used a tablespoon of my creole seasonings (http://maindish.allrecipes.com/az/CrlSsningBlnd.asp) instead of the spices listed. My silly husband liked this jambalaya even better then my other recipe that takes 4 hours to prepare. YAY!! The liquid to rice ratio was just right. I wouldn't change a thing!
too soupy. tasted like chicken tortilla soup , but not as good.
Developed a craving for Jambalaya and allrecipes to the rescue! This dish was incredible ... and the little leftover we had was just as good the next day. The only changes I made to the recipe was to add some keilbasa chopped in small pieces, small salad shrimp and extra hot sauce. I also cooked the rice separate and added at the end just because I was afraid if it getting "mushy". This is a better jambalya than we can get at our local cajun restaurant! I served with warm cornbread muffins and it was a huge hit. Great Recipe Suzanne!!
After trying this recipe, we have a new favourite in our house! It was delicious. We added one Italian sausage, and we couldn't get enough! Thanks for sharing!
This is the first time I've ever made Jambalaya and it turned out pretty good! For the chicken I diced 3 chicken breasts and seasoned them with "Creole Seasoning Blend" from this site. I then sauteed them in olive oil and then set them aside to add later. I like to use brown rice, so I baked it in the oven with chicken broth and added the finished rice to the tomato mixture along with the chicken and let it all simmer together for about 10 minutes. Easy, healthy and spicy!
Tripled the hot sauce and quadrupled the garlic; otherwise I followed the recipe. Outstanding!
I really liked this recipe, my husband and I added some smoked cajun sausage to the mix and it came out great. I will deffinently be making this again.
AWESOME AWESOME. Try adding some kalbasi, extra hot sauce and cajun seasoning. What an explosion of flavor......
Very good! If you do not have hot pepper sauce on hand, here's what to try. Add 3 tbsp of vinegar, 1-2 tbsp of soy sauce, garlic, and ground cayenne pepper. If you're brave add some actual hot peppers. I had a wee Thai chili on hand and threw that in there, which was overkill. My Jambalaya is really good, but pretty much ridiculously spicy.
I too doubted this recipe based on the ingredients but it's excellent and surprisingly easy and fast. I used fresh garlic and fresh grape tomatoes (they explode as the heat - yummy). I also left out the celery since I didn't have any. I had some frozen chicken tenders so I just threw them in with the rice (still frozen) and they all finished cooking together. I didn't add the hot sauce because of the kids. I served theirs with ketchup and ours with hot sauce. Everyone loved it - even the two year old. Thank you!
Fabulous!!! Used a Cajun seasoning blend I had instead (good sized teaspoon) of the pepper sauce. Doubled it thankfully, I am thrilled to have leftovers!
Awesome, and pretty easy! I changed it a little, but this is good! I use more veggies than called for, and in place of the salt and pepper I use almost 1 tsp Cajun seasoning, and omit the hot sauce ( though my dh adds ssome to his). I also use 2 chicken andouille sausage cut up and a pack of TJ's frozen seafood blend in place of the chicken. I guess that's a lot of changes, but the recipe is good! Thanks!
Very good. Very simple. Substituted brown rice for white rice. Will make again.
quick and delicious! my wife loved it. thanks a lot!
Yummy! Also easy. You can tell that this isn't the all-stops-out traditional jambalaya, but it doesn't matter because this is GOOD! And easy enough for regular dinners. Thanks!
Excellent dish, just wonderful. I made it last evening and it was a raving success. I'll definitely be making this yummy dish again and again!
All the ingredients are there to make this a really great dish, but this did not turn out well at all. I had to add sugar to it to bring down the acidity. The seasonings were off as well. My bf and I always like what we have cooked from this site, but this time, we both agreed--this was not good. My suggestion to the person who wants to make this still is cut back on the thyme maybe and use real garlic instead of garlic salt.
Oh my, I've just made this and it turned out amazing! I left out the celery and used 1 1/2 tbls of jalapeno pepper relish instead of the hot pepper sauce but otherwise stuck to the recipe and it was so good. Just the right amount of liquid for the rice (had my doubts in the beginning) and just the right mix and amounts of spices. Will definitely be making this again, and again.
good recipe. thank you!
Followed the recipe exactly and it was awesome!
Easy to make, especially good if you like spicy food. A bit on the hot side if you don't.
This is very good. I added smoked sausage and fresh minced garlic. Yum!
Great! I made this last night and followed the directions almost exactly- except that I used canned tomatoes that come with onions, celery, and green pepper... I used the whole can of chicken broth [which is only slightly more than the 1 1/2 cups the recipe calls for]... I used red pepper flakes instead of hot sauce like another reviewer suggested... and to save time, I used Tyson's premium canned chicken and used 2 cans of that- which I think is slightly more than the 2 cups of chicken the recipe calls for. When I turned the heat down after I brought it to a boil, I brought it down to medium. At first, I stirred it fairly frequently, but in the last 10 minutes, I didn't stir it much at all. A little of it stuck to the bottom, so next time I'll either make sure to stir it more often or possibly turn the heat down more.
yummi
We'd recommend adding a few more spices to kick up the flavor of this recipe. It's kind of bland the way its written out.
Matt made and it was delicious
excellent!!!! tried it with and without smoked sausage...delish both ways...make it often!!!!!
This recipe was very good and fairly easy to make. I do not think I can say it is a true jambalaya . . . being that it has tomatoes it is more like a gumbo, but it is very good nonetheless. I didn't have any diced tomatoes so I substituted stewed tomatoes. Also didn't have hot sauce so instead I used cajun seasoning and red pepper flakes. I also found that i needed just a bit more liquid than was specified for the recipe, so I added a bit of white wine to the chicken broth. I also use geen onions or leeks when I have them on hand. Delicious.
Made as is..for delicious results!
very good flavor. Followed recipe to a tee.
This was delicious!!! I'll be making it over and over. My family of 7 loved it!
This is FANTASTIC! I followed the recipe just about exactly... didn't have any "file powder" so I omitted it, used "fire-roasted diced Italian tomatoes" because that's all I had in the right size, and 2 cups brown rice with 1 can of chicken broth... but as far as I can tell, I didn't substitute anything that would dramatically change the flavor so I consider it true taste to the recipe... it's DEFINITELY being made again! Thanks Suzanne!
I made this tonight and absolutely LOVED it. I followed the advice from another reviewer who used yellow rice. I didn't have cayenne on hand I used garlic powder, bay leaves and cajun spice. I left out the hot sauce so my grandbaby could eat it, but put it on the table incase anyone wanted to add it to their plate. I doubled the batch for 4 + little one and have just enough for one bowl for lunch tomorrow. Excellent recipe! Thanks very much for sharing!
I loved this recipes. I used left over spicey blackened chicken. I'm concerned if it wasn't for that spice it would have been spicey enough!
I loved this dish. Get home from work and you still have time to make this. One thing I added was a tinsy little bit of cajun pepper. Nice and spicy - just make sure if you do that, you have a glass of water handy when you eat it. I've made this dish a couple of times now and you can add or delete ingredients as you like.
simple, healthy, one dish meal.
I converted the recipe to make 6 servings, so I'd be sure to have leftovers, and I am very glad I did. Followed the recipe with the exception of omitting the green peppers. I also added some minced garlic (about a tsp), a couple of dashes of liquid smoke, and some cajun seasoning mix. It had *just* enough kick to it! Thanks for the recipe!
I made a vegetarian version of this with seitan, and it turned out delicious. I will certainly be using this recipe again. I was out of celery, so I substituted mixed vegetables and a liberal sprinkling of celery seed, which turned out very well, too.
i loved this so much i ate it for as many consecutive meals as i could. i didn't change much except i doubled it and added low-fat kielbasa with the chicken, and used brown rice instead of white. filling and tasty!
So good! A relatively simple recipe for low cost and lots of flavor!
Very good and so easy to make! I had leftover brown rice so I omitted the broth and threw the cooked rice in with the tomatoes. I added kidney beans and kielbasa for fun.
I didn't expect much from reading the ingredients, but it turned out really yummy. I cooked bacon first, removed the bacon and cooked the veggies in the bacon grease. I added the bacon back in at the end. I also used fresh tomatoes rather than canned tomatoes.
Very good..a different flavour but very likeable! I didnt have any celery, so just added some celery spice.. and i added a little honey for a little more sweet/spice taste and really loved it!
This was so good.
There was nothing really wrong with this recipe, but it lacked heat and spice. Even with my little tweaking, it was still bland. My grandson poured a TON of tabasco to give it some more heat. The only real changes I made were brown rice (need more time and frequent checking for liquid level), added a bit of corn and chopped carrot, and a can of diced green chilies. Next time I will add red pepper flakes, cumin, Worcestershire sauce, and a little Adobo to bring out the flavor. My D-I-L did like it, though, as she is not into heat as much as my grandson and I. Will also try with shrimp and sausage.
This was good! I liked finding a jambalaya recipe without andouille sausage, ham and shrimp. I used stewed tomatoes and added a few drops of liquid smoke. I also cut back a little on the thyme. Tasty and easy.
Simple to prepare but it is lacking some flavor compared to the other jambalayas I make. Instead of garlic salt, I used seasoning salt and fresh minced garlic. Also, I cooked the rice separately and added in the end. I also added additional creole seasoning and may go ahead and put andouille sausage in as well. I think this would be good for kids because it isn't that spicy.
Great recipe! I served this with a meat/corn soup and it was perfect.
Wonderful! I diced the vegetables very small as well as the cooked chicken....it worked well. Thanks for a great recipe, Suzanne!
I have to give this a 3. My family ate it but it was a bit bland to us. I doubt I make it again. Not that there is anything wrong with this recipe. Obviously quite a few people like it. We did not though. To me it was just missing something. Can't quite put my finger on it but.....thank you for the recipe though.
Good recipe! My husband REALLY liked it... I on the other hand didn't care too much about the canned tomatoes, but that's just personal preference. Next time i'll try fresh tomatoes... thanks for a good & easy recipe!
YUM YUM YUM! This is a staple at our house! We skip the celery, because we never have it on hand, and also the thyme for the same reason. Although this last time I actually DID have thyme, and we decided we like it better without. I sometimes add extra veggies (peas or cauliflower) to replace the celery. It is good with or without! Otherwise, I follow the recipe exactly and this is one yummy dinner!
We made this to celebrate Fat Tuesday. It was delicious. I followed the advice of others who previosly rated this recipe and cut the rice to 1 cup. I also added a small can of tomato sauce. Make it the day before you use it. It's even better!
Great recipe! I omitted the garlic salt and used real minced garlic and I added in shrimp and chicken. I also doubled the veggies and used red bell pepper rather than green. I also added about a tsp of cajun seasoning. Very good!
I've never had jambalaya before, so I wasn't sure what to expect. I read the other reviews and this looked like the one to try. I loved it! I always put my own personal touches on recipes and this was no exception. I used a whole chopped onion and the entire can (14.5 ounces) of chicken broth. I also added chopped smoked beef sausage and cooked with the tomatoes, rice and other ingredients. After the rice was tender, I added the chicken which I had boiled and shredded. It was great. Even my brother, who is a picky eater, ate two bowls. Thank you, Suzanne, for a great recipe. It's going in my collection.
This was really good! It was fast and easy to prepare and it tasted delicious! I'm not sure about its "authenticity," but I will definitely make it again; I even emailed the recipe to all my friends. I especially like it because it didn't make a HUGE quantity- which is great for single folks like me. I like spice, so I doubled the amount of hot sauce - next time I would probably even use more!
Very good.
Perfect! Love it.
Delicious ... I added a small can of tomato paste, about 1/4 cup white vinegar, 4 small chopped green chilies and some sliced baby zuchini. One piece of advice: parboil the rice while you chop the veggies, otherwise it can take a REALLY long time to cook, especially at high altitudes.
The rice took forever to cook. I may go against all that is in me and use minute rice next time. I used sausage instead of chicken. My husband loves it.
Delicious and super easy!!! Definitely a keeper.
This was so easy! My whole family loved it. There were't any leftovers. I did keep out the hot sauce and just put it on mine. I would make this again and bring it to a pot luck!
