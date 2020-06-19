No-Bake Haystacks

Rating: 4.5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My grandpa made these himself quite often, especially at Christmas time. Quick, easy, and no baking required! Also, try walnuts in place of the peanuts for a different version.

By Dutchlove

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
Directions

  • Mix the oats, coconut, peanuts, and raisins together in a large bowl.

  • Stir the sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa powder together in a saucepan and bring to a boil; boil for 1 minute and immediately remove from heat. Stir the vanilla into the cocoa mixture; pour over the oat mixture and stir to coat. Scoop heaping tablespoonfuls of the mixture and drop into haystack-like piles onto waxed paper; allow to cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 25.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Colleen
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2010
They taste really good but like the other review said they don't stick together well. I had to make another half batch of the sugar butter milk cocoa powder mixture and add most of it to the orginal batch to make them stick well. Read More
Most helpful critical review

windband
Rating: 3 stars
06/16/2009
This is easy and yum. I didn't use peanuts because I don't like them. The reason I gave only three stars is because they don't hold together beautifully. My guess is that it lacks condensed milk to hold... like other similar recipes call for. Read More
emibee44
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2010
I didn't add the raisins or peanuts and the cookies stuck together really well. Yummy! Next time I'm going to add peanutbutter! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sandi Hudson
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2015
Super easy and quick and they always come out perfectly. My family loves these! Read More
