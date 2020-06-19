No-Bake Haystacks
Servings Per Recipe: 72
Calories: 65
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 10.9g 4 %
dietary fiber: 0.8g 3 %
sugars: 7.5g
fat: 2.2g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.9g 5 %
cholesterol: 1.8mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 22.9IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 4.4mcg 1 %
calcium: 6.7mg 1 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 11.2mg 4 %
potassium: 53.9mg 2 %
sodium: 25.2mg 1 %
calories from fat: 20.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved