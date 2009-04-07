Coffee Liqueur II

I decided to try out a homemade liqueur to see what it would taste like, not knowing what it would taste like I reduced the quantity substantially. I didn't have any vanilla beans so this one looked pretty easy given I had vanilla extract. I wanted the flavor to be a little bit more intense so I used an instant espresso. This was good, but I really do think a Vanilla Bean would've enhanced the flavor more.
