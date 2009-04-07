Coffee Liqueur II

Now you too can make this wonderful liqueur at home and give it to your friends for the holidays. This is so delicious with cream and over ice.

Recipe by Marc Boyer

  • In a 4 quart saucepan, bring to a boil the water, instant coffee and sugar. Simmer for 2 hours, then allow to cool. When cool, add vanilla and vodka.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
