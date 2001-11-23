Heavenly Shrimp Dip
This shrimp and cream cheese dip is easy to prepare and always popular. For best results, serve the cream cheese at room temperature and the cocktail sauce well chilled.
Add a little chopped fresh cilantro for a festive look and a nice zippy flavor. Very good with low fat cream cheese.
I wasn't that impressed. I think it needs something? Too plain for me. If you decide to make, be sure to use the brand cocktail sauce.
Add a little chopped fresh cilantro for a festive look and a nice zippy flavor. Very good with low fat cream cheese.
Make sure you spread the cream cheese across the platter. It is absolutely wonderful and I had no leftovers!
used this recipe tonight for new years eve. it was GONE in an hour. everyone loved it. very simple, very tasty. thanks for a great recipe.
This is a quick and easy dip recipe if you are short on time. The last time I made it, I used wasabi cocktail sauce, and the kick really blended well with the cream cheese. Sometimes I use neufchatel cheese, for a lower fat option.
I add 1 TBS horseradish & 3 TBS milk to the cream cheese and whip with mixer to Makes it easier to spread .
So good! Who would think such simple flavors work so well together! I used the tiny salad shrimp when I made it and it worked just fine.
Delicious appetizer. Great for parties and easy to make!
My sister-in-law makes this for our get togethers, it is great! I haven't tried it with lime yet, but it I think it would go well.
Great recipe that I've made for years, except our family uses Chili Sauce instead of the Cocktail. Super easy and super yummy!
My family has loved this for years. I make it just as this recipe reads and it's always gone quickly. Many parties with lots of people have proven this to be a hit with most people. I've not used the lime before, but am going to add that to our Christmas Eve party. Thanks for posting!
this recipe has been in my family for years! As an adult I make it at every party I go to and people love it. I make it by spreading cream cheese, spreading cocktail sauce then layering shrimp on top. It's a great unique dish to bring to a party.
This recipe is AWEOME! Such a simple to make appetizer. I used a can of tiny shrimp & mixed it with the cocktail sauce. It was delish. Gone in no time at all. I will be anxious to try it with small fresh shrimp. Give this one a try..thanks for such a great, simple recipe. Loved it...
Spread cream cheese all over the platter. Make sure to use a hearty cracker, like wheat thins. Yum
I made this a long time ago and I recall we'all loved it..I wouldnt of saved it if we didnt..
