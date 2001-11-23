Heavenly Shrimp Dip

17 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This shrimp and cream cheese dip is easy to prepare and always popular. For best results, serve the cream cheese at room temperature and the cocktail sauce well chilled.

By Lann Clower

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
10 to 15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cream cheese in center of serving platter.

    Advertisement

  • Mix together cocktail sauce and shrimp. Pour mixture over cream cheese.

  • Slice lime in half; squeeze one half over cocktail sauce. Slice other half into wedges for garnish.

  • Place crackers and lime wedges around edge of plate and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1086 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 82.4g; fat 71.9g; cholesterol 209.5mg; sodium 2120.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022