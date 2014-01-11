Pina Colada Salad

19 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Fresh pineapple, banana, and coconut are combined with vanilla yogurt and coconut milk for a unique and delicious fruit salad that will take you back to the beach.

By daynamite79

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
10 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the yogurt, coconut, and coconut milk in a large bowl. Stir in the pineapple and banana. Serve cold.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 36.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022