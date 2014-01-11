Pina Colada Salad
Fresh pineapple, banana, and coconut are combined with vanilla yogurt and coconut milk for a unique and delicious fruit salad that will take you back to the beach.
Fresh pineapple, banana, and coconut are combined with vanilla yogurt and coconut milk for a unique and delicious fruit salad that will take you back to the beach.
I cut this recipe in half. I did not have fresh pineapple, I used one large can DRAINED pineapple chunks. I also used nonfat greek yogurt and added a tsp. of vanilla to makeshift vanilla-flavored yogurt. We loved this quick salad.Read More
I didn't care for this at all. I had made a pina colada smoothie the other day that I just loved. So, I figured I would try this. I had all of the ingredients but the coconut milk and went and bought it just for this recipe. The recipe said it yielded 10 cups so I changed it to 5 servings. The problem was it did not at all taste like a pina colada to me! I also found the textures strange between the chewy coconut, soft bananas, and the pineapple. I don't care too much for coconut, so that probably didn't help. The ingredients, either way, didn't seem to transform themselves and become a new dish when combined. Plus, I wasted near a whole can of coconut milk, and need to find something else to use it in, as so little was needed for this recipe. I have tried quite a few fruit salads. I don't know why this one seemed to lack flavor?Read More
I cut this recipe in half. I did not have fresh pineapple, I used one large can DRAINED pineapple chunks. I also used nonfat greek yogurt and added a tsp. of vanilla to makeshift vanilla-flavored yogurt. We loved this quick salad.
I made this with unsweetened coconut, but the fresh pineapple I had was quite sweet so it balanced out. Loved the coconut milk in this salad! Will definitely be making this again!
This was so refreshing, and everyone raved about it! I used canned pineapple tidbits, the coconut I used minced instead of flaked, due to my preference, and would only change it by cutting the banana into diced pieces, instead of sliced. But it was really great!
I wanted to serve bananas with dinner, and was looking for inspiration, so searched this website under "salads" with banana as an ingredient. Found this one, but didn't have the yogurt or the coconut milk on hand. I just sliced the bananas into ramekins, put crushed pineapple with some juice on top, and sprinkled liberally with coconut. DELICIOUS, FAST, and EASY!
I didn't care for this at all. I had made a pina colada smoothie the other day that I just loved. So, I figured I would try this. I had all of the ingredients but the coconut milk and went and bought it just for this recipe. The recipe said it yielded 10 cups so I changed it to 5 servings. The problem was it did not at all taste like a pina colada to me! I also found the textures strange between the chewy coconut, soft bananas, and the pineapple. I don't care too much for coconut, so that probably didn't help. The ingredients, either way, didn't seem to transform themselves and become a new dish when combined. Plus, I wasted near a whole can of coconut milk, and need to find something else to use it in, as so little was needed for this recipe. I have tried quite a few fruit salads. I don't know why this one seemed to lack flavor?
What a great easy dessert! I used 3 - 6oz containers of yogurt and 2 cans of pineapple chunks instead of the fresh. This was so good! Next time I make it, I may try adding a can of mandarin oranges too!
This salad is amazing! So good and refreshing. I used canned pineapple tidbits and added mandarine oranges. Thanks for sharing this recipe that will be made often in our house!!
Brought this salad to luau theme work party and everyone loved it! Couldn't find coconut milk so substituted 3 6oz containers of coconut creme yogurt for the vanilla yogurt & milk and that did the trick. Wonderful fresh taste on a hot day.
This turned out great. My hubby doesn't like pineapple so I replaced it with mandarin oranges. Very simple! Great recipe for busy moms, like me.
Very good! I used Greek Honey yogurt instead of regular vanilla and left out the pineapple because I had just used what I had. It was still good without it, plus I added a touch of coconut extract. Yummy!
What an excellent way to use up ripe bananas! My kids devoured this! Will definitely make again. My version: 3 bananas, quartered lengthwise and sliced into pieces 3 mandarin oranges, peeled and separated (or 1 can), 1 can pineapple chunks (drained) or fresh 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut, 2 cups plain full fat yogurt (like Greek yogurt) 1/4 cup honey dash of vanilla.
Added toasted coconut on top. Mmmmm!
This quick salad is so much better than the mayonnaise and marshmallow varieties out there! The yogurt and coconut are tasty, not too sweet. More coconut could be added for you coconut hounds. My star reduction is for the looks of it, I added strawberries for color, a sprig of mint would work too...anything to make it more visually appealing!