Pina Colada Salad

I didn't care for this at all. I had made a pina colada smoothie the other day that I just loved. So, I figured I would try this. I had all of the ingredients but the coconut milk and went and bought it just for this recipe. The recipe said it yielded 10 cups so I changed it to 5 servings. The problem was it did not at all taste like a pina colada to me! I also found the textures strange between the chewy coconut, soft bananas, and the pineapple. I don't care too much for coconut, so that probably didn't help. The ingredients, either way, didn't seem to transform themselves and become a new dish when combined. Plus, I wasted near a whole can of coconut milk, and need to find something else to use it in, as so little was needed for this recipe. I have tried quite a few fruit salads. I don't know why this one seemed to lack flavor?

