Sour Cream Raisin Pie IV
This is a pie I used to make when I worked at the Downing Hotel Coffee Shop in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The hotel and coffee shop are no longer there, but their famous pies live on!
My boyfriend has attempted to perfect his sour cream raisin pie for years. I made this receipe for him and he couldn't believe it was the first time I had ever made a sourcream raising pie and it turned out so good! This recipe is easy to follow and has turned out perfect everytime I've made it. Thank you!!Read More
Sorry but this recipe did not work for me at all. I followed the recipe exactly and it never did thicken up enough to slice cleanly also the nutmeg and cinnamon were overpowering.Read More
My grandma used to make an incredible sour cream and raisin pie that used cream and vinegar instead of pre-made sour cream. Unfortunately I never thought to copy her recipe before she passed away. I have searched for YEARS (I kid you not!!) for a recipe like hers that wasn't prepared with purchased sour cream, and this recipe is it!! I'm so happy to finally have a copy of what she used to make, and have made this pie 3 times now with complete success. The only thing I do differently is chop the raisins, since that's what my grandma used to do. Thank you again for submitting this and for bringing back such wonderful memories of my grandma's pies.
Excellent, old-fashioned way to make this pie. Plumped raisins in a mixture of bourbon and water. I doubled it twice and the double batch worked fine.
