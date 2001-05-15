Sour Cream Raisin Pie IV

This is a pie I used to make when I worked at the Downing Hotel Coffee Shop in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The hotel and coffee shop are no longer there, but their famous pies live on!

Recipe by Phyllis Bartlow

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine cream or milk with vinegar and set aside 5 minutes. Place raisins in a medium saucepan. Pour in enough water to cover, and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes, until plump. Remove from heat, stir in salt, and set aside.

  • In a large saucepan, mix together flour, cornstarch, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add egg yolks and blend thoroughly. Mix in cream and vinegar mixture and stir until mixture is smooth. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract and raisins, then set aside to cool.

  • In a medium glass or metal bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Gradually add 6 tablespoons sugar, continuing to beat until whites are stiff and glossy. Pour cooled raisin mixture into pastry shell. Top with an even layer of meringue.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, until meringue is golden brown.

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 69.2g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 191.7mg. Full Nutrition
