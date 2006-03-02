Hamburger Stew

This turned out delicious!! I made it on a whim because I had some carrots and potatoes I needed to use. I used a can of petite diced tomatoes in place of the tomato soup and also added a can of corn and a can of black beans drained, instead of the pork and beans. It was so fast and easy to throw together. I seasoned the hamburger with a little garlic powder and some worcestershire sauce. Then I just threw everything in the pot, and let it simmer. It was ready in under an hour and tasted like I had taken all day to make it. It would also be a great slow-cooker recipe. Everyone in my family enjoyed it. My six very old devoured a bowl and my husband went back for seconds and said it was a definite keeper. Next time I might add another lb of hamburger to stretch it a little further.