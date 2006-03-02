Hamburger Stew

187 Ratings
  • 5 110
  • 4 55
  • 3 12
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

Really a soup! You may change it to suit your taste.

By Terri

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, saut E the ground beef. Add the taco seasoning, soup, water, onions, carrots, potatoes, celery and beans. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer about 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 19g; cholesterol 59.3mg; sodium 942.9mg. Full Nutrition
