Hamburger Stew
Really a soup! You may change it to suit your taste.
Very delicious soup! From other reviews I added 3 beef cubes, more hamburger and some other things in my cupboard to this basic recipe: a can of diced tomatoes, a can of black beans instead of pork and beans, package of frozen corn. AND salt and pepper--too bland before adding that. After browning hamburger (1.5 lbs) with celery and onions, I put it all in the crock pot and let it simmer on high for about 5 hours. During taste tests throughout the day, I didn't like it and thought it was too "taco-tasting" because of the taco seasoning packet, but when it cooks long enough and blends all together it is awesome. We've had 3 days of leftovers with it and I can't wait to get hungry again so I can have some more!Read More
Very delicious soup! From other reviews I added 3 beef cubes, more hamburger and some other things in my cupboard to this basic recipe: a can of diced tomatoes, a can of black beans instead of pork and beans, package of frozen corn. AND salt and pepper--too bland before adding that. After browning hamburger (1.5 lbs) with celery and onions, I put it all in the crock pot and let it simmer on high for about 5 hours. During taste tests throughout the day, I didn't like it and thought it was too "taco-tasting" because of the taco seasoning packet, but when it cooks long enough and blends all together it is awesome. We've had 3 days of leftovers with it and I can't wait to get hungry again so I can have some more!
This stew proved hearty enough to fill hungry family members. It tasted great! I used 2 packages of Taco seasoning and used peas and corn instead of beans - it tasted great! I also added a few more potatos to make it thicker.
I gave this a 5 atr rating because this recipe pleased both my husband and my picky daughter! Which is almost impossible! I did make a few changes, but basically stuck to the recipe. I used canned diced tomatoes instead of tomato soup, canned potatoes and carrots (for faster easier cooking) beef broth in place of some of the water, added garlic powder for more flavor and only a 1/2 a pack of taco seasoning. It turned out great! I don't even like most of the ingrediants and I loved it as well! Thanks for this one.
Thanks Terri, This is a wonderful recipe. Great for someone who is sick with a cold or just needs something warm and filling. I added more onions,carrots, potatoes then called for and left out the celery. We loved it and will make it again and again. Have to buy more Taco mix to have on hand so can make it anytime!
I made this recipe excluding the carrots, onions, and celery because my husband is very picky. He loved this one and I will make it again! Great flavor and filling!
I served to my family of picky eaters. They all went for seconds! I added two pounds of hamburger and it was the right amount to make this a stew. Cornbread made a good accompiant for it. Thanks for your great recipe!
This turned out delicious!! I made it on a whim because I had some carrots and potatoes I needed to use. I used a can of petite diced tomatoes in place of the tomato soup and also added a can of corn and a can of black beans drained, instead of the pork and beans. It was so fast and easy to throw together. I seasoned the hamburger with a little garlic powder and some worcestershire sauce. Then I just threw everything in the pot, and let it simmer. It was ready in under an hour and tasted like I had taken all day to make it. It would also be a great slow-cooker recipe. Everyone in my family enjoyed it. My six very old devoured a bowl and my husband went back for seconds and said it was a definite keeper. Next time I might add another lb of hamburger to stretch it a little further.
This was a great and easy recipe. I like thicker soup, so I used another can of baked beans, added some frozen mixed veggies and macaroni. Served with cornbread, this is a new favorite! It has that flavor reminiscent of grandma's cooking.
This was easy to make and delicious. I took it to work and shared it with co-workers. All eight of us enjoyed it. Lots of raves. Unanimous applause so it deserves 5 stars. Didn't tinker with the recipe. Will definitely make this often.
mmmmmmmm This stew was awesome. I made it for my inlaws, who loved it. Thanks
I cooked this for my husband and myself. We both really enjoyed it and it tastes even better leftover. I'll be preparing it again soon. Thanks.
I didn't even attempt the original ingredients due to how much negativity I read on it, but I made a version which blew me and my family away! I used 1&1/2 lb turkey meat I had seasoned before browning, 1/2 pkg AU JUS mix, 1 can condensed vegetable beef soup, I turned the 3 3/4 cup water into chicken broth using 3 chicken bullion cubes, 1 can diced tomatos, 1 c chopped onion, 1 large potato, 3 carrots and 1 celery stalk. I used the same basic directions and added dried basil, garlic powder and gracious amount of salt and pepper. The Au Jus was just perfect as a base, I was not sure about Taco Seasoning but I am not a big fan of the seasoning anyways. This version was fantastic and filled the house full of a great soupy smell! It stays in your tummy and goes amazing with french bread. Please try this version out!
This was a very good, basic soup recipe. I added some more carrots, potatoes, garlic, and onions, as well as a can of black beens and a can of garbanzo beans. It made a huge bowl that we will eat for leftovers and maybe even freeze for later.
This recipe sounded so weird, I was very dubious, but it tastes delicious! It was very easy to make and the leftovers kept well. Definately added to the collection!
added corn, lima beans, omitted pork and beans, used only half taco seasoning.
This was really good. I followed the basic recipe as listed and added 1 can of mushroom pieces (without liquid), 1 red pepper chopped really fine, 1 can corn drained and 1 cup of frozen peas. Family loved it! Thanks!
This was a hit with my family... My son even went back for seconds which he rarely does. I did use 1 1/2lbs. of ground beef instead of the 1lb. just to make it a little less soupy... other than that I wouldn't change a thing. I will definitely make again. Excellent!!!
We're keeping this one! Made it almost exactly but added some frozen corn and omitted the pork and beans; still turned out great, though! Thanks!
I made this a few weeks ago, and am making again this weekend, tasted like a vegetable chili. I used Chili seasoning mix instead. I used ground turkey instead of beef and used a can of diced tomatoes instead of the soup. You can really add anything to it. Now that I think about it, I added a can of corn too...
I made this soup tonight for my family and everyone enjoye it. Although, I did add about 2 cups of beef broth to take away from the pork and beans flavor...but I would not omit the beans. They do add a nice flavor to the soup.
I followed the recipe NEARLY exactly, leaving out celery because I forgot to buy it. I salted my hamburger. And also used "hot" taco seasoning. My family tried this immediately after the potatoes were cooked through. I thought the pork and beans were a bit too prevalent. But, my husband LOVED it exactly as it was. He ate FIVE bowls. FIVE!!! He ate two bowls for breakfast the next day. Maybe he’s just thrilled that I actually cooked something besides a pie. But, I think it’s safe to say that this is a man pleaser for sure! I personally would rate it a four, but I’m taking my family into account and rating it a five.
Just like most people, I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I added a 28oz can of diced tomatoes, 6oz can of tomato paste and added only 3 cups of water. I tasted it after cooking it for 45 min and the veggies were tender but it was bland as all get out. I added fresh ground pepper and kosher salt and the dish came to life. My 2 1/2 year old didn't like it, my 6 year old thought that is was ok, and my wife thought it was good. I really liked it and was pleased to sneak some veggies into the kids. I will be taking it for lunch tomorrow as well.
This recipe alone was a little bland. I used Ground Turkey Breast instead of beef and added a can of green beans, pepper and 2 bay leaves. My kids really liked it and it was a low-fat recipe with the turkey burger.
Good!
This is an "all right" stew... i added a little less water than called for, and it ended up tasting sorta like the chili I make in my crock pot. It's not bad, but it's not very stew-like.
My husband loved this soup...I did use 2 pounds hamburger..and I added a can of corn..but it was great!!and even better the second day...
It's pretty good, but the name should be changed from Hamburger Stew to Mexican Hamburger soup. I will probably make this again but throw in some macaroni noodles to thicken it up to a stew consistency. Flavour is good with addition of salt and pepper. Good basic recipe.
Oh my goodness. This would rate at one of my biggest kitchen disasters. I am so sorry to say. The place that it went all wrong was adding the taco seasoning. It didn't taste good at all and once that flavoring was in there it was impossible to cover up. I couldn't eat it at all. I had to throw it away and that makes me sad to waste food and money. Sorry, but I didn't care for it at all.
This is a pretty spicy stew, and very good. If you aren't a big fan of spicy, I would definitely lower the amount of taco seasoning. Corn would go very well in this dish.
Made this for dinner tonight. Easy meal with stuff from the fridge. Great for those cold winter nights. Left out the beans though and used tomato basil sauce that I had left over instead of the soup. Kids (5 & 2) ate every drop in their bowls.
This soup tasted ok, but was not a favorite at our house.
Absolutely delicious. The whole family loved it!
This was certainly what I call an "Inspirational Recipe." I didn't know what I wanted to do for dinner, but searched for g. beef recipes to use what I had and this was one that popped up. I added 1/2 lb more beef; 1/4 c. more water; can of kidney beans instead of pork n beans; fresh garlic; italian seasoning; salt n pepper; 1 can of diced n spiced tomatoes; sm can of sliced mushrooms; 1/2 green pepper, diced; a 1/2 can leftover corn. Without fresh vegi's (right after Christmas,) I used a can of mixed vegi's instead and added a can of diced potatoes too. EVERYONE LOVED THIS! The taco seasoning Is ESSENTIAL, I think. Even my picky, picky 7 yr old loved this! I think dumplings would be great in this if one didn't have potatoes.
This was a good start but it was quite flavorless so like a previous reviewer I added 3 packets of beef OXO and for my own personal taste I also added 3/4 Cup of Salsa. I was out of potatoes but replaced them with hash browns and it came out like a wonderful chili without beans! Served with a dallop of sour cream.
Everyone loved it. No adjustments needed
great comfort food! I only changed things based on what was in my pantry - 1/2 packet hot&spicy taco seasoning, 2c. tomato soup, 2c. veggie broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, 1/2 c. cooked spinach, and a can of kidney beans. You could probably do alot with this!
This recipe was great! I have a husband in Med school and this recipe was inexpensive to make and tasted wonderful. I took some advice from other reviewers and added corn and that made it even better!
I made this tonight using the Taco Seasoning I recipe on allrecipes instead of a taco seasoning packet. It gave it a bit of a kick. It was almost too spicy for me, but my husband really liked it. I have to disagree with the person who gave the one star review saying that it tasted like pork in beans with a bunch of other stuff thrown in. We could hardly taste the pork and beans in this. The flavors of the other ingredients were much stronger. I would make this again.
I've been making this for a couple of years. I put it in the crockpot all day and have a nice soup when I get home. The only ingredient change I make is to use 1 can beef broth in place of the same amount of water.
Made a double batch tonight, used a large can of Bush's beans and the corn, The husband and the granddaughter's loved it.Asked if we have it again, all said yes.
very good, but I switched the pork and beans to chili beans.
I left out pork and beans and celery and added corn. This stew does not look nice in the pot, but does have a good flavor. My husband and 19 year old son loved it along with my 4 year old....however I could not get my 14 year old to try it due to the look. I ate one bowl and it was fine, but I'm super picky. If you have those ingredients in your house, this is definitely worth making, but I wouldn't buy them on purpose to make it. But thanks for the recipe.....it worked:)
Very good and very easy to make. I too made some substitutions based on our personal tastes and what I had on hand. I used pinto beans(what I had in the pantry) and added a sprinkling of red pepper flakes. I also substituted 2 C beef broth for part of the water. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
This recipe was great. The reason I gave it four stars is because I think if I hadn't added some of the extra ingredients I did then it would've been a bit bland. I added less taco seasoning and think that half a pouch would probably do fine. The seasoning tends to overpower the stew a bit. I also added more vegetables (frozen green bean medley, and a tiny bit of green pepper) and some thyme, sweet basil, garlic powder and a beef bouillon pouch. I also changed the onion for a bunch of chopped green onion. I was pretty happy with the result and how versatile the recipe is. Great one to clean out your fridge with!
Real good soup, I added a large can of tomato sauce and less water so it made it more tomato tasting. Will try it again without but it still had a great flavor.
THIS RECIPE IS A WINNER! MY CHILDREN LOVE IT. TOTALL EASY!
I made this and used 2 potatoes instead of 3, because I took other reviewers advice and added some pasta noodles that I had left over in the fridge. I also used some Baked Beans, Texas Ranger from this site since I had those leftover as well, instead of pork and beans. It was just okay.
This was a life saver last night!! My 4 month old was screaming and I literally just started throwing stuff in the pot. Whatever I could get my hands on. I used ground deer meat that we process with a little pork. I didn't have any regular baked beans, but I stole the hubbies can of Bushs Grilling beans, steakhouse recipe. can of diced tomatoes, can of whole potatoes that I cut up, can of corn, two beef boullion packets, some garlic, minced onion and a cup of water. I wasn't sure about the taco seasoning so I held off and added it little by little to my taste buds, no the whole pack. I'd love next time to have more time to tweak it some more and add fresh veggies instead, but it turned out quite well
I followed this recipe closely, but instead of using pork & beans, which I had used a couple of days ago, I had a can of bean with bacon soup. I was afraid I was going to have to throw out what I had prepared. It was redeemed by a frozen pkg of mixed veggies. Out of 5 at supper, only 3 liked it & 2 didn't get enough to eat. I guess I'll be going back to my mother's recipe.
Easy and perfect for a rainy day. It might have been a little spicy for our two year old, but we loved it. Next time I might add only half the taco seasoning packet. I also added a little corkscrew pasta at the end. Great with cornbread.
I actually tried this recipe, but instead of adding potato pieces to the stew, I actually made mashed potatoes and served the soup over them. Cheese also goes great on top!! This is definitely a new family favorite :)
This was a great recipe. I add corn and green beans also to make it even more yummy! I have also added chicken instead of hamburger. I think this is very tasty and would highly recommend it! :)
This was just OK. It had a good consistancy, but I think the combination of pork n beans + taco seasoning was too strange for our taste buds. Not a fan of this.
I changed the recipe to add 2 lbs of ground beef, 3 cups of water and added the corn from 2 ears. This wonderful recipe turned out thick and tasty! Can be used so many ways - as soup, a filler for tortillas, over noodles or rice -- my husband could not stop raving about it. Have to say, allrecipes.com 5 star receipes have changed my husband's view about my cooking! He usually cooks, so, there you go!!!
Very good "soup". I had to make a few changes based on what was on hand. Used: 1 can diced tomatoes(basil, oregano,garlic) instead of tomato soup 3 beef bouillon cubes + 4 cups water 1 1/2 cups chopped cabbage I sauteed the onions, celery, cabbage with the ground beef for several minutes before adding all the additional ingredients. Good soup! Thanks.
I really enjoyed this. It was different from any other soup I have made before. Very hearty. 1 small bowl filled me up. Used cut up leftover steak instead of hamburger because I had it on hand. I added noodles but I think it would have been better without them. The only thing I might add next time would be some cabbage.
I really liked this soup but my kids who are picky eaters did not. I left the pork and beans out.
Yep, this one is a keeper! A nice hearty soup for a cold evening. I too left out the beans though I may try them at a later date and added some beef broth and mixed veggies. The taco seasoning gives it a little different kick.
Great recipe for 2014 the endless winter here in the northeast. Nice alternative to chilli. I doubled the recipe and added beefstock instead of water and 1/2 peas and 1/2 pork and beans. Added all ingredients except added about half the taco seasoning. Yummy stew for ANOTHER cold winter day. Everybody gobbled it up.
Very good. I added some egg noodles at the end. The kids and husband loved it.
Great stuff! Didn't have celery so I added cabbage instead. Salt was much needed. Will be making again.
This recipe is a staple in our house. I have also cooked it in the slow cooker. I throw in different vegetables every time I cook this stew-- whatever I have in the house. I also use tiny pasta and throw it in during the last 10 minutes of cooking. Serve it with fresh bread, and it's a great "cold day" dinner!
I have been a member of this site for 3 years and never rated a dish yet. Making this recipe my first! I used half a jar of spaghetti sauce I had sitting in the fridge instead of tomato soup. I used baked beans instead of pork n beans. I was so skeptical of the odd combination of ingredients but it turned out great with homemade bread!!
Quick and easy dinner. I added a small handful of penne pasta, replaced the can of tomato soup with diced tomatoes, and added black beans instead of the pork and beans--wonderful!
The flavors don't mesh and there is too much salt and MSG thanks to the Taco Seasoning and canned tomato soup. Next time just make chili.
This is a yummy recipe and great for a cold winter's day. There are all kinds of variations and subsitutes you could try, but this was good as is. Thanks for sharing!
Made mine like a taco soup, but with all the extra veggies. Subbed diced tomatoes with green chilies for cond. soup and beef broth for the water. Added a little more garlic powder and some cajun spice to turn up the heat. Served with cheese on top and avocado salad on the side.
This soup was very tasty! I did add 3 tbsp. of chicken bovril, a couple of dashes of worcestershire and soya sauce. I also added salt, pepper and crushed chili peppers for a kick. I used kidney beans instead of pork and beans as that's what I had in the cupboard. Very good outcome, I'll definitely make it again!!
This was really a hearty stew/soup. I used 96%lean ground beef,skipped the pork and beans as I had none and subtituted a 16oz can of crushed tomatoes instead. Absolutely wonderful!
I have added/omitted a couple of items. Instead of pork and beans I substitute a couple of cans of black beans. I also use a can or two Italian style diced tomatoes instead of tomato soup. I also add some frozen corn, fresh mushrooms,diced red pepper and also a healthy dose of fresh minced garlic. We are a hunting family so we use elk and/or venison burger. I brown the meat, toss it all in a pressure cooker (during winter months)and 12-13 minutes later I am fighting off the kids. In the summer this is a real hit in a dutch oven over a campfire. This is one of those dishes that tricks people into thinking the old man can cook.
The kids and I really liked the soup the first night and the kids asked for it for dinner the next day. Well to me and the whole family the soup really lost something the next day it seemed that all the flavor desided to head south for the winter. I will probably make this again but if there are any leftovers I will make sure the dogs get a good dinner.
It is super easy to make, but it is really bland.
Great Soup! I am not a huge fan of tomato based soups but this one had a great flavor. Simple to make.
Good stew and easy to make.
my family loved this meal. The 4 of us finished the pot the first night. What a great alternative to chili!!
It was wonderful and hearty. Great for a cold day or when you are serving a bunch of men. I used one can of beef broth and the rest of the water to equal the right amount. I also sauteed the onion then added the beef to the same pan. I only used half of the taco seasoning and it was a perfect mild spice with a little kick. I also added some tomato paste and a little ketchup. We will have this lots of times to come.
Was not tasty at all. The ingredients did not work together.
My husband was not a huge fan of this one- I'm a vegetarian so I didn't try it, but I probably won't make it again.
I found this to be quite original...adding the baked beans really set this apart for me..I'll make it again..if I add some twists that wok I'll post it here.
This is a very easy very VERSITAL recipe I added corn as some said and I used black beans.I added some more chile powder and cumin .Great meal from stuff I have aroound the kitchen
Absolutely delicious. I didn't have any hamburger meat on hand, so I used beef dinner sausage instead, and it turned out great. I will however use just a pinch less taco seasoning next time.
very filling ^.^
This was a great base recipe for Hamburger Soup. I added 2 cups more water, 3 carrots, 2, celery sticks and a handful of quartered baby potatoes. I left out the pork and beans entirely. I added sriracha sauce to my own personal bowls for a little extra heat. I'll definitely make this again.
I did make some adjustments based on other suggestions and it turned into a great southwestern stew.
This stew is edible, but far from delicious. Making this recipe reminded me the effect of using too many shortcuts. The only redeeming factor is the fresh vegetables. Take a pass on this overly processed "stew" !
I followed the recipe almost exactly, with the exception of adding some salt since it was tasting a bit bland. The flavor is defiintely good and the whole thing was super-easy to make. For my next go around, I will take the advice of other cooks and use less water and maybe add some tomatoes to the mix. Maybe even add some tomato paste to thicken it up a bit. Also, simmer longer than 30 minutes; I did it for 45 minutes and although it tasted fine, I think it will taste better if I left it for a little longer.
This is a very easy recipie. I LIKE THAT! l left out the pork and beans and added 2 cups of extra water and it turned out GREAT! Thank you soooo much for this one.
Was a very good stew. My whole family enjoyed it !! I did not change it a bit.
no celery and no changes
i Made this pretty much according to the directions with the following exceptions. I increased the water to 4-5 cups and added 2 beef bullion cubes and 2 packets of Goya tomato bullion. i also omitted the pork and beans and added a large can ( 30oz) of pinto beans. i also added more veggies. 1 can of spinach (not drained), 1/2 a med. head of cauliflower, 1/2 head of med to large cabbage (chopped), 1 large sweet potato, and 1-2 cups frozen corn, I also increased the potatoes 4-5 large ones. It may seems like a lot of bullion but because of the added water as well as added veggies it balanced out, if its too salty u can always add more water, but it ends up more stew like. (stewp a la Rachel Ray) By adding more veggies you also stretch the recipe we had it for dinner a lunch , I then froze it and we had a BIG dinner with the remainder!!! ENJOY
One of my family's favorite recipes! Instead of water I add a box of beef broth, two beef bouillon and a can of kidney beans. I omit the celery. Delicious!!!
I gave this 5 stars because it was so easy and fairly qick to make, as well as most of the ingredients you probably have on hand anyways. I used fajita seasoning instead, used purred diced canned tomatoes instead, added corn, and for the beans actually used maple flavored ones. I only used these changes because they were what I had. It was perfect! I will for sure make this again, and again!
This was really good. I added a can of corn. And used a can of diced tomatoes and a little tomato paste, instead of tomato soup. Didn't have pork n beans, but i had baked beans. Used 3 stalks of celery and two pounds of hamburger. Added fresh garlic and some garlic powder. I added some beef boullion cubes, crumbled up in hot water. I also had some fresh green beans, so i added that, too. Really yummy! Thank you for this recipe!
I was a little skeptical--not a big red meat fan but it was very good. My "meat and potatoes" husband and in-laws loved it too. It was a great way to get them to eat some veggies.
This stew was pretty good! I had all the ingriedients in my fridge/cupboard. You have to like that :) I didn't change anything in the recipe but I addedd about 2 Tbsp of chopped fresh cilantro (only because I had some in my fridge) and sprinkled grated cheddar cheese on top of each bowl before serving.
The first time I made it, it was very good.. the 2nd time I added black beans, an extra pound hamburger, diced tomatos & corn. Awesomeness.
This was a hit with my family. Didn't have all the ingreds. so I substituted ground turkey for the hamburger and a sm. can of tomato sauce & chicken broth for the tomato soup.
This was the best dish I have made for a long time. I followed the recipe pretty closely. I used tomato sauce omitted the celery and used a large can of BAKED beans. The flavor was wonderful and it was very hearty and thick. It was such a new twist on stew with the baked bean flavor. I have already added this to my favoirte recipes. Thanks so much for this great dish.
