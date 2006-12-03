Chicken Tortilla Soup V

An easy to make soup that's quite good. Fresh chicken and tortilla chips with vegetables. Makes for a delicious, warm soup. Try garnishing with cheese and/or a little sour cream.

Recipe by Betty

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook and stir chicken in the oil for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cumin and mix well. Then add the broth, corn, onion, chili powder, lemon juice, and salsa. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Break up some tortilla chips into individual bowls and pour soup over chips. Top with the Monterey Jack cheese and a little sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 55.2g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 1617.8mg. Full Nutrition
