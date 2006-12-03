Chicken Tortilla Soup V

I thought this recipe was a good starting point, but found it a little vague. Here is what I did - I boiled the chicken in a little water with a garlic clove and salt until done. I let the chicken cool until I could handle it and I shredded the chicken by hand (PERFECT in this soup). In the soup pot, I sauted the onion until tender, added the chicken and spices and then added the rest. A REALLY good salsa to use that won't make it too tomato-y is a small can of "Embassa" salsa. This can be found in the international isle of your grocery store. It has a more fresh tomato taste than your normal jar of salsa and it's probably a quarter of the price - $1! I boiled the soup for about 15 minutes and I think the thing that really finished this soup and made it more of a meal - I cooked some minute rice on the side and let people add as much or as little to their soup as they liked. I also added about a 1/2 can of drained and rinsed black beans. This gave the soup a little more substance. Also - I used a LOT more chicken broth than the recipe suggested - a 48oz can of low sodium chicken broth, as well as 3/4 of a box (the resealable). I don't know if the broth would have been enough if I had followed the recipe.

