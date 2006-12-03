Chicken Tortilla Soup V
An easy to make soup that's quite good. Fresh chicken and tortilla chips with vegetables. Makes for a delicious, warm soup. Try garnishing with cheese and/or a little sour cream.
I thought this recipe was a good starting point, but found it a little vague. Here is what I did - I boiled the chicken in a little water with a garlic clove and salt until done. I let the chicken cool until I could handle it and I shredded the chicken by hand (PERFECT in this soup). In the soup pot, I sauted the onion until tender, added the chicken and spices and then added the rest. A REALLY good salsa to use that won't make it too tomato-y is a small can of "Embassa" salsa. This can be found in the international isle of your grocery store. It has a more fresh tomato taste than your normal jar of salsa and it's probably a quarter of the price - $1! I boiled the soup for about 15 minutes and I think the thing that really finished this soup and made it more of a meal - I cooked some minute rice on the side and let people add as much or as little to their soup as they liked. I also added about a 1/2 can of drained and rinsed black beans. This gave the soup a little more substance. Also - I used a LOT more chicken broth than the recipe suggested - a 48oz can of low sodium chicken broth, as well as 3/4 of a box (the resealable). I don't know if the broth would have been enough if I had followed the recipe.Read More
This was OK. The instructions weren't clear about the chicken. It was difficult to "mix well" the garlic and cumin with two whole breast halves. Also, it never said what to do with the chicken after it was sauteed. So after the soup simmered awhile, I took it out, sliced it, and added it back. Personally, I think sauteed chicken is not as tender as poached. Next time, I will poach the chicken in the broth and shred it before making the rest of the soup. I will also sautee the onions beforehand so they're not so crunchy. Maybe add a little less salsa, as a whole cup was a bit overpowering. Definitely replace lime juice for the lemon. I've seen restaurants that serve lime wedges with tortilla soup. It's more "Mexican tasting" to me.Read More
Crockpot friendly and delicious. I quickly threw all the ingredients (including frozen chicken breast) in the crockpot (except the chips) and let it cook on low all day. A few minutes before dinner I took the chicken out and shredded it. It was perfect and SOO easy! I will definitely do this again and again. (Husband and kids loved it too!)
I made the mistake of tasting the soup BEFORE adding the tortilla chips and cheese and I added salt to the soup. The tortilla chips and cheese have plenty of salt--no addition salt is needed.
Absolutely wonderful! Quick and easy. I used a can of white corn, 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro and upped the cumin but followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. While everything else was cooking, I allowed the soup to simmer (maybe one hour or more) and it reduced nicely to become a very THICK soup. I know some people said the broth was too thin. Do put the chips in the bottom of the bowl (I used large Tostito brand. So good. I also shredded the chicken as it was cooking so that it would be evenly spread throughout the soup.
Absolutely delicious! Followed the recipe with no changes. Next time I will use shredded chicken (just because I like the consistancy better than chunks of chicken) and add a can of rinsed black beans and double the recipe because it disappeared quickly! A definite keeper!**update, I made this recipe with black beans and shredded chicken....YUM!**
I highly recommend this recipe. It's very easy to make and most of the ingredients are probably in your pantry. I had no chili powder so I used cayenne pepper instead. After I cooked the chicken for a few minutes, I added the onions and sauteed it for about 2 minutes. Garnished with cheddar cheese, green onions, and a dollop of sour cream.
i was VERY pleased with the flavor of the soup. It wasnt too spicy for the kids, but not bland. I served this with steamed rice, and i used chili cheese flavored frito chips instead of tortilla chips :]. It was so freaking good. This will def. be in my recipe folder for a long time.
i made this for a catering job yesterday. i had people from every walk of life telling me it was the best they ever had! i added taco seasoning instead of the cumin/garlic, and added a can of drained black beans. someone called the next day just to tell me again how much they liked it! easy and a definite keeper...
I pretty much followed what "NMR" said to do with this recipe. I took the easy (and just as good) way out and used to chicken from a rotisserie chicken and shredded it with my fingers (with gloves on). I then sauted the onions in about 1 tbsp of olive oil, added in the garlic at the end (so it didnt burn), then I added the spices (I used about 1/2 tsp of cumin and probably closer to 1.5 tsp chili powder) and the shredded chicken. Then I added 3 (regular) size cans of chicken broth and the Embassa salsa that NMR suggested. I also added in about a cup of corn and a can of drained and rinsed black beans. I let it simmer for about a half an hour. We put the tortilla chips in the bottom of our bowls and spooned in the soup. Added cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and fresh avacado on top. For me, the avacoda was the icing on the cake. This was very full of flavor and filling. If you are thinking this sounds good....trust me....it is!!
5 stars with these changes...these changes make this really good recipe FABULOUS! Boil chicken instead of sauteing so that it shreds much easier. Saute onion, garlic and peppers in EVOO Use 3 cans of broth, then mix some cornstarch with a 4th at the end to thicken. Use 2 cans corn - or 2 cups frozen corn. Use 1 T chili powder. You'll never taste a 1/2 t as the original recipe calls for. Use 1/2 t cumin instead of 1/4. Add one can Rotel tomatoes
Very tasty! Took advice from others and added black beans, lime juice (as opposed to lemon, as the recipe calls for), cilantro and extra corn. I also made my own homemade chicken stock and used that in place of canned broth. I think it makes a world of difference.
This was awesome, and will become a staple in our house. IMHO, the soup is way better when ladled over the chips. Rather than getting soggy, the chips will disintegrate, adding thickness, richness and body to the soup. When the chips are crumbled on top of the soup, all you have is spicy chicken soup with flat cornmeal croutons. Which is not necessarily a bad thing, but which is a long way from the wonderful substance which is tortilla soup. Anyway, this soup is amazing. Great flavor, not horribly labor-intensive, and not horribly bad for you. (Except for the cheese. And the sour cream. And the deep-fried tortilla chips. Other than that . . . totally healthy.)
I love this soup and serve it again and again with tortilla chips, shredded cheese and sour cream on top. Here's a tip that helped me save time: Throw everything in this recipe (minus the toppings, of course) into a crock pot/slow cooker and let it simmer for several hours. You don't have to cook the chicken that way, as long as it's diced, and don't have to worry about blending spices. It tastes amazing and is SO much easier. :)
This is a big hit with my family. I put all the ingredients (except chips & cheese) in the crock pot in the morning and cook on low. I also shred the chicken after cooking and before serving with the chips & cheese on top. My 3 boys devour it!
Changing my review, this is really good when you add some black beans. Really fast and easy too. Thanks for the recipe.
I only gave 4 stars because I felt that to make it a five star recipe it needed some changes. I used the advice of some other reviewers to come up with this variation: I used 8 cups of chicken broth, 3 chicken breasts, 1 can of corn, added black beans, and doubled the salsa and spices. We served it with sour cream, cheese, and tortilla strips. A tip for shredding the chicken: if you put cooked breasts in a KitchenAid mixer with the paddle attachment while they're still hot, running it at medium speed for about 20 seconds will shred it up for you! So much easier than using forks :)
You are going to hate me. Yes, I did the evil thing and changed the recipe. Not a lot. Not really anyway. Ok, here's what what I did. I boiled the heck out of a chicken carcass that still had a lot of meat with it. After picking the carcass clean and tossing the bones, I added more broth. Since I was cleaning out the fridge, I added some leftover garlic Mashed Potatoes that were left over from a previous meal. Gave it a good, thick flavor. The seasonings and the remaining directions were as Ms Betty stated. Verrry good. The sour cream and cheese on top is sooo extra good.!!Thank You
I used leftover rotisserie chicken from Costco and added one can of black beans, drained and rinsed. I added two ears of fresh corn on the cob, 1 tsp. cumin and ½ tsp. of chili powder. I added 2 garlic cloves, chopped and 1 cup pace picante mild chunky salsa, 2T of tomato paste, just to give the background of the soup a little depth and dimension. I allowed the soup to simmer for a while to reduce and thicken up a bit. I also tossed in some fresh chopped cilantro for color, taste and freshness. I used Tostitos lime flavored chips, which is salted, so I didn’t need to add any salt to the soup. I also cut some fresh corn tortillas into thin strips, sprayed baking sheet with Pam, baked at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. I garnish the soup with a dollop of sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions and a squeeze of lime juice. It was a delicious, filling soup. The tortilla chips and black beans add a nice texture. The soup is seasoned just right, not too spicy, and fresh tasting. The chicken is tender and I really like the sweet corn niblets. I served this soup with a moist and flavorful, “Absolute Mexican Cornbread,” also from this website.
A solid dish. I would probably add less salsa next time, as this soup turned out a lot more tomato-y than your avg chicken tortilla soup.
DELICIOUS!!! Put sliced avocado, shredded cheese, broken-up corn (blue or yellow) chips, and YUUUuuuuMY! I think we'll use sliced black olives on top next time too. You can use chips to eat it as well. This is my favorite kind of soup and I love how simple and delicious this recipe is.
This soup was AWESOME! I am not the greatest cook because I don't have the confidence in it. But, I am proud to say that I made this soup and I made it well. I even changed a few things to suit me. I used all the ingredients are posted below. I did use precooked/cut chicken strips though. Basically, I cooked the chicken in the crockpot for 3 hours with enough broth to cover the chicken and I added 1/2 of all the seasonings. Also, I used a suggestion from another person and used the Empasa cans instead of salsa. After those 3 hours, I removed the chicken and shredded it. Then I added all the ingredients into the slow cooker and let it cook overnight on low. When I served this, I set out the tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream, and limes for garnish. Everyone was so impressed and it definitely made me want to try more recipes and keep getting that confidence. Definitely suggest this recipe, but also to have fun and make it your own!
Oh my this was so simple and so delicious. I also liked this recipe because it didn't make a huge amount. I threw frozen chicken breasts into the crockpot (I shredded the chicken before serving)with the other ingredients. I used the cup of salsa and I also threw in a can of rotel with cilantro and about half a can of black beans. I served it with sour cream, and avocado slices as well as the chips and cheese. I had seconds! I can't wait to eat the left overs tomorrow
I love this tortilla soup! I follow the recipe without adding/deleting ingredients and it is great. I simply wish the portions were bigger because everyone eats it up!
A great easy soup to make. I used a slow cooker and simply put all ingredients in. (except cheese and tortillas). Also added a bit of rice and a few kidney and black beans. I shredded the chicken just before serving. It was delicious.
The only thing missing from this recipe is some beans (I prefer pinto beans) for texture and filling, and cilantro for zip. This recipe includes some essential ingredients that others leave out: corn, cumin, salsa, sour cream. Simply wonderful!
Followed recipe exactly except used a crock pot with frozen chicken breasts. Started out on high for a couple hours and then low the rest of the day. 7 hours total. Chicken was easy to shred and soup tasted delicious. Added brown rice to soup bowl. Yummy!
Very good soup and easy recipie. I added leftover turkey leg meat that my husband and son wouldn't eat. A good use of leftovers. I didn't add cheese, as I am lactose intolerant.
This was a great base but I wanted a little more flavor so here are the changes I made: 1. I boiled my chicken and then shred it. I used 2 bigger breasts which were 1.20lbs... 2. I added 1 pablano pepper and 1 bell pepper to the veggies.. 3. I used 1 tbsp of garlic. I used 1tsp each of cumin and chili powder. 4. I used fresh corn, 3 ear and 3 tbsp of cilantro. 5. I made my own salsa. 8. I used 6 cups of chicken broth. 7.. I used corn tortillas, cut them into strip and put them in the oven @ 350 for 14 minutes with some cooking spray and some chili powder.
Extremely easy to make, even the kids will eat it! We like to add a can of chick peas and a can of Kuners black beans w/ spices. Delish!
it doesn't get any easier than this! I added an extra 1/2 tsp of chili powder and it was great!
I added half and half and black beans. Instead of salsa I used a can of Rotel. I also processed a flour tortilla with some of the broth and added this to the soup to help thicken it a little.
I LOVE THIS SOUP RECIPE. I only made a few changes after reading many reviews. I added a third can of chicken broth (two cans is good if you are wanting more of a stew), I used lime juice instead of lemon juice, shredded the chicken after it was cooked, added a can of drained black beans (SO YUMMY in this soup) and used Rotell instead of salsa. My three little boys LOVED it and I took left overs to my mother who took it to work for lunch and has requested I make her more. Thank you for the original recipe Betty and thank you for all the reviews that helped me make this soup perfect for my family! :)
LOVED IT! I used the same basic ingredients but executed it a little differently. Rather than sauté the chicken, I poached it in the broth/cumin/garlic combo until it was cooked through and then put everything in a crock pot on low for an hour or two. In addition to the ingredients on the original recipe, I added one can of drained and rinsed black beans, the juice of one lime, two finely-chopped jalepenos (I like it spicy!), and, to thicken the soup, I added six crushed corn tostadas - maybe 1/2 cup's worth of crumbs or so? Lastly, maybe five minutes before serving, I removed the chicken from the crock pot, shredded it, and added back in. It was DELICIOUS! Next time, in addition to garnishing with the Monterrey Jack, I'm adding avocado slices!
As I was making this, I thought the veggies seemed a bit sparse and contemplated adding some bell peppers or something but I'm so glad I didn't. One taste silenced the skeptic in me. The flavour is just too good as it is. I don't want to mess with it. Can't wait to make this again. Thank you so much, Betty!
Great soup. My family loved! I didn't have corn tortilla chips, so I made my own by frying (375) corn tortillas in veg. oil and then salting with sea salt - YUM! Second time around, it seemed to need more chicken.
so good!! I cut up my chicken and dumped it all in the crockpot. I did add a little more broth and a small can of tomato sauce(to take out a little of the spice). Oh yeah, and I added a can of Rotel. Will be making this again!!
This is a excellent recipe! I recomend adding a little extra broth. I added jalapeno because my husband and I like everything spicey and we also added avocado. Very Good! Thank you for this great recipe!
great recipe. I poached my chicken in the broth/onion/garlic and spice mixture then removed the chicken and shredded it, added it back to the broth, then added one can of corn and one can of black beans. I also added the juice of two small limes and a can of Embasa salsa. I served it with greek yogurt (instead of sour cream) and tortilla chips. Would be great with avocado too :)
Easy. Served w rice.
CRAZY!!!!!So many people have saved &/or reviewed this!!!! I LOVED IT! This was my first attempt at Tortilla Soup and this is the one I chose to (almost) follow. I added black beans (rinsed). I forgot to squeeze in the lime even though I made a special trip to the store for it!! I guess I didn't know it was missing. I used 3 frozen chicken breasts and it was plenty of shredded meat. I also only had a box of Vegetable Broth so that was different but GREAT! I must say that the tortilla chips are a great addition . Just using Tostitos crunched up slightly are the way to go though. It really does add a nice texture to the soup. Didn't need the cheese either...I saved calories (yippee!) and felt it was still VERY good. Also my avocado wasn't ripe enough so I am waiting to have it with leftovers!! I can't wait!! TASTY soup!
AWESOME!!!
Tried this recipe out on my family.... I added double the minced garlic, a can of rotel, two fresh tomatoes pureed, and only a quarter salsa. I took everyones suggestions and added a can of black beans and increased the broth by 1/2 cup. It was wonderful served with baked tortilla strips and Mexican blend shredded cheese. My 3 old liked it and my husband and 6 year old daughter had two bowls. The three year old said it was good except she didn't like the corn. She's not a fan of vegetables. Great dish on a cold rainy winter day and easy to make!
I sauted the chicken and then sprinkeled with spices indicated. Put a little water in the bottom of the pan, covered and baked on 350 for about an hour. This made the chicken really tender and falling apart. I used less chicken than indicated as well. Only three breasts. Four seemed overwhelming. I also added more broth and seasoning to give it more liquid. Excellent recipe with the salsa, chips and cheese !! Much better than regular, old boring chicken soup !!
no need to double for family - put in can of drained/rinsed black beans - shredded chicken
this had a wonderful flavor - I did have to add more stock and added a can of black turtle beans - delish!
My whole family loved this, even my picky two-year-old!
I made another tortilla soup recipe from this site and it wasnt nearly as authentic. I love how eazy this recipe is.
Very good & quick, really hit the spot tonight. I did add a can of rinsed black beans and some cayenne pepper only for some more protein and extra heat.
This was a pretty good version but my family wasn't begging for more. Since so much of the finished dish depends on the salsa you use, make sure you find a good quality one that you like.
I've had better, but as far as easy goes, this one takes the cake. I've doctored mine up with some more spices, (more garlic and chili powder) and I like it a lot. I tried another reviewer's suggestion to add white rice as a "side dish" and that is a really good idea. All-in-all, one that you should definitely try.
Awesome recipe! We have made this at least 12-15 times. I add a can of drained/rinsed white beans to make it heartier. If you don't like chunky soup, use the hand blender on your salsa and it makes smooth vs. chunky soup!
This is really flavorful! I did only a couple of minor changes. I substituted the can of crushed tomatoes with diced tomatoes with green chiles. I also added the juice of 1 lime, and that added a really nice flavor. Then I shredded a rotisserie chicken and added that halfway through the simmering time to allow the chicken to soak the flavors and shred up nicely in the soup. It's very good!
Love, love, love this recipe. I am asked for the recipe every time I make it. Easy and inexpensive.
Since I don't have a stove for 5 weeks, I tried this in my crockpot and it turned out great! I buttered and broiled the chicken in the toaster oven,cut it up, put all ingredients in the crockpot and cooked on high for 3-4 hours(or until onions are cooked). Next time I might use less broth and more salsa as the soup was thin although it had a wonderful taste.
So good! Do NOT forget the lemon juice. I used a rotisserie chicken because it was faster for a weeknight meal. Delicious!
My husband and I loved this soup. I also added more chicken broth then the recipe called for, added a can of drained, rinsed black beans and also a can of mild green chilies. It was great because most of the ingredients we already had in the pantry. We will definitely make this recipe again and I will make a double batch that way we have more left over.
I found this to be bland as is...I tasted it before the end and it needed some spice and seasoning. I added a can of diced tomatoes w/ green chilies, some taco seasoning, parsly, basil more garlic and some black beans. IMO with those changes its a 5 star.
This was a great recipe. I used Chipoltle Salsa and that was great! ALSO instead of chicken broth i had to use boullion. I happened to have Chicken Boullion and Chicken Chipoltle Boullion so that worked out well too! Awesome SOUP!!!
Very tasty and easy to prepare.
Wow! This was great!! I took some of the suggestions and shredded the chicken, sauted the onion, added black beans and used bullion cubes instead of canned broth. I also made my own tortilla strips to garnish ontop rather than adding them to the soup. I cut up about 8 corn tortillas into 1/2 inch strips, baked them on sprayed cookie sheet for about 15 min, then turned the oven off and let them sit until I was ready for them. They were great and made the soup. I also used shredded "fiesta blend" cheese to garnish along with tortilla strips and added chopped cilantro and cubed avacado. YUM! This is a keeper in our house!
Excellent! I substituted Swanson's Roasted Garlic Chicken Broth for the regular chicken broth, skipped the garlic and cumin, and it's the best soup I've ever made. I haven't made it for anyone who hasn't asked for the recipe!
Delicious! I added a couple of my own touches... I added black beans and a dash of chicken bouillon on top of the chicken broth. About 1/2 a cup of chopped green bell pepper. Really, really good!
awesome recipe! I followed others' suggestions and added 1 can of black beans.
This was a good soup. I did make white rice and put a heaping spoonful into each bowl with an avocado slice. It was a hit! Also, very kid friendly for kids who don't like anything spicy. Personally, I would have preferred some kick but then the kids wouldn't have eaten it.
Put in slow cooker.
Wonderful! I added some avocado to mine. Good stuff.
This is an excellent, savory soup that my family enjoyed. I did go with a few changes, namely no corn or lemon juice and substituting fresh cut tomatoes for the salsa. However, it was delicious all the same. Thank you for taking the time to post this, Betty.
New staple for us. Very flexible recipe.
Very good, there are just two of us, so I used one chicken breast, taco seasoning, doubled the lemon juice and served over a little bit of white rice with chips and cheese. Yum!!
Really awesome!! I fried up some corn tortilla strips and garnished with pepper jack cheese and fresh cilantro. Awinner!
I skipped the step to saute the chicken, instead I put everything in the crock pot with a raw chicken breast and cooked on low about 6 hrs. Took the chicken out and shredded it and then put it back in the soup. Easy and delicious!
I've made this a few times always to great raves. Very simple. Changes I've made (original recipe first time): include added 1 whole can of corn and cut the cumin and chili powders in half (then put jars on the table for others to add to taste). I also double the chicken and shred it after baking it wrapped in foil. This is great in the crockpot.
This was delicious... I added a cup of black beans (rinsed) for that little something extra.
Amazing! I baked and shredded the chicken and used taco seasoning instead of chili powder. I didn't use cheese so I added a little salt to the soup. Delicious.
Delicious!
I gave this four stars, because while I feel like this would be an ok recipe as written, I really think it's more of a starter recipe. The mixtures of flavors in this are great, I just feel like it was missing a few things such as fresh cilantro and avacoado for garnish, also instead of the lemon i used lime, and finally i slow cooked the chicken in a broth and hot sauce mixture before adding it to the soup. Overall I think this was a great recipe, just needed a little tweaking for my personal tastes
I thought this recipe was good but I also made some adjustments as some other reviewers. I cooked the chicken in water and a little oil until completely done and then cooled and shredded. In another skillet, saute onion, green onion, and cilantro (I buy this as a mix already cut up in the grocery store). Add the spices, then the chicken. Move all of it to a stockpot and pour in 2 boxes of chicken broth, 1 can of corn, 1 jar of salsa, couple of dashes of hot sauce, and a few squirts of lemon and lime juices. Place tortilla chips in bottom of bowl, pour soup and top with taco cheese and sharp cheddar cheese. Makes an excellent dish!
Delicious. Wouldn't change a thing.
Came out Perfect! I used canned and some oven roasted chicken that I cooked the day before. I froze about half of it.
My husband and I love this soup. I usually double or triple the recipe. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly and it was very good, now I modify based on what I have on hand. I usually use 1 can of diced tomatoes and if I triple it, I also use a cup of salsa. I up the garlic and spices and add green chilis or jalapenos, depending on who's eating it. Also I boil the chicken and I saute the onions. Sometimes I add a dollop of sour cream when I serve it. Delish
My kids who don't like soup were raving about this soup and calling it Yummy. I doubled the recipe. I added chopped green peppers and chopped cilantro plus a can of black beans, drained and rinsed. I also upped the spices and served it with Pepper Jack cheese instead. A keeper. Thank you so much Betty!
This soup is exceptional. The flavor varies with the type of salsa used (I used Pace Lime--medium spicy). I also added a can of black beans, which made it more filling, and topped it with fresh avacado slices.
Fantastic! I used tortillas instead of chips.. I shared this with all the family and friends.
Man oh man! What a great soup! I was looking for a new way to use up my leftover rotisserie chicken and this soup is my new fav. leftover recipe. I followed the recipe and I must say it is excellent. I did add half salsa half green verde salsa for a little extra kick, although this soup certainly didn't need it. I just love green verde salsa. I did add sour cream and cheese to the soup which completed the meal (as suggested). I also added crushed tortilla chips on top of the soup as I like the "crunch" factor. I just added chips as I ate them in the soup.
Made this several times love it!
I had leftover roasted chicken from the night before and what an AWESOME dish to recycle it into. I shredded the chicken then put it over low heat with the garlic, cumin and oil... I also fried my own tortilla chips using vegetable oil and corn tortillas cut into strips then salted them to my liking. But I mixed all the other ingredients (including a salsa that was HOT and not too tomato-y) and thought the whole dish turned out great. I put a dollop of light sour cream on the top, followed by the tortilla strips and the Monterey jack cheese =) My family was very pleased!!!
My husband had two bites and proclaimed, "This is a five!" As recommended by others, I added a can of black beans (drained) and increased the garlic (to 2 tsp.) and cumin (to 1 tsp.). I also added a pinch of red pepper flakes. Shredding the chicken is a must...I will definitely make this again!
My wife and I had this soup for the first time at a local restaurant and just loved it, but of course, the restaurant would not give out their recipe. I immediately came home and searched for a recipe and found this one. I must say, my wife and I thought this recipe was better than the restaurant's!!!!! Can't wait for winter to get here!!!!!
My family's favorite soup! I make it whenever I have leftover grilled chicken breasts and just chop them (lately I've been cooking extra chicken just to have some left for this soup!) I double the spices, add black beans and usually have added a little extra chicken, too, so I just add more broth until it fits in my soup pot and looks right :) Great simmered for a couple hours and served with shredded cheese and/or a dollop of sour cream. You can add leftover rice, too.
I made this exactly to recipe except I added a 1/4 tsp cayenne because I like it spicy. DELICIOUS!! And so easy! I just used yellow corn tortillas in a bag and a dollop of sour cream topped off with some cheddar. Amazing!
I signed up for membership just so I could leave my review of this recipe. My biggest complain is that resteraunts take chicken soup-add some slice of avocado and tortilla strips on top and call it "Chicken Tortilla Soup". Not here-do yourself a favorite and stir in a dollop of sour cream-really smooths it out. And so easy! Chicken came out perfect texture. The recipe left out when to cut up the chicken-I took each piece out about 10 minutes before it was finished and shredded it, then added it back-it had cooked by then, but the end product was still moist.
Really good! I made a few adjustments: I used a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to save time, added(2) cans of black beans, I doubled the chicken broth, (1) can of rotel diced lime and cilantro tomatos, (2.5) Cups of corn, Fresh cilantro, (1) jar of med. salsa. I let it simmer for about 3 hours, it was great!
Very tasty. Didn't sautee the chicken in the oil, but instead boiled the breast of chicken in the broth, took them out to cool, then shredded. Took the advice of others and sauteed the onions in the oil. We love spicy food, so I used hot salsa and added hot peppers. Thanks for the recipe.
Oh YUM! I followed the more precise instructions from reviewer NMR and this turned out great. Had to sub gouda for the jack cheese cause that's what I had, but it was still pitch perfect. I also roasted a habanero pepper and chopped it up to put in my sweetie's serving, as he likes things very spicy. Yum!
It's awesome! So simple I already have it memorized! I added a bit more spice than the recipe called for but it's delicious!
As another reviewer, I used more chicken broth than called for, and I used leftover turkey from the Thanksgiving bird, adding towards the end of cooking time. Delicious.
Loved this! You may want to vary the spiciness according to your family's tastes, but very good!
This was so good. Used left over chicken, diced up, also added extra broth. The first time I made this we were out of chips so used a can of french fried onions. Both ways turned out great. Thanks for the post.
