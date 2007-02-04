Cajun Red Snapper
A spicy red snapper dish.
This recipe turned out pretty well overall. I cooked the fish in a regular non-stick pan, cut out most of the butter (I used the olive oil instead), and added a splash of fresh lemon juice to the fish as it was cooking. Because I'd read the reviews before making the recipe, I cooked the fish on medium (covered, five minutes on each side), and didn't have any problems with it burning or smoking.Read More
My husband used this recipe when I found fresh snapper at a fish market. He followed the directions exactly and found that all we tasted was pepper. I give it two stars only because our dislike may have more to do with personal taste. It was totally unedible to us.Read More
This was really great....a bit spicy but we love spicy. I rubbed the seasoning on the fish and let it marinade in the refrigerator for an hour then I baked it in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes (lightly grease baking pan). Served over broccoli/cheese rice with a side of spinach. YUMMY!
Tastes great, but a word to the wise: keep that stove on medium! Our skillet got a little too hot and we ended up with crispy cajun red snapper. The spices are great on it, just make sure the skillet doesn't get too hot!
Make this seasoning, put in an empty seasoning shaker and have it ready on your rack for a delicious, easy meal.
I'm not much of a fish person but I really liked this. I followed the recipe exactly as directed and liked it, however I did take the advice of another reviewer and I chose to bake it at 350 for 20 minutes instead of using the stove. Turned out wonderfully. I will definitely have this again!
After preparing the spices/herbs I realized that I didn't have snapper on hand like I thought. We had cajun cod instead. I highly recommend this recipe for any type of white fish.
My Family loved this. I cooked it in the oven instead of the grill.
Oh my, this was good. The only thing I added were buttered parmesan breadcrumbs on top to make a crunchy coating. The spiciness was fantastic with the fish. I actually made this twice in one week. Such an easy recipe because almost everyone has these ingredients in their pantry.
The best I have had. My husband and I do not eat much fish, but with this recipe we will be eating more red snapper. We both loved this recipe. I actually made up 8 times the spice recipe so I will have it on hand. Great taste.
We thought it would do slightly better with a little less herbs, and a little less ceyenne.
This is a tasy dish, the cajun flavors are very prominent. That's good if, like me, you're wary of fish in general. If your kids like spicy stuff they'll probably eat this without a problem! The only drawback is that collecting and measuring all the spices is a bit time consuming. But all in all, a good dish! Yummy with couscous and a salad.
Yum! I only wish it were spicier. This tasted delicious with bok choy.
Super easy and didn't take very long at all! Great blend of spices, will definitely make again!
FANTASTIC! My first attempt at red snapper and we loved it. I omitted the butter completely, and rubbed the filets with olive oil. I then cooked them in a small amount of olive oil. I also sprinkled with some cracked red pepper for a little more heat. Yum - thanks for the great recipe!!!
This was good. I needed something quick and it was. Two things I recommended, use a non-stick skillet and double/maybe even triple the recipe to get a nice even coats on the snapper.
This was great Holly! I made myself a fish taco using this recipe and I wasn't disappointed. Thanks a heap!
Made it with other fish too (other varieties of snapper) and it was GREAT!
This was a very tasty dish...my husband and I prefer things spicy so I added more cayenne pepper. Highly reccomend!
YUMM-O!
Excellent and easy! My husband even loved it!
My husband and I love this meal. We usually serve it with white rice and a salad. Very yummy!
My husband loved it.
This was really quick and tasty. My only quibble was I didn't have quite enough rub to coat my chicken well. I'll be more generous with the spice blend next time.
I thought this was terrible. Will not make again.
My husband works at a fish market so I am always looking for new ways to cook fish. I found this to be tasty! I just adore white fish of just about any kind and I adore spice/spicy, so fabulous combo in my book! Thanks for the recipe!
Great flavor in the seasoning, just enough heat in the taste but not overpowering.. The combination of butter and olive oil prevented the fish from sticking in the iron skillet.. I used grouper.
This was not the best Cajun Red Snapper I have ever had. My husband liked it, however it gave me heartburn in the worst way. I was up all night. The flavor was great. But to many herbs mixed with the spices.
GREAT RECIPE!!!
I fixed this for friends of ours one evening and they absolutely loved it. It smoked the heck out of my kitchen, but other than that it was great. I didn't change a thing. I will definately fix again.
We love spicy. YUM YUM
This came out really well. I used fresh Striped Bass instead and added fresh garlic to the butter. My boyfriend loved it!
We thought this fish was good and it's easy.
Turned out dry.
This was an amazing dish. We bought Red Snapper without knowing what to do with it. This cooked the snapper perfect and had a truly amazing seasoning. I can't wait to find out what else I can put this seasoning on. Be warned, there is a cook kick from the cayenne pepper. If you don't like spicy, consider cutting back on it, but then it's not as cajun.
This was GREAT! My whole family LOVED it! Next time my husband goes to the coast and catches more red snapper, we will definately use this recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This seasoning was very good and had just the right amount of spicy. I made the mistake of dredging my fish rather than just sprinking the fish with the herb mix. Still turned out yummy!
This is very tasty. I soaked mine in a half/half mixture of lemon and lime juice to allow the fish to cure. The citrus of the lemons and limes is a great complement to the spices.
this was flavorful
Nice quick recipe for snapper. Any firm flesh fish would work well with this recipe, such as grouper, sea bass, etc.
This was great, quick and easy. I have always loved blackenfish, now I have a quick recipe.
This is the best recipe for fish I have ever made! I didn't bother mixing up the cajun seasoning as I have a purchased one that I like already. I also used walleye instead of red snapper - I think it would be great with any of that type of fish. I do not own a cast iron pan and it still turned out great. It's the only time my husband has eaten fish without tartar sauce!!
Hmm...this recipe was ok. The seasoning was very good, HOWEVER red snapper is a pretty mild fish and the spices completely overpowered the fish. I couldn't taste the fish at all actually, which was a real shame because it was incredibly fresh and would have been delightful with a little lemon, garlic and soy. If you're going to make this, use a fish that can hold up to the strong seasoning.
I have had better when it comes to the cajun red snapper.
Good recipe. You can just melt the butter in the microwave rather than having to do it on a skillet. This is pretty spicy, so use the spices sparingly if you want it milder.
This was quick & easy, I baked it and then broiled the fish to give it a more blackened look.
This is super!!!
Easy to make seasoning and really good! Cooking time was just right.
I don't want to say that this wasn't good, but wow, was it every peppery (as other reviews commented). Hubby and I both really enjoy spicy food, him way more than me, but this one was just plain 'hot'...not sure if this is traditional 'cajun' flavouring or not, but it is very peppery. Would not make again for that reason, but thanks for sharing.
My family and I didn't care for this at all. Would not make again.
very good. cooked just as directed. as one reviewer mentioned look out for the smoke and lower the temp a little
I thought this was good. I think the thyme was very overwhelming, though. Next time wont use so much.
I liked this but for a much simpler version I used cajun spice off the supermarket shelf and if you can't get red snapper, red talapia works just as well.
Excellent! Cooked this for lunch today and it was great. I didn't change a thing. The only thing my husband said it needed was a splash of lemon...definitely a keeper!
Very good. Very tasty. Will make again.
I left this for my husband to make while I was away - he said it was good, but mostly tasted like pepper...
Very Good!!
excellent recipe!! followed it exactly.. my husband said it was the best Cajun fish he's ever had and he's been to New Orleans!! He caught that Red Snapper earlier that day in the Gulf of Mexico.
Very good. The spices were a good mix of flavors. I didn't think they overpowered the fish at all. Hubby really liked. Will make again, thanks!
This was exceptional! I'd give it more stars if I could. Awesome flavor and wonderfully easy to make. I wrote down the recipe immediately after dinner!
I used cod since that is what I had. I am a sissy, so I added less cayenne and black pepper than what the recipe called for. I didn't measure the ingredients, I just eye-balled the amounts. I melted the butter with the olive oil in the microwave. Seasoned with salt and lemon juice at the table and my husband and I thought it was great.
yummy. will make again. Good recipe that doesn't drown your fish with a lot of stuff. My husband and 8yr old both liked - who are somewhat hesitant to fish. The only issues were that butter mix didn't really 'drizzle' on very well. And i seemed to lack some spice mix for coating the fish. I did need some drops of lemon on mine (i love lemon-fish taste), my hubby did not.
Pretty good recipe, I didn't have a couple of the spices but I added white pepper (which is often used in Cajun recipes). I also cut down on the butter and used canola oil. Great recipe.
Good, but use less cayenne, stuck to the pan, so turn the heat down a little when cooking
This was delicious! I omitted the cayenne pepper because I didn't have any, but it was still full of flavor. Next time I may add some fresh lemon juice. I baked it at 400 degrees instead of pan-frying.
This is absolutely delicious if you enjoy a LOT of flavor/spiciness. It can be very smoky while cooking, so use caution!
Tried this recipe, It was great, and very simple to do.My wife said it was Very gooooood. Thank You Ron
Absolutely incredible!
I'm looking to lower my fat intake, so I used a brushing of olive oil before the spices and a very minimal brushing of melted butter after adding the spices and before frying in a pan just brushed with olive oil. The result: absolutely delicious. Marbelet nailed the spices on this one. Never had better. My daughter thought it was "way too hot" for her but toughed it out and kept asking for more.
It was awsome
Very good, but a little, Ok ALOT, too spicey for me!
This is excellent. I prefer to cook fish on the grill, but otherwise, I did everything exactly as the recipe says. The spice mix makes lots. I saved the extra in a spice container. Now it's ready to go any time I want to make this dish. I've tried it both with snapper and amberjack and both are wonderful. The key is being quite generous with the seasoning.
My son now loves fish because of this recipe..I have used it on chicken and pork als. make extra so you can store it to have on hand for other dishes
Excellent rub/seasoning. The high heat did cause a lot of smoke so next time I'm taking the cast iron skillet out to the grill! There WILL BE a next time. It was delicious. I didn't use all that butter -half would probably work. Saved some of the rub for next time, there was plenty.
Very good, though it didn't have all the flavor I was expecting. I cooked the fish with onions, garlic and cauliflower and served over pasta. My family really liked it, but I would probably up the spices if I served it this way again.
Too hot for the wife, but I like it. Didn't use a cast iron skillet so cook time was half suggested.
This is a great recipe! It was fast and easy to put together because all the spices are those you keep on hand. The fish was spicy and delicious, and I even omitted the salt completely. The fish was so flavorful, we didn't even notice! We are trying to eat less sodium, so that is a huge plus!
Loved this recipe! Very simple and truly delicious!
I used the small styrofoam tray it came on to rub the spices on the fish for the fastest clean up in the world. Clear directions=excellent meal. DELISH.
This was a great recipe and my family loved it! I followed the directions and everything turned out perfect! Yummy!
I used this with a couple of 3/4" redfish filets, adjusted the cooking time, broiled for 7 min @500 degrees, baked for 15 min @400 degrees, then (because I like it "blackened") broiled another 5 min @500. Totally moist, flaky, flavorful, and pretty spicy. Next time I will increase the cayenne just a hair, the rest of the flavors were spot-ON! Thank you!
This recipe put snapper on the menu at my house. Very tasty.
This was quick and easy and good, a nice change for your fish. I had snapper from a deep sea fishing trip but I think it would work on any light fish to spice it up.
Flavorful
Very good... not too spicy not too dull. would probably make again!
This was good, but I guess I am just not used to cajun seasoning. It seemed like the spices overpowered the fish so much that I couldn't really taste the fish.
Very good and full of flavor. I had to add a little more olive oil -- overall it was great!
This was really good but it was too spicy for me (perfect for my hubby). I added bread crumbs to the seasoning mix. I'm going to try this again but with a different fish.
Yum!!! Excellent! I hate fish and this makes fish great! All the spices are so healthy and get rid of the fishy disaster I usually put on the dinner table. I'm not a good fish cooker, but this recipe made me seem professional. My husbands smiles now when he sees Red Snapper on the dinner table.
Easy & yummy! I added lemon butter sauce over it :)
I had NEVER cooked red snapper before, but my husband always orders it in restaurants so I decided to give it a try at home. I followed the recipe (almost) exactly: I used less of everything since I was only serving 2 instead of 6, and I also followed the advice of previous raters and lowered the cooking temp to medium. IT. WAS. PHENOMENAL. Moist. Succulent. Spicy. I could have easily paid $15-20 for this dish at a restaurant and not felt cheated at all.
We cooked this in foil packets on the grill. It was great, but really spicy!
I didn't have dried garlic, used fresh. Wasn't quite done in the middle when done searing, put in the toaster oven for a few minutes. Super tasty and will make again!
Although good and followed recipe, it had much to much pepper. Would try again . Simple weeknight fast meal.
The combination of these spices is great! Based on other reviews, I used a little less black pepper and cayenne. I didn't have any red spapper, so I used tilapia instead...can't wait to try it with red snapper!
This is a very tasty and easily prepared fish. I used two 6 ounce fillets but 1/2 the recipe and ended up using a little extra oil and butter before turning the snapper. The spices are very easy to prepare in advance; in fact, this recipe would be wonderful on a camping trip. Excellent color and presentation. Thanks!
The combination of spices is really tasty. I will probably make it again at some point.
Delicious!
This is a great recipe! I had a premade Cajun seasoning with the spices the recipe lists, so I used that on the snapper. I do not have a cast iron skillet, so I baked them on a broiler pan in the oven with plenty of butter and some lemon juice. I baked the fish at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes. I will definitely make this again and again!
