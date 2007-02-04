Cajun Red Snapper

136 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 44
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

A spicy red snapper dish.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • On a large piece of wax paper, mix together paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, onion powder, thyme, basil, garlic powder, and oregano.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, over medium heat, melt butter or margarine with oil. Brush both sides of the snapper filets with the butter mixture, reserve the remaining butter mixture. Coat both sides of the filets with the seasoning-mixture.

  • Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat until a drop of water sizzles on it. Drizzle half of the remaining butter-oil mixture on one side of fish fillets. Place fillets butter side down in pan. Cook over a high heat until the fish is deeply browned, about 5 minutes. Drizzle remaining butter-mixture over the fish and flip the fish over. Cook until fish is browned and flakes when tested with a fork, about 5 minutes more. Season to taste with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 102.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022