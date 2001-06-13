Old Fashioned Apple Cream Pie

This is really good, but you have to know that the cream part is quite lemony. I took a previous reviewer's advice and added some cinnamon, but probably should have added more. Also, I used more apples than it called for, and that worked out well. I made a plain regular pie crust, but next time, I would use something that added more flavor and crunch, like a crust made from vanilla wafers or graham crackers. If you don't like lemon, just skip the zest. You might consider using a little almond extract if you wanted a different flavor in the cream part, or possibly some apple pie spice if you wanted a stronger flavor from the apples. I will make this again, but I'll call it "Apple-Lemon Cream Pie" just so people aren't wondering why it tastes more like lemon than apples.