Old Fashioned Apple Cream Pie
A rich custard-like filling. The combined flavor of apples and cream cheese is mouthwatering. Strawberry jelly may be used in place of apricot preserves.
I made this recipe tonight, but I wasn't really in the mood for anything lemony or apricot-y, so I fiddled with the ingredients a bit and OMG it turned out sooooo awesome! I used the pre-baked pie shell, and made the cream cheese filling, but I omitted the lemon rind and added 1 tsp. of maple extract to the filling. Next, I sauteed the apples as in the recipe, but I omitted the lemon juice and added 1 tsp. cinnamon instead. I also omitted the preserves and made a baked streusel topping that I sprinkled on top of the apples. Everyone loved it, even my extra-picky son!! I'm running long here, so I'm going to write down exactly what I did, including the streusel topping recipe, and post it to this website under the heading "Maple Crunch Cream Pie". Thanks for the great recipe, Karen!!Read More
This was good and tasted surprisingly different than what you expect from apple pie. I couldn't figure out if I liked the apple layer or the cream layer better, so I just kept eating it. Advice: Let the cream cheese AND the milk come to room temperature for much easier blending. The first time I made this the cream cheese refused to blend smoothly with the cold milk and I nearly whisked my arm off.Read More
This was a wonderful wonderful pie. My family loved it!!!! I tweaked the recipe just a little bit (even when i resolve not to, i still do) I added a bit of cinnimon and vanilla to the apples. Not enough to overpower. It tasted really good with the lemon. And I left the lemon zest out. Only because I didn't have any. GREAT RECIPE!!!!
This is really good, but you have to know that the cream part is quite lemony. I took a previous reviewer's advice and added some cinnamon, but probably should have added more. Also, I used more apples than it called for, and that worked out well. I made a plain regular pie crust, but next time, I would use something that added more flavor and crunch, like a crust made from vanilla wafers or graham crackers. If you don't like lemon, just skip the zest. You might consider using a little almond extract if you wanted a different flavor in the cream part, or possibly some apple pie spice if you wanted a stronger flavor from the apples. I will make this again, but I'll call it "Apple-Lemon Cream Pie" just so people aren't wondering why it tastes more like lemon than apples.
This is really good - interesting. It tastes more how it looks than sounds, but lighter than it looks. I expected it to be denser and richer, but its very creamy and fresh-tasting. Like others, I could go for a few more apples - I used 3 large and would probably up it to 4. A nice dessert after a heavy dinner. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this on a cookie sheet doubled the recipe, used 5 mac apples, adjusted baking time a little ( thinner pie) It turned out amazing....had to share the recipe...thanks sooooo much for this one!
I love this pie! It was simple, fast and delicious. I left out the lemon juice and zest, and I added a little bit of heavy cream. Added some vanilla to the apples and cooked until they were tender. The apricot glaze on the apples really complimented the pie. My family polished this one off in just one day! Will definitely be making it again.
Very good. I think it needs more apple topping so next time I will use 5 cups of apples instead of 4. Thanks for sharing this very nice recipe. :)
The pie was amazing! I followed the directions almost exactly except that I used ready-made graham cracker pie shell. Thanks for the recipe, Karen! I will definitely bake it again.
This is fabulous, served with Cool Whip.
Yummy!
This was fabulous. The only change I made the first time I made this was to leave out the lemon zest because my family doesn't like it. The custard is delicious and really goes well with the apples. I also like the fact that the apples are cooked on the stove and not in the oven. I have made this pie again adding cinnamon and nutmeg to the apples while cooking. With the addition of these two spices, I give this recipe a five-star rating.
We thought this was very good!! I used a graham crust, and cut the lemon in half. I also used splenda and sugar free pudding, as well as low sugar jam. It ended up being a really good lower-sugar dessert.
I saw the exact recipe in an old issue of Taste of Home. This dessert turned out beautiful and delicious. I followed the recipe, but I forgot the lemon zest, it still turned out fabulous. Will definitely make again. YUMMY!!!!
I didn't really care for this recipe and neither did the rest of my family. It was rather simple and quick to make, but we just didn't care for the overall product. Like another review said, this is a good building block to use for other recipes.
This was all right. The filling tasted great but it filled up so much of the pie shell there was no room for fruit. It also didn't set up too well. But it tasted so good that I'll use it as a building block for another recipe. Thanks!
I added cinnamon to my apples when I sautéed them. That’s it. I added apricot jam and strawberry jam mix and brushed onto the pie shell and then again poured it over the top. Good recipe, different, and will make again!
I made this for my card club and was thoroughly disappointed. The cream cheese layer was loose and the jelly glaze seeped out of the pie. The flavor was good but the overall appearance was unappealing. I have deleted this recipe from my files.
made this pie a couple months ago and i really liked it. my boyfriend thought it was a little too lemony so next time will lighten up a bit on that. it was yummy and refreshing!
