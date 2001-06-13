Old Fashioned Apple Cream Pie

A rich custard-like filling. The combined flavor of apples and cream cheese is mouthwatering. Strawberry jelly may be used in place of apricot preserves.

By Karen Bush

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sliced apples in a large bowl and toss with sugar and lemon juice. Melt butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add apples to skillet and saute until tender. Allow to cool.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in 1 cup milk, pudding mix, and lemon rind. Add remaining 1/2 cup milk, and beat until smooth. Spread mixture into pastry shell. Arrange apples over cream cheese layer.

  • In a small saucepan, heat preserves until runny. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat apples. Refrigerate pie for at least 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 425.6mg. Full Nutrition
